The Mustangs won their final home game of the season Friday night, beating the HiToms 9-4.

Martinsville wraps up the season tonight against the Chili Peppers with a 21-26 record.

The playoffs begin on Sunday. Wilmington will play at Wilson at 6 p.m. in a single-elimination game, with the winner advancing to play Peninsula for the East Division Championship. Boone plays at Lexington County at 6:05 p.m. with the winner facing off against Forest City for the West Division title.