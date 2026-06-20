Mustangs win!

Mustangs win!

The Mustangs broke their losing streak last night with an 8-6 win over Asheboro. The win improves Martinsville’s record to 5-13 on the season, 6.5 games out of first, but still in last place in the CPL’s West Division. The Mustangs play at home tonight against Asheboro.

Related Posts

Zebulon 10, Martinsville 1
Zebulon 10, Martinsville 1

Zebulon beat Martinsville 10-1 last night, as the Mustangs fell to 4-12 on the season with their sixth straight loss.…