Mustangs win!

The Mustangs broke their losing streak last night with an 8-6 win over Asheboro. The win improves Martinsville’s record to 5-13 on the season, 6.5 games out of first, but still in last place in the CPL’s West Division. The Mustangs play at home tonight against Asheboro.
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