‘My Life with the Walter Boys’ returns for season 2 in 2025
My Life with the Walter Boys is getting ready to return.
The second season of the show has finished filming, Netflix announced on Tuesday. It will premiere on the streaming service later in 2025.
Netflix also released first-look photos from season 2 to tide fans over before they get to see if Jackie decides to come back home to live with Cole, Alex and the rest of the Walter family.
Nikki Rodriguez, who plays Jackie in the series, told Netflix the final weeks of filming season 2 felt strange because she didn’t feel like it was about to end.
“I really like it here,” Rodriguez said of the Walter ranch where the show is filmed. “I get to work with my best friends every day, looking at trees. It’s the best.”
My Life with the Walter Boys creator Melanie Halsall says season 2 will be “bigger and better” than the first.
“We’ve got massive set pieces in each episode, and the stories are more intricate. We found our feet with our characters, [and] the actors really understand their characters now. When I was coming back, I was excited to start shooting again because I knew we had great stories to tell,” Halsall said.
Season 2 finds Jackie “determined to make amends with Alex and set boundaries with Cole while finding her place within the Walter family,” according to its official logline. “But fitting back in isn’t that easy. Alex – who changed a lot over the summer – isn’t too thrilled about Jackie’s attempts to reconnect, as he’s focused on training for a risky rodeo event (and enjoying all of the new attention he’s getting).”
My Life with the Walter Boys has already been renewed for season 3. The third season of the show is set to debut in 2026.
Screen legend Dick Van Dyke has written an autobiography all about what it is like to live for an entire century.
The actor has announced the upcoming release of his book, 100 Rules for Living to 100: An Optimist’s Guide to a Happy Life. Grand Central Publishing will release the book for publication on Nov. 18. It will be available to purchase in hardcover, e-book and audiobook formats.
This new book will arrive just ahead of Dyke’s 100th birthday, which is on Dec. 13. Its pages are filled with life advice, stories that span across Dyke’s nine decades and reflections on how he maintains his good health and zest for life.
The Disney Legend is known for his iconic film roles in Mary Poppins and Chitty Chitty Bang Bang, as well as the starring role in his sitcom The Dick Van Dyke Show.
The stories Dyke tells in the book will span from his past and present, including moments from his childhood through his experience falling in love later on in his life.
He will reflect “on both the joyful times and the challenges that shaped him,” according to a press release. “His indefatigable spirit and positive attitude will surely inspire readers to count the blessings in their own lives, persevere through the hard times, and appreciate the beauty and complexity of being human.”
Aimee Lou Wood has nothing but good things to say about Walton Goggins.
The actress, who starred as Chelsea, girlfriend of Goggins’ character Rick, on season 3 of The White Lotus, walked the red carpet of the 2025 Met Gala on Monday.
While speaking to Entertainment Tonight, Wood said it was great to have a mini White Lotus reunion at the event, which was also attended by co-stars Goggins, Patrick Schwarzenegger and Lisa from Blackpink.
“It’s so lovely, I actually thought more of us would be here, but everyone’s busy. It’s really lovely, and we came together in the car. It’s perfect,” Wood said.
There has been speculation over whether Wood and Goggins had a falling out after the latter refused to answer questions about Wood in an interview with The Times published on May 1.
Prior to that interview, there had been speculation about the status of their relationship. Goggins shared a photo tribute to Wood in August 2024, where he called her “the brightest light in every room.” As of May 2025, the actors no longer follow each other on Instagram.
Goggins is set to host Saturday Night Live on May 10. Wood was asked if she plans to make an appearance on the program, which would be notable after she publicly spoke out against the show’s parody of The White Lotus that poked fun at her appearance.
“I couldn’t say, but also, I’m not doing that,” Wood said, adding that “it’d be fun” if she could appear.
“I loved working with Walton, it was the best thing ever,” Wood said. “Obviously, he’s going to be incredible doing SNL. It’s the perfect thing for him to do, he’s going to be hilarious. I’m so excited to see it.”
Harvey Weinstein has been convicted on one count of engaging in criminal sex but acquitted on the second in his sex crimes retrial in New York.
The jury was unable to reach a verdict on the rape count.
The verdict comes after some apparent discord in the jury room during deliberations.
On Monday, the jury foreperson wrote in a note to Judge Curtis Farber, “I need to talk to you about a situation that isn’t very good.” The foreperson was called into the judge’s chambers, where he said some jurors were “attacking, talking together, fight together” — adding, “I don’t like it” — according to a transcript of the closed encounter.
The foreperson said jurors were discussing Weinstein’s past.
When the judge summoned the entire jury that day, he reminded them to discuss only the evidence presented at trial and to be cordial.
Prosecutors said Weinstein “preyed on three women” as “he held unfettered power for over 30 years” in Hollywood, while the defense countered the producer did not coerce the women and claimed they were using him for his connections.
Weinstein, 73, pleaded not guilty and has said his sexual encounters were consensual. He did not testify during the trial, where he is being retried for sexually assaulting two women, Mimi Haley and Jessica Mann, after an earlier conviction was overturned on appeal. He is also charged with sexually assaulting a third woman, Kaja Sokola, who was not part of the first trial. All three women have publicly come forward and testified during the trial.
“Harvey Weinstein had enormous control over those working in television and film. He decided who was in and who was out,” the prosecutor, Shannon Lucey, told the jury of seven women and five men at the start of the trial. “He held the golden ticket. The chance to make it or not.”
Lucey claimed that “no” was “not a word the defendant was used to hearing.”
Weinstein’s defense attorney, Arthur Aidala, agreed with prosecutors that Weinstein was a powerful man in the television and film industries, but he told the jury Weinstein did not coerce the women he’s accused of assaulting. Instead, Aidala claimed Weinstein engaged in “mutually beneficial relationships” that the attorney said have been going on in Hollywood for 100 years.
“They’re fooling around with him consensually,” Aidala claimed. “The casting couch was not a crime scene.”
In detailing the alleged sexual assaults, Lucey claimed that when Haley went to Weinstein’s Crosby Street apartment in July 2006 to discuss a production role on Project Runway, he allegedly “held her down” and subjected her to forcible sexual conduct.
Sokola was 16 when she met Weinstein in 2002 at a restaurant in the West Village shortly after signing a modeling contract to come to New York from Poland. Several years later, in 2006, Weinstein cast Sokola as an extra in The Nanny Diaries. After a lunch at a Manhattan hotel that year, Weinstein allegedly “pressed on her shoulders with enough force to get her down on the bed” and forced oral sex on the 19-year-old as she said, “Please do not do this,” Lucey claimed.
Lucey also claimed Weinstein allegedly forced Sokola to touch his genitals in a Manhattan apartment when she was 16. Weinstein is not charged in that alleged 2002 incident in the indictment, as it is outside the statute of limitations. But the judge has allowed Sokola to testify about it during the trial, along with a second alleged incident involving Weinstein she says occurred in 2004. Sokola previously filed a lawsuit in New York under the Child Victims Act over the alleged 2002 incident, which prosecutors said has since been settled.
In 2013, Weinstein allegedly subjected Mann to sex without her consent at a hotel, according to Lucey. Mann testified that Weinstein raped her after finding out she had a serious boyfriend who was an actor. Lucey claimed Mann had also engaged in sexual encounters with Weinstein that were not coerced out of fear of his power in the industry.
The new trial comes after the New York Court of Appeals overturned Weinstein’s initial 2020 conviction last year, finding the trial judge “erroneously admitted testimony of uncharged, alleged prior sexual acts against persons other than the complainants of the underlying crimes.”
Weinstein has also appealed his conviction in December 2022 on sex offenses in Los Angeles. He was sentenced to 16 years in prison there.
If you are affected by abuse and needing support, or know someone who is, call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233, or the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673). You can also chat online at thehotline.org or online.rainn.org, respectively.