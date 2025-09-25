Mystery drones over Denmark are ‘hybrid attack,’ defense minister says

(LONDON) — Drone overflights again caused disruptions at Danish airports on Wednesday night, officials said, in the latest instance of unexplained drone sightings over sensitive facilities in the Scandinavian nation.

Danish officials held a press conference on Thursday morning detailing the latest incidents, which prompted the complete closure of Aalborg Airport — which is also used by the Danish armed forces — on the northern tip of Denmark’s Zealand island.

“Drones have been observed near Aalborg Airport and the airspace has been closed,” the Danish National Police said in a statement on Wednesday night. “The police are present and investigating further.”

Danish Justice Minister Peter Hummelgaard said at a Thursday press conference that drones were also reported over the southern cities of Esbjerg and Sonderborg, as well as over the Fighter Wing Skrydstrup air base, which is home to Danish F-16 fighter jets.

“The goal of this kind of hybrid attack is to create fear,” Hummelgaard said. “It is to create discord and it is to make us afraid.”

The Danish government is planning to “acquire new capabilities for detection” and to present a bill that will “provide increased opportunities for infrastructure owners to also shoot down drones,” Hummelgaard added.

The latest reports came after Copenhagen Airport was forced to close for several hours on Monday night, as was Oslo Airport in southern Norway. Both capitals sit along the Skagerrak and Kattegat straits, home to busy shipping lanes which connect the North Sea to the Baltic Sea.

The origin or purpose of the drone flights is not yet clear. But Danish Defense Minister Troels Lund Poulsen told a Thursday press conference, “There can be no doubt that everything points to this being the work of a professional actor when we are talking about such a systematic operation in so many locations at virtually the same time.”

“This is what I would define as a hybrid attack using different types of drones,” Poulsen said, adding that Copenhagen has options to respond through NATO, including by triggering the alliance’s Article 4 which calls for a formal consultation with allies.

“We have no evidence to make the direct link to Russia,” Poulsen added.

Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen said Tuesday that she considered the initial drone intrusions over Copenhagen and elsewhere to be “a serious attack against critical infrastructure in Denmark.”

Asked if Russia — drones from which have repeatedly violated NATO airspace in recent months — should be considered responsible, Frederiksen said, “I cannot reject in any way that it could be Russia.”

The Kremlin on Tuesday dismissed the assertion. “A country that takes a serious position should probably not make such baseless accusations time and time again,” Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said.

And on Thursday, the Russian embassy in Denmark suggested the drone sightings “are a staged provocation.”

“Undoubtedly, they will be used as a pretext for further escalating tension in the interests of forces seeking by all means to prolong the Ukrainian conflict and extend it to other countries,” the embassy wrote on Telegram. “The Russian side firmly rejects the absurd speculations of involvement in the incidents.”

Danish police Chief Superintendent Jens Jespersen told reporters on Tuesday that authorities were investigating several theories as to the origin of the drones, including that they may have been launched from nearby ships.

Danish authorities identified three tankers with links to Russia — the Astrol 1, Pushpa and Oslo Carrier 3 — as possible launch points, Reuters reported.

Of the three, only the Pushpa was close to Aalborg on Wednesday night when the latest drone overflights were reported.

As of Thursday morning, open-source maritime tracking websites showed the Pushpa sailing southwest through the North Sea toward the English Channel, with its eventual destination listed as Vadinar in India.

The Ukrainian government’s “War Sanctions” website lists the Pushpa as part of Russia’s so-called “shadow fleet” of tankers — vessels that are often uninsured and with unclear ownership which Moscow uses to evade international sanctions.

The Puspha also uses the name Boracay and sails under the flag of Benin, according to the Ukrainian government.

Russia launches largest drone attack on Ukraine as Kyiv pushes US for air defense aid
A 5-story residential building in Solomyanskyi district which was heavily damaged by a Russian airstrike on July 4, 2025 in Kyiv, Ukraine. /Serhii Masin/Anadolu via Getty Images

(LONDON) — Russia launched its largest drone attack of the war on Ukraine overnight into Wednesday, according to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, with 741 aerial attack vehicles used in the bombardment.

Ukraine’s air force said in a post to Telegram that Russia launched 728 drones — a mix of attack drones and decoys — and 13 missiles into the country overnight, with the northwestern Volyn region and its city of Lutsk the main targets.

The air force said 711 of the drones were shot down or otherwise neutralized, with seven missiles also intercepted. Impacts were recorded in at least four locations, the air force said.

Zelenskyy said the “massive” attack represented “the highest number of aerial targets in a single day.” The president framed the assault as another signal from Moscow that President Vladimir Putin is not invested in U.S.-led efforts to end the war, which began with Russia’s full-scale invasion of its neighbor in February 2022.

Damage was reported in the Dnipro, Zhytomyr, Kyiv, Kirovohrad, Mykolaiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, Khmelnytskyi, Cherkasy and Chernihiv regions, Zelenskyy said.

“This is a telling attack,” Zelenskyy continued. “It comes precisely at a time when so many efforts have been made to achieve peace, to establish a ceasefire, and yet only Russia continues to rebuff them all.”

“This is yet another proof of the need for sanctions — biting sanctions against oil, which has been fueling Moscow’s war machine with money for over three years of the war,” he wrote. “Secondary sanctions on those who buy this oil and thereby sponsor killings.”

“Our partners know how to apply pressure in a way that will force Russia to think about ending the war, not launching new strikes,” Zelenskyy said. “Everyone who wants peace must act.”

In Poland — which borders Ukraine to its west — the Armed Forces Operational Command said in a post to X that the Russian strikes prompted Polish and allied aircraft to be scrambled.

“Duty fighter pairs have been scrambled and ground-based air defense and radar reconnaissance systems have reached the highest state of readiness,” the command wrote in a post to X.

Two hours later, the command issued a new statement noting that the forces had been stood down “due to the reduced threat of Russian missile strikes.”

Russia’s massed drone and missile attack targeted “the infrastructure of military airfields,” the Russian Defense Ministry said in a post to Telegram, claiming that “all designated targets were hit.”

Ukraine continued its own cross-border attacks into Russia overnight, with the Defense Ministry in Moscow saying in a post to Telegram that its forces downed 86 Ukrainian drones overnight. Four drones were intercepted over the Moscow region, the ministry said.

Artem Korenyako, the press secretary for Russia’s Federal Air Transport Agency, said in a post to Telegram that flight restrictions were temporarily put in place at Sheremetyevo Airport in Moscow.

The latest Russian barrage comes amid escalating aerial cross-border attacks by Moscow. June saw a new monthly record for the number of long-range drones and missiles launched into Ukraine — 5,438 drones and 239 missiles — according to figures published by the Ukrainian air force.

Despite the trend toward larger and more frequent strikes, President Donald Trump’s administration last week confirmed it had frozen the shipment of some air defense and precision guided weapons that were on track to be sent to Ukraine, citing concerns about U.S. stockpiles.

Among the munitions held up were interceptor missiles for Ukraine’s Patriot surface-to-air systems, which have proven invaluable in Kyiv’s defense against Russian drones and — in particular — ballistic missiles.

On Tuesday, Trump told reporters he did not know who ordered the freeze. “I don’t know, why don’t you tell me?” the president responded when asked who was responsible.

One U.S. official told ABC News that officials are analyzing which weapons should be sent to Ukraine by using a stoplight chart — designating specific systems with red, yellow or green status. Red status suggests that U.S. supply of a particular munition is dangerously low, the official said.

Zelenskyy said Tuesday he had instructed his defense officials to “intensify all contacts with the American side” on the issue of continued military aid.

“This primarily concerns air defense, as well as all other elements of supplies from America,” the president said in a post to social media. “This is critical aid, on which the saving of lives of our people and the defense of Ukrainian cities and villages depend,” he said.

“I expect results from these contacts in the near future, and in particular, we are preparing meeting formats for our teams — both military and political — this week,” Zelenskyy said.

ABC News’ Anne Flaherty, Luis Martinez, Hannah Demissie, Will Gretsky and Joe Simonetti contributed to this report.

Trump defends giving Putin ’50 days’ to make peace with Ukraine
Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

(WASHINGTON) — After President Donald Trump threatened to impose “very severe” economic penalties against Vladimir Putin’s Russia if he doesn’t agree to a ceasefire in Ukraine within 50 days, the Trump administration has so far declined to provide many additional details about the consequences Russia will face or why he picked the deadline he chose.

“Well, at the end of 50 days, if we don’t have a deal, it’s going to be too bad,” Trump told reporters at the White House on Tuesday.

When asked why he decided to give the Russian leader nearly two months to comply with his demand, President Trump deflected.

“I don’t think 50 days is very long. It could be sooner than that,” Trump said.

“You should have asked that same question to Biden. Why did he get us into this war?” he continued. “You know why he got us in? Because he’s a dummy, that’s why.”

Despite pledging additional U.S. made weapons for Ukraine, Trump also said he didn’t support Ukraine’s President Zelenskyy ordering strikes on the Russian capital.

“He shouldn’t target Moscow,” he said. “No, we’re not looking to do that.”

On Monday, Trump said that Russia’s failure to reach a negotiated settlement with Ukraine within 50 days would lead to his administration imposing a 100% tariff rate on Russian imports as well as what he called “secondary tariffs” on countries that have continued to do business with Moscow.

“We’re very, very unhappy with him,” Trump said of Putin on Monday. “We’re going to be doing very severe tariffs if we don’t have a deal in 50 days.”

U.S. imports from Russia, which totaled around $3 billion in 2024 according to the Office of the U.S. Trade Representative, account for a small share of Moscow’s revenue, meaning Trump’s threat to hike tariffs on Russian goods likely wouldn’t pack much punch.

However, the president’s promise to raise tariffs on imports from third-party countries could carry more weight.

Some secondary sanctions aimed at weakening Russia’s war economy are already in place. The Biden administration steadily ramped up its use of the penalties throughout the conflict, primarily targeting foreign financial institutions accused of supporting Moscow’s military industrial complex and the so-called “shadow fleet” of tanker operators working to circumvent Western sanctions and price caps on Russian oil.

But going after countries that import oil and other resources from Russia would be a significant escalation.

Through much of the war, the Biden administration avoided taking direct aim at Russian energy exporters out of concern that doing so would cause global fuel prices to rise. Instead, the former administration worked with other members of the G7 to cap the price of Russian oil products, cutting into Moscow’s profits while allowing the exports to remain on the market.

Trump, on the other hand, has previously promised to go after Russia’s customers.

In March, Trump threatened to put “secondary tariffs on oil, on all oil coming out of Russia” during an interview with NBC News — adding “if you buy oil from Russia, you can’t do business in the United States.”

What countries would feel the impact?

The White House has yet to release specific details on Trump’s secondary tariffs, but his ambassador to NATO, Matthew Whitaker, said on Monday the top importers of Russian oil would be in the administration’s crosshairs.

“It’s about tariffs on countries like India and China that are buying their oil. And it really is going to I think dramatically impact the Russian economy,” he said during an interview with CNN.

But whether the secondary tariffs would stop at countries like China and India is an open question.

Despite the web of sanctions in place against Russia, the country still has many meaningful trade relationships, including ones with European allies.

Since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, the EU has significantly dropped its share of Russian oil and gas imports and its plan to fully phase out those imports isn’t expected to fully come to fruition until the end of 2027 at the earliest.

Some Eastern European and Central Asian countries also have economies that rely on doing business with Russia, meaning they would almost certainly be unable to significantly scale back trade with Russia and would have the face the consequences of secondary tariffs.

The next 50 days

If the president sticks to his 50-day window, Russia can continue to carry out its summertime campaign against Ukraine until early September without facing additional consequences.

In his interview with CNN, Whitaker was also asked about how Trump made the decision on the timeline but didn’t give a clear answer.

“The time to end the slaughter is now. The time to end the killing is now. And so 50 days is the appropriate amount of time because it needs to happen now,” he responded.

Currently, Russia is making modest gains against Ukraine and may soon seek to leverage those advances to launch additional offenses in the eastern reach of the country, according to a recent assessment from the Institute of the Study of War.

Many officials and experts have long predicted that the Kremlin would push off serious talks on ending the war until the cooler months set in because it hopes to strengthen its position at the negotiating table by claiming as much territory as possible during the summer season.

In an interview with the BBC on Monday, Trump indicated he still wanted to pursue diplomacy with Russia, but that his patience with Putin was wearing thin.

“I’m not done with him, but I’m disappointed with him,” he said.

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov responded to Trump’s threats on Monday, saying Moscow needed “time to analyze” the comments.

“The U.S. president’s statements are very serious,” Peskov said.

France to recognize the state of Palestine, Macron says
Christian Mang/Getty Images

(JERUSALEM) — France will officially recognize the state of Palestine, “true to its historic commitment to a just and lasting peace in the Middle East,” French President Emmanuel Macron announced on Thursday.

“I will make the solemn announcement at the United Nations General Assembly” in September, Macron said in a statement.

“There must be an immediate ceasefire, the release of all hostages, and massive humanitarian aid to the people of Gaza. It is also necessary to ensure the demilitarization of Hamas, secure and rebuild Gaza,” Macron continued. “Finally, it is essential to build the State of Palestine, ensure its viability, and enable it, by accepting its demilitarization and fully recognizing Israel, to contribute to the security of all in the Middle East.”

In a statement posted on social media, U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio said the U.S. “strongly rejects” Macron’s plan.

“This reckless decision only serves Hamas propaganda and sets back peace,” Rubio said in the statement. “It is a slap in the face to the victims of October 7th.”

Earlier, Israel condemned Macron’s decision “in the wake of the October  7 massacre.”

“Such a move rewards terror and risks creating another Iranian proxy, just as Gaza became. A Palestinian state in these conditions would be a launch pad to annihilate Israel — not to live in peace beside it,” Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said in a statement Thursday.

“Let’s be clear: the Palestinians do not seek a state alongside Israel; they seek a state instead of Israel,” Netanyahu said.

Israel Defense Minister Israel Katz accused France of “working to weaken” Israel instead of standing by it.

“Macron’s announcement of his intention to recognize a Palestinian state is a disgrace and a capitulation to terrorism, and a reward and a back-up for the Hamas murderers and abettors, who committed the worst massacre of the Jewish people since the Holocaust,” Katz said.

“We will not allow the establishment of a Palestinian entity that will harm our security and endanger our existence and harm our historical right to the Land of Israel,” Katz said.

Ceasefire talks stand on brink

Israel said ceasefire talks with Hamas have not collapsed, even after the U.S. announced it is departing Qatar, where negotiations were taking place.

Israel said Thursday that it will return to Qatar to continue negotiations, but said it is unwilling to budge on what Hamas has said must be in a final deal, including an end to the war and a mechanism to get aid into Gaza.

The U.S. is bringing home its team from Doha, Qatar, “after the latest response from Hamas, which clearly shows a lack of desire to reach a ceasefire in Gaza,” U.S. special envoy Steve Witkoff announced on social media.

“While the mediators have made a great effort, Hamas does not appear to be coordinated or acting in good faith. We will now consider alternative options to bring the hostages home and try to create a more stable environment for the people of Gaza,” Witkoff said.

“It is a shame that Hamas has acted in this selfish way. We are resolute in seeking an end to this conflict and a permanent peace in Gaza,” he added.

The talks had seemed more positive earlier in the day Thursday.

The Israeli Prime Minister’s Office announced that, “in light of the response that Hamas gave this morning, it was decided to return the negotiating team” from Doha “for further consultations in Israel.”

Hamas’ latest response to a U.S.-brokered Gaza ceasefire proposal is “currently being reviewed” by Israel, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office said at the time.

Hamas announced Wednesday night it had submitted to mediators a response to the ceasefire deal currently on the table. The details of Hamas’ response were not immediately made public.

A trilateral meeting in Italy between top Israeli, Qatari and American officials was slated to discuss Hamas’ response as early as Thursday, sources familiar with the matter told ABC News. Witkoff himself, President Donald Trump’s Mideast envoy, was traveling to Italy to meet with top officials regarding a Gaza ceasefire, the U.S. State Department said Wednesday.

Representatives from Israel and the militant group have been in Doha, Qatar, for more than two weeks working on a ceasefire proposal for the 21-month-old conflict in Gaza.

Those negotiations continue as more than 100 aid groups warned Wednesday that the enclave was on the verge of “mass starvation.”

