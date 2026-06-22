Nancy Guthrie abduction: 2nd ransom note sent to Tucson TV station said she died, sources say

Nancy Guthrie abduction: 2nd ransom note sent to Tucson TV station said she died, sources say
This image provided by the FBI Feb. 5, 2026, shows a missing person Nancy Guthrie. (FBI)

(TUCSON, Ariz.) — A second ransom note received by a Tucson, Arizona, television station shortly after the disappearance of Nancy Guthrie said she died after her abduction, sources familiar with the investigation told ABC News.

Nancy Guthrie, the 84-year-old mother of “Today” show host Savannah Guthrie, was kidnapped from her Tucson home in the early hours of Feb. 1.

In the days after Nancy Guthrie’s disappearance, various ransom notes were sent to the media.

The Guthrie family received two notes that were sent to Tucson media outlets that investigators deemed potentially credible and the FBI had tried to trace their origin.

The first note demanded cryptocurrency for Nancy Guthrie’s return. The second note, according to sources, said she had died shortly after she was taken and was buried in nature.

The notes were received within days of Nancy Guthrie’s disappearance, but ABC News has not previously disclosed the contents of the second note.

Shortly after receiving the second note, Savannah Guthrie posted a statement in a Feb. 7 Instagram post.

“We received your message and we understand,” Savannah Guthrie said at the time. “We beg you now to return our mother to us. … . This is very valuable to us, and we will pay.”

Images from Nancy Guthrie’s doorbell camera showing a masked man at her house were released early on in the investigation, but the 84-year-old’s whereabouts remain unknown and the suspect remains unidentified.

In March, Savannah Guthrie spoke out in her first interview, telling her friend and former co-host Hoda Kotb, “Honestly, we don’t know anything.”

Savannah Guthrie said her family “cannot be at peace” without answers and she pleaded for anyone with information to come forward.

“Someone can do the right thing, and it is never too late to do the right thing,” she said.

Anyone with information is urged to call 911, the FBI at 1-800-CALL-FBI, or the Pima County Sheriff’s Department at 520-351-4900.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

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Former Presidents Clinton, Obama and Biden to honor late Rev. Jesse Jackson at Friday service
Former Presidents Clinton, Obama and Biden to honor late Rev. Jesse Jackson at Friday service
Rev. Jesse Jackson has a word with Sen. Barrack Obama, after a Congressional Black Caucus ceremony at the Library of Congress, in which members where sworn into the CBC for the109th Congress, Jan. 4, 2005. (Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call via Getty Images)

(CHICAGO) — Three former American presidents and a former vice president are set to honor the late Rev. Jesse Jackson at a memorial service in Chicago on Friday morning – a “Celebration of Hope” that is being held by the family of the pioneering civil rights leader, who died on Feb. 17 at the age of 86.

Former Presidents Bill Clinton, Barack Obama and Joe Biden and former Vice President Kamala Harris are expected to deliver remarks at the homegoing services on Friday, according to the Jackson family. Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton and former first lady Jill Biden are also expected to attend the services, the family said.

ABC News reached out to representatives for Clinton, Obama, Biden and Harris for further comment.

“Jesse Jackson, Sr. marched beside Martin Luther King, Jr. for civil rights for all people. He traveled the world fighting economic and gender inequity. Until his last days, he fought for better healthcare, education, and peace in Chicago, Illinois, the United States, and beyond,” the Jackson family said in a statement on Wednesday. “I hope everyone who joins us to honor his legacy will also continue to champion these causes. That would be the best possible tribute and celebration they could offer.”

Friday’s public homegoing service will take place at the House of Hope event center. A private service will take place on Saturday morning in Chicago.

The services come after thousands paid their respects to Jackson as he lay in honor at the headquarters of the Rainbow PUSH Coalition in Chicago last week. He was also honored in his birth state of South Carolina on Monday, where he laid in state at the state house in Columbia.

“Jesse Jackson, Sr. changed the United States — and the world,” the Jackson family said in a statement. “We are deeply honored to know there are people from every walk of life who want to join us to pay their respects.”

Other scheduled speakers at the service on Friday include Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson, Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker, Rep. Maxine Waters, D-Ill., and Chicago Cubs owner Tom Ricketts. Singer and actress Jennifer Hudson and gospel legends Bebe Winans and Pastor Marvin Winans are also expected to perform on Friday. Stevie Wonder is set to perform at the private service on Saturday.

Jackson died after experiencing health issues over the past several years, including a battle with Parkinson’s disease and progressive supranuclear palsy (PSP), a rare neurological disorder.

Jackson’s children honored their father’s legacy at a press conference last month, reflecting on his 1984 and 1988 presidential runs and how he dedicated his career to advancing economic justice and building political power for Black Americans.

Jackson’s son, Jesse Jackson, Jr., called for unity in the Feb. 18 press conference ahead of his father’s funeral services.

“Do not bring your politics out of respect to Rev. Jesse Jackson and the life that he lived to these home going services,” he said. “Come respectful and come to say thank you, but these homegoing services are welcome to all Democrat, Republican, liberal and conservative, right wing, left wing, because his life is broad enough to cover the full spectrum of what it means to be an American.”

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

New Hampshire governor and her security detail help after fiery crash at toll plaza: Police
New Hampshire governor and her security detail help after fiery crash at toll plaza: Police
A burning car is seen following a crash at the Bedford Toll Plaza in Bedford, New Hampshire, March 31, 2026. (New Hampshire State Police)

(NEW HAMPSHIRE) — New Hampshire Gov. Kelly Ayotte and her security detail were among those who assisted in a fiery crash at a New Hampshire toll plaza on Tuesday — with a state trooper on her detail and two other bystanders helping pull the driver from the burning vehicle, according to state police.

The “dangerous” collision occurred at the Bedford Toll Plaza on the Everett Turnpike shortly before noon, according to New Hampshire State Police Director Col. Mark Hall.

The vehicle, a 2026 Lucid electric vehicle, “immediately became engulfed in flames,” Hall said during a press briefing on Tuesday.

The governor and her security detail came upon the accident just after the vehicle crashed into the toll plaza, Hall said. A New Hampshire state trooper assigned to her detail and two other bystanders helped pull the male driver — the lone occupant — out of the burning vehicle through the window, according to Hall.

Hall said he is not identifying the trooper due to the nature of the assignment.

“It is a veteran trooper, and certainly their actions were heroic in what they did — without hesitation, put themselves in danger to render aid to somebody that clearly was in need of it,” Hall said.

The governor and other witnesses also provided assistance at the scene, according to Hall.

“The governor did get out of the vehicle and tried to assist in any way that she could,” Hall said, adding he believed she tried to get a fire extinguisher from a vehicle to help put the fire out.

The driver was transported to an area hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

Photos released by police showed the burning vehicle and firefighters at the scene.

The northbound lanes of the turnpike remain closed in the wake of the crash, and the New Hampshire Department of Transportation is assessing the damage to the toll plaza from the collision and fire, Hall said.

The crash remains under investigation.

ABC News has reached out to the governor’s office for comment and did not immediately receive a response.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Report of 5-year-old girl left unattended in running vehicle that was then stolen a ‘hoax’: Police
Report of 5-year-old girl left unattended in running vehicle that was then stolen a ‘hoax’: Police
Police in St. Louis County said they are searching for a missing-5-year-old girl. (St. Louis County Police Department)

(AFFTON, Mo.) — Police in Missouri said the report of a 5-year-old girl who went missing after she was left unattended in a running vehicle that was then stolen was a “hoax” — and that two women involved are expected to face charges.

An Amber Alert had been issued for an “Aleise Dawson,” who had been reported taken shortly before 8 a.m. local time in Affton, Missouri, according to the St. Louis County Police Department.

The Amber Alert has since been canceled after detectives learned a child had never been abducted, police said Monday afternoon. The reporting party recanted their story “after an intense investigation,” according to the St. Louis County Police Department.

“While we are extremely grateful that there is no child in danger, we want to be very clear — we will use all available resources to ensure our community members, especially the most vulnerable among us, are safe,” the St. Louis County Police Department said in a statement.

St. Louis County Police Lt. Col. Jerry Lohr said the department is seeking charges for filing a false police report.

“It’s important to note the amount of time and resources and the allocation of our resources that go into something like this. We take this very, very seriously,” he said during a press briefing Monday afternoon.

The story “unraveled” as police began to ask more questions about the reported missing child, Lohr said.

According to Lohr, one of the women involved told police that she was taking care of her dead sister’s child, who had been left in her car that was then stolen. The woman’s roommate had a similar story, he said.

Once detectives began contacting other family members, “it became apparent that that was not the case,” he said.

Amid the search, the police department said it did not have a photograph of the child. The lack of photos, as well as any children’s clothing or sightings of the child by other people, were “indicators” that led police to believe there was no missing child, Lohr said.

There was, however, a stolen car, Lohr said. A motive remains under investigation as to why a child was falsely reported missing, he said.

“I don’t know if there was a sense of panic. I don’t know if the individual thought that they would get more response to the fact that their vehicle had been stolen,” Lohr said. “I can’t speak to the motivation of the individual.”

It was reported to police that the guardian had placed the child in the car, gone inside a residence to get something and “came back out and the car was gone,” St. Louis County Police Department spokesperson Vera Clay during a press briefing earlier Monday.

Officers responded to search for the reported missing child, and the vehicle was located several blocks away about two hours after the 911 call, according to Lohr.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.