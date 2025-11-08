NASA is sending probes to Mars to find out why it lost its atmosphere – and what that could mean for Earth

NASA is sending probes to Mars to find out why it lost its atmosphere – and what that could mean for Earth

Miguel J. Rodríguez Carrillo/Getty Images

(NEW YORK) — Mars is a cold, dry, desert-like planet. But billions of years ago, scientific evidence suggests that it had a thick atmosphere, which kept it warm enough to support flowing water on its surface. So, what happened to the Red Planet, and could it happen to Earth?

“From everything we know about the history of Mars through robotic exploration, it had very similar chemistry [to Earth]. It had very similar periods of time and development. It had that thicker atmosphere, had standing water, fresh water. All the things that Earth had,” said Casey Dreier, chief of space policy at the Planetary Society.

“So, what went wrong? Why don’t we see Mars as a rich planet now? That’s exactly the kind of thing that helps us put Earth in context and hopefully makes us appreciate Earth a little bit better as an outcome of that,” he added.

Dreier says one of the reasons Mars no longer has a dense and protective atmosphere is that the planet lacks the same kind of magnetic field that keeps Earth safe from the sun’s highly charged particles.

To better understand how solar wind energy interacts with Mars’ atmosphere and magnetic environment, and how that might have altered the planet’s surface, NASA and the University of California, Berkeley’s Space Sciences Laboratory are sending twin orbiters to the Red Planet.

The ESCAPADE mission, short for Escape and Plasma Acceleration and Dynamics Explorers, is the first dual-satellite mission to another planet. Two identical spacecraft will orbit in formation to provide a first-of-its-kind 3D view of Mars’ magnetosphere and upper atmosphere.

A unique route to the Red Planet

Scheduled to lift off on Sunday at 2:45 p.m. ET from Kennedy Space Center in Florida aboard a Blue Origin New Glenn rocket, the two probes will take a unique path to Mars. Instead of the traditional route used by previous Mars missions, UC Berkley says the ESCAPADE will first travel to a Lagrange point, an area in space where the pull of Earth’s and the sun’s gravity is balanced. The two craft will loop around it for about a year and then slingshot back toward Earth on their way to Mars. 

This flexible route could pave the way for future Mars missions by allowing for launch schedules spread over many months, which is essential if humans are to send fleets of spacecraft to Mars.

Sunday’s launch is only the second flight of the New Glenn rocket, a much more powerful rocket than the company’s New Shepard, which it uses for its regular space tourist missions to the edge of space. New Glenn is more than 320 feet tall, partially reusable and capable of delivering payloads to low, medium and geosynchronous orbits.

Unlocking the magnetic mysteries of Mars

NASA says the two identical Mars probes, which are nicknamed Gold and Blue after UC Berkeley’s school colors, “will reveal the planet’s real-time response to space weather and how the Martian magnetosphere changes over time.”

The two probes are about the size of a mini-fridge and weigh nearly 250 pounds.

Once they arrive at Mars in 2027, “The twin probes are designed to complement each other and unlock a more complete, real-time picture of how the Martian atmosphere blows off into space,” according to an analysis of the mission by the Planetary Society.

Dreier says that understanding what happened and is happening to Mars could help scientists better protect our own climate and atmosphere from current and future solar threats.

“The interaction between the sun’s particles and the atmosphere of Mars is thought to be one of the driving reasons that Mars no longer has a dense and protective atmosphere itself on the planet. So, understanding that relationship helps us understand the history and processes that have stripped away Mars’s atmosphere over time,” Dreier explained.

Safeguarding future astronauts from solar threats

The mission’s principal investigator, Robert Lillis of the Space Sciences Laboratory, emphasized that mapping Mars’ magnetic fields and how they respond to space weather is also critical for safeguarding future astronauts who may visit the planet. Solar storms and background cosmic radiation could pose significant risks to settlers, and lessons from this mission could help NASA protect human crews who may eventually spend time there.

“We will be making the space weather measurements we need to understand the system well enough to forecast solar storms whose radiation could harm astronauts on the surface of Mars or in orbit,” Lillis said in a press statement.

Dreier says the ESCAPADE mission is building on the science collected by MAVEN, another probe that has been studying the planet’s atmosphere since 2014. He notes that the mission is costing significantly less than previous scientific missions to space.

A mission on a budget

“This is a very, very, very low-cost mission for these types of science missions. This is roughly $70 to $80 million,” said Dreier. “It’s one of these smallest mission classes that NASA has, and as a consequence of that, it’s a very limited and focused set of scientific priorities, and it’s almost itself demonstrating the feasibility of doing missions like this.”

Dreier points out that NASA is facing the prospect of significant budget cuts and the decommissioning of a number of spacecraft, including MAVEN. He says wiping out the space agency’s science missions could have detrimental long-term consequences.

“It was actually looking at planets like Mars and also looking at planets like Venus that made scientists on Earth realize our climate and our planet is not this fixed, unchanging sphere. Things can go really, really, really wrong over the course of long periods of time,” said Dreier.

“Understanding that we weren’t owed an atmosphere, that we aren’t owed this protection from our magnetic field, puts this into context that the life and the habitat that we have here on Earth is actually very rare, but it’s also relies on and is protected by a number of these external factors that we are really just beginning to understand over the last generation or two,” he added.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Related Posts

Ukraine cabinet building hit in largest Russian strike of war, Zelenskyy says
Ukraine cabinet building hit in largest Russian strike of war, Zelenskyy says
Vitalii Nosach/Global Images Ukraine via Getty Images

(LONDON) — Ukraine’s cabinet building in Kyiv was among the targets of Russia’s largest drone and missile attack of the war overnight into Sunday morning, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said.

Ukraine’s air force said in a post to Telegram that Russia launched 810 drones and 13 missiles into the country in the latest barrage, of which 747 drones and four missiles were shot down. Nine missiles and 54 drones impacted across 33 locations, the air force said.

The total of 823 munitions made the attack Russia’s largest to date, surpassing the 741 munitions reported by the air force on July 9.

At least two people were killed in the attack on Kyiv, local officials said. Elsewhere, impacts were reported in Zaporizhzhia, Sumy, Chernihiv, Dnipro, Kremenchuk and Odesa regions.

At least eight civilians were killed and 59 injured by Russian attacks across Ukraine, local officials said.

Ukrainian Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko said on Telegram that the attack damaged the “roof and upper floors” of the cabinet building located in the historic Pecherskyi district in the center of the city, which is home to many government buildings.

“Rescuers are extinguishing the fire,” Svyrydenko wrote. “I thank them for their work. We will restore the buildings. But lost lives cannot be returned. The enemy terrorizes and kills our people across the country every day.”

Both the prime minister and president urged an immediate response from the international community and more military assistance for Kyiv.

“Such killings now, when real diplomacy could have started long ago, are a deliberate crime and a prolongation of the war,” Zelenskyy wrote.

“It has been repeatedly stated in Washington that there will be sanctions for refusal to talk. We must implement everything agreed upon in Paris,” the president added, referring to last week’s meeting with European leaders and virtual talks with U.S. President Donald Trump in the French capital.

Zelenskyy said he spoke with French President Emmanuel Macron, who in a post to X said Moscow was “locking itself ever deeper into the logic of war and terror.”

The Ukrainian president said in a post to Telegram, “Together with France, we are preparing new measures to strengthen our defense.”

The overnight barrage prompted the scrambling of NATO fighter jets in Poland, the country’s Armed Forces Operational Command wrote on X.

“Polish and allied aircraft are operating in our airspace and ground-based air defense and radar reconnaissance systems have reached a state of maximum readiness,” the command said. The alert last for around three hours.

Russia’s Defense Ministry said in a statement posted to Telegram that its “massive strike with high-precision weapons and strike unmanned aerial vehicles” targeted “facilities for the production, assembly, repair, storage and launch of unmanned aerial vehicles, as well as military air bases.”

The Defense Ministry said its forces shot down 69 Ukrainian drones overnight.

Debris from one Russian drone fell on the territory of the Ilsky Oil Refinery in the Krasnodar region, local officials said, causing a fire at one of the technological installations which was quickly extinguished with no casualties.

Voronezh regional Gov. Governor Alexander Gusev said one farm worker was seriously injured when a downed drone crashed. Private homes, farm buildings and power lines were damaged, Gusev said.

In the border region of Belgorod, Gov. Vyacheslav Gladkov said that one person was injured by a drone attack that also damaged an administrative building.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

100 firefighters battle blaze at BBC’s former headquarters in London
100 firefighters battle blaze at BBC’s former headquarters in London
James Manning/PA Images via Getty Images

(LONDON) — About 100 firefighters and 15 fire engines are battling a blaze at a high-rise building in West London’s White City area, authorities said Saturday morning.

The nine-story building complex is the former headquarters of the BBC and now houses apartments, restaurants and a television studio, according to BBC News.

The blaze, which broke out early Saturday around 3 a.m. local time, “is currently affecting floors toward the top of the building.”

As of 8 a.m. local time, “a restaurant, external decking and ducting remains alight,” according to the London Fire Brigade.”

“The cause of the fire is unknown at this time,” the London Fire Brigade said.

Authorities evacuated buildings in the area as a precaution and set up a rest center for evacuated residents, according to the London Fire Brigade.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

North Korea test-fires 2 new missiles amid US-South Korea military drills, state media says
North Korea test-fires 2 new missiles amid US-South Korea military drills, state media says
Contributor/Getty Images

(LONDON) — North Korean leader Kim Jong Un oversaw the test-firing of two newly developed types of missiles, state media reported, launches that came as the United States and South Korea held their annual military drills to the south.

The two missiles tested on Saturday were designed to target aerial threats, including attack drones and cruise missiles, the Korea Central News Agency reported on Sunday.

State media reported few details on the projectiles, other than describing them as “improved” versions, saying they were “based on unique and special technology.”

The launches came days after the Monday start of “Ulchi Freedom Shield 25,” joint military exercises that are ongoing in South Korea. Those training exercises, which include live-fire drills, were scheduled to run through Thursday.

The U.S. State Department in announcing that the drills had begun said they were intended to reaffirm “the ironclad commitment between the U.S. and South Korea to defend their homelands.”

A North Korean military official described those exercises as destabilizing for the Korean Peninsula, accusing the United States and South Korea of “the destruction of balance of power in the region.”

A spokesperson for the Korean People’s Army told Rodong Sinmun, a state-owned newspaper, that the “reckless” drills were being run by “warmongers,” adding that the exercises were pushing the Korean Peninsula into “extreme tension.”

North Korean state media published on Sunday an image of Kim meeting with military officials, along with several images of missiles in mid-air. It was not immediately clear where the missile tests had taken place.

As the drills began on Monday, Kim was touring a North Korean naval destroyer, KCNA reported. He reportedly said during that visit that the U.S.-South Korea drills could “ignite a war” and that North Korea should push for a “rapid expansion of nuclearization.”

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.