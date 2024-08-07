NASA says Boeing’s Starliner astronauts may have to come home on different spacecraft
(NEW YORK) — The two astronauts who went up to the International Space Station (ISS) on Boeing’s Starliner may have to come home on a different spacecraft, NASA officials said during a press conference Wednesday.
Barry “Butch” Wilmore and Sunita “Suni” Williams, who performed the first crewed test flight of Starliner, have been in space for more than 60 days. When they launched on June 5, they were only supposed to be on the ISS for about a week.
Boeing and NASA officials have been resistant to exploring the option to bringing the crew home on another method but Kenneth Bowersox, NASA’s associate administrator for space operations, said the team is considering it.
“We don’t just have to bring a crew back on Starliner for example. We can bring them back on another vehicle,” he said. “In the case that we have with the Starliner crew flight test, the option to either bring the crew home on Starliner or to bring the crew home on another vehicle, we could take either path.”
Bowersox said there is currently more “consensus” needed among the team, but they are also getting “more serious about evaluating our other options.”
Wilmore and Williams are “integrated” with the Expedition 71 crew aboard the ISS and Bowersox said that, although it’s helpful to have extra hands onboard the station, they are using up more supplies meant for the ISS crew.
Steve Stich, program manager for NASA’s Commercial Crew Program, said NASA is considering sending SpaceX’s Dragon Crew-9, set to launch to the ISS in September, with only two of the four astronauts assigned to it.
The spacecraft would carry extra spacesuits for Wilmore and Williams. However, the two would remain on the ISS until February 2025, when Crew-9 is set to return to Earth. Stich said the proposed plan has not formally been approved yet.
“Our prime option is to return Butch and Suni on Starliner. However, we have done the requisite planning to make sure we have other options open,” Stich said.
Stich added that Starliner does not currently have the ability to autonomously undock from the ISS. To do that, the Starliner software would need to be updated and the Boeing flight control team would need to undergo additional training.
In a statement to ABC News, Boeing said it was confident in Starliner’s ability to bring the astronauts home.
“[Crew Flight Test] is currently a crewed mission, and we still believe in Starliner’s capability and its flight rationale,” the statement read. “If NASA decides to change the mission, we will take the actions necessary to configure Starliner for an uncrewed return.”
Starliner is part of the largerCommercial Crew Programat NASA, which was testing if Boeing’s spacecrafts could be certified to perform routine missions to and from the ISS.
Wilmore and Williams were originally scheduled to return on June 14 but have since had their return delayed multiple times.
Starliner has been plagued by issues even before launch. The flight test was originallytentatively scheduled for May 6, but was scrubbed after a problem with an oxygen valve on a rocket from United Launch Alliance (ULA), which manufactures and operates the rockets that launch spacecraft into orbit.
A new launch date had been set for May 25, but asmall helium leak was discovered in the service module, which contains support systems and instruments for operating a spacecraft.
Helium leaks and a thruster issue then threatened to delay Starliner’s docking. Five days after docking at the ISS, NASA and Boeing said the spacecraft was experiencingfive “small” helium leaksand, at the time, said enough helium was available for the return mission.
Last month, teams at NASA’s White Sands Test Facility in New Mexico performed ground tests of Starliner’s thruster, putting it through similar conditions the spacecraft experienced on its way to the ISS, to see how it would react upon undocking.
(NORTH LAS VEGAS, Nev.) — A gunman allegedly killed five people and critically injured a teenager in shootings at two apartments in Nevada, authorities said.
Police launched a manhunt for the suspect, 57-year-old Erick Adams, before North Las Vegas police announced later on Tuesday that Adams died by suicide.
The shootings unfolded in North Las Vegas on Monday night. Officers responded to the first apartment just after 10 p.m. and found two women — one in her 40s and one in her 50s — both fatally shot, police said.
A third shooting victim, a 13-year-old girl, was also found at the apartment and was hospitalized in critical condition, police said.
At a nearby apartment, officer found three more shooting victims: two women and one man, all in their 20s, police said. All three were declared dead at the scene, police said.
Police released Adams’ name and photo on Tuesday, urging anyone with information to come forward.
Police said they learned of Adams’ location just after 10 a.m. When officers responded, Adams — armed with a gun — fled into a backyard of a home, police said.
“Officers began giving Adams verbal commands to drop the firearm, however Adams ignored those commands and died by suicide,” police said in a statement.
(NEW YORK) — A wildfire that started Tuesday in Colorado has killed a person in their home, while California firefighters battling the largest active wildland blaze in the nation made significant progress on containing it but still have a long way to go before it is extinguished, authorities said.
As the Park Fire in Northern California has grown into the fifth largest wildfire in California history, firefighters were dealt a new challenge when another blaze erupted in Southern California and quickly blew up into a major conflagration, prompting mass evacuations, officials said.
The Stone Canyon Fire in Colorado
During a news conference Wednesday, Boulder County, Colorado, Sheriff Curtis Johnson said the remains of a person were recovered from a home in the area of the Stone Canyon Fire burning about 20 miles north of Boulder. But Johnson released few details about the circumstances of the death.
The Stone Canyon Fire burning west of Rabbit Mountain and the town of Lyons was first reported around 2 p.m. on Tuesday, Johnson said. By Wednesday morning, the fire had grown to 1,320 acres and was 0% contained, according to the Boulder Office of Disaster Management.
The fire prompted evacuations in the fire zone, authorities said. At least five structures have been destroyed, according to authorities.
The Alexander Mountain Fire in Colorado
Colorado firefighters were also trying to get the upper hand on the Alexander Mountain Fire, which was first reported around 10:30 a.m. local time on Monday, according to the Larimer County Sheriff’s Office. The fire burning in a remote mountainous area near Roosevelt National Park grew to 6,781 acres by Wednesday afternoon, fire officials said during a news conference.
The fire was 0% contained as of Wednesday afternoon, according to the sheriff’s office.
The Alexander Mountain Fire, which also prompted evacuations, is about eight miles from the Stone Canyon Fire, officials said.
“The good news for us is that we were able to grab resources from Larimer County. As soon as our fire kicked off, the Larimer sheriff was in contact with me, offered to send some of those air resources to this fire, tried to help us get it under control,” Johnson said. “So within an hour, we had a lot more support than we might on a normal initial fire because of the fire burning north of us.”
The Park Fire in Northern California
Firefighters battling the Park Fire in Northern California, the largest active fire in the nation, made significant progress overnight, increasing containment lines on the blaze from 12% on Tuesday to 18% on Wednesday, according to the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection (Cal Fire).
As of Wednesday, the Park Fire, which officials said was deliberately started on July 24 and spread through Butte, Plumas, Shasta and Tehama counties in Northern California, had grown to 389,791 acres — which sent it leapfrogging over the 2020 Creek Fire, which tore through Central California’s Sierra National Forest, to become the fifth largest wildfire in state history, officials said.
The Park Fire has destroyed 361 structures, including homes and commercial property, and damaged another 36 structures in a path of destruction that started in Bidwell Park near the city of Chico and spread about 90 miles north to the Lassen National Forest, according to Cal Fire.
More than 5,800 firefighters are fighting the Park Fire from the air and ground. At least 3,800 people have been forced to evacuate their homes, according to Cal Fire.
Meanwhile, the suspect arrested on suspicion of starting the Park Fire was formally arraigned on Monday. Ronnie Dean Stout II, 42, of Chico, was charged with felony arson with an enhancement of special circumstances due to prior convictions. His arraignment was continued to Thursday, when he is expected to enter a plea. Stout was ordered to be held without bail.
Stout was allegedly spotted just before 3 p.m. PT on July 24 pushing a burning car down a gully called “Alligator Hole” in Bidwell Park, near Chico, sparking the Park Fire, prosecutors said.
Weather conditions in the Chico area will be heating up in the coming days. The high temperatures in the area are forecast to climb into the upper 90s on Wednesday and reach triple digits by Thursday and into the weekend, according to the National Weather Service.
The Nixon Fire in Southern California
California firefighters were confronting 20 active blazes on Wednesday, including seven that started on Monday and Tuesday. Among the biggest new fires is the Nixon Fire that ignited around 12:30 p.m. local time on Monday off Richard Nixon Boulevard in Riverside County, northeast of the town of Aguanga, according to Cal Fire.
As of Wednesday morning, the Nixon Fire had grown to 4,941 acres and was 5% contained, according to Cal Fire.
At least five structures in the fire zone were damaged or destroyed, but it was unclear if they were homes. More than 900 structures were being threatened by the fire, according to Cal Fire.
The Riverside County Sheriff’s Office issued mandatory evacuation orders for residents in the area.
There were no immediate reports of injuries.
More than 700 fire personnel, including 44 fire engine crews, two helicopter crews and numerous firefighting air tankers, were battling the fire on Wednesday.
Smoke spreading across the Northwest
The fires in the West are spreading smoke across the Northwest.
By Wednesday afternoon, the smoke is expected to remain heavy in the Northern California region, but farther east, it will be pushed south.
Medium to heavy smoke is possible from Salt Lake City to Denver on Wednesday afternoon, while places farther north that have been under heavy smoke for days will finally get a break as they get rainfall and cooler temperatures.
Air quality alerts were issued for Boise, Idaho, and Denver due to the smoky conditions, officials said.
Red flag warnings signaling elevated fire danger were issued for at least Idaho, Wyoming, Utah and Colorado.
(NEW YORK) — In an encore 20/20 airing July 5 at 9 p.m. ET, the show, which originally aired in 2022, revisits the case of Laura Day, who was convicted of murder in the 2012 death of her 6-year-old stepson.
In 2013, Laura Day was convicted of capital murder and sentenced to life in prison without parole for the drowning death of her 6-year-old stepson. Serving nearly 10 years of her life sentence, she maintains that the boy’s drowning death at a Texas beach was an accident.
Day said now is the right time to tell her story.
“A tragic accident happened. I tried to save him,” Day told 20/20 in her first interview.
On October 5, 2012, Day said that she picked up her stepson, Taylor Syring, from school in Corpus Christi, Texas. It was a Friday and she said that Taylor wanted to go to the beach.
“He said he wanted to have a picnic on the beach,” said Day. “It was a spur of the moment decision.”
Day said the two drove home to pick up bathing suits and beach towels before going to the beach.
Day also told investigators that the beach was busy that day so the two had gone down to a more secluded area to avoid crowds. She said she had put a lifejacket on Taylor and watched him play in the water before taking off the lifejacket because it had been giving him a rash.
“It was giving him a rash, clearly. I said, ‘If you can show me that you’re OK and you feel safe enough to dive under the waves and you feel comfortable, then I’ll let you swim and play in the shallow water, without your lifejacket,’” said Day.
She said she turned around to head back to the beach and by the time she turned back around, Taylor was gone.
“At first, I didn’t understand. I thought maybe he’d dived under the waves and he was swimming, but then I realized he didn’t surface and I ran in the water to where he was and he was gone… And then I saw him floating, face down,” said Day.
“I tried to get the water out of his lungs. And it just wasn’t coming out. I didn’t know why. I panicked. And I was disoriented. I wasn’t thinking clearly,” she added.
Day told police she “panicked” and instead of calling 911 she drove the unconscious child to a hospital 12 miles away. At the hospital, Taylor was pronounced dead.
Investigators began to question Day’s story. They found it suspicious that she had driven 12 miles to a hospital because she said she believed that the paramedics would take too long to arrive. Investigators later found out that a Corpus Christi fire station was less than three miles away from the beach where Day had brought Taylor. She had also told police that even though she knows CPR, she had admitted not administering CPR to Taylor.
Police arrested Day on child endangerment charges three days after Taylor’s death.
At the time, Day and Taylor’s father, David Syring, had been married for two months and Taylor would visit on weekends. Day had met David Syring in 2012 while Syring was still married to his ex-wife and Taylor’s mother, Kelly Syring.
“I was going through a rough patch with Kelly. And Laura was very friendly. She was married, too. She would explain to me the issues that she had in her marriage. And seemed as though neither one of us were really happy with our spouse,” said Syring.
Syring admitted to having an affair with Day beginning in May 2012 and said his marriage was over. Kelly Syring said the divorce was difficult for both herself and Taylor.
“It was not easy. I was still very much in love with him. I was very angry,” said Kelly Syring. “[Taylor] was heartbroken.”
Only three months after the Syrings’ divorce was finalized, David Syring and Day traveled to Las Vegas to get married. They both said the marriage was a bit rushed because of a morality clause in the divorce.
“In my divorce decree, Kelly had wanted it to be put in there that there was to be no overnight guests I wasn’t married to around Taylor,” said Syring. “We felt like we wanted to get married. Maybe not quite that soon. But I wanted Taylor to be able to be around Laura. And Laura to be around him.”
Syring said he felt caught in the middle between Day and his ex-wife.
“I didn’t handle things properly with the way our relationship ended, but there was issues, because it seemed like Kelly wanted to make it hard, especially for Laura,” said Syring. “And Laura was afraid that, given my close bondness to Taylor, that I would eventually one day maybe go back to Kelly.”
Day denies that she was ever jealous of Syring’s relationship with his ex-wife and the fact the two shared a child together.
“No, absolutely not. As a matter of fact, David hired an attorney – we both did – to get full custody of Taylor,” said Day. “I was very secure in my relationship with David at the time. I was not jealous of anybody.”
Later, investigators would record phone calls between Day and Syring where Day would ask things like, “Do you love me more than you loved Kelly?”
“Despite, you know, me telling her, over and over, that I was there with her,” said Syring. “She wanted it to just be us.”
Day said she loved Taylor like he was her own child.
“We went everywhere together. Movies, Chuck E. Cheese; I took him to Taekwondo and we did everything. I had a bright future for him. Even talked about saving money and putting it away for college, like I did my own son,” said Day, who has a son from a previous marriage.
Kelly Syring said that Day was emotionless the day Taylor died.
“She was standing there. Just not doing anything. Not crying. Nothing. Just standing there. As if she had the right to be there,” Kelly Syring told 20/20. “All I could do was just cry. Just lay my head on my son, and just cry.”
David Syring and Day were brought down to the Corpus Christi Police Department that evening for questioning.
“I just assumed that this was kind of just routine and I wanted to be able to help any way I could, just to make sure everyone had all the information that they needed,” said Syring.
During the interview, Syring had told police that a week before Taylor was killed he had found out through an online search that Day had been connected to a series of crimes, including another murder. Syring said that when he had confronted Day with the information, she had told him that “it was not her.”
“I took her word for it… she gave me an explanation as to these circumstances. And gave me explanations that seemed believable and plausible,” said Syring. “And I believed her.”
In May 1982, Day, who was 17-year-old Laura Feist at the time, was dating a 21-year-old college student named James Kendall in Laguna Beach, California. When Kendall decided to end the relationship, Day shot and killed him before turning the gun on herself, according to Jason Kravetz, a former officer with the Laguna Beach Police Department.
She had told investigators at the time that she was a victim of abuse and that she was acting in self-defense. Investigators could find no indication, however, that Kendall was ever abusive. Day pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and was sentenced to the California Youth Authority rather than prison.
When ABC News questioned Day about the murder, she refused to discuss it, saying “I’m not supposed to talk about that. My attorney told me not to,” said Day.
After she was released, Day changed her name and married several times. Over the years, she was accused of or convicted of theft, fraud, burglary and bigamy, according to police reports.
After Day was interviewed by the Corpus Christi police, she returned home. But soon after police recounted her timeline, she was arrested on charges of child endangerment. Syring said he thought it was a mistake at the time.
“I figured that the police may have had some questions or doubts. I couldn’t see it as anything other than an accident. Especially the way she described the events,” said Syring.
After Day posted bail for $50,000, she returned home in less than 24 hours. Syring said she had been acting strange.
“Laura was just trying to get back to life as usual. Trying to figure out whatever it would take to keep me happy. Talking about the possibility of us packing up and moving, and going to Florida,” said Syring. “Trying to get me to get past my feelings, trying to get me back to acting normal, which seemed a little strange to me. I mean just so sudden.”
A break in the case came when a witness named Rene Ruiz came forward. Ruiz said he was fishing on the beach the day Taylor died and had seen Day.
“The most upsetting, troubling, telling thing that Rene Ruiz said, is that when she ultimately left the beach – now remember, according to her, she has a dying boy in the back of her car – she waved and smiled at him, as she drove off the beach,” said former prosecutor Brittany Jensen.
Prosecutors also alleged that Taylor was not the one who suggested the trip to beach. Investigators had found Taylor’s clothes in Day’s car, suggesting that he changed in the car and that the two never went home before the beach. Day claimed that Taylor had changed in the car because he was finishing his snack first.
They later would collect evidence from Day’s jail phone calls to Syring, where she explained that she had never gone home after picking Taylor up from school.
In January 2013, Day was charged with capital murder in addition to child endangerment.
While the prosecution continued to build its case, investigators were contacted by a drowning expert who looked into the conditions of the beach on the day Taylor died.
“When Laura Day stated that Taylor Syring’s body sunk, and then popped up 50 yards to the right, the problem was that was the wrong direction. Based on the conditions and the wind and everything else that day, it would’ve gone left and not right,” said Jensen. “It is highly improbable that she would have been able to locate him quickly, unless she was right next to him. Everything was all lies.”
After six days of trial, Day was found guilty of first-degree capital murder and sentenced to life in prison without parole.
At the time, Syring was still convinced that Day was innocent and the couple hired a new attorney to handle her case.
“You can’t keep your eyes on your children every minute, wherever you are. It was obviously an accident,” said Appellate Attorney Angela Moore.
Moore also found a drowning prevention expert, John Fletemeyer, who refuted the prosecution’s expert.
“Depending on the direction the waves are coming, the long shore drift can go in either direction and that’s a common factor on most beaches,” said Fletemeyer, who has conducted more than 1,000 forensic investigations into drownings, according to his website. “Certainly could explain why the little boy was 50 yards down the beach.”
For now, Day is waiting to see if the Texas Court of Criminals will order her a new trial.
As for Syring and Day’s relationship, the couple is now divorced. Syring said he believes now that Day is where she belongs.
“I believe that this is probably the worst punishment for her. To be in prison,” said Syring. “She has never apologized. She has never said sorry for what she’s done. I feel so stupid to have been this naïve and to have stuck by her as long as I did.”
Kelly Syring has lived nearly a decade without her son. She said she has forgiven what she can.
“Well, I have forgiven Laura. That doesn’t mean she needs to come out of jail. Look at that, why should she get off so easy? She gets to spend the rest of her life in a jail cell. Miserable,” said Kelly Syring. “And as far as my ex-husband… I blame him, too. I do blame him. This is partly his fault. He knew about her past.”
Syring said he’s doing what he can to move on.
“I was so wrapped up in, tangled up in all of this, that so many things, so many red flags, escaped me. I don’t know if it was just, you know, the trauma of losing my son, I don’t know if it was her being a great manipulator. I can’t explain it,” said Syring.
Day continued to write Syring until 2019, when he stopped writing her back. She did, however, find a new boyfriend through a pen-pal service in prison.
Jensen said Taylor will always live on in her memory as a reminder that justice does exist.
“To this day, I have a picture of Taylor Syring on a shelf directly across from my desk. I see him every day, while I’m working,” said Jensen. “And I do that because the justice that the case team and I were able to get for him was one of the more incredible things I think I’ll ever do in my career.”