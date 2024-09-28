NASA, SpaceX prepare to launch capsule to bring home Starliner astronauts
(NEW YORK) — NASA and SpaceX are set to launch a critical mission Saturday to bring home the two astronauts who flew Boeing’s Starliner to the International Space Station.
The SpaceX Crew-9 Dragon will take off with two empty seats and extra spacesuits for Barry “Butch” Wilmore and Sunita “Suni” Williams, who have been in space since June. Wilmore and Williams performed the first crewed test flight of the Starliner and were supposed to be on the ISS for about a week.
NASA and Boeing officials decided to send Starliner back to Earth last month after several mechanical issues, keeping Wilmore and Williams onboard the ISS until February 2025.
The unmanned Starliner landed safely at the White Sands Missile Range in New Mexico in the early hours of Sept. 7.
The Dragon spacecraft was originally scheduled to travel to the ISS with four astronauts for a routine science mission. Astronauts Nick Hague and Aleksandr Gorbunov will crew the spacecraft to the ISS.
(NEW YORK) — Former Marion, Kansas Police Chief Gideon Cody has been charged over his handling of an investigation that involved raiding the offices of a local newspaper and the home of its publishers, court records showed.
Cody was charged with one count of interfering with a judicial process, a felony.
Special Prosecutor Barry Wilkerson, who was assigned to look into the case, charged Cody, saying in the court filing that Cody “induced a witness to withhold information.”
Earlier this month, Wilkerson, the Riley County, Kansas, District Attorney and the DA of Sedgewick County, Marc Bennett, concluded in a 124-page report that the paper’s staff committed no crimes before local police raided the Marion County Record offices in August of 2023.
The police raid last year was prompted by a complaint from a prominent local business owner and critic of the newspaper, who accused two city council members at a public meeting of illegally disseminating confidential information about her driving record.
This kicked off an investigation from then-Marion Police Chief Gideon Cody about whether the reporter stole the records and also led to a search of the publisher Eric Meyer and his 98-year-old mother Joan Meyer’s house.
Eric Meyer, the publisher of the Marion County Record, said at the time that his newspaper was tipped off about the business owner’s driving record but never published a story about it.
Joan Meyer died days after the raid on her home.
Seth Stern, the director of Advocacy at the Freedom of the Press Foundation, called the raid “criminal” and said he “welcomes” the news of charges against Cody.
The two prosecutors found the reporter did not commit any crimes in doing her due diligence in accessing driving records.
The special prosecutors took issue with the application of search warrants.
“The specter of ulterior motives, personal animus and conclusions based not on investigation but rather on assumptions permeates much of this case,” the prosecutors wrote in the report. “These factors arguably colored the perceptions of Marion law enforcement and civilian actors alike.”
In a statement to ABC News last August, Cody said there were exceptions to the federal law limiting federal, state and local law enforcement’s ability to conduct newsroom searches, specifically noting, “When there is reason to believe the journalist is taking part in the underlying wrongdoing.”
Eric Meyer denied his staff was involved in any wrongdoing and that his reporters even notified the Marion Police Department of the tip the newspaper got on the local business owner, but the agency never responded.
Prosecutors Wilkerson and Bennett concluded in their 2024 report that once a Marion officer spoke with a Kansas Dept. of Revenue representative and found no crime, the case should have been closed.
“Journalists, attorneys, mental health professional and members of the clergy each have long-recognized privileges in our law rooted in the freedom of religion, freedom of the press and right to legal representation. When a member of one of these professions becomes a suspect in a crime, law enforcement has the ability to investigate. However, in these situations, it is incumbent on law enforcement to take precautions to limit the scope of their investigation. Before a search warrant is sought for a press room, a law office church or the office of a mental health professional, inquisition subpoenas or other available forms of investigation should be utilized. Search warrants for law offices, press rooms and churches should be sought only in extraordinary circumstances and with extreme caution,” they wrote in the report.
A legal representative for Cody was not listed on the court filing. The former police chief hasn’t spoken out about the case and resigned in October, not long after the August 2023 raid.
(NEW YORK) — A Michigan man is accused of fatally shooting his neighbor after getting into an argument with him on the street, officials said.
Devereaux Christopher Johnson, 47, of Canton, was arraigned Monday on first-degree murder in connection with the shooting, the Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office said.
The victim — 35-year-old father-of-two Nathan Morris, also of Canton — was shot and killed while on a walk Saturday morning, the prosecutor’s office said.
“It is alleged that the defendant initiated a verbal argument when he saw Mr. Morris walking down the street,” the Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office said in a statement. “Defendant Johnson then produced and fired a handgun multiple times, fatally wounding Mr. Morris who was unarmed at the time he was killed.”
The suspect allegedly started threatening Morris’ family after one of Morris’ daughters touched the neighbor’s mulch, according to former RNC National Committeewoman Hima Kolanagireddy, a friend and colleague of the victim’s, according to her statement shared on the Michigan GOP X account. Morris stayed behind to try and “diffuse” the situation while his family went home, her statement continued.
Canton police officers responding to a reported shooting shortly before noon Saturday found Morris lying in the street suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, the prosecutor’s office said.
Morris was transported to a local hospital, where he died, police said.
Johnson barricaded himself inside his home following the shooting before ultimately surrendering, according to police.
Johnson was additionally charged with being a felon in possession of a firearm and two counts of felony firearm, the prosecutor’s office said. Judge Jim Plakas entered a plea of not guilty on his behalf to all charges during his arraignment on Monday.
Johnson’s attorney, Wade McCann, requested a referral to the Center for Forensic Psychiatry to assess competency and criminal responsibility, which Plakas allowed.
The suspect was remanded to jail without bond and is next scheduled to appear in court on Aug. 23. ABC News has reached out to his attorney for comment.
The charge of first-degree murder carries a sentence of life without parole if convicted, police said.
“This was a senseless act of violence toward the victim,” Canton Police Chief Chad Baugh said in a statement following the incident. “The Canton Police Department sends our deepest condolences to the victim’s family, and to the neighbors who may have witnessed this tragic event.”
Morris worked as an engineer at Ford Motors, according to Kolanagireddy, an executive committee member of the Wayne 6th County Republican Committee, where Morris served as the secretary.
“Nathan is one of those few guys who are near perfect,” Kolanagireddy said. “He would do no harm and think no harm. He is just an amazing and gentle soul. He will be missed dearly.”
He is survived by his wife of 10 years and two girls, ages 5 and 2, according to his church, St. Michael Lutheran Church of Canton.
His friend, Edward McCall, called the incident “surreal” and said the victim’s family and friends are “numb and shocked.”
“He was a great man, and a real gentleman, a real father figure,” McCall told ABC Detroit affiliate WXYZ-TV. “I’m just kind of sorting through the kind of loss that represents for his family.”
(WINDER, Ga.) — As students hid behind desks and doors during the latest deadly school shooting in the United States, they pulled out their cell phones.
It was just before 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, that Becky Van Der Walt received a text message from her son that no parent wants to receive.
“I think there’s a school shooting,” Van Der Walt’s son, Henry, a junior at Apalachee High School in Winder, Georgia, wrote, according to text messages shared with ABC News. “We heard gunshots and the police shouting … We’re all in hard lockdown.”
Around eight minutes later, Henry sent another text to his mom with three simple words, “I love you.”
Around the same time Wednesday, Erin Clark, also a parent of an Apalachee High School student, saw a concerning text message pop up on her phone from her son, Ethan.
“School shooting rn .. i’m scared,” Ethan, the high school student, wrote to his mom. “pls i’m not joking.”
When Clark responded that she was leaving work, Ethan, too, responded with just three words: ” I love you.”
Sonya Turner was home for less than an hour Wednesday after dropping off her 15-year-old daughter at Apalachee High School when she too got a worrisome text.
“There’s a real lockdown,” Turner’s daughter Abby, a sophomore, wrote to her mom from biology class. “idk how to explain it … i heard shots but i don’t anymore.”
While Abby and her fellow classmates were texting their parents Wednesday morning, not knowing what would happen, a 14-year-old student had allegedly opened fire at Apalachee High, killing four people and injuring nine.
The 14-year-old student accused of opening fire at the school has been charged with four counts of felony murder, with additional charges expected, Georgia Bureau of Investigation officials said Thursday. A motive is not known.
Two teachers and two students were killed in the shooting: math teacher and football coach Richard Aspinwall, 39; math teacher Cristina Irimie, 53; and students Mason Schermerhorn, 14, and Christian Angulo, 14, according to officials.
Eight students and one teacher were injured, officials said, but all are expected to survive.
Becky Van Der Walt told ABC News it was “terrifying” to receive a text message about a school shooting from her son, with whom she reunited later in the day.
Ethan Clark also survived the shooting, as did Turner’s two daughters, Abby and Isabella, a 14-year-old freshman at Apalachee High.
Turner told ABC News that as soon as texts from her daughters about gunshots came in just before 10:30 a.m., she called her husband to go to the school, telling him, “It’s real. Go. Go. Go.'”
For the next hour, Turner, also the mom of a 9-year-old son, said she stayed glued to her phone, keeping her daughters calm, making sure they had safe places to hide and praying with them.
“Where are you hiding,” Turner asks in one text message, with Abby responding, “I’m behind a long desk.”
“Is there an additional closet or anything you can get in,” Turner asks Abby in a later message.
“No I can’t move … I’m not aloud to mo[v]e,” Abby replies, leading Turner to tell her, “Ok. Pray …,” while also texting prayers.
In another message, Turner asks her daughters to simply keep communicating with her so she knows they’re alive, writing to them, “Keep talking to me.”
Isabella, just a few weeks into her first year of high school, texted her mom, “I love you. Mommy im scared.” Grief counselors from Columbine, Parkland, Sandy Hook describe what happens after a school shooting
Turner said over the course of the morning, she received text messages not only from her daughters inside the school, but from fellow parents who were also communicating with their kids and helping each other as they intermittently lost communication.
“[A friend] has two kids [at Apalachee High School], and she couldn’t get one of them on the phone, and he turned out to be in the classroom of the first teacher that was pronounced dead,” Turner said. “She’s texting and texting and couldn’t get him and couldn’t get him, and that’s because he was trying to save his teacher.”
In another instance, Turner said she temporarily lost communication with Isabella.
“That was a total freak-out moment but her phone had gotten taken, the whole class, they took their phones,” Turner said, adding. “But when they ushered them all out onto the football field, she got to a friend who was able to text me … so I knew she was safe.”
Turner, who is recovering from abdominal surgery, said she ended up walking over one mile from her home to the high school, where, after several hours, she was able to reunite with her daughters.
“Abby just keeps hearing the gunshots, and their question now is, how do we go back to school,” Turner said. “Izzy’s stuff is all in her classroom right where she left it, and she’s like, ‘Mommy, I don’t want to go get it. I don’t want to go back into that room.’’
ABC News’ Caroline Guthrie contributed to this report.