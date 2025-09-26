Nate Bargatze responds to backlash on Emmys charity game

Host Nate Bargatze speaks during the 77th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater, Sept. 14, 2025, in Los Angeles. (Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Emmys host Nate Bargatze is responding to critical reviews of a key part of his hosting performance earlier this month.

“A lot of the reviews did not like the Boys & Girls Clubs thing,” Bargatze said on a recent episode of The Nateland Podcast.

At the 77th Primetime Emmy Awards on Sept. 14, Bargatze explained he would start the show with a base $100,000 donation to The Boys & Girls Clubs of America and would add $1,000 for every second under 45 seconds an acceptance speech took and subtract $1,000 for every second over 45 seconds.

The setup did not go as planned, and at times throughout the show the total donation number dipped below zero. In the end Bargatze decided to kick his donation up to $250,000, while CBS added another $100,000.

The charity challenge drew mixed reactions online.

“It came from a real place of heart,” Bargatze said Wednesday. “Everybody at home loved it. Everybody at home liked it. It was fun. It was entertaining seeing money go down.”

Bargatze said he anticipated all the stars at the event would see it as a lighthearted joke the way he did.

“In my head, I wasn’t trying to put anybody on the spot. I wasn’t trying to make someone donate money. In my head I kind of thought, like, make it fun. Do what John Oliver did, where John Oliver, like, stuck it to me,” he said, referencing Oliver’s comically hurried speech, forcing Bargatze to donate more money.

“We had the kids there. We’re not using the charity as a tool,” he continued, saying he wanted it to be “fun.”

Bargatze said CBS, which aired the Emmys, was “amazing” and supportive of the idea.

The comedian said the intention of the gag was not to “overshadow any of their speeches” and said he thought that companies behind the winning shows would donate to make up for the stars’ longer speeches.

“In my head, I pictured it as they could then go long but then be a hero,” he said of his perception that studios would foot the bill. “So it was like a win-win … and then the night becomes about love, and you’re giving to these kids that are there.”

Bargatze said the setup to the bit may have been the issue. “I don’t know if I just didn’t explain it enough in the room,” he said.

Bargatze also said his decision to donate at the end of the night was not planned. “I wasn’t going to give that money at the end. Like I wasn’t thinking I was going to have to. But the way it went, I was like, ‘Well I can’t—I’m not going to not,” he said.

In an Instagram post the night of the Emmys, the Boys & Girls Clubs of America wrote, “Saying thank you in 45 seconds or less just won’t do. From the bottom of our hearts, THANK YOU, @natebargatze & @cbstv, for including our Club Kids in such an unforgettable night. Your generosity and jokes made it magic and we’re beyond grateful to be part of it.”

George Clooney plays a famous movie star in ‘Jay Kelly’ teaser trailer
George Clooney as Jay Kelly in ‘Jay Kelly.’ (Peter Mountain/Netflix)

George Clooney stars in the official teaser trailer for Jay Kelly.

Netflix released the trailer for the upcoming dramatic comedy film on Tuesday. Noah Baumbach directed the film, which he co-wrote with Emily Mortimer.

The film follows a famous movie actor (Clooney) and his devoted manager as they go on an unexpectedly profound journey across Europe. “Along the way, both men are forced to confront the choices they’ve made, the relationships with their loved ones, and the legacies they’ll leave behind,” according to an official description from Netflix.

“You know how difficult it is to be yourself? You try it,” Clooney says as Jay in the trailer.

Adam Sandler co-stars alongside Clooney in Jay Kelly. The film’s ensemble also includes Laura DernBilly CrudupRiley KeoughAlba RohrwacherGreta GerwigIsla FisherLouis Partridge and Mortimer.

Sandler, who plays Jay Kelly’s manager, asks Clooney, “Are you running to something or from something?”

“Yes,” he responds.

Jay Kelly arrives in select theaters on Nov. 14 and will be available to stream on Netflix on Dec. 5.

(Video includes uncensored profanity.)

Larry David teams up with President Obama, Michelle Obama for comedy series
Peacock, Mark Wilson/Getty Images

Larry David is teaming up with the Obamas for a new comedy series.

HBO has ordered a sketch comedy limited series from David produced by former President Barack Obama and former first lady Michelle Obama‘s production company, Higher Ground.

“President and Mrs. Obama wanted to honor America’s 250th anniversary and celebrate the unique history of our nation on this special occasion,” the show’s logline reads. “…But then Larry David called.”

David and Jeff Schaffer wrote the series, which will feature a mix of Curb Your Enthusiasm actors and other noteworthy guest stars. Schaffer will direct the show.

Barack Obama said in a press release that he has “sat across the table from some of the world’s most difficult leaders and wrestled with some of our most intractable problems,” but that “nothing has prepared me for working with Larry David.”

David gave a statement on his decision to return to television after the end of Curb Your Enthusiasm.

“Once Curb ended, I celebrated with a three-day foam party. After a violent allergic reaction to the suds, I yearned to return to my simple life as a beekeeper, harvesting organic honey from the wildflowers in my meadow. Alas, one day my bees mysteriously vanished,” David said. “And so, it is with a heavy heart that I return to television, hoping to ease the loss of my beloved hive.”

Weekend Watchlist: What’s new in theaters, on streaming
Ready, set, binge! Here’s a look at some of the new movies and TV shows coming to theaters and streaming services this weekend:

FX, Hulu
The LowdownEthan Hawke teams up with Kyle MacLachlan in the new series about a journalist’s gritty exploits.

Apple TV+
Slow Horses: The fifth season of the spy thriller series stars Gary Oldman.

Netflix
House of GuinnessOlivia Rodrigo‘s boyfriend, Louis Partridge, stars in season 1 of the new show from the creator of Peaky Blinders

Wayward: A small-town cop is suspicious of a local school for troubled teens and its founder in this new limited series.

Movie theaters
Gabby’s Dollhouse: The MovieKristen Wiig stars in the movie based on the popular children’s TV show. 

One Battle After AnotherLeonardo DiCaprio stars in director Paul Thomas Anderson‘s latest film.

That’s all for this week’s Weekend Watchlist – happy streaming!

