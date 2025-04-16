Nate Bargatze will host the 77th Emmy Awards

Ralph Bavaro/NBC

Nate Bargatze has been tapped to host TV’s biggest night.

The comedian will host the 77th Emmy Awards, which honor excellence in television. CBS will broadcast the show live on both coasts from the Peacock Theater in LA on Sept. 14. The show will also be available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+.

“It’s a huge honor to be asked to host such an iconic awards show and I’m beyond excited to work with CBS to create a night that can be enjoyed by families around the world,” Bargatze said in a press release.

Television Academy chair Cris Abrego called Bargatze “one of the hottest comics in the business,” saying his brand of humor “deeply resonates with multi-generational audiences around the globe.”

“We are thrilled to be able to leverage his one-of-a-kind perspective to entertain TV fans watching this year’s Emmy telecast,” Abrego continued.

Nominations for the 77th Emmys will be announced on July 15. The Television Academy will stream the announcement live at 8:30 a.m. PT on Emmys.com.

Mikel Roberts/Sygma via Getty Images

Jennie Garth says she still feels deeply connected to her late Beverly Hills, 90210 costars Luke Perry and Shannen Doherty, even after their deaths.

During her recent appearance on the Two Jersey Js podcast, Garth opened up about her close friendships with her castmates, some of whom she will reunite with at this year’s 90s Con in Connecticut.

Host Jennifer Fessler expressed condolences, saying, “We should also tell you how sorry we are that you’ve lost two of your castmates,” adding that the “whole world” mourned their death.

Doherty died in July 2024 at age 53 after a long battle with cancer, while Perry died in 2019 at age 52 following a massive stroke.

Reflecting on their loss, Garth said, “It doesn’t make sense. It still doesn’t make sense to my brain.”

She continued, “I live in a world where they still are alive in my mind, so it’s very hard to understand that they’re not here physically.”

In addition to Perry and Doherty, Garth shares a lasting bond with longtime 90210 co-star Tori Spelling.

Last year, she celebrated Spelling’s 50th birthday with an Instagram tribute, sharing throwback photos from their days on the iconic teen drama, which ran from 1990 to 2000.

“Tori& Jennie or is it Donna& Kelly?” she wrote in the caption of the post at the time, referencing their characters. “It’s both forever and always!”

Steve Jennings/Getty Images

Chris Columbus regrets including Donald Trump in Home Alone 2.

The U.S. president makes a seven-second cameo in the 1992 holiday sequel film which Columbus directed. The director recently told the San Francisco Chronicle he wishes he could cut the brief appearance out of it.

“It’s become this curse. It’s become this thing that I wish it was not there,” the director said. “It’s become an albatross for me. I just wish it was gone.”

Columbus, who has Italian ancestry, said he fears if he were to cut out the cameo the Trump administration may deport him.

“I can’t cut it,” Columbus said. “If I cut it, I’ll probably be sent out of the country. I’ll be considered sort of not fit to live in the United States, so I’ll have to go back to Italy or something.”

The brief appearance happens during a scene in The Plaza Hotel. Kevin McCallister, played by Macaulay Culkin, asks Trump for directions to the lobby. “Down the hall and to the left,” Trump responds.

Columbus said Trump allowed him to shoot the movie in the hotel in exchange for the cameo.

“He said I begged him to be in the movie, but there’s no world I would ever beg a non-actor to be in a movie,” Columbus said. “But we were desperate to get The Plaza Hotel.”

Kate Green/Getty Images for Disney, Jeff Spicer/WireImage via Getty Images

The Little Mermaid is set to swoon over the Duke of Hastings in an upcoming romance film.

Halle Bailey will star alongside Regé-Jean Page in the new movie Italianna, ABC Audio has confirmed.

The Universal Pictures film will be directed by Kat Coiro. Ryan Engle wrote the screenplay based on an original idea from him and Kristin Engle.

While plot details are being kept under wraps, the project has been described as a romantic comedy.

Coiro also directed the 2022 Universal romantic comedy Marry Me starring Jennifer Lopez and Owen Wilson.

Bailey is known for being part of the music duo Chloe x Halle, as well as her breakout acting role as Ariel in the live-action The Little Mermaid adaptation. Page is known for his starring role in season 1 of the period romance drama series Bridgerton.

Deadline first reported the casting news about Italianna.

