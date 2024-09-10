National Guard deployed to help fight raging California fire threatening thousands of homes

(NEW YORK) — Three major wildfires were raging across Southern California Tuesday, threatening thousands of homes as firefighters and the state National Guard were battling to bring the flames under control amid a triple-digit heatwave, officials said.

The Line Fire in San Bernardino County, the Airport Fire in Orange County and the Bridge Fire in Los Angeles County are all being fueled by extremely dry vegetation and spreading rapidly, officials said.

The Line Fire

As of Tuesday afternoon, the Line Fire was threatening 65,600 structures, including homes and commercial properties, according to the California Department of Forestry and Fire Prevention (Cal Fire).

Fire crews achieved 5% containment on the blaze on Monday night as Gov. Gavin Newsom deployed the state National Guard to support the ongoing response to extinguish the blaze.

While evacuation orders were issued for 9,200 structures in the area, with another 56,400 structures under evacuation warnings, Cal Fire said no buildings have been destroyed or damaged.

“We’re pouring resources into this incident aggressively by deploying more air and ground support through the California National Guard,” Newsom said in a statement. “This is on top of nearly 2,000 firefighters, nearly 200 engines, and air assets we already have tackling this fire. California stands with these communities and has their backs.”

Newsom said the California National Guard will support the ongoing response to the Line Fire, the cause of which remains under investigation. Eighty troops split into four 20-person teams and one military police company have been sent to the fire scene to assist the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department with traffic control in evacuated areas.

National Guard troops are also helping firefighters battle the flames. Four UH-60 Blackhawk helicopters for water bucket dropping operations and two C-130 aircraft with Modular Airborne Fire Fighting Systems are among the resources deployed by the National Guard, Newsom said.

The fire, which ignited Sept. 5, is burning in steep and rugged terrain, making access difficult, Cal Fire said. Firefighters are working to build “control lines” to contain the blaze.

“Stronger winds are predicted Tuesday which could help fire spread and contribute to longer range spotting. Mid-week cooling may moderate fire activity and increase fuel moistures,” Cal Fire said.

The Airport Fire

Another major fire in Southern California broke out Monday afternoon in an unincorporated area of Orange County, prompting the evacuations of 1,427 homes, according to Cal Fire. The fast-moving Airport Fire in Trabuco Canyon in the hills southeast of Irvine had burned 9,333 acres by Tuesday afternoon, according to Cal Fire.

The fire was 0% contained Tuesday afternoon, according to Cal Fire.

Two firefighters battling the blaze were hospitalized with heat-related injuries and one civilian suffering from smoke inhalation was also treated at a hospital, Cal Fire said. The Fire was burning in the direction of the Cleveland National Forest.

At least four people, including a couple and their 3-year-old child who were hiking on a trail in the area, had to be airlifted to safety, officials said. A man and his cats were airlifted to safety from their home, officials said.

Several emergency communication towers on Santiago Peak in the fire zone, as well as towers operated by local broadcasting stations, were being threatened by the fire, officials said.

As of Tuesday afternoon, no structures had been destroyed or damaged, according to Cal Fire.

The Airport Fire began around 1 p.m. PT on Tuesday, sparked by county public works crews working on a fire prevention project by trying to move boulders to prevent public access — mostly by motorcyclists — to an area of the canyon with a lot of dry vegetation that could ignite easily, officials told ABC Los Angeles station KABC.

“The fire has been classified as unintentional,” said Orange County Fire Authority Deputy Chief TJ McGovern.

At least 1,000 firefighters were battling the blaze Tuesday.

The Bridge Fire

Elsewhere, the Bridge Fire, which started on Sunday afternoon in Los Angeles Country, had burned 4,178 acres as of Tuesday afternoon. The fire north of Azusa in the Angeles National Forest was 0% contained.

Evacuation orders are in place for a mobile home park, campgrounds and a small river community.

Lesser-known dangers of hot cars include common items left in vehicles, experts say
(NEW YORK) — The interior of a car is one of the most dangerous places for young children and pets during a heat wave. But everyday items can also be dangerous.

Water bottles, for example, pose unique hazards when temperatures begin to climb, according to experts.

One of the unexpected risks is the ability for water bottles — specifically clear bottles that contain clear liquid — to start a fire, David Richardson, administration major for the Midwest City Fire Department in Oklahoma, told ABC News.

Depending on the presence of sunlight, the reflective qualities of the bottle and liquid can heat up nearby objects to the point of fire ignition if hot enough, Richardson said.

When Richardson first learned of the potential danger of water bottles, he didn’t believe it. So he tested it out in a controlled environment and found that a water bottle was able to burn a hole through a piece of paper, like a magnifying glass.

Richardson emphasized that the “perfect storm” of conditions would need to be present for this phenomenon to occur. Not only would the bottle and liquid need to be clear, but sunlight would have to enter the car just right. Vehicles with tinted windows probably would not pose a similar risk, he said.

“The chances are pretty small, but they’re not impossible,” he explained.

Ingesting liquid that has been baking inside of a plastic water bottle in a hot car for a period of time could also impact human health.

A bottle’s manufacturing process, chemical composition, the outside temperature and how long the bottle has been exposed to heat means liquids could become contaminated with toxins, toxicologist and board-certified emergency medicine physician Dr. Stephanie Widmer told ABC News.

While research and expert opinions differ, the risk is not zero, Widmer said. It’s best to avoid drinking from plastic bottles that have been exposed to high temperatures until more conclusive research is available, she added.

Electronics with lithium batteries, such as a vape, electric scooter or toy, could also become a hazard when left in a hot car, Richardson said.

If the plastic casing surrounding the battery melts and exposes the lithium-ion battery to direct sunlight in addition to the high temperatures, there is a possibility it could explode, Richardson said.

Other everyday items that experts caution against leaving in hot cars due to the potential for them to explode include aerosol cans, canned and bottled soda and lighters. Items commonly left in hot cars like sunscreen, medicine and alcohol all have the potential to spoil, while glasses and sunglasses could melt and warp.

Leaving human beings in hot cars still remains the No.1 danger — often with fatal consequences.

It’s crucial to remember that leaving children or pets in a parked car, even for a short time, is very dangerous and can be fatal, Widmer said.

More than a dozen children have died so far this year after being left in a car during hot temperatures. Nearly 1,100 children have died in hot cars since 1990, according to KidsAndCars.org.

Extreme heat is expected for the rest of the summer in much of the U.S., forecasts show.

People are blurring their homes on Google Maps to deter burglars. Here’s how.
(MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.) — Some homeowners in Southern California are blurring their homes on Google Maps as a means of deterring potential burglaries, Ryan Railsback, an officer in the Riverside Police Department, told ABC News.

The tactic could reduce the likelihood of a robbery by denying would-be wrongdoers useful information about the value of one’s possessions and any security measures in place to protect them, Railsback said.

“The crooks are looking for new and innovative ways to victimize people,” Railsback said. “It’s good for the public to be aware of that and counter what the criminals are already doing.”

The blurring of homes on Google Maps was first reported by ABC News affiliate KFSN in Fresno, California. Google did not immediately respond to ABC News’ request for comment.

Here’s why some people are blurring their homes on Google Maps, and how to do it yourself.

Why are some people blurring their homes on Google Maps?

The safety tactic of blurring one’s home on Google Maps has been around for years, Christopher Herrmann, a professor of law and police science at John Jay College of Criminal Justice in New York, told ABC News. The simple digital fix could stop robbers from targeting a given home, he said.

“Would-be thieves certainly want to scout their locations before they hit them,” Herrmann said.

When seeking online images of a home, criminals look for valuable assets worth stealing and any security barriers that may be in place to stop them, Herrman said. That includes identifying a home’s layout and entrance, as well as the presence of a front-door camera or exterior surveillance system.

Blurring a home on Google Maps could help prevent theft by concealing such information. However, the maneuver also risks backfiring should thieves become suspicious that a property has been blurred because it features valuables or vulnerabilities worth keeping out of sight.

“It may be more of a red flag,” Herrmann said.

Home burglaries are actually exceedingly rare. In 2019, fewer than 1% of households experienced a burglary, according to the Department of Justice.

“Is your house going to be targeted by would-be thieves?” Herrmann asked. “Probably not.”

How do you blur your home on Google Maps?

To blur your home on Google Maps, navigate to Street View mode at your address using the website. The option to request a blurring of your home will not appear on the mobile app.

A drop-down menu will appear in the top-left corner of the screen. Navigate to the option labeled “Report a Problem.” A questionnaire will present you with prompts to identify where and why you would like the Street View image to be blurred.

Submit the questionnaire. Google Maps may follow up with you for additional information.

Hiker allegedly stranded by co-workers on Colorado mountain was raising money for World Central Kitchen
(SALIDA, Colo.) — An insurance underwriter who was rescued on a central Colorado mountain after allegedly being left behind by his co-workers was hiking to raise money for World Central Kitchen, according to his company.

The hiker, 46-year-old Steve Stephanides, was rescued on Saturday after enduring a night stuck on 14,230-foot Mt. Shavano during a freezing rain storm, officials said.

Contacted by ABC News on Wednesday, Stephanides said his company, the Beazley global insurance firm, was still gathering facts about the expedition and referred all questions to his company’s spokesperson.

Breazley CEO Adrian Cox, who is based in London, released a statement Thursday morning to ABC News, praising the Chaffee County Search and Rescue — South, an all volunteer rescue team in Colorado, for saving his employee’s life.

“We are very grateful to the Chaffee County Search and Rescue South who came to the aid of one of our employees after he encountered difficulties during a charity hike. Chaffee County SAR’s swift response and brave actions, during adverse weather conditions, ensured that our colleague was rescued and returned safely,” Cox said.

A spokesperson for Beazely confirmed to ABC News that company employees were on Mt. Shavano as a part of an annual charity hiking trip to raise money for World Central Kitchen, the nonprofit humanitarian organization founded in 2010 by celebrity chef José Andrés to deliver meals in disaster areas around the globe, including war zones in Ukraine and Gaza.

“This charity hike has been running for over a decade and many individuals have participated on multiple occasions,” Cox said. “We are proud of their commitment to their fundraising efforts and will continue to work with those involved to ensure they fully recover from this incident and get the support they need.”

Cox did not provide additional details on how the near-tragedy occurred on the annual office charity hike.

“In what might cause some awkward encounters at the office in the coming days and weeks, one member of their party was left to complete his final summit push alone,” Chaffee County Search and Rescue — South said in a statement.

Previous online posts and photos from Beazely colleagues indicate that this was at least the second year in a row Stephanides has participated in the charity hike.

The office outing gone wrong unfolded Friday on Mt. Shavano in central Colorado’s San Isabel National Forest, according to Danny Andres, president of the volunteer rescue group.

“Our subject was getting close to the summit and took a break, and some of the people who were in his group were starting to head down,” Danny Andres told ABC’s “Good Morning America” Thursday. “He decided to carry on up the summit.”

While 14 employees made it down the mountain safely, rescue officials said one was left to complete the summit solo. Andres said the worker made it to the summit at 11:30 a.m., but when he tried to descend, he became “disoriented as to where the trail was.”

The hiker used his cellphone to pin-drop his location to his co-workers, who informed him that he was on the wrong route and instructed him to hike back up to the summit to get to the correct trail down, rescue officials said in a statement.

“In his initial attempts to descend, he found himself in the steep boulder and scree field on the northeast slopes toward Shavano Lake,” according to officials.

Just before 4 p.m. local time on Friday, Stephanides sent another location pin-drop to his colleagues that he was near the correct trail. Shortly after that message, a strong storm passed through the area with freezing rain and high winds, rescue officials said in a statement.

“Being in those kind of cold, freezing rain, winds it takes a toll on you,” Andres said.

At least seven different rescue teams from across Colorado were involved in the search for Stephanides.

Stephanides also lost his cellphone reception on the way down the mountain, and following his rescue, told lifesavers he had fallen at least 20 times on the steep slopes and was unable to get up the last time he fell.

Making matters worse, Stephanides’ colleagues had inexplicably collected belongings left in a boulder field to mark the path down, officials said.

When his colleagues didn’t hear from him, they reported Stephanides missing at 9 p.m., some eight-and-a-half hours after he started his descent, officials said.

Rescue teams found Stephanides in a gully near a drainage creek and carried him down the mountain on a gurney, officials said. He was and taken to a hospital in stable condition, officials said.

Rescuers said Stephanides was “phenomenally lucky” that the weather cleared on Saturday and he regained enough cellphone service to call 911.

“All of the teams that were involved are all volunteer rescuers,” Andres said. “It’s tiring, but it’s rewarding when we go out and find people and are able to reunite them with their loved ones. It’s fantastic.”

ABC News’ Laryssa Demkiw and Emme Marchese contributed to this report.

