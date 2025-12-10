National Guard Sgt. Andrew Wolfe making ‘amazing’ progress after being shot in the head in deadly DC ambush: Trump

National Guard Sgt. Andrew Wolfe making ‘amazing’ progress after being shot in the head in deadly DC ambush: Trump

U.S. President Donald Trump delivers remarks during an event at Mount Airy Casino Resort on December 9, 2025 in Mount Pocono, Pennsylvania. Trump discussed his administration’s economic agenda and its efforts to lower the cost of living. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)

(MOUNT POCONO, Pa.) — The West Virginia National Guard member who survived being shot in the head during an attack last month in Washington, D.C., is making “amazing” progress and is even able to stand up, according to President Donald Trump.

While giving a speech Tuesday night in Mount Pocono, Pennsylvania, Trump shared an update on the condition of 24-year-old U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Andrew Wolfe, who was critically wounded during the broad daylight Thanksgiving Eve shooting just blocks from the White Hous

“Today, I got a call that he is up from bed. Do you believe that? He got up from bed. He got up,” Trump said to loud applause.

Trump said he has been in close contact with Wolfe’s parents, Melody and Jason Wolfe, since the shooting, and has met with them in the Oval Office.

“He got up and, boy, they’re happy. It’s amazing,” Trump said.

During the speech, Trump called Wolfe’s mother, “The most positive person I’ve ever seen.”

“The night that he was so badly hit, and the doctors gave him almost no chance, I called their hospital room and spoke to her, and she said, ‘Sir, he’ll be fine,'” Trump said.

Trump’s update on Wolfe came just days after the West Virginia National Guard posted a Facebook video of Melody Wolfe, West Virginia National Guard Maj. Gen. Jim Seward and Andrew Wolfe’s wife, Leslie, reporting on the wounded Guardsman’s “remarkable improvement.”

In the video posted Dec. 6, Melody Wolfe said her son is coming off sedation and that he has been “very active” as doctors have scaled back on his pain medication.

“He’s coming along well, surpassing expectations,” Melody Wolfe said. “Just all the prayers that you’ve given, they’re working and we’re seeing that miracle happen in that hospital bed right now.”

On Nov. 26, Wolfe and 20-year-old Army Spc. Sarah Beckstrom were “ambushed” while conducting “high visibility patrols” in the nation’s capital, authorities said.

Becktrom, who was shot in the head from behind, was killed.

The suspected gunman, 29-year-old Afghan national Rahmanullah Lakanwal of Bellingham, Washington, was taken into custody after he was shot by a fellow National Guard member, authorities said.

Lakanwal was charged with one count of murder, two counts of assault with the intent to kill, and one count of possession of a firearm during a crime of violence. He pleaded not guilty to the charges through a court-appointed attorney last week during an arraignment from his hospital bed.

South Carolina judge's house destroyed by fire; officials investigating cause
South Carolina judge’s house destroyed by fire; officials investigating cause

(EDISTO ISLAND, S.C.) — A South Carolina judge’s house went up in flames Sunday, hospitalizing three and destroying the home.

Circuit Court Judge Diane Goodstein was walking her dogs on the beach in Edisto Island, S.C., about an hour south of Charleston, when the fire began, according to officials. Her husband, former state Sen. Arnold Goodstein, their son, Arnold Goodstein III, and one other occupant were forced to jump from the burning building from an elevated first floor to escape the blaze, officials said.

The three occupants were rescued by kayak from the home’s backyard due to the area’s marshy terrain, Colleton County Fire-Rescue told ABC News. One occupant was airlifted to Medical University of South Carolina hospital in Charleston and the other two were taken there via ground transportation, according to Colleton County Fire-Rescue.

The current condition of the victims is not known.

The South Carolina Supreme Court said in a statement that the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) responded to the scene and is investigating the cause of the fire. “Local law enforcement partners have been alerted and asked to provide extra patrols and security. The Judicial Branch will remain in close communication with SLED,” the statement added.

“SLED’s investigation is active and ongoing,” the agency told ABC News.

Last month, Goodstein blocked the South Carolina Election Commission from providing the Department of Justice with millions of voter files that included personal names, addresses, driver’s license numbers and social security numbers, according to court documents.

President Trump issued an executive order in March prohibiting non-citizens from registering to vote, leading the DOJ to request the information of more than 3.3 million registered voters in South Carolina. Goodstein’s decision, however, was reversed a few days later by the State Supreme Court, according to court documents.

Goodstein was first elected to her Circuit Court judgeship in 1998, according to the South Carolina Judicial Branch.

Luigi Mangione returns to court for Day 4 of pretrial evidence hearing
Luigi Mangione returns to court for Day 4 of pretrial evidence hearing
Luigi Mangione appears for a suppression of evidence hearing in the killing of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson in Manhattan Criminal Court on December 01, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Steven Hirsch-Pool/Getty Images)

(NEW YORK) – Accused CEO killer Luigi Mangione returns to court Monday for the fourth day of a crucial pretrial hearing as his defense lawyers attempt to exclude from trial critical evidence that they say was illegally seized from his backpack without a warrant. 

One year after Mangione allegedly gunned down United Healthcare CEO Brian Thompson on a Manhattan sidewalk, the hearing has put the 27-year-old face-to-face with the police officers who arrested him in a Pennsylvania McDonald’s after a five-day manhunt.

The testimony and evidence have also given the public the clearest picture to date of the case against Mangione that prosecutors plan to bring to a jury — potentially sometime in 2026.

Prosecutors in lower Manhattan plan to call two more police officers on Monday, including the officer who allegedly searched Mangione’s backpack without a warrant by claiming it was an emergency and that she needed to check if there was a “bomb” in the bag.

Defense lawyers have argued her actions violated Mangione’s constitutional rights and should justify excluding any of the evidence found in the bag, including the alleged murder weapon and writings that prosecutors say amount to a confession. 

“[The officer] did not search the bag because she reasonably thought there might be a bomb, but rather this was an excuse designed to cover up an illegal warrantless search of the backpack,” defense attorneys argued in a court filing. “This made-up bomb claim further shows that even she believed at the time that there were constitutional issues with her search, forcing her to attempt to salvage this debacle by making this spurious claim.” 

Prosecutors have so far called six witnesses during the first week of the hearing, including the police officers who first confronted Mangione and the corrections officers who were tasked with constantly monitoring him before his transfer from a cell in Pennsylvania to New York.

What was to have been the hearing’s fourth day on Friday was postponed after the judge said Mangione was ill. No additional information was given.

Last week’s testimony shed new light on the events leading up to and following Mangione’s arrest last December, with the two officers who initially confronted Mangione recounting their experiences for the first time.

“It’s him. I have been seeing all the pictures. He is nervous as hell. I ask him, ‘Have you been in New York,’ he’s all quiet,” Altoona police officer Joseph Detwiler told the courtroom on Tuesday. 

Prosecutors also showed in court never-before-seen security camera footage that captured the chilling moments after Mangione allegedly shot and killed Thompson in the predawn cold of New York City’s early winter. The videos provided the public with a clearer picture of the shooting and emergency response, as well as clues about the case prosecutors have built against the alleged killer.  

At least three people were in the immediate vicinity of the shooting, including a woman just feet away from the suspect. The woman’s identity and whether she has spoken with police are not known. 

The video also shows the suspect — after firing multiple shots — walk toward the victim, glance down at him, cross the street, then run toward a nearby alleyway. A woman holding a cup of coffee outside the famed New York Hilton on Sixth Avenue is seen flinching after hearing the first gunshot, after which she sees Thompson stumble, then appears to look straight at the gunman before running off. 

Seconds later, a man inside the hotel exits, sees Thompson on the ground, then appears to point to a nearby alleyway where the suspect fled. 

Police arrived at the incident three minutes after the shooting. Officers attended to Thompson before an ambulance arrived eight minutes later. 

Truck driver in country illegally was under influence of drugs in California crash that killed 3: Police
Truck driver in country illegally was under influence of drugs in California crash that killed 3: Police
KABC

(ONTARIO, Calif.) — The driver of a semi-truck that slammed into multiple vehicles, killing three people, on a California highway was allegedly under the influence of drugs, authorities said.

The driver — identified by authorities as 21-year-old Jashanpreet Singh — was booked for vehicular manslaughter and driving under the influence of drugs in connection with Tuesday’s chain-reaction crash on Interstate 10 in Ontario, according to the California Highway Patrol.

He is in the United States illegally and an immigration detainer has also been placed on him, according to the Department of Homeland Security.

Authorities said Singh was driving a Freightliner semi-truck and failed to stop in time when traffic in his lane had slowed or stopped Tuesday afternoon. Three people were killed and at least four others injured in the multi-vehicle crash, police said.

Dash camera footage of the crash showed the truck slam into multiple vehicles in a fiery crash, then veer off into the shoulder and ram into additional vehicles before coming to a stop.

Eight vehicles, including four commercial vehicles, were involved in the crash, police said.

“This is sadly a reminder of how precious life is and how fast it could be taken away at the hands of somebody who is driving irresponsibly, somebody who is impaired,” California Highway Patrol Officer Rodrigo Jimenez told Los Angeles ABC station KABC.

Singh, of Yuba City, is being held without bail and is scheduled to appear in court on Thursday, online jail records show.

Immigration and Customs Enforcement has also lodged an arrest detainer for Singh, according to DHS, which said he is in the U.S. illegally from India, entering through the southern border in 2022.

“This tragedy follows a disturbing pattern of criminal illegal aliens driving commercial vehicles on American roads, directly threatening public safety,” DHS said on X.

When contacted for information on the truck driver’s commercial license, a California Highway Patrol spokesperson told ABC News they are not releasing any further information on Singh at this time.

Singh has a valid commercial driver’s license that expires in October 2026, KABC reported, according to the California Department of Motor Vehicles.

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy reacted with outrage to the incident.

“This is exactly why I set new restrictions that prohibit ILLEGAL IMMIGRANTS from operating trucks,” he said on X on Thursday.

Since taking office, Duffy has issued an order announcing new guidelines to strengthen English language enforcement for commercial truck operators, following an executive order from President Donald Trump that reinforced English requirements for truck drivers.

Last week, Duffy said the Transportation Department will withhold $40 million from California after an investigation found it to be the only state failing to enforce English language requirements for truckers.

“This is exactly why @USDOT has withheld $40 MILLION from California for failure to comply with our rules to protect drivers,” Duffy said on X on Wednesday in response to the deadly crash. “We cannot allow our roads to be a dangerous place!”

The investigation came after a deadly Florida collision in August involving a foreign truck driver who authorities said made an illegal U-turn on a highway and caused a crash that killed three people. The driver was charged with three counts of vehicular homicide.

Florida authorities have said the driver, who is from India, entered the country illegally from Mexico in 2018.

When interviewed, the driver did not speak English, according to DOT. He had been issued a non-domiciled commercial driver’s license by California in 2024, as well as a regular commercial driver’s license by Washington state in 2023, DOT said.

California officials said he had a valid work permit at the time.

In September, Duffy announced stricter eligibility requirements for noncitizens seeking non-domiciled commercial learner’s permits and commercial driver’s licenses.

