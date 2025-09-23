National Hurricane Center monitoring multiple tropical systems in the Atlantic
(NEW YORK) — Tropical activity is ramping up in the Atlantic Basin.
Along with Hurricane Gabrielle, which is currently tracking east of Bermuda, the National Hurricane Center is monitoring two tropical disturbances in the central Atlantic for potential development this week.
The first disturbance, located about halfway between the Lesser Antilles and the Cabo Verde Islands, now has an 80% chance of development within the next seven days, according to the latest forecast.
Shower and thunderstorm activity has increased over the past 24 hours, and environmental conditions are expected to become more favorable for development by Tuesday. The National Hurricane Center says a tropical depression is likely to form by mid to late week as the system moves west-northwestward.
Given the prevailing weather pattern, forecast guidance currently favors a track fairly similar to Gabrielle’s.
The second disturbance, a disorganized area of showers and thunderstorms, is currently situated several hundred miles east of the Lesser Antilles, west of the first system. Slow development is possible over the coming days as environmental conditions gradually become more favorable.
A tropical depression could form late this week as the system moves into the southwestern Atlantic Ocean, according to the National Hurricane Center. It currently has a 50% chance of development within the next seven days.
Regardless of development, the system could bring a period of gusty winds and showers to the Leeward Islands early this week as it tracks to the west-northwest.
The next tropical depression to form would be upgraded to a tropical storm once maximum sustained winds reach at least 39 mph, at which point it would receive a name. The next name on the list is Humberto.
Gabrielle’s development marked the end of a notably quiet period in the Atlantic Basin, a stretch that included the climatological peak of the hurricane season on Sept. 10.
Tropical activity is expected to continue increasing in the coming weeks as conditions become more favorable for development, forecasters say.
According to NOAA’s Climate Prediction Center, the odds of tropical development are increasing across parts of the Atlantic Basin as large-scale environmental conditions become more conducive, a trend likely to continue into early October.
Experts at Colorado State University echo that forecast, noting that shifts in wind patterns and other atmospheric factors could support a noticeable uptick in activity.
While the climatological peak of the Atlantic hurricane season has passed, roughly 60% of tropical activity typically occurs after Sept. 10, on average, according to the National Hurricane Center.
Historically speaking, about two-thirds of all Atlantic hurricane season activity occurs between Aug. 20 and Oct. 10.
Last year demonstrated that late September and early October can be an active period for tropical development, with multiple threats that may be high-impact and potentially devastating.
(MICHIGAN) — A 36-year-old woman who was participating in a YouTube survival challenge was rescued after spending nearly 18 hours in the woods, according to Michigan State Police.
State Police Troopers on Saturday responded to the Pigeon River State Forest to assist the Otsego County Sheriff’s Office in locating a “woman missing from California,” officials said in a statement.
The woman, who was “participating in a YouTube outdoor survival contest,” left the “designated base camp to search for water” at approximately 5 p.m. on Friday, and when she did not return, the contest hosts “initiated their own search efforts,” the sheriff’s office said in a press release.
After “unsuccessful attempts to locate her,” someone called 911 at around 5 a.m. on Saturday, which prompted a “coordinated search effort” looking through the “dense forest,” officials said.
At approximately 10:40 a.m. on Saturday, officials located the missing woman and “directed the canine units to her,” police said. She was located within a “swampy area” and had been missing in the “cold and rain for almost 18 hours,” according to the sheriff’s office.
Authorities were able to “walk her out of the woods safely,” according to police said. She was released with no serious injuries, the sheriff’s office noted.
Officials did not identify the woman in their public statements, but applauded the rescue effort.
“Great work by all first responders on the scene,” police said.
In a statement sent to ABC News, YouTube said it had “no involvement or awareness of this event, and YouTube does not provide or contribute to this type of content.”
HUNT, Texas — Camp Mystic’s executive director Dick Eastland began evacuating campers approximately 45 minutes after the National Weather Service issued an alert about a “life-threatening flash flooding,” according to an Eastland Family spokesperson.
The catastrophic flooding that continues to threaten central Texas left 27 dead at Camp Mystic, an all-girls Christian summer camp located in Hunt, Texas, along the Guadalupe River.
Eastland received an alert on his phone from the National Weather Service at 1:14 a.m. on the morning of July 4 and began evaluating whether to evacuate the young campers who were sleeping in their cabins without access to electronics, according to Eastland family spokesperson Jeff Carr.
Based on a preliminary timeline of events, Eastland began moving campers to higher elevation by 2:00 a.m., as the situation began to deteriorate, according to Carr.
“They had no information that indicated the magnitude of what was coming. They got a standard run-of-the-mill NWS warning that they’ve seen dozens of times before,” Carr said on a call with ABC News.
Eastland died trying to help evacuate campers from their cabins, as the waters of the Guadalupe River rose. ABC News previously reported that some of those cabins lay in the river’s floodway, which Kerr County officials deemed “an extremely hazardous area due to the velocity of flood waters which carry debris, potential projectiles and erosion potential.”
The information provided by Carr provides one of the first windows into the late-night scramble that took place at the isolated camp, where 27 counselors and campers lost their lives in the flooding.
Carr previously told the Washington Post that the evacuations began at 2:30 a.m. but walked back the timeline when speaking to ABC News. He cautioned that the timeline determined by the family is preliminary and estimated the evacuations began closer to 2 a.m.. He said the timeline was pieced together based on the accounts of family members who assisted in the evacuation and Camp Mystic’s night watchman.
According to Carr, Eastland began communicating with his family members over walkie-talkie shortly after the first alert to begin assessing the scope of the rising waters. When they began to see the extent of the flood waters, Eastland began the process of moving campers from the lower-lying cabins to Camp Mystic’s recreational center, he said.
The National Weather Service issued a more dire alert at 4:03 a.m., warning in part, “This is a FLASH FLOOD EMERGENCY for South-central Kerr County, including Hunt. This is a PARTICULARLY DANGEROUS SITUATION. SEEK HIGHER GROUND NOW!”
(NEW YORK) — Top Trump administration officials are pressuring federal prosecutors in Virginia to bring charges against New York Attorney General Letitia James for mortgage fraud, despite investigators so far failing to find sufficient evidence supporting such charges, according to sources familiar with the investigation.
After a five-month investigation and interviews with more than a dozen witnesses, federal prosecutors have so far uncovered no clear evidence that James knowingly made false statements to a financial institution to secure favorable terms on a mortgage for her Virginia home, according to multiple sources briefed on the investigation.
Trump himself has pressured the Department of Justice leadership to investigate James more aggressively, and two officials — Ed Martin, the head of the DOJ’s Weaponization Working Group, and Bill Pulte, the director of the Federal Housing Finance Agency — have pushed the U.S. attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia to seek an indictment of James.
When federal prosecutors recently declined to indict James, Pulte encouraged Trump to fire Erik Siebert, the U.S. attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia, and replace him with a prosecutor who would be willing to bring charges against James, sources said.
The move to seek an indictment against one of the president’s political rivals — who successfully brought a civil fraud case against Trump last year and leads multiple lawsuits challenging his administration’s policies — would mark a significant escalation in what the president’s critics have labeled a campaign of political retribution.
Pulte and Martin have argued that James committed mortgage fraud because one of the documents related to a 2023 home purchased by James falsely indicated the property would be her primary residence. However, investigators have so far determined that the document — a limited power of attorney form used by James’ niece to sign documents on her behalf when James closed on the home — was never considered by the loan officers who approved the mortgage, sources said.
Lawyers drafted the document itself for a third-party closing company based on a template that was never corrected, sources said, and every other document in James’ loan file for the mortgage accurately stated that she would not reside at the home.
Prosecutors have not yet been able to produce evidence that James knowingly filled out the power of attorney form incorrectly to influence the bank that issued the mortgage, said sources familiar with the investigation’s findings thus far.
James has denied wrongdoing, and her lawyer Abbe Lowell has criticized the criminal referral as “three pages of stale, threadbare allegations” that he called “the next salvo in President Trump’s revenge tour against Attorney General James.”
“Given the cascade of unsubstantiated allegations coming from the Trump Administration on its ‘mortgage fraud’ crusade against Democrats, it’s no surprise they are having trouble finding an objective and law-abiding prosecutor who would ignore the facts and the evidence to manufacture sham charges,” Lowell said in a statement to ABC News. “As we have repeatedly said, any impartial and non-political inquiry would conclude Attorney General James did not violate any laws managing her properties.”
A White House spokesperson declined to comment when contacted by ABC News. Representatives from the Justice Department and the Federal Housing Finance Agency did not respond to a request for comment.
The contentious investigation comes as Trump, Pulte, and Martin have accused numerous officials of engaging in mortgage fraud, with other investigations targeting Federal Reserve Governor Lisa Cook and Democratic Sen. Adam Schiff, Schiff, allegations both have denied.
Martin is also investigating James regarding a New York home, and federal prosecutors in Albany have issued subpoenas to James in connection with her civil fraud case against Trump and her corruption case against the National Rifle Association, according to multiple sources.
While Martin’s investigation of James’ Virginia properties has failed to yield clear evidence of fraud, sources said, he has taken aggressive steps to publicize the allegations and leapfrogged multiple steps usually taken by prosecutors. Last month, he sent James’ attorney a letter asking that she resign from her role as the New York attorney general, arguing it would “serve the ‘good of the state and nation'” for her to leave office.
“Her resignation from office would give the people of New York and America more peace than proceeding. I would take this as an act of good faith,” Martin wrote.
Days after sending the letter, Martin posed for a New York Post photographer outside James’ Brooklyn home, wearing a Columbo-style trench coat. He later posted a photo from his visit on social media.
As ABC News previously reported, the visit and photo earned him a rebuke from Attorney General Pam Bondi and her deputy, Todd Blanche, who told him the trip was counterproductive and harmful to his investigation, sources said.
“[D]espite the lack of evidence or law, you will take whatever actions you have been directed to take to make good on President Trump’s and Attorney General Bondi’s calls for revenge for that reason alone,” Lowell said in a letter to Martin, a copy of which was reviewed by ABC.
The mortgage investigation has exposed cracks in the DOJ leadership and raised fresh concerns that Trump officials are seeking retribution for the ill-fated prosecutions of the president, sources said.
‘She was the fraudster’ Each of the investigations into James, Cook, and Schiff revolves around two figures in the Trump administration who have since burnished their reputations for aggressively publicizing their claims of mortgage fraud.
Pulte, the director of the Federal Housing Finance Agency and chairman of Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac, has issued the referral letters alleging the officials committed mortgage fraud, while Martin — who holds multiple titles as U.S. Pardon Attorney, Special Attorney for Mortgage Fraud, Associate Deputy Attorney General and Director of the DOJ’s Weaponization working group — has spearheaded the investigations at the Justice Department.
Before taking on his four roles, Martin briefly served as the U.S. attorney for the District of Columbia. He was the first person in recent history to run the pivotal office without any experience as a prosecutor or judge, and his tenure was marked by controversy. He dismissed dozens of prosecutors who worked on cases involving the Jan. 6 Capitol attack, defended the rioters who stormed the Capitol building, and called out potential targets of investigations on social media.
Trump withdrew Martin’s nomination for D.C. U.S. Attorney in May after he lost Senate support and instead opted to place him in the highest echelon of DOJ leadership in four influential roles that did not require confirmation.
Martin has initiated some of his investigations based on criminal referrals by Pulte, a private-equity executive whose family runs the third-largest home construction company in the United States. Pulte built a substantial public profile on social media by using Twitter to share his philanthropic work, though his outspoken presence last year prompted some members of his family to issue a statement distancing themselves from him.
“We additionally believe that some of Bill Pulte’s public communications through social media, public appearances, interviews, self-published articles and more may suggest that he speaks on behalf of the entire Pulte family. To the contrary, Bill Pulte does not represent, nor is he a spokesperson for, all members of the Pulte family, in any capacity,” the family’s charitable foundation said in a statement last year, though it said that the nonprofit “bears no ill will towards Bill Pulte.”
Last year, in a civil case brought by James against Trump and his family business, a New York judge concluded that Trump and his family had committed a decade of business fraud by overstating the value of their properties to get favorable loan terms, fining Trump and his sons nearly half a billion dollars. An appeals court subsequently tossed the financial penalty but upheld the finding that Trump committed fraud.
Pulte, who has publicized his mortgage fraud claims about James since April, has equated the allegations against James to Trump’s civil fraud case.
“I believe this is riddled with mortgage fraud, and frankly, I think that’s why she knew so much about the law in terms of how to go after President Trump,” Pulte told Fox News last month. “She was the fraudster, not President Trump.”
‘Improper political retribution’ The Trump administration’s probe of James began less than a month into the president’s term when newly appointed U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi announced the creation of a “Weaponization Working Group” headed by Martin. Among the topics the group was created to examine was James’ alleged “federal cooperation … to target President Trump, his family, and his businesses.”
One month after the Senate confirmed Pulte, he issued a criminal referral letter to the Department of Justice in April based on “media reports,” alleging that James “appears to have falsified records in order to meet certain lending requirements and receive favorable loan terms.” The allegations centered on three properties: a home in Virginia that James owns, where her niece resides; James’ Brooklyn townhouse; and her father’s house in Queens, New York.
Pulte accused James of falsifying records to claim she resided in the Virginia home in order to get better loan terms; misrepresenting the number of rooms in her Brooklyn home to meet requirements for a government-backed loan; and falsely claiming to be her father’s wife on a mortgage application in the 1990s.
“Letitia James is one of the most corrupt, shameless individuals ever to hold public office,” Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller told reporters on the day the referral letter was filed. “She is guilty of multiple significant serial criminal violations.”
Later in April, Lowell responded to each of the allegations in a fiery letter that labeled the referral Trump’s “latest act of improper political retribution.”
“U.S. Federal Housing Director William Pulte is the latest administration officer to carry out the all-too-familiar playbook of the President: praise the judicial system and those who serve it when he wins; criticize it when he loses, and attack those — attorneys and judges, alike — who are doing their jobs to protect and uphold the rule of law,” Lowell wrote.
Lowell said that the allegations about James’s homes were “cherry-picked.” Only one document related to the Virginia home — the power of attorney document that was filed so James’ niece could sign documents on her behalf — incorrectly listed the home as her primary residence, he wrote. DOJ investigators would later confirm Lowell’s claim that the POA document was the only document in James’ mortgage file that stated she would live in the home, sources said.
Regarding her Brooklyn home, Lowell argued that Pulte referenced a 24-year-old document to claim the building has five bedrooms, while all other records show it has four bedrooms. The deed for James’ fathers’ home, Lowell wrote, correctly reflects their father-daughter relationship.
“In a predictable pattern here, Director Pulte cites a mistaken May 20, 1983, document Mr. James filled out to cast his baseless allegation while again ignoring the other supporting documentation,” Lowell wrote.
‘Help Wanted’ Since federal prosecutors began looking into James’ Virginia property, they have interviewed or presented to the grand jury 15 witnesses, including insurers, loan officers, underwriters, realtors, and James’ niece.
To bring a case that she made false statements to a bank or federal financial institution, prosecutors would need to prove that James knowingly made a false statement with the intent to influence a bank. Sources tell ABC News that prosecutors have not found evidence to clear that high bar.
A loan underwriter interviewed by investigators said that, in the process of approving the loan, she never looked at or considered the power of attorney document that incorrectly listed the home as James’ primary residence, according to sources.
While Martin is examining whether another property owned by James in Virginia was inconsistently described as both “second home” and an “investment property,” sources said senior DOJ leadership believes Martin would be unable to prove any allegations beyond a reasonable doubt, in part because Fannie Mae guidelines on the issue are too vague.
Despite his investigation failing to yield a viable case, Martin has continued to aggressively pursue the claims with Trump’s backing, sources said. He recently requested 2-3 experienced prosecutors from the U.S. attorney’s office in the Eastern Districts of Virginia and New York to help with the investigations, and he has begun personally recruiting attorneys to join his “Special Attorney Fraud Unit,” said sources.
In a recruiting email titled “Help Wanted,” Martin invited current DOJ lawyers to be “fighters for justice and goodness and the American way,” according to materials reviewed by ABC News. In his pitch, Martin invoked the words of former Attorney General and Justice Robert Jackson — who famously warned that prosecutors going after people they dislike or seek to embarrass is “the greatest danger of abuse of prosecuting power” — when he told prospective team members that “The qualities of a good prosecutor are as elusive and as impossible to define as those that mark a gentleman.”
“In a special way, the SAFU is called to hold bad actors accountable,” Martin wrote. “After all, as New York, Attorney General Leticia [sic] James said, ‘Because no matter how big, rich, or powerful you think you are, no one is above the law.'”