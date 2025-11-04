National spotlight shines on NYC mayoral race as voters make final decisions

Selcuk Acar/Anadolu via Getty Images

(NEW YORK) — Eyes are on New York City as Election Day arrives, marking the final opportunity for voters to weigh in on the high-stakes mayoral race.

While New Yorkers are focused on solving key issues of affordability and public safety, the implications of this race could stretch beyond the Big Apple.

Along with gubernatorial races in Virginia and New Jersey, this local off-year election has garnered national attention and is considered representative of political headwinds ahead of the 2026 midterms. Particularly in New York City, one of the most high-profile races to watch on Election Day, candidates are zeroed in on navigating the impacts of President Donald Trump’s second term. 

State assemblyman and Democratic nominee Zohran Mamdani has remained the front-runner since his upset victory in the June primary. The 34-year-old democratic socialist is running on a progressive economic platform with a remarkable social media charm, though he has faced questions from mayoral opponents and others on the feasibility and effectiveness of his policies, in addition to backlash for comments about Israel and his stance toward police.

Though Mamdani has scored endorsements of notable Democratic leaders, his candidacy has shed light on how the Democratic Party has struggled to balance its progressive and moderate sides. 

If elected, Mamdani would be the city’s first Muslim and South Asian mayor. His identity has been a topic of scrutiny throughout the course of the campaign, with Mamdani accusing Independent candidate former Gov. Andrew Cuomo, as well as Vice President JD Vance, of engaging in Islamophobic attacks.

Trump has called Mamdani a “communist lunatic” and threatened to withhold federal funding to New York City if he wins. Though, his dislike for Cuomo has been evident, the president declared his preference for Cuomo over the other candidates in a CBS “60 Minutes” interview that aired Sunday night.

The president endorsed Cuomo on Monday in a social media post. “Whether you personally like Andrew Cuomo or not, you really have no choice. You must vote for him, and hope he does a fantastic job,” Trump wrote.

Cuomo, 67, has attempted a political comeback following his 2021 resignation from New York’s governorship amid sexual harassment and inappropriate conduct allegations — allegations he has denied and charges dropped. Cuomo has also faced backlash for his handling of the COVID-19 pandemic during his tenure as governor.

After losing the Democratic primary to Mamdani in June, he attempted his return once more — this time as an Independent candidate. Backed by multiple billionaire donors, including former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg, Cuomo touts his experience and ability to work with Trump as cornerstones of his campaign. 

While Mamdani has consistently held a healthy lead over Cuomo, a Quinnipiac poll published Wednesday shows polls beginning to tighten between the two.

Republican nominee Curtis Sliwa, 71, who ran an unsuccessful campaign against current Mayor Eric Adams in 2021, is keen on improving public safety — a goal that has been top-of-mind ever since he founded The Guardian Angels in the 1970s, a nonprofit crime prevention organization. 

In addition to garnering criticism from Trump and consistently facing low polling numbers, Sliwa has faced numerous calls to exit the race — which he has refused to do. 

Adams, who suspended his re-election campaign in September, remains on the ballot as an Independent due to his late withdrawal. Despite previous harsh words, he endorsed Cuomo last month and campaigned alongside him.

New York City has already seen a massive increase in early voting, with five times as many people voting early in 2025 compared to the 2021 mayoral race, according to the New York City Board of Elections.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Speaker of the House Dustin Burrows gavels to restore order during debating for the newly introduced redistricting bill, House bill 4 during a House meeting in the State Capitol on August 20, 2025 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Brandon Bell/Getty Images)

(NEW YORK) — Texas Republicans are triumphant Thursday morning after a success in their efforts to redraw the state’s congressional maps – but California Democrats are set to make their move, in a redistricting battle that has become a proxy war between President Donald Trump and California Gov. Gavin Newsom.

After a long day of debate on Wednesday, the Texas House of Representatives passed a bill with new congressional maps that could flip five congressional districts red by making them more favorable for Republicans.

Democrats, who had fled the state to deny a quorum in the legislature for weeks, now say they are ready to take on the maps in court.

“Big WIN for the Great State of Texas!!! Everything Passed, on our way to FIVE more Congressional seats and saving your Rights, your Freedoms, and your Country, itself. Texas never lets us down,” Trump, who pushed Texas to redraw maps, wrote on his social media platform late Wednesday.

The state Senate is set to consider the maps bill on Thursday, and the bill is likely on a glide path to the desk of Texas Gov. Greg Abbott.

“While Democrats shirked their duty, in futility, and ran away to other states, Republicans stayed the course, stayed at work and stayed true to Texas. I will sign this bill once it passes the Senate and gets to my desk,” Abbott wrote on Wednesday.

In California, both bodies of the state legislature meet on Thursday and are set to take on and potentially pass legislation that would put new maps on the ballot in a November special election.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom, who has been pushing the initiative and says new maps in California would only take effect if other states redraw lines, wrote on X late Wednesday, “Congratulations to @GregAbbott_TX — you will now go down in history as one of Donald Trump’s most loyal lapdogs. Shredding our nation’s founding principles. What a legacy.”

And in another post, he simply wrote, “It’s on, Texas.”

Former President Barack Obama weighed in on the situation Tuesday evening, backing Newsom.

“Given that Texas is taking direction from a partisan White House that is effectively saying: gerrymander for partisan purposes so we can maintain the House despite our unpopular policies, redistrict right in the middle of a decade between censuses – which is not how the system was designed; I have tremendous respect for how Governor Newsom has approached this,” Obama said at a fundraiser in Martha’s Vinyard.

“Because what he has said is, I would prefer not to do it. If we were to redraw our maps, we could obviously gain more Democratic seats. That is not my preference, but we cannot unilaterally allow one of the two major parties to rig the game. And California is one of the states that has the capacity to offset a large state like Texas,” he added.

Trump, on his own platform, criticized Newsom early Thursday, claiming the governor was “way down in the polls.”

“He is viewed as the man who is destroying the once Great State of California,” the president posted.

Republican legislators in California have said the endeavor to get new maps on the ballot is overly costly and subverts the will of the voters in California, who they say support independent redistricting.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

ndiana Gov. Mike Braun speaks before U.S. Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins signs three new SNAP food choice waivers for the states of Idaho, Utah, and Arkansas in her office at the United States Department of Agriculture Whitten Building on June 10, 2025 in Washington, DC. (Andrew Harnik/Getty Images_

(INDIANAPOLIS) –Indiana Republican Gov. Mike Braun announced on Monday that he will call for a special legislative session to begin next week that will include considering redrawing Indiana’s congressional map — drawing the state more deeply into the mid-cycle redistricting battle occurring across the country.

“I am calling a special legislative session to protect Hoosiers from efforts in other states that seek to diminish their voice in Washington and ensure their representation in Congress is fair,” Braun wrote in a statement.

The special session — which is set to begin Monday, Nov. 3 — will also deal with tax issues, according to Braun.

The White House has openly pushed for Indiana, which currently has seven Republican and two Democratic members of the U.S. House, to redraw its congressional map. Vice President JD Vance has visited the state twice in recent months for discussions with state lawmakers and figures. 

As of Monday, three states have finished redrawing their congressional maps: Texas, Missouri and North Carolina. Analysts believe that Republicans stand to gain up to seven congressional seats in these redrawn maps — significant changes in a Congress with a razor-thin Republican majority.

A spokesperson for Republican state Sen. Rodric Bray, the Senate President pro tempore, told ABC News on Wednesday, “the votes aren’t there for redistricting.” 

President Donald Trump spoke with Republican state legislators from Indiana on Friday about redistricting.

Braun later indicated that he’s still confident to get support for “fair representation.”

“I am still having positive conversations with members of the legislature. I am confident the majority of Indiana Statehouse Republicans will support efforts to ensure fair representation in congress for every Hoosier,” Braun wrote on X on Wednesday.

His lieutenant governor, Micah Beckwith — who is the state Senate’s president — went further in a statement: “I am calling on my Republican colleagues in the Indiana Senate to find your backbone, to remember who sent you here, and to reclaim Indiana’s rightful voice in Congress by drawing a 9-0 map.”

President of the National Democratic Redistricting Committee John Bisognano on Monday slammed Braun’s move.

“Governor Braun clearly called this special session solely because he got orders from Washington,” Bisognano said in a statement. “Hoosiers do not want a mid-decade gerrymander. Indiana legislators now have a choice: stand up for their constituents by rejecting a mid-decade gerrymander or cave to the White House by undermining the voting rights of their constituents.”

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

B-52-Bomber in the blue sky. The Boeing B-52 Stratofortress is an eight-engine long-range bomber of the US Air Force.

(BOSSIER PARISH, La.) — Three B-52 bombers took off from Barksdale AFB in Louisiana on Wednesday and flew for hours near the coast of Venezuela, according to flight tracking data, in what appears to be a major show of force by President Donald Trump.

The B-52 is a long-range, heavy bomber that has been used in conventional warfare in such places as Iraq and Syria. But it’s also capable of carrying nuclear weapons.

Trump confirmed on Wednesday that had authorized CIA action in Venezuela because of the flow of migrants and drugs from the country, and indicated his administration is exploring land strikes inside Venezuela.

Asked what’s next for his administration’s “war” on drug cartels and whether they were considering strikes on land, Trump said they were looking into it.

“Well, I don’t want to tell you exactly, but we are certainly looking at land now because we’ve got the sea very well under control,” the president said.

On Tuesday, Trump and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth posted a video of another lethal strike on alleged drug boat from Venezuela.

Since Sept. 2, Trump has ordered military strikes on at least five boats in the Caribbean Sea that the administration insists, without providing evidence, were carrying drugs to the U.S. The use of lethal of military force against drug boats is unprecedented and raises legal questions. Past administrations have relied on law enforcement to interdict drug shipments.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.