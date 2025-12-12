National Trust for Historic Preservation sues to try to stop White House ballroom construction

Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

(WASHINGTON) — The National Trust for Historic Preservation, the privately funded nonprofit designated by Congress to protect historic sites, is suing in an attempt to stop the construction of the White House ballroom.

In a complaint filed Friday in the U.S. District Court for DC, the organization is asking for the project to be stopped until it completes the federal review process standard for federal building projects and seeks public comment on the proposed changes.

“No president is legally allowed to tear down portions of the White House without any review whatsoever—not President Trump, not President Biden, and not anyone else,” the complaint said. “And no president is legally allowed to construct a ballroom on public property without giving the public the opportunity to weigh in.”

“President Trump’s efforts to do so should be immediately halted, and work on the Ballroom Project should be paused until the Defendants complete the required reviews—reviews that should have taken place before the Defendants demolished the East Wing, and before they began construction of the Ballroom—and secure the necessary approvals,” the complaint continued.

In its complaint, the Trust argues that the project has not been filed with the National Capital Planning Commission as required by law; that it began without an environmental assessment or impact statement as required by the National Environmental Policy Act; and that the construction was not authorized by Congress.

The White House has continued to defend the construction of the ballroom.

“President Trump has full legal authority to modernize, renovate, and beautify the White House — just like all of his predecessors did,” Davis Ingle, a White House spokesperson, said on Friday.

The White House has previously attacked the Trust, saying it is run by “a bunch of loser Democrats and liberal donors who are playing political games.”

It has also argued that the nature of the project on the White House grounds does not require congressional approval, an assertion the Trust is challenging in its lawsuit.

News of the lawsuit was first reported by the Washington Post.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Federal workers’ paychecks impacted as government shutdown continues
Federal workers’ paychecks impacted as government shutdown continues
U.S. Speaker of the House Mike Johnson (R-LA) speaks during a news conference on the government shutdown at the U.S. Capitol on October 09, 2025 in Washington, DC. Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

(WASHINGTON) — As the government shutdown plows forward with no end in sight, many civilian federal workers are feeling the impact as they receive only a partial paycheck on Friday, the 10th day of the impasse.

For many federal workers, the partial paycheck is the last payment they will receive until the shutdown ends.

“You’ve got millions of American families who will now have to figure out how to make their mortgage, how to cover their rent, pay the car note and keep food on the table — because Democrats, Chuck Schumer, his colleagues in the Senate are here playing games,” House Speaker Mike Johnson said during a Friday morning press conference.

House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries fired back in his own Friday morning press conference saying Republicans are “not serious about reopening the government” and that Democrats are open to having meetings to discuss off-ramps. He urged Republicans to work with Democrats to “pay our federal employees and at the same time address the Republican health care crisis.”

On Thursday night, the Senate again failed to pass the clean seven-week funding bill. Following the seventh failed vote, senators left town for the weekend — ensuring the shutdown lasts for at least two weeks with the next chance to vote to fund the government on Oct. 14.

House Republican leaders on Friday canceled votes for all of next week. 

The latest failed Senate vote guarantees that some 2 million military service members will miss their paycheck on Wednesday, Oct. 15 and won’t be paid until the government reopens.

The last time service members went without pay was in 2018 when the Coast Guard went without money in a shutdown under President Donald Trump’s administration. Other troops haven’t gone without pay in decades, although private financial institutions are offering zero percent loans.

Johnson said that Trump is “working on ways” to ensure the military troops get paid during the shutdown but did not provide specifics.

“The executive branch, the president is working on ways that he may have as well to ensure that troops are paid,” Johnson said Friday morning. “The Republican party stands for paying the troops; the Democrats are the ones that are demonstrating over and over and over – now eight times – that they don’t want troops to be paid. This could not be any simpler than it is – look at the record.”

Pressed by ABC News on the worsening effects of the government shutdown and the millions of federal employees and soldiers going without pay, Jeffries was firm, saying Democrats will not buckle without health care concessions from Republicans. 

“Republicans have the House, the Senate, and the presidency. They decided to shut the government down. Republicans in the House have decided to remain on vacation,” Jeffries said.

The shutdown already appears to be impacting many military families, with some lined up at food pantries around the country.

On Thursday, a military mom called into Johnson’s appearance on CSPAN and begged him to bring the House back to session to pass a standalone bill to provide military troops pay during the shutdown, saying her “kids could die” if her family experiences a lapse in pay on Oct. 15.

The National Military Family Association estimates that one in five military and veteran families are experiencing some level of food insecurity. Also, 25% of military families report having less than $500 in savings, the association found in its most recent report.

The next vote on clean House-passed funding bill in the Senate will be Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. ET — which will be Day 14 of the shutdown.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Trump, Vance direct blame at Democrats for Dallas ICE shooting
Trump, Vance direct blame at Democrats for Dallas ICE shooting
Vice President JD Vance greets local law enforcement as he arrives to depart on Air Force Two at Piedmont Triad International Airport, September 24, 2025 in Greensboro, North Carolina. (Alex Brandon/Pool via Getty Images)

(WASHINGTON) — President Donald Trump and Vice President JD Vance blamed Democrats after a sniper opened fire on an ICE facility in Texas — as questions remain about the motive behind the attack and the intended target.

“This violence is the result of the Radical Left Democrats constantly demonizing Law Enforcement, calling for ICE to be demolished, and comparing ICE Officers to ‘Nazis,'” Trump wrote in a social media post on Wednesday, in which he said he had been briefed on the shooting.

“I AM CALLING ON ALL DEMOCRATS TO STOP THIS RHETORIC AGAINST ICE AND AMERICA’S LAW ENFORCEMENT, RIGHT NOW!” Trump added.

Vance addressed the shooting during a visit to North Carolina on Wednesday, saying the administration had evidence not yet released to the public that the shooter was a “violent left-wing extremist.”

“They were politically motivated to go after law enforcement. They were politically motivated to go after people who are enforcing our border,” Vance said. 

The Department of Homeland Security called the shooting an “attack on law enforcement.” FBI Director Kash Patel released images of bullets recovered from the scene, including one engraved with “ANTI-ICE,” and DHS released a photo that appears to show a gunshot in an American flag display.

One detainee was killed and two others were critically wounded in the attack at the Dallas Immigration and Customs Enforcement field office, according to DHS. The shooter died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, authorities said.

Vance offered condolences to those affected by the attack, saying it “looks like some of the detainees, in other words, some of the potential illegal aliens were some of those who were affected.”

“Look, just because we don’t support illegal aliens, we don’t want them to be executed by violent assassins engaged in political violence either,” Vance said.

Vance went on to say rhetoric disparaging law enforcement is “disgusting” and suggested Democrats were to blame.

“You don’t have to agree with my immigration policies. You don’t have to agree with Donald Trump’s immigration policies. But if your political rhetoric encourages violence against our law enforcement, you can go straight to hell and you have no place in the political conversation of the United States of America,” the vice president added.

Democratic leaders condemned the shooting, which they said is part of an alarming trend in America, as well as anti-immigrant rhetoric they say puts that community in harm’s way.

“No one in America should be violently targeted, including our men and women in law enforcement who protect and serve our neighborhoods, and the immigrants who are too often the victims of dehumanizing rhetoric,” House Democrat Leader Hakeem Jeffries, Whip Katherine Clark and Caucus Chair Pete Aguilar said in a statement.

“The political and ideologically-motivated violence in America has reached a breaking point this year. We need leaders who bring the country together in moments of crisis — and that is what is required right now,” they wrote.

“This is a heartbreaking act of violence. All of us need to reject extremism in our politics and come together to prevent tragedies like this,” said Democratic Rep. Joaquin Castro, who represents San Antonio.

Rep. Jasmine Crockett, a Texas Democrat whose been an outspoken critic of ICE, said she was “devastated by the horrific shooting” that claimed the lives of detainees and was “grateful that no members of law enforcement were injured.”

“The rhetoric used to dehumanize and demonize immigrants in this country has led to increased hate crime incidents and other horrific events like the mass shooting in El Paso — often at the hands of troubled white men. This rhetoric not only threatens the lives of immigrants in the country but also makes the job of our law enforcement officers more dangerous, as can be seen by today’s tragic events,” Crockett said in a statement.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Trump unveils sweeping peace plan for Gaza that he says Israel accepts
Trump unveils sweeping peace plan for Gaza that he says Israel accepts
President Donald Trump delivers remarks during a joint news conference with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in the State Dining Room at the White House, September 29, 2025 in Washington. Alex Wong/Getty Images

(WASHINGTON) — President Donald Trump on Monday fast-tracked his administration’s efforts to secure peace in Gaza, rolling out a detailed vision for a U.S.-backed ceasefire that the White House says will bring the war to an immediate end.

He said Israel has accepted the proposal but the success of the plan still hinges on the cooperation of Hamas.

“We’re at a minimum, very, very close,” Trump said during a news conference alongside Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the White House.

Speaking alongside the president, Netanyahu appeared to sign off on the proposal.

“I believe that today we’re taking a critical step towards both ending the war in Gaza and setting the stage for dramatically advancing peace in the Middle East,” Netanyahu said.

Hamas did not immediately respond to comments from the president or the prime minister, but an official familiar with the negotiations said mediators had not yet fully briefed the group on the latest peace plan.

Shortly before Trump and Netanyahu addressed reporters, the White House released a 20-point plan, which calls for the release of all Israeli hostages held in Gaza within 72 hours of Israel accepting the agreement.

In exchange, more than 2,000 Palestinian prisoners would be released, all military operations will be suspended, and “battle lines will remain frozen until conditions are met for the complete staged withdrawal,” according to the plan.

The release from the White House also promises that, if the deal is enacted, members of Hamas “who commit to peaceful co-existence and to decommission their weapons will be given amnesty.”

“Members of Hamas who wish to leave Gaza will be provided safe passage to receiving countries,” the proposal reads.

But Trump made it clear that if Hamas doesn’t accept the terms, Israel would have his “full backing” to “finish the job of destroying the threat of Hamas.”

“Bibi, you’d have our full backing to do what you would have to do,” the president said, referring to the prime minister by his nickname.

Netanyahu also said Israel would not hesitate to restart its military campaign against Hamas if the militant group refused the deal or reneged on the terms of the agreement.

“This can be done the easy way, or the hard way,” Netanyahu said. “But it will be done.”

Although the White House called it a news conference, the two men left without taking questions from reporters.

“I think while we wait for these documents to be signed and get everybody in line, I think it maybe is not really appropriate to take questions,” Trump said.

After Trump asked the prime minister if he wanted to take a question or two from a “friendly Israeli reporter,” Netanyahu also declined, saying, “I would go by your instinct — we’ll have enough time for questions. Let’s settle the issue first.”

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.