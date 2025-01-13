Nation’s 1st congestion pricing ‘working,’ preliminary data shows: MTA

Nation’s 1st congestion pricing ‘working,’ preliminary data shows: MTA
Selcuk Acar/Anadolu via Getty Images

(NEW YORK) — Preliminary data from the first week of New York City’s highly debated congestion pricing program shows the country’s first such plan of its kind is working, officials said.

“The purpose of the program is to reduce the number of vehicles entering what had been the most congested district in the country,” Juliette Michaelson, the Metropolitan Transportation Authority’s deputy chief of policy and external relations, said during a press briefing on Monday. “The program is working.”

Michaelson said there has been anecdotal evidence of less congestion in the center of Manhattan since the program’s launch on Jan. 5, newly charging passenger vehicles $9 to access Manhattan below 60th Street during peak hours as part of an effort to ease congestion and raise funds for the city’s transit system. The extra per-ride surcharge is 75 cents for taxis and black car services, and $1.50 for Ubers and Lyfts. During peak hours, small trucks and charter buses will be charged $14.40, while large trucks and tour buses must pay $21.60.

Now, an analysis of one week of travel patterns also shows there are “significantly lower volumes” of traffic in Manhattan’s central business district, with an average of 7.5% fewer vehicles than would have been expected without congestion pricing, she said.

A conservative baseline for vehicles entering the central business district daily in January is 583,000; since congestion pricing started just over a week ago, the daily number has dropped to between 475,000 and 560,000 vehicles, she said.

Travel times have also improved, particularly for river crossings, Michaelson said. It now takes 30-40% less time to travel between Manhattan and New Jersey via the George Washington Bridge, Lincoln Tunnel and Holland Tunnel, she said.

Buses in particular have benefited from reduced travel times, the MTA said. Cars driving crosstown have also benefited, with those trips anywhere from 20-30% faster, the MTA said. Results are about the same to 20% faster traveling north-south on avenues, according to the MTA.

The MTA has not yet calculated the revenue generated so far from the new program, since different vehicles pay different amounts, Michaelson said.

“What is most on our mind at this point in time is that New Yorkers see and feel the effects of congestion pricing in their lives, and that’s what we most wanted to know about first,” Michaelson said.

During a separate press briefing earlier Monday, Mayor Eric Adams called congestion pricing a “major change” for New Yorkers and said the city will be analyzing the data to see what we “need to do better.”

“I want the data to come forward, I want us to analyze the data, see what we need to tweak,” he said.

Adams said last week that the NYPD will be helping to crack down on drivers looking to evade the new fee by covering up parts of their license plates.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Related Posts

How advocates predict Trump’s 2024 win could impact gun violence prevention laws
How advocates predict Trump’s 2024 win could impact gun violence prevention laws
ABC News

(NEW YORK) — Drew Spiegel was preparing to march in the 2022 Fourth of July parade in the Chicago suburb of Highland Park when gunfire rang out.

“In that short time span, seven people died, 48 more [were] injured,” the 19-year-old told ABC News. “I texted my parents that I might not be coming home from the Fourth of July parade. And my life forever changed.”

For more than a year after the shooting, Spiegel didn’t talk about it. That changed when he got to college and encountered the advocacy group Everytown for Gun Safety.

“They asked me straight up like, ‘Are you a survivor of gun violence?’ ” he said. “And I was like, no, but technically I was at a mass shooting. And they were like, so then yes.”

The U.S. sees 43,000 fatal shootings every year, and 120 people are fatally shot every day, according to Angela Ferrell-Zabala, the executive director of Moms Demand Action, an Everytown subsidiary group.

“This is bigger than a mass shooting problem, it’s a gun violence epidemic,” Spiegel said, citing the July assassination attempt and apparent September attempt on former President Donald Trump, who won a second term in the White House on Tuesday, as evidence of the problem’s scale.

“If Donald Trump, the former president of the United States, is not safe from gun violence, then nobody is,” he said.

Now, Spiegel is sharing his story with people who may have different opinions than him.

“The change we’re fighting for, is not mutually exclusive with the Second Amendment. They can coexist,” he told ABC News. “We can have a country where people are allowed to have guns and also a country where you don’t have to worry about going to school.”

But he isn’t just thinking in terms of the next four years — he’s looking at how the laws made in the coming decades could save lives.

He’s found an ally in Rep. Maxwell Frost, who won election in Florida’s 10th Congressional District in 2022 and won reelection on Tuesday. The 27-year-old Democrat is also a survivor of gun violence and was previously the national organizing director for gun control advocacy group March For Our Lives.

That movement didn’t result in gun control legislation getting passed, but Frost accepts that change takes time.

“The way you measure the success of a movement is, you see the seeds are planted in people,” Frost told ABC News. “I’m the first person from that movement to be in Congress. That’s a win, right? And then we got the Office of Gun Violence Prevention[in 2023]. That’s a win.”

However, Frost warned ABC News in August that he foresees this progress being rolled back.

“If Donald Trump wins this election, one of the things he’s going to do on Day One is get rid of the office completely. Get rid of it,” he said. “This office is helping to save lives across the entire country. So getting rid of the office literally means more people will die due to gun violence.”

With Trump returning to the White House in January, it’s unclear how much progress gun control will make. In 2018, the Trump administration banned bump stocks, which allow guns to essentially operate as automatic weapons. However, the Supreme Court struck down that ban in June.

“When I’m back in the Oval Office, no one will lay a finger on your firearms,” he told National Rifle Association (NRA) members in February.

Despite this, Spiegel is hoping people will keep fighting for gun violence prevention laws, to prevent stories similar to his own from happening all over again.

“I think our rights and freedoms will be under a higher attack than ever before. But I don’t think it’s completely over,” he told ABC News. “I think there’s still a country and, more importantly, our friends and family in the country that are worth fighting for. And we just put our heads down and get back to work. You just keep fighting.”

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Hispanic, LGBTQ communities receive hateful emails after racist text surge
Hispanic, LGBTQ communities receive hateful emails after racist text surge
Anita Kot/Getty Images/STOCK

(NEW YORK) — A week after cellphone users across the U.S. reported a flurry of racist text messages, members of the Hispanic and LGBTQ communities are now receiving text messages saying they have been selected for deportation or to report to a re-education camp, according to a new statement from the FBI.

The messages follow reports of African American and Black residents receiving racist texts in the days after the 2024 election that they were selected to “pick cotton on a plantation,” according to the FBI. Cellphone users in at least nine cities — New York, Atlanta, Charlotte, Raleigh, Houston, Huntsville, Texas, Los Angeles, Norfolk, Virginia, and Tuscaloosa, Alabama — reported receiving the messages.

The new message also include some emails, the FBI said in its statement.

TextNow, a mobile provider that allows people to create phone numbers for free, said last week it discovered “one or more” of its users allegedly sending out racist text messages to phone numbers across the country and that the service quickly shut down the accounts.

The FBI has said it is in contact with the Justice Department and other federal authorities on the matter.

Recipients of these messages include high school and college students.

“Although we have not received reports of violent acts stemming from these offensive messages, we are evaluating all reported incidents and engaging with the Department of Justice Civil Rights Division,” the FBI said in its Friday statement. “We are also sharing information with our law enforcement partners, and community, academia, and faith leaders.”

Anyone who receives these messages — or any threats of violence — is encouraged to report them to the FBI.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Why it’s not possible to manipulate the weather with geoengineering, according to experts
Why it’s not possible to manipulate the weather with geoengineering, according to experts
Photography by Keith Getter (all rights reserved)/Getty Images

Meteorology may have come a long way since its inception, but it is not possible for anyone — whether it be the government, scientists or billionaires — to control the weather, according to experts.

The desert region of Dubai received a record-breaking amount of rain — two year’s worth in 24 hours — in April. Ever since, every time a flash flooding event occurs, ABC New Chief Meteorologist and Managing Editor of the ABC News Climate Unit Ginger Zee has been receiving messages on social media from people who claim the sharp increase in precipitation is not the result of nature.

“They are making it rain” is the overall theme of the conspiracy theories Zee keeps hearing about.

The commenters are often referring to cloud seeding, a weather modification technique currently used in the United Arab Emirates and several places in the U.S., mostly in the Western U.S., a region notorious for its pervasive droughts. The geoengineering technology involves injecting microscopic particles — sometimes silver iodide — into the atmosphere to encourage rain and snowfall.

The particles then act like magnets for water droplets and bind together until they are heavy enough to fall as rain or snow, amplifying the amount of precipitation. But the water droplets can’t be made out of nothing — it has to be already raining or snowing for cloud seeding to take effect.

For the last several decades, there have been investments in small-scale cloud seeding operations in pockets in the West, both ground-based and in the air, Brad Udall, senior water and climate research scientist at Colorado State University, told ABC News.

Despite feats in geoengineering, humans have no capability whatsoever to control the weather, Andrew Dessler, director of the Texas Center for Climate Studies, told ABC News.

“Until recently, we weren’t even sure it worked,” Udall said. “But there’s some new science that suggests, yes, you can slightly increase the precipitation out of storms due to these, usually ground-based, but sometimes air-based efforts.”

Cloud seeding can increase seasonal precipitation by about 10%, according to the Desert Research Institute (DRI).

A 10-year cloud seeding experiment in the Snowy Range and Sierra Madre Range in Wyoming resulted in 5% to 15% increases in snow pack from winter storms, according to a 2015 report from the Wyoming Water Development Office. In the region around Reno, Nevada, cloud seeding is estimated to add enough water to supply about 400,000 households annually, according to the DRI.

While humans can enhance existing weather, it is not possible to control it, Dessler said.

“We humans are not powerless,” Udall said. “But, unfortunately, in the weather realm, our ability to affect things is pretty minor.”

Cloud seeding can’t make it rain. It can’t even make a cloud, according to Zee. And it certainly is not being used to create storms with enough precipitation to cause flash flooding.

If humans could control the weather, then the megadrought in the West would probably never had persisted at the level that it did for decades, Udall said.

In late September and early October, Google searches for cloud seeding ramped up again as Hurricanes Helene and Milton caused severe destruction far beyond the storm’s direct impact, including flash flooding in the mountain region near Asheville, North Carolina, previously considered a climate haven.

While there is some evidence that cloud seeding can enhance precipitation, it’s impossible for humans to create or steer a hurricane, Dessler said.

“It’s amazing we’re even having this discussion because, of course, humans can’t control the weather in ways to create a hurricane,” Udall said.

However, there has been a larger-scale climate modification that has been ongoing for the past two centuries, Zee said.

“We’re doing that right now with green with enormous greenhouse gas emissions on a scale that humanity has never, ever done before,” Udall said.

Since the Industrial Revolution began in the late 1800s, the greenhouse gases emitted from the extraction and burning of fossil fuels have been causing global temperatures to rise at unprecedented rates, according to climate scientists.

The amplification of Earth’s natural warming has actually increased hourly rainfall rates — a key factor in flash flooding — across much of the U.S. by 10% to 40%, according to Climate Central.

“We have all contributed to making it rain more and heavier as we warm the planet,” Zee said.

Dessler likened global warming to “steroids” for extreme weather events.

“Steroids don’t hit a home run, but if you give steroids to a baseball player, he’s gonna hit more home runs,” Dessler said. “And that’s essentially, you know, the way to think about humans and the weather.”

The experts urged people to not believe rumors on the possibility that the weather can be controlled, chalking up the conspiracy theories as machinations of intrigue but nothing more.

“It’s yet one more example, right, of unbridled social media doing irreparable social harm,” Udall said.

ABC News’ Daniel Manzo contributed to this report.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.