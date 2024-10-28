NATO confirms North Korean troops deployed in Russian war on Ukraine

FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images

(LONDON) — NATO confirmed on Monday that North Korean troops have been deployed to fight alongside their Russian counterparts in the Kursk region, the area within Russia where Ukraine has been waging an assault.

“The deployment of North Korean troops represents: one, a significant escalation in the DPRK ongoing involvement in Russia’s illegal war,” NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte said, using the acronym of the country’s official name — the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea.

“Two, yet another breach of U.N. Security Council resolutions. And three, a dangerous expansion of Russia’s war,” he added.

He called on Russia and North Korea to “cease these actions immediately.”

North Korea has denied the reports of its forces being active in Russia or Ukraine.

“My delegation does not feel any need for comment on such groundless stereotyped rumors,” a North Korean representative to the United Nations said during a General Assembly session last week, as quoted by South Korea’s Yonhap news agency.

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov has repeatedly dismissed concerns of growing bilateral ties. “This cooperation is not directed against third countries,” he said last week.

Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova, meanwhile, appeared to blame South Korea for the development, saying last week during a briefing that Seoul “should not have played along with the Kyiv regime.”

South Korea has provided direct humanitarian aid to Kyiv but not weapons. Earlier this month, Seoul said North Korean involvement in Ukraine represents a “grave security threat,” adding it would “respond by mobilizing all available means in cooperation with the international community.”

Rutte’s confirmation on behalf of NATO followed U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin’s announcement last week that the U.S. had evidence that Pyongyang’s forces were already inside Russia.

“That is a very, very serious issue and it will have impacts not only in Europe, it will also impact things in the Indo-Pacific as well,” Austin warned while visiting Rome, Italy.

“What exactly they’re doing” remains to be seen, Austin told journalists. But the defense secretary said there was “certainly” a “strengthened relationship, for lack of a better term, between Russia and DPRK.”

Austin noted that Pyongyang was already providing “arms and munitions to Russia and this is a next step.”

White House national security spokesperson John Kirby told journalists last week that U.S. intelligence assessed that North Korea moved at least 3,000 soldiers into eastern Russia during the first half of October.

The troops were believed to be undergoing a “basic kind of combat training” at multiple military training sites in the region, he said.

Kirby said it was unclear what Russia would provide to North Korea in return for its troops.

“We know Mr. Putin has been able to purchase North Korean artillery,” Kirby said. “He’s been able to get North Korean ballistic missiles, which he has used against Ukraine. And in return, we have seen, at the very least, some technology sharing with North Korea.”

Both Austin and Kirby suggested the use of Pyongyang’s soldiers on the battlefield would be a sign of the military strain on Moscow.

“You’ve heard me talk about the significant casualties that he has experienced over the last two-and-a-half years,” Austin said. “This is an indication that he may be even in more trouble than most people realize.”

South Korea and Ukraine both raised concerns about North Korean troops heading to Russia before the U.S. and NATO confirmed their presence there.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy warned earlier this month that Kyiv had “clear data” showing that North Korean personnel were joining the war.

“A new threat has emerged — the malign alliance between Russia and North Korea,” Zelenskyy said in a video statement posted to social media. “These are not just workers for production, but also military personnel,” the president said. “We expect a proper and fair response from our partners on this matter.”

“If the world remains silent now, and if we face North Korean soldiers on the front lines as regularly as we are defending against drones, it will benefit no one in this world and will only prolong this war,” Zelenskyy said.

South Korea’s National Intelligence Service told lawmakers last week that around 3,000 North Korean soldiers were believed to have so far been deployed to Russia so far, with a total of 10,000 expected to be sent by December.

Discussing the briefing, opposition politician Park Sun-won told reporters that NIS assessed that Russian instructors expected casualties among the new arrivals, though consider them in good physical and mental shape. The North Korean troops, the Russians believed, lack understanding of certain elements of modern warfare including drone attacks, Park said.

The NIS also told the briefing it had indications that North Korean authorities were seeking to control and manage the families of those soldiers sent to Russia. Measures included isolating the soldiers’ families and even relocating them, the NIS said.

Biden administration floats pause in Israel-Hezbollah conflict amid fears of all-out war
Stringer/Anadolu via Getty Images

(NEW YORK) — As Israel laid the groundwork for a possible ground invasion of Lebanon, the Biden administration on Wednesday was urging diplomacy to resolve the country’s long-simmering conflict with Hezbollah — but growing increasingly resigned to full-blown warfare on a second front in the Middle East, according to multiple U.S. officials.

Two officials told ABC News that the administration has floated at least one draft proposal aimed at temporarily halting the conflict, but at this point Israel has signaled it intends to move forward with battle plans aimed at ending months of tit-for-tat exchanges with Hezbollah across its northern border by decimating the militant group.

“I cannot detail everything we are doing, but I can tell you one thing: we are determined to return our residents in the north safely to their homes,” Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Wednesday, referring to Israelis who have been displaced since Hezbollah began firing rockets shortly after Hamas’ Oct. 7 attack on Israel.

One senior U.S. official said that Hezbollah’s firing of a ballistic missile targeting the headquarters of Israel’s intelligence service Mossad near Tel Aviv only intensified the Israeli government’s resolve, even though Israeli forces were able to successfully intercept the missile.

The U.S. also has little leverage over Hezbollah, so it’s unclear whether the group would abide by any such agreement to pause the fighting. The administration could potentially rely on partners with direct ties to Hezbollah to contain the group, but all of its efforts to halt its attacks on Israel over the last year have been unsuccessful.

Nevertheless, senior officials say they are still pursuing “concrete options” for de-escalation, and Israel’s ambassador to the United Nations said on Tuesday that Israeli leadership remained “open-minded.”

Deputy Pentagon press secretary Sabrina Singh said on Wednesday that it didn’t appear an Israeli ground incursion into Lebanon was in the offing, potentially allowing time for negotiations make headway.

“Without characterizing Israeli operations and letting them speak to them for themselves, it doesn’t look like anything is imminent,” she said.

The Biden administration is also fervently focused on keeping Iran — a chief military and financial supporter of Hezbollah — on the sidelines through indirect diplomacy.

“We also have to coordinate and work together to deter destabilizing activities by Iran. I urge all of us to use the leverage that we have to press Iran to stop fueling escalation,” Secretary of State Antony Blinken said during a meeting with Arab leaders at the United Nations on Wednesday.

But Israel’s military actions in Lebanon over the course of the last week have put the schism between Israel and the U.S. on full display.

When Israel has struck Hezbollah targets in the past, it has typically given the U.S. advanced notice. However, Biden administration officials say they did not receive any warning before hundreds of communication devices distributed to the groups’ members exploded in an attack widely attributed to Israel.

While Israel has messaged its intention to conduct a ground incursion into Lebanon, it has not shared detailed plans with the U.S. — a dynamic that echoes the early days of the country’s military campaign in Gaza.

The lack of transparency has heightened concerns for Americans in the region. The State Department estimates that over 80,000 U.S. citizens live in Lebanon, but it’s unclear how many heeded the department’s July advisory to leave the country.

In a message to Americans still in Lebanon sent on Wednesday, State Department officials said they would hold a call on the security situation in the country on Friday and urged U.S. nationals to depart “while commercial options still remain available.”

ABC News’ Martha Raddatz contributed to this report.

Telegram CEO Pavel Durov arrested in Paris amid investigation into illegal activity on the message app
Nadine Rupp/Getty Images

(LONDON) — Telegram CEO Pavel Durov is being held in custody after being arrested at an airport near Paris over the weekend.

French authorities say his arrest was made in connection with a sprawling investigation into illicit and illegal activity on Telegram, a popular messaging app that promises ultra-secure communications, as well as the option for group chats that can support tens of thousands of people. Telegram says nearly a billion people use the platform worldwide.

The investigation covers everything from alleged drug trafficking, child pornography, money laundering and fraud that took place on or was organized on Telegram. Authorities say Durov is not implicated in those specific crimes; rather, his platform may have run afoul of European law by hosting that content. Durov himself has not yet been charged.

In the European Union, the Digital Services Act is aimed at regulating illegal material posted on social media platforms. It holds that once a company is informed about illegal content on its platform, it becomes liable for that content. In the United States, this content is governed by Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act, which, by contrast, holds that platforms cannot be held liable for content posted on them.

Previous violations of the Digital Services Act by Big Tech firms have largely come in the form of fines, meaning Durov’s arrest marks a significant escalation by European authorities.

Telegram has responded, saying it “abides by EU laws, including the Digital Services Act,” and that Durov has “nothing to hide.”

The company also says that “it is absurd to claim that a platform or its owner are responsible for the abuse of that platform.”

Durov was born in Russia, and founded Telegram alongside his brother in 2013. The following year he fled the country amid pressure from the Russian government for Telegram to share information on Ukrainian users. Prior to that Durov created VK, a Russian social networking site similar to Facebook.

2 US service members attacked by group in Turkey
@genclikbirligi/Twitter

(IZMIR, Turkey) — Two U.S. service members were assaulted in Izmir, Turkey, on Monday “and are now safe,” the U.S. Embassy in Turkey and the local governor’s office said in statements on X.

“We can confirm reports that U.S. service members embarked aboard the USS Wasp were the victims of an assault in İzmir today and are now safe. We thank Turkish authorities for their rapid response and ongoing investigation,” the U.S. Embassy in Turkey said in a post on X, formerly Twitter.

“A group of 15 people, 2 women and 13 men, members of the Turkish Youth Union (TGB), physically attacked 2 U.S. military personnel in civilian clothes,” the Izmir Governorship, the local governor’s office, said in a post on X.

“In addition, 5 plain clothes US soldiers saw the incident from a distance, and got involved. Our police forces quickly responded to the incident,” the Izmir Governorship added.

The local authorities took 15 suspects into custody and a “judicial investigation has been initiated regarding the matter,” the Izmir Governorship said.

The Turkish Youth Union is a national youth and student group that has an anti-American and anti-imperialist stance. They are linked to the Turkish “Vatan Party,” a nationalist political party in Turkey.

The USS Wasp arrived in Izmir on Sunday for a “regularly scheduled port visit,” the Department of Defense said.

