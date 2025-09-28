NATO fighter jets scrambled in Poland as Russia launches deadly strikes on Ukraine

(LONDON) — NATO fighter jets were scrambled and air defense units put on alert in the early hours of Sunday in response to a major Russian drone and missile strike on Ukraine, the Polish Operational Command said in posts to X.

“Due to the activity of the Russian Federation’s long-range aviation, which is carrying out strikes on the territory of Ukraine, Polish and allied aviation has begun operating in our airspace,” the command said in a statement.

“On-duty fighter pairs have been scrambled, and ground-based air defense systems as well as radar reconnaissance have reached a state of highest readiness,” the post added.

“These actions are of a preventive nature and are aimed at securing the airspace and protecting citizens, especially in areas adjacent to the threatened regions,” it said.

Dutch F-35 stealth fighters and a German Patriot surface-to-air missile system were among the forces put on alert, the command added. Airspace over Lublin and Rzeszow near the Ukrainian border was also briefly closed.

The alert ended after around three-and-a-half hours with no reported violations of Polish airspace, the command said.

There have been no reported violations of Polish airspace by long-range Russian drones since dozens crossed into the country during strikes on Ukraine on Sept. 10, prompting Polish and allied jets to shoot down several.

Kyiv was the focus of the overnight Russian strikes. Zaporizhzhia, Khmelnytskyi, Sumy and Odesa were also attacked, President Voloydmyr Zelenskyy said in a post to Telegram. The barrage lasted for more than 12 hours, the president said.

Ukraine’s air force said Russia launched 593 drones and 50 missiles of various types, making the overnight barrage the largest combined strike on Ukraine since Sept. 7.

Defenders downed or suppressed 566 drones and 45 missiles, the air force said. Five missiles and 31 drones impacted across 16 locations, the force said.

At least four people — among them a 12-year-old girl — were killed in the capital, according to a post by head of the Kyiv City Military Administration Timur Tkachenko to Telegram.

At least 14 people were also injured in Kyiv, local officials said.

“As of now, there are over 15 locations with damage,”  Tkachenko said. “Among them are drone strikes on multi-story residential buildings.” Tkachenko reported damage in at least five city districts.

Mayor Vitali Klitschko said a five-floor apartment building in the Solomyanskyi district was partially destroyed and caught fire. Strikes also hit a state medical facility, warehouses, private homes, cars and a children’s educational center, officials said.

At least 31 people — among them three children — were injured by Russian strikes on the southern city of Zaporizhzhia, according to local Gov. Ivan Fedorov. A high-rise apartment building and several other structures were hit and set ablaze in the city, Fedorov said.

The city — home to more than 710,000 people before Russia’s full-scale invasion — is now only around 16 miles from the front line and subject to continuous Russian attacks.

Ukraine’s Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko said in a post to Telegram that at least 70 people were injured by strikes across the country.

Zelenskyy noted that the “cowardly” attack took place at the end of a week of high-level meetings and speeches at the United Nations General Assembly in New York.

“This is exactly how Russia declares its real position,” Zelenskyy said. “Moscow wants to continue fighting and killing and deserves only the harshest pressure from the world.”

Zelenskyy again called for more international measures to choke Russia’s energy export industry. “We count on a strong response from the U.S., Europe, the G7 and the G20,” he wrote.

Andriy Kovalenko — the head of the Counter-Disinformation Center operating as part of Ukraine’s National Security and Defense Council — said in a post to Telegram that it was a “difficult night for many cities.”

“The Russians are also under attack,” Kovalenko wrote. “And the level of these attacks will only increase.”

Russia’s Defense Ministry said its forces shot down at least 41 Ukrainian drones overnight.

Rosaviatsiya, Russia’s federal air transport agency, reported temporary flight restrictions at multiple airports, including at the Zhukovsky International Airport in Moscow.

Restrictions were also imposed at airports in Volgograd, Kaluga, Penza, Samara, Pskov and Yaroslavl.

Dozens of Palestinians killed while seeking aid, Gaza health officials say

(ZIKIM, Israel.) At least 73 Palestinians were killed on Sunday while trying to get access to food, according to the Hamas-run Gaza Ministry of Health. Another 150 people were injured, Gaza health officials said.

The majority of those killed were gathered near the Zikim border between Gaza and Israel.

The Israel Defense Forces said a review is ongoing. In a statement, it said that its troops fired near crowds “in order to remove an immediate threat posed to them,” though it wasn’t specific. The IDF added that it was aware of reports of casualties but said that a “preliminary review indicates that the reported number of casualties does not align with existing information.”

(LONDON) — A small plane crashed at London Southend Airport in Sussex, England, on Sunday, killing all four people on board, according to local officials.

On Sunday, Essex Police said they were on the scene after a “serious incident” occurred at the Southend airport at approximately 4 p.m. local time. They said they are responding to reports of a “collision involving one 12 metre plane” and said the emergency response will last several hours.

The aircraft — which had landed at the airport earlier in the day — took off and was heading to the Netherlands, Essex Police said on Monday. But shortly after takeoff, the plane got “into difficulty and crashed within the airport boundary.”

Police are “working to officially confirm” the identities of the four dead people but they believe all are foreign nationals, authorities said on Monday.

“Our thoughts are with their families and colleagues at this tragic time. I can promise them that those who have passed away will be treated with the utmost care and dignity,” police said.

Zeusch Aviation confirmed on Sunday its flight SUZ1 was involved in the incident and that the company is “actively supporting the authorities with the investigation.”

The East England Ambulance Service said they’ve sent “four ambulances, a rapid response vehicle, four Hazardous Are Response Team vehicles, three senior paramedic cars and an Essex and Herts Air Ambulance” to the airport.

Officials said the public should avoid the area and that they are evacuating the Rochford Hundred Golf Club and Westcliff Rugby Club “due to their proximity to the incident.”

London Southend Airport confirmed the “serious incident” on Sunday afternoon involving a “general aviation aircraft.”

“We are working closely with the local authorities and will be able to provide more information as soon as possible,” the airport said in a statement.

Airport authorities later said the airport is closed until further notice as investigations respond to the incident.

“All flights to and from the Airport have been cancelled while Police, emergency services and air accident investigators are attending the incident. We ask that any passengers due to travel tomorrow via London Southend Airport contact their airline for information and advice,” airport officials said in a statement.

The spokesperson for the Air Accidents Investigation Branch said they are aware of they accident “involving an aircraft near Southend Airport this afternoon” and have deployed a “team and an investigation into the cause of the accident.”

London Southend Airport is located about one hour east of London, a few miles from the coast.

ABC News’ Victoria Beaule, Ayesha Ali and Will Gretsky contributed to this story.

(LONDON) — Russian drones attacked a thermal power generation facility in the Kyiv region overnight into Monday, Ukraine’s Energy Ministry said, as Moscow continued its long-range cross-border barrages despite U.S. President Donald Trump again expressing his frustration at such strikes.

Ukraine’s air force said Russia launched 142 drones into the country overnight into Monday morning, of which around 100 were Shahed strike drones and the rest decoy craft. Defenders shot down or suppressed 112 drones, the air force said.

Twenty-six drones impacted across seven locations, the air force said, with debris falling in one other location.

“One of the thermal generation facilities in the Kyiv region has come under massive shelling,” Ukraine’s Energy Ministry said in a statement.

“The goal is obvious — to cause even more difficulties for the civilian population of Ukraine, to leave Ukrainian homes, hospitals, kindergartens and schools without electricity and heat,” it added.

The attack prompted reports of blackouts in some parts of Kyiv. “Generation facilities, electricity transmission and distribution systems, gas infrastructure are not military targets,” the ministry said.

“Rescuers and energy workers are currently working to eliminate the consequences of the shelling,” it added. “We are doing everything possible to stabilize the situation as soon as possible.”

Russia has regularly targeted Ukrainian energy infrastructure throughout the full-scale invasion of its neighbor, which began in February 2022. In previous years, attacks on energy targets have intensified in the run up to and during winter.

Sunday night’s attack followed Russia’s largest bombardment of the war overnight on Saturday. Moscow launched 810 drones and 13 missiles into the country, Ukraine’s air force said, of which 747 drones and four missiles were shot down. Nine missiles and 54 drones impacted across 33 locations, the air force said.

The attacks killed at least nine people across Ukraine and prompted condemnation from Ukraine’s European allies.

In the U.S., Trump — who returned to the White House in January vowing to end Russia’s invasion in 24 hours — told reporters he was “not happy about the whole situation.”

“It doesn’t affect us because it’s not our soldiers,” Trump said. “But they’re losing — I used to tell you 5,000 — they’re losing 7,000, between Ukraine and Russia, 7,000 soldiers every single week. It’s such a horrible waste of humanity.”

“So, no, I am not thrilled with what’s happening there, I will tell you,” he continued. “I think it’s gonna get settled. So, I settled seven wars. This I would’ve said would’ve been maybe the easiest one to settle of all.  But with war, you never know what you’re getting.”

Trump did not answer when asked what the greatest obstacle to a peace deal in Ukraine was, but said European leaders would visit the White House this week for further talks.

 “We have some very interesting discussions,” Trump said. “Europe — certain European leaders are coming over to our country on Monday or Tuesday, individually, and I think we’re gonna get that settled. I think we’re gonna get it settled.”

Trump has repeatedly threatened additional sanctions — including secondary sanctions on key foreign customers for Russian energy exports — on Moscow in response to its continued frontline offensives and long-range strikes.

Last month, Trump imposed an additional 25% tariff on all Indian goods related to New Delhi’s purchases of Russian oil and military equipment.

After Saturday night’s strikes, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy urged a more severe U.S. response.

“It has been repeatedly stated in Washington that there will be sanctions for refusal to talk. We must implement everything agreed upon in Paris,” Zelenskyy said, referring to last week’s meeting with European leaders and virtual talks with Trump in the French capital.

