NATO secretary-general calls Trump ‘Daddy’

(WASHINGTON) — NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte called President Donald Trump “Daddy” on Tuesday, reacting to the president’s recent use of expletives when he accused Iran and Israel of violating a ceasefire agreement.
Early Wednesday morning during a bilateral meeting between Trump and Rutte during the NATO Summit in The Hague, Netherlands, Trump likened the countries of Israel and Iran to “two kids in a schoolyard” that had a “big fight.”
“You know, they fight like hell. You can’t stop them. Let them fight for about two-three minutes, then it’s easy to stop them,” he continued.
Rutte raised eyebrows when he interjected, “Daddy has to sometimes use strong language to get them to stop.”
“You have to use strong language,” Trump agreed. “Every so often you have to use a certain word.”
One day earlier, Trump became visibly frustrated about the Israel-Iran conflict, blurting an expletive before departing the White House en route to the summit.
Trump was receptive to Rutte’s nickname, saying during a press conference later Wednesday that the secretary-general meant it in an affectionate manner.
Asked if Trump views his NATO allies as his “children,” the president responded, “No, [Rutte] likes me. I think he likes me. If he doesn’t, I’ll let you know. I’ll come back and I’ll hit him hard, OK? He did it very affectionately, ‘Daddy, you’re my Daddy.'”
Rutte later defended his use of the word and continued to pile praise on Trump, describing him as a “good friend.” He also said his language is a matter of taste.
On Trump’s decision to strike Iran and the ceasefire, Rutte said “I think he deserves all the praise.”
(WASHINGTON) — Sen. Chris Van Hollen, D-Md., said he was blocked Thursday from entering the El Salvador prison that is holding the Maryland resident whom the courts say was erroneously deported from the United States last month.
The Maryland senator, who flew to the country on Wednesday, shared a video on social media showing guards stopping him and others from entering CECOT, where Kilmar Abrego Garcia is being held.
The Supreme Court and a Maryland federal judge ordered that the U.S. government “facilitate” Abrego Garcia’s return to the U.S. after the Department of Justice said in court filings that the 29-year-old father was wrongfully deported because of an “administrative error.” The Trump administration has alleged it cannot bring him back and claimed outside of court that Abrego Garcia is a member of the MS-13 gang.
Van Hollen was joined by Chris Newman, who he said is the attorney for Abrego Garcia’s wife and mother, and said they are trying to check on the deported man’s condition.
The video also showed Van Hollen and Newman speaking to prison guards, who were visibly shaking their heads “no.”
“These soldiers were ordered to prevent us from going any farther from this spot,” Van Hollen said. “I understand we’re about three kilometers now from CECOT, and as you can see, they’re letting other cars go by, but they stopped us because they’re under orders not to allow us to proceed to check on the well-being of Kilmar Abrego Garcia.”
Over the last couple of weeks, Republican members of Congress have gained access to the prison and posted pictures on their social media pages from inside the complex.
Van Hollen later told reporters that he made his request to visit the prison to the U.S. Embassy, which then passed the request to El Salvador’s government.
The senator said he also asked El Salvador’s vice president on Wednesday to visit the facility.
“I emphasized my goal was to check on his health and well-being,” he said.
The senator also said the prisoner has had no contact with anyone outside of CECOT, which he said is a violation of international law.
“El Salvador is a party to the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights. El Salvador has signed and ratified that covenant, and that covenant says, and I quote, ‘A detained or imprisoned person shall be entitled to communicate and consult with his legal counsel,'” Van Allen told reporters.
The White House slammed Van Hollen for making the trip and advocating for Abrego Garcia on Wednesday. The administration and the DOJ have claimed with little evidence, that Abrego Garcia is a gang member.
The Justice Department has not charged Abrego Garcia with any gang-related crimes and his alleged MS-13 membership has been disputed in court.
A federal judge and the Supreme Court ordered the government to take all available steps to facilitate the return of Abrego Garcia to the U.S., and on Wednesday, the DOJ filed a notice that it is appealing.
The 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals denied the Trump administration’s request on Thursday.
President Donald Trump weighed in on the situation on Thursday and claimed he isn’t involved.
“I was elected to get rid of those criminals, to get them out of our count,ry or to put them away, but to get them out of our country. And I don’t see how judges can take that authority away from a president,” he told reporters.
(WASHINGTON) — A contract to inspect low-income and other assisted housing for gas leaks, faulty smoke detectors and other life-threatening deficiencies was terminated by the Trump administration in February as part of its cost-cutting efforts, according to a Department of Government Efficiency database, potentially leaving thousands of vulnerable Americans in harm’s way.
Tom Feehan, a veteran home inspector who lost work as part of the termination, told ABC News that these legally required inspections frequently uncover painted-over ceiling sprinklers, defective gas ranges and any number of home-related liabilities that can pose a danger to occupants.
“By not doing [the inspections], we’re not catching those,” Feehan said. “So those are not being repaired, and it’s putting people at risk.”
Last year, the contractor, Project Solutions Inc., in its third year of working with the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, was assigned to inspect roughly 6,200 public housing and multifamily properties across the country over the course of 12 months. In addition to flagging dangerous conditions, the inspections ensure that tenants have hot and cold water, safe electrical outlets, and working heating and cooling systems, experts said.
A HUD official told ABC News that the contract was for “software modification,” despite Project Solutions identifying the contract as being for inspection services. The HUD official declined to elaborate on the reason behind the contract’s termination.
The sudden termination threatens thousands of inspections, according to Robin Miller, a contract manager at Project Solutions, including those at roughly 250 “priority” properties, where inspections were already delayed or significant deficiencies were found during previous inspections.
Project Solution’s contract termination was among more than 7,000 federal contracts canceled by DOGE and posted to the agency’s “Wall of Receipts” web page in recent weeks. The DOGE site claimed that terminating the inspection contract would return $285 million to taxpayers.
But Miller, the Project Solutions official, said that figure was inflated because it was based on a high estimated ceiling value that wasn’t reflective of what the contract would actually cost. According to federal spending records, HUD had only awarded Project Solutions roughly $29 million so far.
Experts said it was unclear how housing officials planned to carry out the outstanding inspections.
HUD spokesperson Kasey Lovett said in a statement that “HUD is reviewing all contracts for efficiency and effectiveness to accomplish good government goals,” and that “certain contracts were found not to accomplish HUD’s mission with economy, efficiency, and effectiveness.”
Industry experts said that the inspections, which are required by law, will likely fall to other contractors at a similar price. But arranging those inspections will take time, experts said, and delaying inspections compounds the risks for tenants.
“We’re helping low-income people and we’re helping senior citizens maintain a safe, livable environment,” Feehan said. “And with not getting these inspections done on time, it’s hurting them.”
Another HUD-certified inspector based in Illinois, who asked that their name not be used so they could speak freely about their field of work, told ABC News that one of the properties that was scheduled to be inspected until the Project Solutions contract was canceled was a 24-unit multifamily property that had received far below the “failing” score, meaning significant deficiencies were found during its previous inspection and the property needed more frequent inspections. The property was already past due its Dec. 13, 2024, inspection date, and its inspection has yet to be rescheduled, the inspector said.
Project Solutions was one of at least three contractors that were hired to inspect HUD-insured and assisted properties under the agency’s Real Estate Assessment Center program, which is aimed at “improving housing quality by performing accurate, credible, and reliable assessments” of its properties.
“I 100% agree that all governments, all organizations, businesses, even personal family units, should routinely review budget and spending habits and cut things out that are not necessary,” the Illinois inspector said. “Get rid of the fraud, waste abuse — but you have to be responsible about it.”
“If it wasn’t for DOGE, we’d still be doing the contract. That’s my opinion,” Feehan said. “DOGE is trying to get rid of waste, fraud and abuse. I didn’t see where there was waste fraud and abuse with PSI.”
Alia Trindle, co-director of political strategy at housing advocacy group Right to the City Alliance, stressed that many HUD-funded buildings have been in dire shape for decades due to past funding cuts. She said for some properties, tenants and advocates have had to organize to push for basic repairs after years of neglect.
“Working-class and poor communities have to contend with substandard and neglected housing that could have devastating long-term health consequences for those that live there, from mold to pest to a lack of access to basic utilities like water and heat,” Trindle said.
“So regular inspections, whether done by HUD or HUD-affiliated groups or by municipalities, are critical to ensuring that those who are responsible for this housing stock do the bare minimum to maintain them,” she said.
(WASHINGTON) — The Trump administration will not renew Biden-era grants worth $1 billion that were aimed at boosting mental health services in schools, a Department of Education spokesperson confirmed to ABC News.
“These grants are intended to improve American students’ mental health by funding additional mental health professionals in schools and on campuses,” Deputy Assistant Secretary for Communications Madison Biedermann wrote in a statement to ABC News. “Instead, under the deeply flawed priorities of the Biden Administration, grant recipients used the funding to implement race-based actions like recruiting quotas in ways that have nothing to do with mental health and could hurt the very students the grants are supposed to help.”
The decision comes as the Trump administration takes sweeping action to eliminate diversity, equity and inclusion programs and alleged racial discrimination practices in schools. However, multiple courts have blocked efforts to ensure schools certify compliance with the administration’s demands.
The department said the grant programs were not advancing administration priorities. Conservative activist Christopher Rufo lauded the administration’s decision to discontinue the programs, alleging they intend to advance “left-wing racialism and discrimination.”
“No more slush fund for activists under the guise of mental health,” Rufo wrote in a post on X.
But American Federation of Teachers President Randi Weingarten called it a “direct attack” on the safety and well-being of children.
“They may not have agreed on everything, but Congress secured $1 billion in bipartisan mental health grants to help kids better understand themselves and the world around them,” Weingarten wrote in a statement. “The benefits were obvious. Now, with the stroke of a pen, that halting progress has been wiped away, even as the president and his allies insist that improving mental health is the only way to fix the gun violence epidemic.”
The grants were allocated under President Joe Biden’s signature Bipartisan Safer Communities Act. The BSCA, an anti-gun violence law signed after the mass school shooting in Uvalde, Texas, in 2022, used “historic funding” to add more mental health services to schools over five years, according to former White House officials.
ABC News previously reported on the Biden administration prioritizing mental health services in schools during a youth crisis prompted by interrupted learning time and social isolation from the coronavirus pandemic.
The former president had indicated his goal was to double the number of school-based practitioners, including social workers, psychologists and counselors.
Dr. Tish Brookins, a certified social worker in Jefferson County, Kentucky, told ABC News that the Trump administration’s decision could result in “missed opportunities, deepened trauma, and diminished futures” for students across the country.
“This cut undermines every effort we’ve made to build safe, responsive, and equitable schools,” Brookins wrote in a statement.
“Mental health support in schools is not a luxury. It is a necessity,” she added.