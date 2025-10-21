Navigating new land: The world of Catan coming to Netflix

Navigating new land: The world of Catan coming to Netflix

A woman takes the board game Settlers of Catan off a shelf. (Marijan Murat/picture alliance via Getty Images)

The Settlers of Catan has forged a new alliance: the popular board game is being adapted into Netflix programming.

Asmodee, the company responsible for games like Ticket to Ride and Exploding Kittens, has partnered with Netflix to bring the world of Catan to the small screen via scripted and unscripted programming.

“Anyone who has played Catan knows [that] the intense strategy and negotiation at the core of the game has endless opportunities for some serious drama,” said Jinny Howe, head of scripted series, U.S. and Canada, for Netflix.

Created by Klaus Teuber in 1995, Settlers of Catan is a multiplayer board game in which players build settlements and cities on the island of Catan, collecting and trading resources while navigating new landscapes. The game has sold more than 45 million copies and been translated into more than 40 languages, according to a release. Under the new partnership, Netflix and Asmodee are turning the island into “an epic new storytelling universe.”

“Millions of people [have been] enjoying Catan since it was created, and for many it remains a gateway to modern board gaming,” Thomas Koegler, CEO of Asmodee, said in a news release. “It’s also a testament that board gaming is truly part of pop culture and a popular form of entertainment in everyone’s homes.”

Upcoming Settlers of Catan programming will join Netflix’s slate of game-to-screen stories, including ArcaneCastlevania, the upcoming Assassin’s Creed series and the Gears of War film.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Related Posts

‘Star Wars: Starfighter’ full cast revealed as film begins production
‘Star Wars: Starfighter’ full cast revealed as film begins production
Ryan Gosling and Flynn Gray on the set of ‘Star Wars: Starfighter.’ (Ed Miller/Lucasfilm)

We now know who will be joining Ryan Gosling in a galaxy far, far away.

Lucasfilm has announced the entire main cast for the upcoming film Star Wars: Starfighter. The announcement arrives the same day production on the movie officially starts in the U.K.

Joining Gosling in the film are Amy AdamsMatt SmithMia GothAaron PierreSimon BirdJamael WestmanDaniel Ings and Flynn Gray.

Star Wars: Starfighter will serve as a stand-alone adventure set in the Star Wars universe. The completely original story is set in a time period that has never been explored in any previous Star Wars projects.

Shawn Levy is directing the film from a script by Jonathan Tropper. Levy also produces along with Lucasfilm head Kathleen Kennedy. In addition to starring, Gosling will executive produce.

“I feel a profound sense of excitement and honor as we begin production on Star Wars: Starfighter,” Levy said. “From the day Kathy Kennedy called me up, inviting me to develop an original adventure in this incredible Star Wars galaxy, this experience has been a dream come true, creatively and personally. Star Wars shaped my sense of what story can do, how characters and cinematic moments can live with us forever. To join this storytelling galaxy with such brilliant collaborators onscreen and off, is the thrill of a lifetime.”

Lucasfilm shared a photo of Gosling and Gray on the Star Wars: Starfighter set to social media. The image is in black and white and finds Gosling leaning up against a vehicle while Gray sits on its hood.

“Day 1: A whole new adventure begins #Starfighter,” the caption reads.

Star Wars: Starfighter blasts into movie theaters on May 28, 2027.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Weekend Watchlist: What’s new in theaters, on streaming
Weekend Watchlist: What’s new in theaters, on streaming

Ready, set, binge! Here’s a look at some of the new movies and TV shows coming to theaters and streaming services this weekend:

Apple TV+
The Last Frontier: A U.S. marshal hunts for escaped convicts in the Alaskan wilderness in this limited series.

Netflix
The Woman in Cabin 10Keira Knightley stars in the film adaptation of the bestselling novel by Ruth Ware.

HBO, HBO Max
The Chair Company: Tim Robinson stars in the new comedy series from the creators of I Think You Should Leave.

Movie theaters
Kiss of the Spider Woman: Jennifer Lopez stars alongside Diego Luna in the new movie musical. 

Roofman: Channing Tatum plays a man who escapes prison and lives inside a Toys “R” Us in this new film.

Tron: Ares: The third film in the Tron franchise arrives and stars Jared Leto as an AI being. 

That’s all for this week’s Weekend Watchlist – happy streaming!

 

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

As tickets go on sale, hear snippets of new original ‘Wicked: For Good’ songs
As tickets go on sale, hear snippets of new original ‘Wicked: For Good’ songs
Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande in ‘Wicked: For Good’ (Giles Keyte/Universal Pictures)

Wicked fans can finally get a taste of the two new original songs from the movie’s sequel.

A new Wicked: For Good clip was released Wednesday, featuring snippets of songs sung by Ariana Grande as Glinda and Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba.

The songs are “The Girl in the Bubble,” sung by Grande, and “No Place Like Home,” sung by Erivo. They were composed by Stephen Schwartz, who wrote the music and lyrics for the original Wicked Broadway musical. He told ABC Audio in June, “They are storytelling songs … and they’re there because we needed them to tell the story.”

“They are astonishing talents,” Schwartz said of the movie’s stars. “And to have two songs being debuted by Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande, I mean, as a songwriter, it doesn’t really get better than that.”

In a Fandango interview with director Jon M. Chu and the cast, Chu said there are “so many things” he’s excited for fans to see in Wicked: For Good.

“The temperature is up,” he said in the interview, a snippet of which was shared on Instagram. “In movie one, we saw cracks of who [Elphaba and Glinda] are to become. We saw them make choices that position them on the stage of what could be. And in movie two, we get to see those things play out.”

The new clip and song snippets come as tickets go on sale for the conclusion of the two-part Wicked film series, which hits theaters Nov. 21. The first film, simply titled Wicked, premiered Nov. 22, 2024.

 

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.