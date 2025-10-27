NBA memo says league education needed about ‘dire risks’ of gambling

Head coach Chauncey Billups of the Portland Trail Blazers looks on during the first half against the Utah Jazz at Delta Center on April 09, 2025, in Salt Lake City, Utah. (Photo by Alex Goodlett/Getty Images)

(NEW YORK) — Following last week’s arrests of Portland Trail Blazers head coach Chauncey Billups and Miami Heat guard Terry Rozier, the National Basketball Association on Monday said it’s undertaking a review of how the league can protect itself from sports betting and whether it’s doing enough to educate coaches, players and other personnel about the “dire risks” gambling could pose to their careers, according to an NBA league memo obtained by ABC News. 

The memo, dated Monday and sent to all 30 teams from NBA general counsel Rick Buchanan and Dan Spillane, the NBA’s EVP of League Governance and Policy, said that the criminal cases against Billups, Rozier and more than two dozen other defendants “is an opportune time to carefully reassess how sports betting should be regulated and how sports leagues can best protect themselves, their players and their fans.”

The memo also said the NBA is reviewing policies about injury reporting after Rozier allegedly faked an injury in a March 23, 2023, game, when he played with the Charlotte Hornets, after, according to investigators, giving advance notice to gamblers who made $200,000 in bets against his statistics. 

“While the unusual betting [on the game] was detected in real time because the bets were placed legally, we believe there is more that can be done from a legal/regulatory perspective to protect the integrity of the NBA and our affiliated leagues,” the memo said.

Billups is among those charged last week in an alleged illegal poker operation tied to the Mafia, while Rozier is among several people charged in a separate but related alleged illegal gambling case. Billups has been charged with wire fraud conspiracy and money laundering conspiracy and both were immediately placed on leave by their teams, the NBA said.

Monday’s memo further said that the NBA is “exploring ways to enhance our existing internal and external integrity monitoring programs” including the use of “AI and other tools” to “identify betting activity of concern.”

“With sports betting now occupying such a significant part of the current sports landscape, every effort must be made to ensure that players, coaches, and other NBA personnel are fully aware of the dire risks that gambling can impose upon their careers and livelihoods; that our injury disclosure rules are appropriate; and that players are protected from harassment from bettors,” according to the memo.

Related Posts

Appeals court throws out Trump's $454 million civil fraud judgment
Appeals court throws out Trump’s $454 million civil fraud judgment
U.S. President Donald Trump. Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

(NEW YORK) — A New York appeals court has thrown out a half billion-dollar civil fraud judgment against President Donald Trump, his family and his company.

After a three-month civil trial last year, a New York judge found Trump liable for committing a decade of business fraud by inflating his net worth to secure better business deals.

Judge Arthur Engoron, in a written decision in February, found that Trump and his co-defendants engaged in frauds that “leap off the page and shock the conscience” including wrongly claiming that Trump’s penthouse was three times its actual size and valuing his Mar-a-Lago estate as a personal residence, rather than a social club.

“Their complete lack of contrition and remorse borders on pathological. They are accused only of inflating asset values to make more money. The documents prove this over and over again,” Engoron wrote, claiming that Trump and his co-defendants were “incapable of admitting the error of their ways.”

The former president has long criticized the case as politically motivated, including during an impromptu closing statement he delivered in court last year where he declared himself an “innocent man.”

“I’ve been persecuted by someone running for office,” Trump said, referring to New York Attorney General Letitia James, who brought the case. “This statute is vicious. It doesn’t give me a jury. It takes away my rights.”

In his February decision, Engoron temporarily barred Trump and his sons from leading New York-based companies and ordered Trump to pay a fine of more than $454 million. As of this month, Trump owes more than $480 million based on interest accrued on the judgement.

Trump has denied wrongdoing and argued that the alleged victims in the case were sophisticated counterparties who eagerly agreed to go into business with the Trump Organization and profited from the deals. Those arguments formed the crux of his appeal, filed in July, in which his lawyers argued that James violated the statute of limitations, misapplied the relevant law, and encouraged an exclusive penalty.

During a hearing in September, several of the judges on the appellate panel appeared receptive to Trump’s arguments seeking to reverse or reduce the his penalty, questioning the size of the massive judgment and the application of the fraud statute used to bring the case.

Since Trump’s reelection win in November, his lawyers have implored James to drop the case, calling for “unity” following the election and citing the dismissal of Trump’s federal criminal cases. Lawyers for James have rejected the request, arguing that Trump’s return to the White House does not impact his civil cases.

“The ordinary burdens of civil litigation do not impede the President’s official duties in a way that violates the U.S. Constitution,” New York Deputy Solicitor General Judith Vale wrote in a letter to Trump’s lawyer.

Trump owed more than $550 million between three civil judgments, including a $83.3 million judgment in damages for defaming former Elle magazine columnist E. Jean Carroll and a $5 million judgment awarded after a jury found he sexually abused Carol in the 1990s.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Multiple people dead in ‘devastating blast’ at explosives manufacturer in Tennessee: Sheriff
Multiple people dead in ‘devastating blast’ at explosives manufacturer in Tennessee: Sheriff

(MCEWEN, Tenn.) — Multiple people are dead following a “devastating blast” at an explosives manufacturing plant in Tennessee on Friday, according to authorities.

The explosion occurred Friday morning at Accurate Energetic Systems in McEwen, located about 50 miles west of Tennessee.

Humphreys County Sheriff Chris Davis confirmed to reporters there are “some” fatalities and several people missing in the blast, though he did not give specific numbers.

At least 13 people are unaccounted for, Hickman County Mayor Jim Bates told ABC News.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

 

4 dead, including off-duty NYPD police officer, in Midtown Manhattan shooting: Officials
4 dead, including off-duty NYPD police officer, in Midtown Manhattan shooting: Officials
ABC News

(NEW YORK) — A 27-year-old man wearing body armor and carrying a high-powered M4 rifle shot and killed four people, including an off-duty police officer working security in a Midtown Manhattan office building, officials said during a press conference Monday evening.

A fifth victim was left critically injured in the shooting, officials said.

The incident occurred just before 6:30 p.m. in a building located at 345 Park Ave. and 52nd Street, which contains the headquarters for the investment company Blackstone and the National Football League, sources told ABC News.

It is unclear if those companies, or any company in the building, were tied to the shooting.

After apparently barricading himself on the 33rd floor, the suspect, who was identified as Las Vegas resident Shane Devon Tamura, was found dead from what is believed to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound, according to New York Police Department Commissioner Jessica Tisch.

During a press conference on Monday evening, Tisch said preliminary information suggests the suspect traveled cross-country by car from Las Vegas before arriving in New York City.

Tamura had a license to carry a concealed weapon in the state of Nevada. “We believe this to be a lone shooter,” Tisch said.

The man emerged from a double-parked BMW in front of the office building and entered the lobby alone and immediately opened fire on an NYPD officer and sprayed the lobby with bullets, Tisch said.

He made his way to the elevator bank, where he shot a security guard, Tisch said. He then went up to the 33rd floor, where he shot another person before shooting himself in the chest, she added.

Officers searched the suspect’s vehicle after the shooting, where they found a rifle case with rounds, a loaded revolver, ammunition and magazines, a backpack “and medication prescribed to Mr. Tamura,” Tisch said. The motive is currently under investigation, FBI Deputy Director Dan Bongino said earlier on Monday.

A witness inside the Midtown office building at the time of the shooting detailed to ABC News what it was like at the scene as colleagues hid in lockdown, unsure of what was unfolding.

“We heard multiple shots go off in quick succession from the first floor, and a lot of us just rushed into the room,” Jessica Chen said, adding that she was on the second floor of the building watching a presentation with about 150 other people when the shooting started.

“Some went out in the back door, out onto the street. Other people, including me, we ran into the conference room and then eventually barricaded the tables across the doors and just stayed still,” Chen said.

“I texted my parents, ‘I love them,'” Chen said. “Nothing can describe that feeling.”

Chen went on to say that she recalled doing active shooter drills in school and said she often wondered what she would do in this kind of scenario. “It’s unfortunate that all Americans could think this through,” Chen said.

FBI New York Field Office management personnel and agents responded “to provide support at the active crime scene in Manhattan,” Bongino said on X.

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul said she has been briefed on the situation.

KPMG, an accounting firm that also has offices in the building, released a statement after the shooting, saying, “Our hearts go out to the victims of this horrific act and their families.”

“We are incredibly grateful for the bravery of building security and law enforcement,” the company said.

