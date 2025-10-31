NBA star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander’s home burglarized during game: Police
(NICHOLS HILLS, Okla.) — NBA superstar Shai Gilgeous-Alexander’s home was broken into Thursday night in the upscale Oklahoma City suburb of Nichols Hills, police and sources confirmed to ABC News.
Officials received the call of a burglary on Thursday at approximately 7:45 p.m., while Gilgeous-Alexander, the reigning NBA MVP, was playing a game in Oklahoma City against the Washington Wizards. The suspects fled the area before police arrived and it appears nobody was in the home at the time.
No arrests have been made, police said.
Police said there is “no reason to believe the public is in any danger” and that there will be an increased police presence in the small town for Halloween on Friday and in the coming weeks.
The burglary of Gilgeous-Alexander’s home comes after seven purported members of a South American theft group were charged in February in connection to a string of robberies targeting the homes of Kansas City Chiefs stars Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce and other professional athletes in the country, according to federal prosecutors
The defendants, who were charged with conspiracy to commit interstate transportation of stolen property, are accused of allegedly stealing valuables worth more than $2 million, federal prosecutors said.
In addition to the burglaries at the homes of Mahomes and Kelce, the FBI linked the theft group to an October 2024 burglary of a Tampa Bay Buccaneers player while the team was playing the Baltimore Ravens in Tampa, federal prosecutors said.
Three of the seven defendants also face state and federal charges in Ohio in connection with the December 2024 burglary targeting Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow.
Cody Balmer pleaded guilty to charges including aggravated arson, arson and the attempted murder of Shapiro, the Dauphin County District Attorney’s Office said.
Prosecutors released surveillance video on Tuesday capturing the attack as it unfolded.
Balmer climbed a fence at the governor’s mansion in Harrisburg, broke a window and hurled a Molotov cocktail inside, prosecutors said.
Video showed Balmer walking through the house, hitting at doors, “including a door leading to where the Governor’s family and guests slept, but could not break through,” prosecutors said in a statement.
Balmer then ignited a second Molotov cocktail in the dining area, prosecutors said, and the fire it sparked was caught on surveillance video. Balmer then fled the scene, prosecutors said.
The attack occurred in the middle of the night, hours after the Shapiro family hosted more than two dozen people for the first night of Passover. At the time of the attack, the governor, his wife and three of their children were in the house, as well as 15 of their guests and two Pennsylvania State Police troopers, prosecutors said.
Balmer called 911, identified himself and confessed, allegedly telling the dispatcher that Shapiro “needs to know that he ‘will not take part in his plans for what he wants to do to the Palestinian people.'”
Balmer allegedly told police he would have attacked Shapiro with a hammer if he happened upon the governor inside the residence, according to court documents.
Balmer was a mechanic who may have been experiencing financial and mental health problems, sources previously told ABC News.
Balmer, who was arrested at 38 years old, will first be eligible for parole when he is 63, prosecutors said.
(WASHINGTON) — After the Supreme Court cleared the way for the Trump administration to enforce its ban on transgender service members, Master Sgt. Logan Ireland, who has served in the Air Force for 15 years, was faced with the options of separating from the military voluntarily or being processed for involuntary separation – a prospect that comes with losing half of his separation pay.
When Logan was presented with the option of applying for early retirement at 15 years, he applied and was relieved when the Air Force approved his request and gave him an early retirement date of Dec. 1, 2025.
“It’s kind of like your golden ticket. So I felt solid,” Ireland told ABC News.
But on Monday, Ireland said he received a memo from Brian Scarlett, who is performing the duties of the assistant secretary of the Air Force for manpower and reserve affairs, indicating that early retirement at 15-18 years for transgender service members would be denied.
“After careful consideration of the individual applications, I am disapproving all Temporary Early Retirement Authority (TERA) exception to policy requests in Tabs 1 and 2 for members with 15-18 years of service,” the memo said, adding that those denied early retirement would need to be processed for separation instead.
Military service members are eligible for full retirement benefits after they complete 20 years of service. Anything less than that requires an approved exemption. Air Force personnel who had 18 but less than 20 years of service were approved for early retirement because they were close to the 20 years, while several dozen senior Airmen who had between 15 and 18 years of service also sought approval for this early retirement, the Air Force said. Early retirement would allow them to receive part of their pension.
The memo, which was reviewed by ABC News, includes a “script” for commanders to communicate with applicants regarding TERA denial and separation, and explains that the Department of the Air Force (DAF) “prematurely notified some DAF members that their TERA applications under the gender dysphoria provision had been approved.”
The Air Force said in a statement to ABC News, “Approximately a dozen service members between 15 and 18 years of service were prematurely notified that their TERA applications under the gender dysphoria provision had been approved, but higher level review was required under the DoD gender dysphoria policy for those members.”
Ireland, who has served multiple overseas tours to countries like Afghanistan, the United Arab Emirates and South Korea, said that the reversal was a “betrayal.”
“The first feeling I felt was betrayal. I’ve given my life to the service,” he said.
“I was promised this. I had my retirement orders in hand,” he added. “I’ve been starting to process what life looks like outside of uniform, and now we don’t know what that looks like.”
According to the Scarlett memo, transgender service members who choose to voluntarily separate will receive separation pay at twice the rate of those who choose involuntary separation.
The memo from Scarlett also says that while service members like Ireland would not be eligible for early retirement, they will still be “entitled to an honorable discharge characterization, separation benefits and transition assistance.”
Air Force Cmdr. Emily Shilling, who is the president of Sparta Pride — an organization advocating for about 2,400 transgender people in the military and those who hope to join — criticized the move in a phone interview with ABC News on Thursday, saying that the Air Force “reneged on their promise.”
Shilling said that some applications for early retirement had already been approved, but now the lives of those service members who have dedicated close to two decades of service to their country have been upended again.
Shilling, who will be eligible for retirement at 20 years in September, previously told ABC News that she chose to self-identify as transgender and begin the process of voluntarily separating from the military, but said that she made the decision “under duress.”
“I was coerced into it because we knew that the voluntary separation would give me an honorable discharge with some portion of my retirement, and I’d be able to keep all of my benefits,” Shilling said. ABC News reached out to the Air Force but a request for comment was not returned.
The Department of Defense offered transgender service members the opportunity to voluntarily separate before they were forced out through involuntary separations. Incentives were offered for voluntary separations that amounted to double the benefits that they might have received if they were involuntarily separated.
Shilling and Ireland both decided to fight the ban in federal court, each becoming lead plaintiffs in separate federal lawsuits – Shilling vs. Trump and Ireland vs. Hegseth. A third lawsuit, Talbott vs. Trump, also challenges the ban, which was announced in a Jan. 27 executive order by President Donald Trump, who directed the Defense Department to revise the policy allowing transgender troops to openly serve.
“Expressing a false ‘gender identity’ divergent from an individual’s sex cannot satisfy the rigorous standards necessary for military service,” the Trump order said, arguing that receiving gender-affirming medical care is one of the conditions that is physically and mentally “incompatible with active duty.”
Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth echoed this sentiment in a Feb. 7 memo, saying that “efforts to split our troops along lines of identity weaken our Force and make us vulnerable.”
Professor Nathaniel Frank, a cultural historian and researcher at Cornell University who studies the history of LGBTQ+ people in the military, told ABC News that decades of research dispute the administration’s arguments that transgender individuals are not fit to serve.
“There’s never been any evidence found that gay or transgender service members present any problems to unit cohesion or readiness, and that the evidence finds the opposite, that the prohibitions against trans people are what harm readiness and cohesion because they undermine trust,” Frank said.
Despite the legal challenges, the Supreme Court ruled in May that the administration can enforce the ban as the lawsuits move forward.
In response to the letter denying his early retirement, Ireland signed a memo on Wednesday indicating that he understands that his TERA exception to policy application was denied.
The memo, which was reviewed by ABC News, included a box in which Ireland was asked to indicate whether he does or does not intend to submit a voluntary separation request.
Ireland checked the box that says, “I do not,” electing involuntary separation instead.
“One thing the military failed to teach me was how to retreat,” Ireland told ABC News. “I’m not going down without a fight.”
(OREM, Utah) — Charlie Kirk, the founder of the conservative youth activist organization Turning Point USA, has died after he was shot during an event at Utah Valley University on Wednesday, President Donald Trump said.
“The Great, and even Legendary, Charlie Kirk, is dead,” Trump said on social media. “No one understood or had the Heart of the Youth in the United States of America better than Charlie. He was loved and admired by ALL, especially me, and now, he is no longer with us. Melania and my Sympathies go out to his beautiful wife Erika, and family. Charlie, we love you!”
A single shot was fired on the Orem campus toward Kirk, a visiting speaker, shortly after noon, the school said.
“He was hit and taken from the location by his security,” the university said.
A suspect in the shooting remains at large, according to Orem police, which said they are supporting Utah Valley University in the investigation. The university had previously said a suspect was in custody.
Kirk, 31, was taken to a hospital after being shot, according to Turning Point USA, saying, “We are praying for him at this time.”
Trump posted on social media earlier: “We must all pray for Charlie Kirk, who has been shot. A great guy from top to bottom. GOD BLESS HIM!”
“It’s horrific. It’s one of the most horrible things I’ve ever seen,” Trump told ABC News Chief Washington Correspondent Jonathan Karl.
FBI and ATF agents are on the scene, according to Attorney General Pam Bondi.
FBI Director Kash Patel said the agency “stands in full support of the ongoing response and investigation.”
Utah Valley student Luke Pitman, who witnesses the shooting, told Salt Lake City ABC affiliate KTVX that he heard a “big bang.”
“We thought it was confetti. Then, everyone started ducking down,” he told the station. “And then, I look over at Charlie Kirk and I see blood coming from his neck.”
Utah Sen. Mike Lee said he is “tracking the situation at Utah Valley University closely.”
“Please join me in praying for Charlie Kirk and the students gathered there,” he said on social media.
Vice President JD Vance also said on X, “Say a prayer for Charlie Kirk, a genuinely good guy and a young father.”
Utah Gov. Spencer Cox said he is being briefed “following the violence directed at Charlie Kirk” during the conservative political activist’s visit to the campus.
“Those responsible will be held fully accountable. Violence has no place in our public life. Americans of every political persuasion must unite in condemning this act,” he said on X.
The university was the first stop this fall for Turning Point USA’s “American Comeback Tour,” which is traveling to multiple college campuses around the country.
An event featuring Kirk at Utah Valley University on Wednesday was expected to include a “prove me wrong” table, according to the tour’s website.
Ahead of Kirk’s visit to Utah Valley University, some students started an online petition asking university administrators to stop him from coming.
The tour has planned stops in Utah, Colorado, Minneapolis, Virginia and elsewhere, according to its website.
Utah Valley University’s campus is closed and classes have been canceled until further notice, the school said.
“There is no call to shelter in place at this time,” Orem police said. “If you see something suspicious, please report it to police dispatch by calling 911 or the non-emergency number.”
“The attack on Charlie Kirk is horrifying and this growing type of unconscionable violence cannot be allowed in our society,” Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro, a Democrat, said on X.
Fellow Democratic governor, California’s Gavin Newsom, said on X that the “attack on Charlie Kirk is disgusting, vile, and reprehensible. In the United States of America, we must reject political violence in EVERY form.”
Republican Nevada Gov. Joe Lombardo said the “attack was sickening and heartbreaking, and there is no place — ever — for violence in American politics.”
