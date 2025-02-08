NCI holds contentious board meeting in Richmond

The New College Institute’s Board of Directors met in Richmond on Thursday as it usually does once a year while the General Assembly is in session.

Board members appeared not to know why the Governor had threatened to defund the school a second time in as many years and Education Secretary Aimee Guidera bluntly told them the state expected NCI to prove a return on investment for the taxpayer and reminded them the mission of the school is to foster economic development for the region.

By the time the budget amendments were done, the Senate had removed the language defunding NCI and the House added $1 million in funding.