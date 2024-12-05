Ncuti Gatwa, Nicola Coughlan star in ‘Doctor Who’ Christmas special trailer

A trailer for the Doctor Who Christmas special “Joy to the World” is out with a supernatural flare.

Ncuti Gatwa and Nicola Coughlan star in the brand-new trailer, released by Disney+ on Thursday. Gatwa plays the Doctor, his role in the long-running BBC series, adventuring through various worlds and time periods with Coughlan, who plays Joy.

Along with Gatwa and Coughlan, the special will star Steph de Whalley as Anita, Jonathan Aris playing Melnak, Joel Fry in the role of Trev, Peter Benedict playing Basil, Julia Watson playing Hilda and Niamh Marie Smith playing Sylvia.

“When Joy checks into a London hotel in 2024, she opens a secret doorway to the Time Hotel — discovering danger, dinosaurs and the Doctor. But a deadly plan is unfolding across the Earth, just in time for Christmas,” a synopsis for the special reads.

The special will premiere on Christmas Day, Dec. 25, at 12:10 p.m. ET.

In the action-packed trailer, the Doctor is seen greeting Joy by barging into her hotel room.

Throughout the trailer, various characters ask the Doctor an array of questions about his intentions and his identity, to which he responds each time, “You’ll find out.”

“You have to be mysterious all the time,” a lookalike of the Doctor says to him at one point. “That’s why everyone leaves you, that is why you’re always alone.”

The phrase “Who brings Joy to the worlds” then flashes across the screen, an apparent play on Coughlan’s character’s name as she enters a strange new world.

Alex Sanjiv Pillai directed the project and former Doctor Who showrunner Steven Moffat wrote and executive produced the special. Russell T Davies is showrunner and executive producer.

‘Wicked’ opens with an enchanting 4 million weekend
“Glicked” is the new “Barbenheimer.”

Wicked dazzled in its opening weekend, delivering an estimated $114 million at the domestic box office in its opening weekend. It ranks as the third-biggest North American debut this year behind Deadpool & Wolverine and Inside Out 2 with $211 million and $154 million, respectively.

The film adaptation of the hit Broadway show also logged fourth-biggest debut for a musical, sandwiched between Disney’s The Little Mermaid with $95.5 million and Frozen II‘s $154 million, according to Variety. Wicked also marked the best opening for a Broadway adaptation, overtaking the $31 million collected by 2014’s Into the Woods.

Wicked, starring Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo, added an estimated $50.2 million overseas, bringing its worldwide tally to $164 million, topping Les Miserables’ $103 million in 2012.

Gladiator II, while falling short of expectations, still pulled off a solid second place debut, grabbing an estimated $55.5 million at the domestic box office. The sequel to 2000’s Gladiator, starring Paul Mescal, Pedro Pascal and Denzel Washington, opened internationally last weekend with $87 million and added an estimated $50.5 million, for a global total of $221 million.

Third place went to the Chris Evans/Dwayne Johnson holiday comedy Red One, which earned an estimated $13.3 million. It’s three-week North American total is $52 million and $117.1 worldwide.

Bonhoeffer: Pastor. Spy. Assassin delivered an estimated $5.1 million in its opening weekend for a fourth place finish.

Rounding out the top five was Venom: The Last Dance, grabbing an estimated $4 million in its fourth week of release. The third and final movie in the Venom trilogy has grossed $133 million domestically and $456 million worldwide.

Gisele Bündchen reportedly pregnant with baby number 3
Supermodel Gisele Bündchen is reportedly pregnant with her third child, her first with her jiujitsu instructor boyfriend, Joaquim Valente.

A source tells People, “Gisele and Joaquim are happy for this new chapter in their life and they’re looking forward to creating a peaceful and loving environment for the whole family.”

Bündchen is also mom to Benjamin, 14, and Vivian, 11, with her ex-husband, NFL champ and football commentator Tom Brady.

The former super-couple divorced in 2022 after 13 years of marriage.

Rumors began swirling that Gisele, 44, was romantically involved with Valente, 37, shortly after she finalized her divorce from Brady. However, she denied they were anything but friends to Vanity Fair in 2023, until finally going public in 2024, with Bündchen telling the New York Times, “This is the first time I am seeing someone that was a friend of mine first.”

‘Yellowstone’ stars Luke Grimes and Wes Bentley talk ‘interesting’ fan interactions
The second half of the fifth season of Yellowstone got off to a bloody start, with its second episode airing Nov. 17 at 8 p.m. ET on Paramount Network.

The debut scored some 16.4 million viewers who are very invested in the Dutton clan — but Luke Grimes (Kayce) and his onscreen adopted brother, Wes Bentley (Jamie), didn’t need viewership numbers to tell them that. 

The pair told ABC Audio they’ve had some “interesting” interactions with fans. 

Bentley, whose scheming character has targeted his adopted father’s empire, says even though he plays a guy fans love to hate, viewers know he’s just acting. 

“It’s always interesting because it’s a complicated reaction, right? I mean, people, you know, even if they don’t like him, they’re still interested in him or care about him.”

Bentley continues, “There’s always been a strange both disgust with Jamie, while at the same time caring about his outcome and his future — even for those who absolutely hate him.”

Grimes’ heroic character has a different effect, he has found. “I think sometimes, though, they think I’m probably a little more like my character than I am. … You know, Kayce has like PTSD and his life is very hard. And, you know, I’ll be like eating a bagel at an airport and someone [will] be like, ‘Are you OK?'” 

As for whether Grimes would be interested in continuing in either a sixth season or a spin-off, both of which have been rumored, his answer is simple: Only if show creator Taylor Sheridan remains in the saddle. 

He vows, “It’s basically down to if we get a call from Taylor and he’s writing it … the answer would be yes. And if it’s some other version that, you know, he’s not involved with, then no.”  

 

 

