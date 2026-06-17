Nearly 12,000 residents have been evacuated as a wildfire spreads in Washington

Nearly 12,000 residents have been evacuated as a wildfire spreads in Washington
Stock image of fire hose. (Visoot Uthairam/Getty Images)

(NEW YORK) — Nearly 12,000 residents and over 2,000 structures have been evacuated after a wildfire broke out Tuesday in Washington state, spreading to 250 acres. No injuries have been reported. 

The fire was 0% contained as of Tuesday night.  

Officials said there “was an urgent need for evacuations,” in a press conference on Tuesday. 

“Our teams are working hard to protect your homes. Stay out of the area. Please don’t come back, that makes it very challenging for our crews,” Spokane Fire District 9 Fire Chief Brian Mather said. 

The active fire is expected to last a couple of days, according to Mather. 

“Wind-driven fires are very, very dangerous. They’re dangerous to work in. They move very rapidly,” Mather said. 

“We have a lot of fuel in that area, it’s a very densely populated area, and it’s tough conditions,” Mather said. 

There are 10 to 15 aircraft assigned to the fire with more expected, officials said. 

Washington Gov. Bob Ferguson said he has been briefed on the fire and is monitoring the situation closely. 

“I just requested a fire management assistance declaration from FEMA, which I expect to be approved this evening. This gives our state access to federal funding for extraordinary costs in fighting this fire,” he wrote in a post on X.

The fire started on Tuesday at around 12:30 p.m., according to Spokane County officials. A red flag warning was issued around 10:30 p.m. local time on Tuesday. 

The cause of the fire is under investigation, the Spokane Fire District said.

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Newly discovered asteroid will make a close, but safe, encounter with Earth
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(NEW YORK) — A newly discovered asteroid will pass within about 56,000 miles of Earth on Monday, significantly closer than the distance between Earth and the moon.

There is no need to worry or cancel any plans, however. Current calculations show no evidence that the object will hit Earth.

The asteroid was identified several days ago by astronomers at five observatories, including Farpoint Observatory in Wabaunsee County, Kansas, and Mount Lemmon Observatory in Arizona’s Santa Catalina Mountains.

The asteroid, designated 2026 JH2, is likely between 50 and 100 feet across, according to estimates from NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory. That estimate is based on how bright the object appears and how much light scientists think its surface reflects.

Astronomers are still working to better understand the asteroid’s orbit and physical characteristics. So far, the object has been tracked only 24 times over several days. While its trajectory is still being refined, current calculations show no impact risk.

The asteroid is considered an Apollo-class near-Earth object.

“These asteroids have an orbit that is larger than Earth’s orbit around the Sun and their path crosses Earth’s orbit,” according to NASA.

The Virtual Telescope Project plans to stream the encounter live beginning at 5:45 p.m. ET on Monday.

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New England Patriots coach Mike Vrabel says his recent actions have not met his ‘standard’
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: Mike Vrabel of the New England Patriots speaks to the media during the 2026 NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium on February 25, 2026 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Lauren Leigh Bacho/Getty Images)

(NEW YORK) — The New England Patriots head coach, Mike Vrabel, addressed the media Thursday after a series of photos were published allegedly showing him with former Athletic reporter Dianna Russini.

In his remarks, Vrabel said that his “actions don’t meet the standard I hold myself to” and his initial response to the pictures was an attempt to protect his family, saying that the photos showed an innocent interaction.

“I just know I’m going to take the necessary steps with the people I care about — that’s my family and this team,” said Vrabel.

Vrabel and Russini are both married to other people. Russini resigned from The Athletic on April 14.

“I have no interest in submitting to a public inquiry that has already caused far more damage than I am willing to accept. Rather than allowing this to continue, I have decided to step aside now — before my current contract expires on June 30,” Russini wrote in her resignation letter. “I do so not because I accept the narrative that has been constructed around this episode, but because I refuse to lend it further oxygen or to let it define me or my career.”

Vrabel declined to comment on the most recent photos, saying “my priorities are my family and this football team. In that order,” according to ESPN.

Vrabel did confirm at a news conference Tuesday that he has had “difficult conversations with people I care about,” including his family, his coaching staff, team officials and players following the initial publication of the photos.

It is not clear if the New England Patriots will discipline Vrabel but NFL commissioner Roger Goodell told ESPN on Thursday that this is a team matter and does not fall under the league’s personal conduct policy.

“The New England Patriots fully support Mike Vrabel’s decision to prioritize his family first, as well as his own well-being,” the team said in a statement. “Mike has been open with us about his commitment to being the best version of himself for his family, this team and our fans, and we respect the steps he is taking to follow through on that commitment.”

Vrabel confirmed that he will start seeking counseling, saying “I can only say that whatever my family needs, that’s what I’m going to provide,” Vrabel said.

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Woman dies after falling into NYC manhole
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Town cars and taxis are viewed in the Financial District in the early hours of the morning on June 4, 2015 in New York City. (Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

(NEW YORK) — A 56-year-old Westchester County woman plunged to her death after stepping out of her car into an open manhole in Midtown Manhattan on Monday, sources told ABC News.

The woman, identified as Donike Gocaj of Briarcliff Manor, New York, parked her car at West 52 Street and Fifth Avenue just before 11:20 p.m. Monday, the sources said. 

She stepped out of her Mercedes-Benz SUV and into an uncovered manhole, falling about 10 feet, sources said. 

The woman was rushed to New York Presbyterian Hospital, where she was pronounced dead, sources said. 

No construction was ongoing, and the manhole cover was discovered about 15 feet away from the opening, according to sources.

Con Edison said it is “actively investigating” the incident.

“We are deeply saddened to confirm that a member of the public has died after falling into an open manhole. We are actively investigating how this occurred. Our thoughts are with the individual’s family, and safety remains our top priority,” Con Edison said in a statement Tuesday. 

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