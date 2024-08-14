Nearly 200,000 Russians being evacuated after massive Ukrainian attack
(KYIV, Ukraine) — Nearly 200,000 people are being evacuated following one of the largest Ukrainian attacks on Russian territory, Russian officials said Wednesday.
The overnight strikes marked the biggest combined attack on Russia’s air force infrastructure since the start of the full-scale war, with three Russian military airfields targeted, sources in the Security Service of Ukraine told ABC News.
Russian air defense forces destroyed 117 Ukrainian drones and four Tochka-U missiles over eight regions of Russia overnight, including in Kursk, Voronezh, Belgorod and Nizhny Novgorod, the Russian Ministry of Defense said in a statement.
Local authorities did not confirm the airfields were attacked.
A state of emergency has been declared in the Belgorod region due to “daily Ukrainian attacks,” Belgorod Gov. Vyacheslav Gladkov said Wednesday morning.
Nearly 194,000 people are going to be evacuated from the Kursk and Belgorod regions due to the Ukrainian military offensive, according to Russian outlets.
The last time Russians fled en masse from fighting inside the country was during the decadelong Second Chechen War, which started in 1999, according to the independent Russian outlet Agentstvo.
The overnight assault comes more than a week into Ukraine’s major incursion into Russia.
Ukraine’s top commander said Wednesday that Ukraine has advanced again inside Russia’s Kursk region as it continues to try to expand its unprecedented incursion there.
Ukrainian Gen. Oleksandr Syrskyi briefed President Volodymyr Zelenskyy that Ukrainian troops had advanced about 1 mile in different directions inside Kursk. Syrskyi also said Ukrainian forces had completed search-and-destroy operations for Russian forces still in Sudzha, the main border town from which Ukrainian forces have been expanding their bridgehead inside Russia, implying Ukraine now has full control over it.
Some Russian pro-Kremlin military blogger accounts in their latest reports gave similar pictures, suggesting Ukrainian forces had continued to consolidate their gains and were still pushing to expand their zone of control, though without any major advances.
“Unfortunately, for now the situation remains tough. The enemy for now still has the initiative and so, even if slowly, he is continuing to increase his presence in the Kursk region,” one military blogger, Yury Podolyak, wrote on his Telegram channel.
The blogger account Rybar, which is linked to Russia’s military, wrote the situation was “stabilizing” but nonetheless reported multiple efforts by Ukraine to break through Russian positions and intense fighting.
Ukraine continues to try to push in multiple directions from Sudzha. Ukrainian troops are still attempting to flank the village of Korenevo, which would allow them to move toward a key highway. Ukrainian troops are also reported to still be attempting to press north toward Lgov, a town closer to the Kursk nuclear power station, though for now they appear to remain at least 12 miles away.
Podolyak wrote that Ukraine has adapted its tactics, beginning to stop trying to make rapid advances with small columns of armored vehicles and instead was attempting larger, more consolidated assaults.
All indications are Ukraine is still on the attack in the Kursk region and Russian troops are battling hard to hold them back.
ABC News’ Tanya Stukalova contributed to this report.
(NEW YORK) — Hurricane Beryl has been upgraded to a Category 5 and is being described as “potentially catastrophic,” the National Hurricane Center announced Monday night.
Maximum sustained winds have increased to 160 mph, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration Hurricane Hunters.
Beryl is currently moving across the eastern Caribbean Sea after slamming into Carriacou Island in Grenada with maximum sustained winds of 150 mph as a Category 4, leaving at least one person dead, according to officials Monday.
Bequia is the largest island in the Grenadines, approximately nine miles from the nation’s capital, Kingstown, on the main island, Saint Vincent.
Prime Minister Ralph Gonsalves says there may be more deaths, but right now, one death has been officially confirmed.
Before making landfall, the storm was gaining strength as it headed toward the Windward Islands, which also include Grenada, St. Vincent, Grenadines and Petite Martinique.
The hurricane has caused extensive damage to schools, homes and buildings, farmlands and properties in the region, officials said Monday.
Communication is down in some parts of the country, so authorities still don’t know the full extent of the damage.
Union Island in Saint Vincent and the Grenadines suffered severe damage, with 90% of houses on the island being impacted and the Union Island airport roof being blown away in the storm.
Gonzalves is set to visit the Grenadine Islands on Tuesday.
Over the weekend, Beryl went from a tropical depression to a major Category 4 hurricane in just 48 hours, becoming the earliest Category 4 on record for the Atlantic Basin, breaking the record Hurricane Dennis held from July 7, 2005. Beryl is the first Category 4 ever recorded in the month of June.
The hurricane was downgraded Sunday evening to a Category 3, but picked up power and speed over warm ocean water and was upgraded to Category 4 Monday morning.
Ocean temperatures in the area where Beryl is located are 2 to 3 degrees above normal for this time of the year. Such temperatures are usually not seen until September.
Beryl is moving west at 20 mph. Some fluctuations of strength are expected but Beryl is forecast to remain at major status through the day as it passes the Windward Islands. A life-threatening storm surge is expected to raise water levels by as much as 6 to 9 feet above normal tide levels in areas of onshore winds near where the eye makes landfall in the hurricane warning area. Near the coast, the surge will be accompanied by large and destructive waves.
Beryl is expected to produce rainfall totals of 3 to 6 inches across Barbados and the Windward Islands through Monday afternoon. The Grenadines and Grenada could see up to 10 inches of rain and may experience flash flooding in vulnerable areas.
Beryl will continue to track toward Jamaica, reaching near the island on Wednesday. Even if Beryl doesn’t make a direct landfall in Jamaica it will be close enough to cause issues.
After that, Beryl will move over the Yucatan Peninsula and then likely into eastern Mexico after another stint in the Gulf.
(NEW YORK) — In a major turn of events, Kenyan President William Ruto announced Wednesday afternoon from the State House in Nairobi, Kenya, that he is withdrawing the contentious 2024 finance bill.
The bill rocked the East African nation, sparking huge protests nationwide over the past two weeks that turned deadly on Tuesday. At least 23 people were killed and more than 300 injured, according to Amnesty International.
Ruto said he had “reflected” and listened “keenly” to the people of Kenya. He said he concedes, and will not sign the bill.
“The people have spoken,” said Ruto, adding the government has listened to calls from the public for the government to make concessions.
The controversial legislation was aimed at raising $2.7 billion in revenue to alleviate debt and reduce borrowing. Critics argue corruption and greed at the hands of Kenya’s politicians have stolen money from the economy and that ordinary people should not be the ones to pay the price.
(LONDON) — Imagine hosting a party for more than half a million people where you had to manage 3,000 staff, more than 55 kitchens and nearly 300 chefs in one of the largest catering operations in the world, all while making sure everybody gets what they want so they leave happy and full?
This is where Perdita Sedov comes in.
The Championships at Wimbledon, held annually in southwest London for over 150 years, is an absolute behemoth of an event in the world of tennis. And in the culinary world, it doesn’t get much bigger either.
Wimbledon is the largest single annual catering operation in Europe, according to the tennis body. Sedov — who is the head of food and drink for the event — works year-round going over every single culinary detail to make sure that the event not only goes off without a hitch, but that it actually enhances people’s experiences.
“Ultimately, it’s really about making sure that when you come to Wimbledon, which is a bucket list event for so many people who may only get to visit once in their lifetime, you feel your experience through food and drink as well as what you experience watching the tennis,” Sedov told ABC News.
From a management perspective, the numbers are staggering. In 2023, Wimbledon served a total of 281,151 hot meals at the two-week event, along with more than 50 tons of strawberries, 14,968 liters of dairy cream and 102,144 scones to go with it.
And what would Wimbledon be without the drinks. At least 257,381 cups of tea were served in 2023, a number that pales in comparison to the 341,202 glasses of Pimm’s and lemonade that were consumed courtside.
But, for Sedov, the biggest pressure comes in deciding what to serve to her demanding and increasingly international clientele while making sure there are options that fit the dietary requirements of every single person that walks through the front gates of Wimbledon. How do you deliver everything for everyone when they want something different and manage to exceed their expectations while doing it?
“There will be guests who come to the event and want what is deemed as ‘traditional British food,’ like fish and chips,” Sedov said. “Then there’ll be someone who wants to come and try a bit more of cutting-edge food or a bit of food that is more trend and we want to make sure we have that complete range and that we’re not a kind of one trick pony.”
It starts with showcasing the best of what British food is and can be by always serving the finest ingredients that are in season and, perhaps more importantly, not just sticking to traditions but pushing them forward in new directions.
“British food can be quite simple and quite traditional, but I think we’re also hugely influenced here in the United Kingdom. We have so many different cultures and different mixes of people and the great thing is that everyone brings their own take on foods,” Sedov said. “There is the classic example of chicken tikka masala. Why do we have it here? Because it was taking Indian food and tailoring it to the British taste. But everything is growing up now, so I think the nice thing about British food is there’s almost no limits to it. It’s really about hospitality and showcasing that Britain produces some really great food, some great farming, great cheeses, strawberries, animals and a big part of that is representing it well.”
This is clearly reflected when you come onto the grounds of Wimbledon and see the sheer amount of choice available to patrons across the 42-acre site.
“We’re really mindful that while we are the British tennis tournament, our players, our guests, and many people are coming from all over the world, so we also want to showcase a bit of what’s happening from beyond our borders,” Sedov said. “This year, for example, we’ve got a new poké bowl option, we’re doing Korean fried chicken, we’ve got tofu options, but we’ve also got our fish and chips, our fish finger sandwich, easy yet delicious items like hamburgers and hotdogs and even a plant-based no pastrami bagel. In fact, one of our most popular sandwiches is ham and cheese. Just really simple. Not everything has to be all about the bells and whistles.”
In the past several years, Wimbledon has turned toward a model of sustainability which is now an “integral focus within all planning and delivery of food and drink across The Championships and throughout the year-round operation,” the tennis organization said.
Not a single ingredient arrived at The Championships via airfreight in 2023, something Wimbledon plans to make a permanent fixture going forward.
“We source responsibly, working with suppliers to ensure the very best for our guests, environment, and ingredients. We buy only free-range eggs, use only Fairtrade sugar, and are committed to the Sustainable Fish Cities campaign,” Wimbledon told ABC News. “Additionally, our partnership with food rescue organization City Harvest continues and it looks to ensure food is not wasted and instead redistributed locally. We also make donations seasonally to local food banks within the community.”
Sedov worked as an English teacher living abroad in Mexico, Cambodia and several places in Africa, before turning to food and working in chain restaurants. She then worked at independent establishments and, ultimately, became a policy consultant before ending up at Wimbledon for the past seven years. She said her job is about finding a common ground and constantly tweaking things to find the perfect balance.
“Food is such a common language and bond for people. It’s kind of that simple, even if you can’t speak the same language. I have always been interested in food,” Sedov said. “The reason I just love working at Wimbledon is it is such a different way of doing food and drink. You’re trying to feed players, members, tourists, colleagues, public guests, all these different people who need different things from their food.”
“Players need it to actually be a fuel for them. They’re looking for very specific diets, ingredients and details versus someone who maybe wants to try British food for the first time and who wants to get their hands on Wimbledon’s strawberries and cream and experience the local fare,” Sedov continued. “It’s fascinating.”
But even though every element of the tournament looks and feels pristine, from the grass on court to the plants on the grounds to the food on people’s plates, there is always a way to make tiny improvements — another step to take on a constant path to perfection.
“In 2015, the gap between the French Open and Wimbledon changed from two weeks to three weeks,” Sedov said. “When that happened, the strawberries we had been buying were not going to be at their peak for the second week of the tournament. So what did we do? We changed the whole variety of strawberries we bought so they would be perfectly in season.”