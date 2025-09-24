Nearly 25 suspects rob California jewelry store, stealing $1 million in merchandise

San Ramon Police Department

(SAN RAMON, Calif.) — A group of nearly 25 people ransacked a jewelry store in San Ramon, California, this week, stealing an estimated $1 million worth of merchandise, police confirmed to ABC News.

Seven suspects have been detained, so far, and some of the jewelry has been recovered, the San Ramon Police Department said.

The group looted Heller Jewelers, located at the City Center Bishop Ranch shopping mall, on Monday afternoon and was armed with at least three guns, according to police. Video obtained by ABC News’ San Francisco station ABC7 shows the masked mob storming the store and smashing displays with crowbars and pickaxes before being locked inside by automatic closing doors.

This is the second time in two years Heller Jewelers has been targeted in a massive heist, when a group of seven masked men similarly broke into the store on St. Patrick’s Day in 2023 and took $1.1 million worth of jewels. The suspects were later apprehended due to a GPS tracking device hidden inside a stolen Rolex, according to local reports at the time.

On Monday, a member of the group fired upon the door to escape before the thieves fled into six getaway vehicles in the valet area of the shopping mall — several of which were reportedly stolen, police said.

A representative of the City Center Bishop Ranch shopping mall declined to comment on the robbery to ABC News.

“When they went in, they basically took over the store,” San Ramon Police Department Lt. Mike Pistello told ABC7. “Taking whatever jewelry was available.”

Officers pursued the six getaway vehicles, but eventually ended the chase for public safety after the thieves exceeded 100 mph, Pistello said.

Since Monday, local police have arrested seven of the alleged culprits, including one juvenile. The suspects’ ages range from 17 to 31, and all are believed to live around Oakland, according to police, who say they believe the suspects are likely connected to other similar acts of robbery across the San Francisco Bay Area.

“This is not their first time doing something like this,” Pistello claimed.

Some of the jewelry and two of the firearms used in the crime have been recovered post hoc, according to authorities.

Authorities did not provide additional details about the suspects, but anyone with information is encouraged to call 925-733-7316.

Search ongoing for cruise ship passenger who didn't return from Alaska hike: Police
Alaska State Troopers

(JUNEAU, Alaska) — A search is ongoing for a 62-year-old cruise passenger who went missing while on a hike in Alaska, authorities said Thursday.

Marites Buenafe, of Kentucky, was reported missing Tuesday, a day after her birthday, when she did not return to the cruise ship Norwegian Bliss, according to the Alaska State Troopers.

That morning, she had texted her family “stating she was heading up Mount Roberts Tramway and then planned to hike Gold Ridge to Gastineau Peak,” the Alaska State Troopers stated in a missing person bulletin.

Buenafe was captured on security footage at the top of Mount Roberts Tramway at about 7:30 a.m. local time Tuesday, troopers said.

She was reported missing to local state troopers Tuesday afternoon when she did not return to the ship by the all-aboard time while docked in Juneau, a Norwegian Cruise Line spokesperson said.

Rescue crews have conducted a ground search, and the aerial search has included thermal drones and helicopters, troopers said.

On Wednesday, over a dozen professional volunteers from Juneau Mountain Rescue and SEADOGS joined state troopers and Juneau police officers “for an extensive search using drones, K-9s, and ground teams, with no signs of Marites,” Alaska State Troopers said in a dispatch.

“Weather conditions allowed limited helicopter searches late in the day,” it added.

The ground and aerial search is ongoing Thursday, troopers said.

Norwegian Cruise Line is “providing assistance to local authorities as appropriate” amid the search, the spokesperson said, adding, “Our CARE team is providing support to the guest’s family and our thoughts are with them during this difficult time.”

Buenafe is 5 feet tall and weighs 118 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes, troopers said. Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact the Alaska State Troopers in Juneau at 907-465-4000 and reference incident AK25063914.

Texas prisoner mistakenly released from jail; manhunt underway: Sheriff's office
A manhunt is underway after 36-year-old Troy Dugas, an inmate at the Harris County Jail, seen here in this undated police photo, was accidentally released from prison on Aug. 17, according to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office. Harris County Sheriff’s Office

(HOUSTON) — A manhunt is underway after an inmate was accidentally released from a Texas jail on Sunday, according to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office.

Troy Dugas, a 36-year-old inmate at the Harris County Jail in Houston, Texas, was mistakenly released on Sunday at approximately 4:30 a.m., the sheriff’s office said in a press release on Monday.

Dugas had been previously sentenced to five years in state prison for assaulting a woman “with whom the defendant had a dating relationship” on Oct. 16, 2019, according to an indictment obtained by ABC News.

He was also serving a two-year sentence for evading arrest, officials said. He had been held at the Harris County Jail since Aug. 14 on additional local charges that were “subsequently dismissed,” the sheriff’s office said.

Officials said preliminary indications show that jail staff “did not properly document his state prison sentence in his file, leading to the mistaken assumption that Dugas was eligible for release once his Harris County charges were dismissed.”

An investigation will be conducted to determine the circumstances leading to Dugas’ “erroneous” release, officials said.

The Harris County Sheriff’s Office replied to an ABC News request for comment with no additional information.

Dugas is approximately 6 feet, 1 inch tall, weighs 215 pounds and has a tattoo on his neck, officials said.

Authorities said anyone who has any information regarding Dugas’ whereabouts should call 911.

This is not the first time the Harris County Jail has mistakenly released an inmate. On Feb. 20, 21-year-old Justin Tompkins, who had been in jail since December 2022 on a capital murder charge, was set free after staff mistook him for “another inmate with the same name,” officials said in a press release. Jail staff realized the mistake the next day and “immediately launched a search,” according to officials. Tompkins voluntarily returned to the jail to surrender that evening.

Kerr County officials waited 90 minutes to send emergency alert after requested, dispatch audio shows
Eric Vryn/Getty Images

(NEW YORK) — At 4:22 a.m. on Friday, as Texas’ Hill Country began to flood, a firefighter in Ingram – just upstream from Kerrville – asked the Kerr County Sheriff’s Office to alert nearby residents, according to audio obtained by ABC affiliate KSAT. But Kerr County officials took nearly six hours to heed this call.

“The Guadalupe Schumacher sign is underwater on State Highway 39,” the firefighter said in the dispatch audio. “Is there any way we can send a CodeRED out to our Hunt residents, asking them to find higher ground or stay home?”

“Stand by, we have to get that approved with our supervisor,” a Kerr County Sheriff’s Office dispatcher replied.

The first alert didn’t come through Kerr County’s CodeRED system until 90 minutes later. Some messages didn’t arrive until after 10 a.m. By then, hundreds of people had been swept away by the floodwaters.

Kerr County Sheriff’s Office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

At a Wednesday morning press conference, Kerr County Sheriff Larry Leitha declined to answer a question about delayed emergency alerts, saying that an “after-action” would follow the search and rescue efforts.

“Those questions are gonna be answered,” he added.

Records show Kerr County’s CodeRED Emergency Notification System, which alerts subscribers to emergencies through pre-recorded phone messages, has been in place for at least a decade.

When CodeRED was first introduced by Kerr County and the City of Kerrville in 2014, a government press release claimed it could “notify the entire City / County about emergency situations in a matter of minutes.”

CodeRED relied on the local white pages for users’ contact information, the announcement explained, so “no one should assume his or her number is included.” Residents had to sign up to ensure they would receive alerts.

In 2021, Kerr County incorporated FEMA’s Integrated Public Alert & Warning System (IPAWS) into CodeRED, so that messages could reach tourists and others not in the local database. The IPAWS system allows local officials to broadcast emergency messages and send text blasts to all phones in the area.

At the time, some county officials weren’t sure about the change.

“What’s the benefit?” Kerr County Commissioner Jonathan Letz asked at a May 2021 commissioners’ meeting.

“It’s just another avenue for us to notify people when we have an emergency,” replied Emergency Management Coordinator William “Dub” Thomas.

Then-Commissioner Harley David Belew voted against adding IPAWS to the CodeRED system after noting that it would require switching out the county’s equipment, which he said he’d done recently because of a federal policy change a few years earlier.

“I don’t think it’s going to change anything,” Belew said.

Despite these doubts, Kerr County began using IPAWS alongside its CodeRED system in 2021.

When the area flooded on Friday, Ingram City Council Member Ray Howard told ABC News he got three flash flood alerts from the National Weather Service, but none from Kerr County authorities.

On Monday, Belew went on The Michael Berry Show to discuss the catastrophic flooding. On the show, he said Kerr County Commissioners had considered putting in an early warning system years earlier, but that there weren’t enough cell towers to reach rural parts of the county, “so that idea was scrapped.”

Records show that the topic of a flood warning system for Kerr County came up in at least 20 different county commissioners’ meetings since it was first introduced in 2016 – months before Belew joined the Court.

Belew explained on the radio show that funding for a warning system was also a barrier to implementation, echoing issues he raised at the time, according to meeting minutes.

But even after last week’s tragic flooding, Belew expressed concern over spending on such a system: “God only knows what’s going to happen, what kind of government waste we might get going into an alert system,” he said on Monday’s segment.

“But if we can get any early alert system for the future, that’d give people some peace of mind here,” Belew added. “It’s always been needed.”

