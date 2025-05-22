Nearly $34 million worth of illegal e-cigarettes seized by federal officials

Nearly million worth of illegal e-cigarettes seized by federal officials
Nikos Pekiaridis/NurPhoto via Getty Images

(CHICAGO) — Federal authorities seized nearly $34 million worth of illegal e-cigarettes in their latest effort to crack down on unauthorized vaping products entering the U.S.

The Food and Drug Administration and U.S. Customs and Border Protection discovered nearly two million illegal e-cigarette units during inspections in Chicago this February, officials announced Thursday.

Almost all the products came from China and included brands like Snoopy Smoke and Raz.

In a new move to combat illegal imports, the FDA also sent warning letters to 24 companies that bring tobacco products into the country.

“We can and will do more to stop illegal e-cigarettes from coming into the United States,” FDA Commissioner Marty Makary said in the press release. “These seizures keep unauthorized products away from our nation’s youth.”

More than 20 million e-cigarettes are sold each month in the U.S., according to CDC Foundation data. However, only 34 tobacco and menthol-flavored e-cigarette products are allowed to be sold in the U.S.

Officials said many companies tried to sneak illegal products past customs by using fake labels and incorrect values on shipping documents.

“We keep finding more shipments of vaping products that are packaged and mislabeled to avoid getting caught,” according to Bret Koplow, who leads the FDA’s tobacco regulation center. “But we’re getting better at stopping these products before they reach U.S. stores.”

The FDA said the seized products would be destroyed. This operation was part of an ongoing effort that had already stopped more than $77 million worth of illegal e-cigarettes in the past year through similar raids in Los Angeles, Miami, and Chicago.

The agency has also issued more than 750 warning letters to companies making or selling unauthorized vaping products and over 800 warnings to stores selling them. It also filed financial penalties against 87 manufacturers and more than 175 retailers.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Related Posts

‘It could have been me’: FSU student who saw gunman fire first few shots recounts harrowing shooting
‘It could have been me’: FSU student who saw gunman fire first few shots recounts harrowing shooting
(nazarethman/Getty Images)

(TALLAHASSEE, Fla.) — Members of the Florida State University community will return to the areas in and around the student union building on Friday for the first time since Thursday’s shooting.

They are being allowed there to retrieve the personal belongings they left behind — items abandoned in the chaos when gunfire shattered the calm and sent students fleeing for their lives.

McKenzie Heeter, a 20-year-old junior, was just feet away from the gunman when the shooting began.

“I was leaving the union with food in my hand,” McKenzie recalled. “I noticed [an orange vehicle that looked like a Hummer]. Then I saw him [wearing a matching orange shirt], waving around a bigger rifle … and then he pulled out the handgun and shot that woman. That’s when I just completely ran.”

McKenzie describes sprinting across campus in sheer panic.

“I did a four-minute mile in sandals. I’ve never run that fast in my life,” she said. “I felt like I have got to leave or else it could be me next.”

While she says the entire afternoon feels surreal, one moment replays vividly in her mind — the horrific moment she saw the suspect shoot a woman in purple scrubs from behind.

“Her back was to him. She was just walking. I don’t even think she registered what happened. That’s what I just keep thinking about.”

In the chaos, McKenzie’s first call was to her mom.

“She’s my best friend. I just wanted her to know I was okay,” she said.

Investigators say the gunman killed two people, neither of them students, and injured six others who have yet to be identified.

One suffered critical injuries but, on Thursday evening, was upgraded with the rest of the injured survivors to fair condition.

The accused gunman, a stepson of a local sheriff’s deputy, was also taken to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries after law enforcement agents shot him.

Investigators say the suspect used a handgun that was once his stepmother’s service weapon. He was also carrying a shotgun, investigators say.

As the entire campus continues to process the trauma, McKenzie tells ABC News that her sense of safety has been shattered.

“The most heartbreaking part is that everybody feels unsafe now. Someone just came and took that from us,” she said.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Silver Fire in California spreads to 1,000 acres, prompts evacuations
Silver Fire in California spreads to 1,000 acres, prompts evacuations
A vegetation fire in California rapidly spread to 1,000 acres on Sunday, prompting evacuations of parts of Inyo and Mono counties. (Cal Fire)

(BISHOP, CA) — A vegetation fire in California rapidly spread to 1,000 acres on Sunday, prompting evacuations of parts of Inyo and Mono counties.

The fire was first reported just after 2 p.m. PT near Highway 6 and Silver Canyon Road north of Bishop, California, a city east of Fresno, according to Cal Fire.

Officials named the fast-moving blaze the Silver Fire.

Cal Fire said Sunday evening that the blaze crossed Highway 6, threatening multiple structures and power lines. The fire remained at 0% containment as of 8 p.m. PT.

There are no known injuries associated with the fire, officials said.

Fighting the blaze was impacted by strong winds, with gusts reaching up to 35 mph at Bishop Airport, according to Cal Fire, which noted extreme turbulence grounded some firefighting aircraft.

The National Weather Service forecasts continued windy conditions for the region, with a High Wind Warning in effect through Monday evening.

ABC News’ Timmy Truong and Tristan Maglunog contributed to this report

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

1 student killed, 2 hurt in stabbing outside their high school; suspects at large
1 student killed, 2 hurt in stabbing outside their high school; suspects at large
mbbirdy/Getty Images

(SANTA ANA, Calif.) — One student was killed and two others were wounded in a stabbing outside their Southern California high school, authorities said.

The students were attacked in front of Santa Ana High School at about 3:25 p.m. Wednesday, shortly after dismissal, according to school officials and police in Santa Ana, which is about 30 miles southeast of Los Angeles.

When the victims were taken to hospitals, one was in critical condition and two were in stable condition, police said. The student in critical condition later died, police said.

The attack appeared to be gang-related, Santa Ana police spokesperson Natalie Garcia told reporters.

Police are searching for the two unidentified suspects, Garcia said. It’s not clear if the suspects attend Santa Ana High School or another school, she said.

“Our thoughts are with the family of the student who passed, and with all those impacted by this senseless act of violence,” the Santa Ana Unified School District said in a statement.

“Out of an abundance of caution, there will be an increased presence of Santa Ana School Police on and around Santa Ana HS on Thursday,” the district added.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.