Nearly 400 flights canceled into and out of Atlanta airport due to severe weather
Boarding1Now/Getty Images/STOCK

(ATLANTA) — Nearly 400 flights were canceled into and out of Atlanta’s Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport on Saturday after severe weather and hail fell overnight.

Weather so far has forced 380 Delta flight cancellations at the airport, with additional delays and cancellations expected.

Around 100 Delta Airlines aircrafts were inspected overnight for possible damage from the hail that fell last night, with nearly all having returned to service Saturday, according to a spokesperson for Delta.

“Delta people are working as safely and quickly as possible to recover flights impacted by thunderstorms, lightning, hail and winds at our Atlanta hub Friday night. We thank our customers for their continued patience and understanding,” the airline spokesperson said.

“Intense thunderstorms, including one that brought reports of microburst winds and quarter-inch hail to our hub at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, drove more than 90 diversions to other airports in the U.S. Southeast and a pause in airport operations for safety reasons the evening of June 27,” the spokesperson added.

Severe weather conditions in the area led to ground stops and flights being diverted at the airport on Friday.

The air traffic control tower that manages aircraft around the Hartsfield-Jackson Airport in Atlanta was briefly evacuated Friday evening due to “strong winds,” according to the FAA. The tower was not unstaffed during this time as few controllers stayed back to handle the air traffic in the area, the agency said.

In ATC recordings, controllers can be heard telling pilots that they evacuated due to weather and there are three personnel in the tower — controller, supervisor and traffic management.

Delta said it is performing inspections on its aircraft for any potential hail damage.

Related Posts

3 dead after plane crashes into Nebraska river
(Douglas Sacha/Getty Images)

(NEW YORK) — Three people have died, and their bodies have been recovered after a small plane crash in Nebraska, authorities said.

The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office said that “a small plane was traveling along the Platte River south of Fremont when it crashed into the river” on Friday night.

“The three occupants of the plane have been recovered and are confirmed deceased,” authorities continued. “Those identities will not be released at this time pending next of kin notification.”

The Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board have now taken over the investigation. The cause of the crash is currently unknown.

The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office has asked the community to avoid the area until further notice so that they may continue with their investigation.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Alleged arsonist targeted Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro over Palestine, search warrant says
Dauphin County District Attorney’s Office/Getty Images

(HARRISBURG, Pa.) — The suspected arsonist who allegedly tried to kill Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro decided to firebomb his official residence because of “what he wants to do to the Palestinian people,” according to a search warrant signed by Pennsylvania State Police.

Investigators obtained several warrants as part of the investigation into the early Sunday morning arson attack, including for suspect Cody Balmer’s storage unit, electronic devices and parents’ home, where he told a Dauphin County judge he had recently been living.

Balmer, 38, targeted Shapiro “based upon perceived injustices to the people of Palestine,” one of the warrants said, law enforcement sources told ABC News.

Attorney General Pam Bondi strongly condemned the attack in remarks at the Department of Justice on Wednesday, but she declined to label the act “domestic terrorism” or commit to opening a separate federal case against the suspect.

“It is absolutely horrific what happened to him,” Bondi said. “We have been praying for Josh, for his family. Those photos, it was horrible. I firmly believe that they wanted to kill him. The defendant allegedly said he was going to use a hammer if he could have gotten to the governor. I’ve known the governor many, many years. It is horrible, and yes, we are working with state authorities to do — it’s now a pending investigation — anything we can to help convict the person that did this and keep them behind bars as long as possible.”

Bondi did not answer a direct question from a reporter about whether she would label the action “domestic terrorism,” as she has repeatedly described the wave of attacks carried out on Teslas and dealerships around the country in recent months.

The attack occurred hours after the Shapiro family hosted more than two dozen people for the first night of Passover.

The fire was reported at about 2 a.m. ET Sunday and the family was safely evacuated.

Investigators have not released a motive for the attack, but the search warrant represents the most direct indication of why Balmer allegedly hopped a fence at the governor’s mansion, broke windows and hurled Molotov cocktails police said he made from beer bottles and gasoline.

Balmer called 911 less than an hour after the attack, identified himself and told the call-taker that he will not take part in Shapiro’s plans “for what he wants to do to the Palestinian people,” the warrant said, according to the sources. Balmer added Shapiro needed to “stop having my friends killed.”

After turning himself in, Balmer allegedly told police he would have attacked Shapiro with a hammer if he happened upon the governor inside the residence, according to court documents.

Balmer faces eight criminal charges, including attempted murder, terrorism and aggravated arson. Prosecutors at this time have not invoked a hate crime law, which in Pennsylvania is known as ethnic intimidation.

The Pennsylvania State Police has hired an outside investigator to conduct a review of its security posture at the governor’s mansion. The review will include a “risk and vulnerability assessment of the Governor’s Residence and grounds,” police said.

Intelligence agency IT specialist charged with attempting to provide classified information to foreign government
Alexandria Sheriff’s Office

(NEW YORK) — An IT specialist employed by the Defense Intelligence Agency was arrested Thursday and charged with attempting to provide classified information to a friendly foreign government, the Justice Department announced.

The FBI said it began an investigation into 28-year-old Nathan Laatsch in March after receiving a tip he offered to provide classified information to a foreign government because — according to the tipster — Laatsch did not “agree or align with the values of this administration” and was willing to share “completed intelligence products, some unprocessed intelligence, and other assorted classified documentation.”

The foreign country Laatsch is accused of trying to contact is not identified in court documents.

In communications with an undercover agent with the FBI, posing as an emissary of the foreign country, Laatsch is alleged to have transcribed classified information into a notepad at his desk over a three-day period that he told the agent he was ready to provide.

Video from inside the DIA facility where Laatsch worked showed him writing multiple pages of notes, which he folded into squares and hid in his socks, according to an affidavit filed in U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Virginia.

Another DIA employee saw Laatsch placing multiple notebook pages in the bottom of his lunchbox, according to the affidavit.

The FBI then conducted an operation on May 1 in which Laatsch agreed to drop the classified information via thumb drive at a designated spot in a public park in northern Virginia, according to the charging documents.

The drive allegedly contained information that was designated at both the Secret and Top Secret classification levels. Laatsch contacted the agent roughly a week later and said he was interested in citizenship to the unnamed country because he did not “expect things here to improve in the long term,” according to the documents.

Laatsch again then allegedly attempted to prepare classified information to provide to the agent and in an operation earlier Thursday, he arrived at a location in northern Virginia where he was taken into custody, according to the documents.

Laatsch’s arrest comes amid broader concern among current and former intelligence officials that individuals with access to high-value classified information may use the current moment of disarray and consternation in the intel community to try and sell information to foreign governments for profit.

Laatsch, who was hired by the Defense Intelligence Agency in August 2019, most recently worked as a data scientist and IT specialist for information security in the agency’s Insider Threat Division, according to court documents.

Online court records do not yet list an attorney for Laatsch.

