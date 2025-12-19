Nearly 5 million flu illnesses reported so far nationally, latest CDC data shows
(NEW YORK) — Flu activity is increasing across the country, according to the latest data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
New York City is seeing some of the highest levels of flu-like activity across the country. States including Alabama, Colorado, Connecticut, Hawaii, Louisiana, Maryland, Minnesota, New Hampshire, New Jersey, Ohio, Rhode Island, and Texas are seeing “moderate” activity of respiratory illnesses. All other states are seeing low or very low levels.
The CDC estimates that there have been at least 4.6 million illnesses, 49,000 hospitalizations, and 1,900 deaths from flu this season so far.
The bulk of flu illnesses so far are being linked to the new variant known as subclade K, according to hundreds of samples sent to the CDC. Of just over 900 flu samples, roughly 90% were A(H3N2). Of those that had further genetic testing, nearly 90% belonged to subclade K.
The mutations seen in the new variant result in a mismatch with this season’s flu vaccine composition, the CDC notes. Experts believe that the flu vaccine will still help reduce the risk of severe illness, including hospitalization and death.
Two pediatric flu deaths were reported this week, bringing the total to three for this season. Last season had a record tying 288 die from flu – the same number during the 2009 H1N1 pandemic. It’s the highest levels seen since 2004, which is when flu child deaths became mandatory for states to report to CDC.
About 90% of kids that died from flu last season were not vaccinated, a CDC study found. Flu vaccinations among kids have dropped 10% points lower than pre-pandemic with about 40% of kids getting the shot this season.
About 140 million doses of the flu vaccine have been distributed nationally so far this season, compared to 128 million last season.
The CDC recommends that everyone over the age of 6 months get their annual flu shot. Experts say it is not too late to get vaccinated.
(NEW YORK) — As the federal government shutdown enters its third week, some Americans are worried about the future of the Affordable Care Act (ACA) subsidies.
The subsidies, or premium tax credits, help lower or eliminate the out-of-pocket cost of monthly premiums for those who purchase insurance through the health insurance marketplace.
They were enhanced during the COVID-19 pandemic and are currently set to expire at the end of 2025.
Democrats have been demanding that Republicans pass extensions of the subsidies before the government is reopened, while the GOP says it won’t negotiate until a clean funding bill passes and the government reopens.
A recent analysis from KFF found that premium payments could more than double in 2026 if the ACA enhanced premium tax credits expire.
Some Americans who rely on the tax credits to help pay for some or all of their or their family’s premiums told ABC News they’re worried that if the subsidies expire, they may be forced to choose a less comprehensive insurance plan or they may not be able to cover the cost of their premiums.
We ‘can’t afford to not have insurance’
Doug Butchart, 67, from Eglin, Illinois, told ABC News that his wife, Shadene, has amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), and currently receives her insurance through the health insurance marketplace.
Shadene Butchart, 58, started off on a Blue Cross bronze plan — or the lowest tier — but, as her disease progressed, the couple decided to upgrade to a gold plan, the highest tier, which covers a higher percentage of her health care costs.
The premium under this plan is $1,273.82 per month. The Butcharts receive enhanced premium tax credits that cover $670 of the monthly premium, leaving them to pay $603.82 per month themselves.
Without the premium tax credits, Doug Butchart said they cannot afford to pay the entire premium out of pocket each month.
“I’ve heard [premiums could rise] anywhere from 25 to 50%,” he said. “And that’s not sustainable because we can’t afford that but can’t afford to not have insurance.”
Doug Butchart said his wife doesn’t quality for Medicare and they don’t meet the income threshold to qualify for Medicaid.
“We’re stuck like in the middle because, normally with an ALS diagnosis, you’re automatically eligible for [Social Security Disability Insurance] and Medicare, but she doesn’t have any work credits, so she doesn’t qualify for Social Security Disability,” he explained. “So right now, we’re doing everything off of my Social Security, and it’s very hard to try and pay all the bills and keep insurance and, if they mess around with the marketplace insurance, it’s going to make it impossible for us to afford insurance.”
Now that the Butcharts have met the deductible for the year, combined with the anticipation of possibly losing tax credits and going to a lower tier insurance plan, the couple is trying to use insurance to get as much equipment as Shadene Butchart needs to manage her ALS before the end of the year.
This includes an order for a new wheelchair that Shadene Butchart could drive with her eyes, and that could cost anywhere from $65,000 to $95,000, Doug Butchart said.
Doug Butchart said they may have to downgrade to a lower-tier plan next year, but he’s not sure if the medications his wife currently takes will be covered by a “lesser plan.”
Doug Butchart, who is a retired mechanic, said he feels lucky that he does not need to worry about house or car payments — both of which are paid off — but there are other bills to pay and he did not expect to have to struggle to meet insurance costs every month.
“You work your entire life to make yourself comfortable and I’m sure there are things that we could do without but there’s not that much crazy spending to possibly have to cover $1,500 a month for insurance,” he said. “That’s a lot of money. … You don’t realize how important insurance is until you need it.”
‘It’s very much a worry’
Nancy Murphy, a retired registered nurse and insurance industry employee, was able to receive insurance through the ACA for the first time this year with Florida Blue.
Every month, her premium is $1,019 and the enhanced premium tax credits cover the total cost, she told ABC News. If there is no deal made before the Nov. 1 open enrollment deadline or the tax credits expire at the end of the year, she’s concerned about being able to cover the cost.
“It’s very much a worry. I definitely could not afford that if the tax credits expire,” said Murphy, 60, who lives in Fort Lauderdale. “It’s a scary thought as a type 1 diabetic.”
Murphy said she uses an insulin pump to manage her diabetes, which is covered by her insurance without a co-pay. However, she said she sometimes uses other medications that have a $30 a month co-pay.
She added that losing the tax credits is a concern because she has other costs she wants to make sure she can manage including property taxes and her daughter’s tuition for college in Boston.
Without knowing exactly how much premiums are going to increase by, she said she’s very anxious about what her budget will look like.
“I’m like in limbo and it’s a really uncomfortable feeling,” Murphy said. “I like to budget and plan out my budget. With tuition, property taxes and repairs that need to be done around the house, I need to map these out.”
She continued, “These things to me are so upsetting. We are American citizens. We should be able to access our tax dollars for our heath care needs.”
(WASHINGTON) — The Trump administration announced deals on Thursday with pharmaceutical giants Novo Nordisk and Eli Lilly that would lower the cost of GLP-1 drugs for many Americans, including those on Medicare.
The administration negotiated how much both the government and consumers would pay for the drugs, which are used to treat obesity and diabetes as well as other cardiometabolic conditions.
As soon as the public-private partnership TrumpRx launches, patients using the service will pay roughly $350 for a month’s supply of the injectable drugs, according to senior administration officials.
That price is set to scale down to $250 over the next two years for people paying completely out-of-pocket with no insurance.
Those using the daily pill versions of the drug, which yet to be approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, will have prices beginning at $150 for the starting doses, the senior administration officials said.
In comments from the Oval Office, President Donald Trump thanked the pharmaceutical companies and lauded the deal.
“This is a triumph for American patients that will save lives and improve the health of millions and millions of Americans,” he said.
Both companies are expected to come out with new GLP-1 pills that are set to be available starting sometime next year pending FDA approval.
The reported savings on what the government will be paying for the medications will help broaden the type of people eligible for the drug.
Those with severe obesity will soon be able to access the drug under Medicare. Medicare patients will have a $50 co-pay for the drugs and could see the new pricing as soon as mid-2026. Medicaid pricing and timing will be dependent by state as they opt in.
Currently, federal insurance programs cover Novo Nordisk’s Wegovy — one of the GLP-1s for people who are overweight and have heart disease — but there is no medication for obesity alone covered by Medicare.
“Until now, neither of these two popular drugs have been covered by Medicare for weight loss and they’ve only rarely been covered by Medicaid,” Trump said. “They’ve often cost consumers more than $1,000 per month and some a lot more than that. Americans have been spending as much as 520% for Zepbound and 1,400% more for Wegovy than patients in Europe.”
Under this announcement, people who are severely obese — considered to be a body mass index over 35 — will also be covered for the medications for a $50 co-pay, but it doesn’t include broad coverage for all people who are overweight or obese like many private insurance plans cover.
GLP-1 drugs currently cost roughly $500 out-of-pocket for those without insurance.
During the Oval Office announcement, a guest fainted, causing the press conference to be temporarily paused.
In a statement, Karoline Leavitt said the person who fainted was a representative of one of the pharmaceutical companies, adding that the “White House Medical Unit quickly jumped into action, and the gentleman is okay.”
In a statement to ABC News, Novo Nordisk said the person who fainted was not one of their executives.
“CEO Mike Doustdar and EVP, US Operations, Dave Moore were the only two Novo Nordisk representatives in the Oval Office. We hope the gentleman who suffered a medical incident today is okay,” the statement read.
The deal is another of the Trump’s administration’s “most favored nations” agreements with pharmaceutical companies, a deal that comes after the president signed an executive order in May ordering his administration to pursue the deals to reduce the price of drugs for Americans.
“Today marks a pivotal moment in U.S. health care policy and a defining milestone for Lilly, made possible through collaboration with the Trump administration,” David A. Ricks, Eli Lilly’s chair and CEO, said in a statement. “As we expand access to obesity treatments for more Americans and advance one of the most innovative obesity pipelines, we remain focused on improving outcomes, strengthening the U.S. health care system, and contributing to the health of our nation for generations to come.”
In a separate statement, Mike Doustdar, president and CEO of Novo Nordisk, said the deal will expand patient access and affordability.
“Unlike any other medicine in the GLP-1 class today, semaglutide is the only molecule whose respective FDA indications span obesity, type 2 diabetes, liver disease, kidney disease and cardiovascular risk,” the statement read. “Novo Nordisk has always worked to secure affordable access to our innovative medicines, and today’s announcement will bring semaglutide medicines to more American patients at a lower cost, Importantly, this also expands obesity medication access in Medicare, which will allow people living with obesity to access authentic Wegovy.”
