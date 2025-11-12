Nearly 900 flights canceled in US early Wednesday

Travelers walk through Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport on Nov. 11, 2025 in Arlington, Virginia. (Alex Wong/Getty Images)

(NEW YORK) — At least 893 flights were canceled in the United States on Wednesday morning, with departures from the busy hubs of Chicago, Denver and Atlanta leading the list of the most cancellations, according to FlightAware.

Another 1,117 flights had been delayed as of about 1 p.m. ET, according to FlightAware.

Chicago O’Hare International topped the tracker’s list of cancellations, with 45 as of about 1 p.m. local time. Next was Denver with 43 and Atlanta’s Hartsfield-Jackson with 37.

Wednesday’s flight cancellations appeared set to continue a dayslong streak of headaches at American airports, which were operating under duress amid a federal government shutdown.

The cancellations and delays have slowly crept down throughout the week, however, as Congress appeared ready to end the shutdown. The House of Representatives was set to vote on the bill Wednesday night.

As of 8:30 a.m. ET, there were no staffing issues with the exception of the ongoing shortage unrelated to the shutdown at Newark Liberty International Airport in New Jersey, according to Cirium, an aviation analytics company.

More than 1,200 flights in the U.S. were canceled on Tuesday, while another 2,600 were delayed. Winter weather that caused headaches in the Midwest and East on Monday and Tuesday were also no longer a factor for airports on Wednesday.

The Federal Aviation Administration continues to limit capacity at 40 major U.S. airports. Many federal employees, including Transportation Security Administration staffers, were working without pay as the partisan impasse dragged on in Washington.  

And while things have improved, Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy warned the cancellations could cause major issues this weekend if the shutdown does not come to an end.

“If the government doesn’t open, it’s going to radically slow down,” Duffy said during a press conference on Tuesday. “If this doesn’t open, you might have airlines that say, ‘We’re going to ground our planes.’ That’s how serious this is.”

Airlines have not received any guidance on whether flight reductions will be adjusted once the shutdown ends, according to Chris Sununu, the president and CEO of Airlines for America, a trade association representing U.S. carriers.

Unless another directive is issued by the FAA, airlines plan to implement an 8% flight reduction on Thursday and a 10% reduction on Friday, Sununu said.

Once the government shutdown ends, it will take about a week before air travel operations return to normal, Sununu said. If the shutdown ends this week, smooth travel is expected over the Thanksgiving holiday, he said.

“There’s still plenty of time to make sure that everything over the Thanksgiving week goes off as originally planned,” Sununu said during a press conference on Wednesday.

(NEWS YORK) — A Michigan man was sentenced to 40 to 60 years in prison for kidnapping and torturing a woman he stalked for more than a decade, in a case that highlighted the potentially devastating impact of stalking.

Christopher Thomas, 39, pleaded guilty to kidnapping, torture and aggravated stalking in December 2023, and was sentenced in 2024. The charges stemmed from a horrific October 2022 incident in which he kidnapped Samantha Stites and held her in a soundproof bunker he had constructed inside a storage unit.

“I wondered if I would see daylight again,” Stites said in her victim impact statement during sentencing. “I shook and sobbed after he raped me, I wasn’t sure he would stop.”

ABC News Studios’ “Stalking Samantha: 13 Years of Terror,” a three-part series, is streaming in its entirety on Hulu and Disney+ from Tuesday, Aug. 19.

While Thomas was initially charged with criminal sexual conduct, those charges were later dropped as part of a plea agreement.

The case gained national attention due to its disturbing details, but also because Stites had previously sought protection from Thomas through the legal system. Just months before the kidnapping, her request for an ex parte — meaning the defendant was not present — personal protection order was denied.

The stalking began in 2011 when Stites was a college student at Grand Valley State University. Thomas, who is seven years older than Stites, began appearing at the same Christian group she attended. What started as seemingly innocent interactions quickly evolved into something more sinister.

“At first I think he is just lonely and for some reason finds me an approachable person to talk to,” Stites told ABC News. “And then at some point, it kind of changes.”

Despite Stites’ repeated rejections and clear boundaries, Thomas’s behavior escalated. He would appear at her workplace with flowers, show up at her sports practices and eventually began following her movements through GPS trackers he secretly placed on her vehicle and those of her friends.

“She felt sorry for him. So she was a little bit nice to him,” Charissa Hayden, Stites’ former roommate, told ABC News. “And he took that and he spun it into something it wasn’t and ran away with it.”

On Oct. 7, 2022, Thomas broke into Stites’ home early in the morning and kidnapped her. He had spent months preparing for this moment, building a soundproof room within a storage unit.

“He spent thousands of dollars on creating this box so he could spend time with Sam,” Detective Mike Matteucci of the Grand Traverse County Sheriff’s Office told ABC News. “And do God only knows what.”

Inside the bunker, Thomas revealed he had tracked Stites’ movements for over a year using GPS devices, showing her the tracking app on his phone. He told her she would be held for two weeks, showing her supplies he had gathered including food, water and a bucket for bathroom needs.

Stites, fearing for her life, strategically engaged him in conversation. When Thomas expressed fear about going to prison, Stites saw an opportunity. After nearly 14 hours in captivity, she convinced him to release her by promising not to report the crime. Once free, she immediately sought medical attention and reported the incident to authorities.

The investigation revealed Thomas had a prior conviction for stalking another woman. Kelli, whose last name was withheld for legal reasons, told ABC News she had obtained a protection order against Thomas in 2009 after he engaged in similar stalking behavior.

“I always knew that there would be somebody else,” Kelli said after being contacted by detectives investigating Stites’ case. “When they called me in 2022, there’s like this guilty feeling like he did do it to somebody else. I was right.”

During the sentencing, Judge Kevin Elsenheimer — who had denied Stites’ ex parte protection order request in July 2022, just three months before the kidnapping — acknowledged the severity of Thomas’s actions and his likelihood to reoffend.

The judge pointed to Thomas’s jail conversations with his mother as evidence of his obsession, noting that Thomas admitted “nothing would have mattered, that nothing would have stopped you from doing what you were going to do.”

If Thomas is ever released, he will be required to wear a GPS monitor for the remainder of his life.

“Justice is a funny thing. It doesn’t necessarily come in the form of prison years,” Stites said. “I can’t ever go back to before I was kidnapped. And that’s something I had to grieve. But knowing that I’m finally turning the page on this and that I should feel safe with him off the street and that I am protected meant a lot. I felt free.”

According to court documents, the case prompted changes in how courts handle protection orders in Michigan. New policies require referees — who consider PPO applications and make a referral to the judge on what to do — to examine any prior PPOs before making recommendations to the court.

According to national statistics presented in the case, one in three women will be stalked in their lifetime.

“I want other women, whether they’ve been stalked or sexually assaulted or not believed, I want them to see my story and think things can change,” Stites said.

Joe Raedle/Getty Images

(NEW YORK) — A measles outbreak in South Carolina has grown to 15 cases, state health officials said on Friday.

The newly identified cases were close contacts of people who were quarantining at home and were not in any school settings when contagious, according to the South Carolina Department of Public Health (SCDPH).

“Because they were quarantining before they became infectious, no additional exposures have occurred with these new cases,” the department said.

The outbreak was first identified in the South Carolina upstate region in early October, according to the SCDPH. Several of the cases have been confirmed in Spartanburg County, which sits on the border with North Carolina.

Last week, at least two elementary schools in Spartanburg County sent more than 150 unvaccinated students home to quarantine for 21 days after being exposed to measles. Since then, at least five of the 150 children have contracted the disease, officials said.  

In a press conference earlier this week, South Carolina health officials said more than 100 students from Global Academy of South Carolina and Fairforest Elementary are continuing to quarantine at home.

Of the more than 600 students at Global Academy, a K-5 charter school, just 17% have their required immunizations, state health department data shows.

Meanwhile, Fairforest has a vaccination rate of 85%, according to the data. A vaccination rate of 95% is typically considered to be when a location or an area has herd immunity to help prevent outbreaks in communities.

Health officials announced earlier this week that they are deploying a mobile vaccination unit in the county over the next two weeks to provide measles, mumps and rubella (MMR) shots for free.

It comes as the U.S. is seeing the highest number of measles cases in more than 30 years, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

As of Wednesday, 1,596 cases have been confirmed in 41 states, with more than 90% of cases among those who are unvaccinated or whose vaccination status is unknown.

CDC data shows 44 measles outbreaks have been reported across the U.S. so far this year, compared to 16 outbreaks reported all of last year.

The CDC currently recommends that people receive two MMR vaccine doses, the first at ages 12 to 15 months and the second between 4 and 6 years old. One dose is 93% effective and two doses are 97% effective against measles, the CDC said.

Measles was declared eliminated from the U.S. in 2000 due to the highly effective vaccination program, according to the CDC. However, CDC data shows vaccination rates have been lagging in recent years.

During the 2024-2025 school year, 92.5% of kindergartners received the MMR vaccine, according to data. This is lower than the 92.7% seen the previous school year and the 95.2% seen in the 2019-2020 school year, prior to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Britney Gard is seen in an undated photo released by the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office. Putnam County Sheriff’s Office

(PUTNAM COUNTY, Ind.) — An Indiana woman who was reported missing last week following a “suspicious” fire in her house has been found alive, authorities said. 

Britney Gard, 46, last had contact with her family the evening of Sept. 30, according to the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office. She was considered a missing endangered person “due to her unknown whereabouts,” the sheriff’s office said.

Following an extensive investigation, she was found in a wooded area about 2 1/2 miles from her home, the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office said Wednesday evening. She was being cleared by medical staff and no additional details were available, the sheriff’s office said.

Authorities responded to Gard’s home on Oct. 1, following a 911 call for a fire at her home in Bainbridge, located about 40 miles west of Indianapolis, the sheriff’s office said. Smoke was reported coming from the residence around 7:40 p.m., the office said.

Fire crews extinguished the blaze, which investigators believe is “suspicious in nature,” Putnam County Sheriff Jerrod Baugh said in a statement on Friday. The cause of the fire remains under investigation, Baugh said in an update on Wednesday.

No one was found in the fire-damaged home, and attempts by family and friends to contact Gard following the fire have been unsuccessful, the sheriff’s office said. She was not located following a drone-assisted search of the area and searches of a pond on the property following the fire, the sheriff’s office said.

Gard was supposed to attend her daughter’s volleyball game on Oct. 1, but did not show up, her sister, Stephanie Bowen, told Indianapolis ABC affiliate WRTV.

“Her car’s at home, her purse is at home. She’s nowhere to be found, and the house is on fire. It makes no sense,” Bowen told WRTV on Monday.

“I just feel like there’s something here bigger that we don’t know,” she said.

The search continued this week for the mother of two, with dozens of people, including her sisters, looking through cornfields and wooded areas near Gard’s property on Monday, WRTV reported.

Drones were deployed in the area, and conservation officers with the Indiana Department of Natural Resources have been conducting searches of the ponds at the residence and in the surrounding area, the sheriff’s office said Wednesday.

Detectives also worked with the FBI and Indiana State Police, “looking for any leads into the current and past locations of any and all devices that could lead investigators to the location of Britney Gard,” Baugh said Wednesday.

Amid the search, Bowen urged people to be “vigilant” and to check their home security cameras.

“Britney, we love you,” she told WRTV on Monday. “We hope to see you safely return home.”

