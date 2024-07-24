Netanyahu calls on Congress to give bipartisan support of Israel

Kent Nishimura/Getty Images

(WASHINGTON) — Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu spoke to a joint meeting of Congress on Wednesday, urging American leaders to provide more bipartisan support to Israel amid its ongoing conflict with Hamas in Gaza while also criticizing the protesters who have spoken out against the war that has left tens of thousands of Palestinian civilians killed.

Netanyahu was invited to speak primarily by House Speaker Mike Johnson, who has been severely critical of President Joe Biden’s response to the war, including pausing a shipment of large unguided U.S. bombs due to concerns about civilian casualties. Republicans have pushed back, saying that pausing that shipment violates Israel’s right to defend itself.

During his remarks, the prime minister called Hamas’ terror attack on Oct. 7, 2023, “a day that will forever live in infamy,” comparing it to the attack on Pearl Harbor and 9/11.

Netanyahu, later in his remarks, cited Winston Churchill’s “give us the tools and we will finish the job” quote, in his appeal to American leaders for the continued support of Israel.

“I, too, appeal to America: Give us the tools faster and we’ll finish the job faster,” Netanyahu said. “Israel will fight until we destroy Hamas’ military capabilities and its role in Gaza and bring all our hostages home. That’s what total victory means. And we will settle for nothing less.”

Those remarks were met with some applause within the chamber, but many House Democrats remained seated and did not clap. While the chamber was packed, dozens of Democrats boycotted the speech.

In his speech, Netanyahu reiterated that “Israel will always defend itself.” At one point, he told the chamber: “Our enemies are your enemies. Our fight is your fight, and our victory will be your victory.”

Netanyahu spoke about the hostages taken on Oct. 7, directing the audience’s attention to Noa Argamani — the Israeli woman abducted from the Nova music festival and later rescued in a joint operation carried out by Israeli authorities after almost 250 days in captivity. She sat with Sara Netanyahu, the prime minister’s wife. Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk was seated in Netanyahu’s box one row behind Sara Netanyahu and Argamani.

Several Israel Defense Forces soldiers were also in attendance, and Netanyahu shared each of their stories. Each time he did, members stood to face them and applaud, and the gallery also stood. When one of the soldiers, who lost a limb in battle, stood to put his crutch up in the air, it garnered explosive applause.

Netanyahu launched into his address seeking to strike a chord of unity in his appeal for sustained American support.

But not long into his speech, he departed from that tone — digging into domestic political divisions that have emerged in the wake of the war in Gaza.

Near the top of his remarks, he lauded Biden’s “half century of friendship to Israel” and support following the attacks of Oct. 7.

“He rightly called Hamas ‘sheer evil.’ He dispatched two aircraft carriers to the Middle East to deter a wider war. And he came to Israel to stand with us during our darkest hour — a visit that will never be forgotten,” Netanyahu said.

The prime minister continued, expressing his gratitude to Biden “for being, as he said, a proud Zionist. Actually, as he says, a proud Irish American Zionist.” He also praised Biden’s leadership and assistance in helping to return hostages.

But later, playing to the other side of the aisle, Netanyahu also thanked former President Donald Trump for his role in brokering the Abraham Accords — saying it could pave the way for a new defensive alliance in the Middle East — as well as for more controversial moves, like recognizing Israel’s sovereignty over the Golan Heights.

Republicans stood up in unity when Netanyahu thanked Trump for everything he did for Israel.

Netanyahu also expressed Israel’s relief that the former president “emerged safe and sound from that dastardly attack on him, dastardly attack on American democracy.”

Netanyahu’s speech came as the prime minister has so far rejected Biden’s proposal for a cease-fire that would free the hostages Hamas still holds, as part of a larger regional peace plan.

Netanyahu’s visit also comes amid domestic political turmoil for both him and Biden, and questions about how Biden’s new lame-duck status will affect his ability to make any progress on ending the fighting, given his already fraught relationship with the Israeli leader.

Protesters had occupied parts of the U.S. Capitol complex on Tuesday and did so again on Wednesday ahead of Netanyahu’s speech.

U.S. Capitol Police claimed part of the crowd had “become violent” on Wednesday. The police said in a statement that they had to take action after a crowd at First Street and Constitution Avenue NW “failed to obey our order to move back from our police line.”

“We are deploying pepper spray towards anyone trying to break the law and cross that line,” the police said roughly 20 minutes before Netanyahu’s speech started.

U.S. Capitol Police later said six people were removed from the House Galleries and arrested. “Disrupting the Congress and demonstrating in the Congressional Buildings is against the law,” police said. Johnson had threatened to have anyone who tried to disrupt the speech arrested. There were no disruptions on the House floor during the address.

Large-scale anti-Israel protests in support of the Palestinian cause this past spring on college campuses and across the country dominated U.S. politics for months and forced Biden to modify his previous full-throated support for the U.S. ally.

Netanyahu addressed protests during his speech, at points mocking protesters and claiming “many choose to stand with evil.”

“These protesters stand with them [Hamas]. They should be ashamed of themselves,” he said.

The prime minister also talked about protests that have taken place on some college campuses throughout the United States, slamming some school administrators for not doing enough to condemn antisemitism. He thanked a group of fraternity brothers at the University of North Carolina who protected an American flag during a conflict with protesters. There was a large chant of “USA” by several Republican members after that moment, with some Democrats notably silent.

“My friends, whenever and wherever we see the scourge of antisemitism, we must unequivocally condemn it and resolutely fight it without exception,” Netanyahu said.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer attended the address, despite some harsh words he had for the prime minister in the spring. In March, Schumer called on Israel to hold new elections, saying at the time that he believed Netanyahu had “lost his way” and is an obstacle to peace in the region amid the growing humanitarian crisis in Gaza. Netanyahu criticized Schumer at the time for his remarks.

As Netanyahu approached the podium on Wednesday, he did not shake Schumer’s hand but thanked him for inviting him to Congress during his address.

“Even though I disagree with many of Bibi Netanyahu’s policies, I will attend the speech because the United States relationship with Israel remains ironclad and transcends any prime minister or president, and we must do all we can to get our hostages home,” Schumer said earlier Wednesday.

Rep. Rashida Tlaib, the House’s only Palestinian member, attended the address but remained silent throughout the event. She held up a small black-and-white sign that had two sides, one saying “guilty of genocide” and the other saying “war criminal.”

Vice President Kamala Harris wasn’t sitting behind Netanyahu in the vice president’s chair as she customarily would in her capacity as president of the Senate, as she attended a campaign event in Indianapolis instead.

“The idea that they’re making political calculations when our ally is in such dire straits fighting for its very survival and fighting back against the horrific attack of Oct. 7 is unconscionable to us,” Johnson said Tuesday of Harris’ absence.

The White House said Harris and Biden will meet with Netanyahu separately on Thursday instead. Trump said he will meet with Netanyahu on Friday at Mar-a-Lago.

Maryland Sen. Ben Cardin, a stalwart Israel supporter who is retiring, took Harris’ place on the House dais.

Congress sent $26 billion in aid to Israel and provided humanitarian relief for people in Gaza in April as part of a foreign aid package.

About $4 billion of that was dedicated to replenishing Israel’s missile defense systems. More than $9 billion of the total went toward humanitarian assistance in Gaza.

Earlier Wednesday, Netanyahu attended a memorial service for Sen. Joe Lieberman, a longtime supporter of Israel, who died in March.

