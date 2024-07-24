Netanyahu calls on Congress to give bipartisan support of Israel

(WASHINGTON) — Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu spoke to a joint meeting of Congress on Wednesday, urging American leaders to provide more bipartisan support to Israel amid its ongoing conflict with Hamas in Gaza while also criticizing the protesters who have spoken out against the war that has left tens of thousands of Palestinian civilians killed.

Netanyahu was invited to speak primarily by House Speaker Mike Johnson, who has been severely critical of President Joe Biden’s response to the war, including pausing a shipment of large unguided U.S. bombs due to concerns about civilian casualties. Republicans have pushed back, saying that pausing that shipment violates Israel’s right to defend itself.

During his remarks, the prime minister called Hamas’ terror attack on Oct. 7, 2023, “a day that will forever live in infamy,” comparing it to the attack on Pearl Harbor and 9/11.

Netanyahu, later in his remarks, cited Winston Churchill’s “give us the tools and we will finish the job” quote, in his appeal to American leaders for the continued support of Israel.

“I, too, appeal to America: Give us the tools faster and we’ll finish the job faster,” Netanyahu said. “Israel will fight until we destroy Hamas’ military capabilities and its role in Gaza and bring all our hostages home. That’s what total victory means. And we will settle for nothing less.”

Those remarks were met with some applause within the chamber, but many House Democrats remained seated and did not clap. While the chamber was packed, dozens of Democrats boycotted the speech.

In his speech, Netanyahu reiterated that “Israel will always defend itself.” At one point, he told the chamber: “Our enemies are your enemies. Our fight is your fight, and our victory will be your victory.”

Netanyahu spoke about the hostages taken on Oct. 7, directing the audience’s attention to Noa Argamani — the Israeli woman abducted from the Nova music festival and later rescued in a joint operation carried out by Israeli authorities after almost 250 days in captivity. She sat with Sara Netanyahu, the prime minister’s wife. Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk was seated in Netanyahu’s box one row behind Sara Netanyahu and Argamani.

Several Israel Defense Forces soldiers were also in attendance, and Netanyahu shared each of their stories. Each time he did, members stood to face them and applaud, and the gallery also stood. When one of the soldiers, who lost a limb in battle, stood to put his crutch up in the air, it garnered explosive applause.

Netanyahu launched into his address seeking to strike a chord of unity in his appeal for sustained American support.

But not long into his speech, he departed from that tone — digging into domestic political divisions that have emerged in the wake of the war in Gaza.

Near the top of his remarks, he lauded Biden’s “half century of friendship to Israel” and support following the attacks of Oct. 7.

“He rightly called Hamas ‘sheer evil.’ He dispatched two aircraft carriers to the Middle East to deter a wider war. And he came to Israel to stand with us during our darkest hour — a visit that will never be forgotten,” Netanyahu said.

The prime minister continued, expressing his gratitude to Biden “for being, as he said, a proud Zionist. Actually, as he says, a proud Irish American Zionist.” He also praised Biden’s leadership and assistance in helping to return hostages.

But later, playing to the other side of the aisle, Netanyahu also thanked former President Donald Trump for his role in brokering the Abraham Accords — saying it could pave the way for a new defensive alliance in the Middle East — as well as for more controversial moves, like recognizing Israel’s sovereignty over the Golan Heights.

Republicans stood up in unity when Netanyahu thanked Trump for everything he did for Israel.

Netanyahu also expressed Israel’s relief that the former president “emerged safe and sound from that dastardly attack on him, dastardly attack on American democracy.”

Netanyahu’s speech came as the prime minister has so far rejected Biden’s proposal for a cease-fire that would free the hostages Hamas still holds, as part of a larger regional peace plan.

Netanyahu’s visit also comes amid domestic political turmoil for both him and Biden, and questions about how Biden’s new lame-duck status will affect his ability to make any progress on ending the fighting, given his already fraught relationship with the Israeli leader.

Protesters had occupied parts of the U.S. Capitol complex on Tuesday and did so again on Wednesday ahead of Netanyahu’s speech.

U.S. Capitol Police claimed part of the crowd had “become violent” on Wednesday. The police said in a statement that they had to take action after a crowd at First Street and Constitution Avenue NW “failed to obey our order to move back from our police line.”

“We are deploying pepper spray towards anyone trying to break the law and cross that line,” the police said roughly 20 minutes before Netanyahu’s speech started.

U.S. Capitol Police later said six people were removed from the House Galleries and arrested. “Disrupting the Congress and demonstrating in the Congressional Buildings is against the law,” police said. Johnson had threatened to have anyone who tried to disrupt the speech arrested. There were no disruptions on the House floor during the address.

Large-scale anti-Israel protests in support of the Palestinian cause this past spring on college campuses and across the country dominated U.S. politics for months and forced Biden to modify his previous full-throated support for the U.S. ally.

Netanyahu addressed protests during his speech, at points mocking protesters and claiming “many choose to stand with evil.”

“These protesters stand with them [Hamas]. They should be ashamed of themselves,” he said.

The prime minister also talked about protests that have taken place on some college campuses throughout the United States, slamming some school administrators for not doing enough to condemn antisemitism. He thanked a group of fraternity brothers at the University of North Carolina who protected an American flag during a conflict with protesters. There was a large chant of “USA” by several Republican members after that moment, with some Democrats notably silent.

“My friends, whenever and wherever we see the scourge of antisemitism, we must unequivocally condemn it and resolutely fight it without exception,” Netanyahu said.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer attended the address, despite some harsh words he had for the prime minister in the spring. In March, Schumer called on Israel to hold new elections, saying at the time that he believed Netanyahu had “lost his way” and is an obstacle to peace in the region amid the growing humanitarian crisis in Gaza. Netanyahu criticized Schumer at the time for his remarks.

As Netanyahu approached the podium on Wednesday, he did not shake Schumer’s hand but thanked him for inviting him to Congress during his address.

“Even though I disagree with many of Bibi Netanyahu’s policies, I will attend the speech because the United States relationship with Israel remains ironclad and transcends any prime minister or president, and we must do all we can to get our hostages home,” Schumer said earlier Wednesday.

Rep. Rashida Tlaib, the House’s only Palestinian member, attended the address but remained silent throughout the event. She held up a small black-and-white sign that had two sides, one saying “guilty of genocide” and the other saying “war criminal.”

Vice President Kamala Harris wasn’t sitting behind Netanyahu in the vice president’s chair as she customarily would in her capacity as president of the Senate, as she attended a campaign event in Indianapolis instead.

“The idea that they’re making political calculations when our ally is in such dire straits fighting for its very survival and fighting back against the horrific attack of Oct. 7 is unconscionable to us,” Johnson said Tuesday of Harris’ absence.

The White House said Harris and Biden will meet with Netanyahu separately on Thursday instead. Trump said he will meet with Netanyahu on Friday at Mar-a-Lago.

Maryland Sen. Ben Cardin, a stalwart Israel supporter who is retiring, took Harris’ place on the House dais.

Congress sent $26 billion in aid to Israel and provided humanitarian relief for people in Gaza in April as part of a foreign aid package.

About $4 billion of that was dedicated to replenishing Israel’s missile defense systems. More than $9 billion of the total went toward humanitarian assistance in Gaza.

Earlier Wednesday, Netanyahu attended a memorial service for Sen. Joe Lieberman, a longtime supporter of Israel, who died in March.

ABC News’ Mariam Khan contributed to this report.

As questions swirl about fitness for office, Biden campaign outraised Trump in June fundraising haul
Allison Joyce/Getty Images

(WASHINGTON) — President Joe Biden and his allied groups registered their largest fundraising month of the campaign in June, his campaign announced, as his team seeks to spotlight good news amid a torrent of questions about the president’s capabilities to run the country after his debate performance last week.

The Biden operation raised $127 million in June, part of a total $264 million raised from April through June, the campaign said.

Former President Donald Trump’s campaign, the Republican Party and their joint fundraising announced raising $111.8 million in the month of June, a little short of the Biden campaign fundraising from the same month.

The Trump team, however, is entering July with a bigger cash on hand than the Biden team. The Trump campaign and the Republican Party together ending June with $285 million compared to the Biden campaign and the Democratic Party ending the month with $240 million.

This is because Trump had outraised Biden two months in a row earlier this year, including the Trump team’s $141 million May haul dwarfing the Biden team’s $85 million total that month.

“President Trump’s campaign fundraising operation is thriving day after day and month after month. Winning this quarter brought us a cash on hand advantage, which is punctuated by a Biden burn rate that grows while yielding no tangible results for them,” senior campaign advisers Chris LaCivita and Susie Wiles wrote in a statement.

Biden’s campaign manager Julie Chavez Rodriguez said the “Q2 fundraising haul is a testament to the committed and growing base of supporters standing firmly behind the President and Vice President and clear evidence that our voters understand the choice in this election between President Biden fighting for the American people and Donald Trump fighting for himself as a convicted felon.”

The campaign on Tuesday sought to contrast that with Trump, who a spokesperson accused of “running a campaign for his ultra-rich friends and corporations, not the American people.”

The Biden campaign touted the nearly $40 million raised in the final days of the month, which happened to be in the wake of the debate performance.

The Biden operation raised a majority of its June money from grassroots, small-dollar donors, a fact the campaign highlighted to indicate the breadth of enthusiasm for the president.

Supreme Court rejects challenge to Biden admin contact with social media companies
Walter Bibikow/Getty Images

(WASHINGTON) — The Supreme Court on Wednesday rejected a First Amendment challenge to the Biden administration’s communication with social media companies in an effort to remove misinformation on the platforms about COVID-19 and the 2020 election.

The 6-3 opinion was authored by Justice Amy Coney Barrett. Justices Samuel Alito, Clarence Thomas and Neil Gorsuch dissented.

Barrett, writing for the majority, said two Republican-led states and five individual users lacked standing to sue the government because they could not show that the government outreach directly resulted in censorship of their views.

“The plaintiffs, without any concrete link between their injuries and the defendants’ conduct, ask us to conduct a review of the years-long communications between dozens of federal officials, across different agencies, with different social-media platforms, about different topics,” she wrote. “This Court’s standing doctrine prevents us from ‘exercis[ing such] general legal oversight’ of the other branches of Government.”

Barrett explained that the private companies, including Facebook and Twitter, have their own First Amendment rights and were lawfully moderating content on the platforms — removing and reducing posts — well before contact from the Biden administration.

The plaintiffs “must demonstrate a substantial risk that, in the near future, they will suffer an injury that is traceable to a government defendant,” Barrett wrote. The court concluded they did not meet that bar.

It is “entirely speculative” that the companies’ future moderation decisions “will be attributable, even in part, to the defendants,” Barrett said.

The ruling means executive branch agencies involved in the case — the White House, Surgeon General, CDC, FBI and CISA, among others — can continue to interact with social media companies over moderation of content on their platforms.

“The Supreme Court’s decision is the right one, and it helps ensure the Biden Administration can continue our important work with technology companies to protect the safety and security of the American people, after years of extreme and unfounded Republican attacks on public officials who engaged in critical work to keep Americans safe,” White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said in a statement.

Public health and election integrity groups praised the decision as a win for efforts to ensure accurate information is available to users. National security analysts have said it will also ensure the government can continue to freely coordinate with the online companies over threats.

In dissent, Justice Alito wrote that the court was condoning a “serious threat to the First Amendment.”

“For months, high-ranking government officials placed unrelenting pressure on Facebook to suppress Americans’ free speech,” he wrote.

The case pit the government’s ability to persuade private companies to undertake certain action, which is generally lawful, against claims that it had ventured into coercion, at times badgering and threatening consequences, which potentially may not be lawful.

The Supreme Court did not offer any new guidelines for determining when government contact might cross the line, leaving those questions for another day.

Biden held ‘tense’ call with group of House Democrats over concerns he can’t win
Bonnie Cash/UPI/Bloomberg via Getty Images

(WASHINGTON) — On Saturday, roughly an hour before the assassination attempt on former President Donald Trump — President Joe Biden was in the midst of a heated phone call with moderate House Democrats.

The Zoom call, according to multiple sources, did not go well for the president.

The call was between the New Democrat Coalition, which includes a mix of nearly 100 moderate and some progressive-adjacent members, and President Biden, and focused mostly on members’ concerns about Biden’s ability to win the election.

One House Democrat on the call told ABC News that Biden was not prepared for questions, that he gave “rambling responses” without answering questions, and downplayed their concerns.

Members were largely dismayed with Biden’s presentation, lack of a strategy, and preparation for anticipated questions, according to sources.

He was also late to the call by about 30 minutes, per sources.

The call turned personal during what was described as a “tense” exchange with Colorado Democrat Rep. Jason Crow, per multiple sources.

Crow questioned Biden’s mental fitness and if his age is a “national security risk.” The president was “defensive” in his responses, sources say.

A member described to ABC News the exchange was “hard to watch” and detailed how Crow referenced voters’ concerns about Biden being “at the helm when they go to sleep at night.”

The conversation became personal when Biden mentioned Crow’s Bronze Star and attempted to bring up his son Beau, the member said. Two sources described Biden’s exchange with the former Army Ranger as “incoherent” and “unintelligible.”

One member suggested to ABC News that members on the call were left “aghast” after this particular exchange — with members shaking their heads, some with their hands on their faces in apparent shock.

One member confirmed to ABC News the accuracy of the following comments from Biden aimed towards Crow:

“You saw what happened recently in terms of the meeting we had with NATO. I put NATO together,” Biden said.

“Name me a foreign leader who thinks I’m not the most effective leader in the world on foreign policy. Tell me! Tell me who the hell that is! Tell me who put NATO back together!’ he said.

“Tell me who enlarged NATO, tell me who did the Pacific basin! Tell me who did something that you’ve never done with your Bronze Star like my son — and I’m proud of your leadership, but guess what, what’s happening, we’ve got Korea and Japan working together, I put Aukus together, anyway!” he said.

“Things are in chaos, and I’m bringing some order to it. And again, find me a world leader who’s an ally of ours who doesn’t think I’m the most respected person they’ve ever—” he said.

Biden also called on members of Congress to do a “better job” of promoting his successes, implying their lack of support was somehow the reason for his eroding electoral standing, according to a source.

According to a source, the call was controlled by the Biden team and ended before members could ask questions. Biden told members he had to go to Mass.

Sources told ABC News that were it not for the assassination attempt against the former president, multiple Democrats were potentially ready to call for Biden to step aside after the call ended.

The next day — on Sunday — Crow appeared on television, saying the conversation with the president and the New Dem Coalition was “robust.”

“Listen, you know, this is a tough business. There’s a lot at stake. Emotions can run high,” he said Sunday on CBS’ “Face the Nation.”

“I think the president heard our message very clearly, and in fact he promised to come back to us with more information,” he added.

Several Democrats also released statements after the call commending the president.

New Hampshire Democratic Rep. Ann Kuster, chair of the New Democrat Coalition, said the conversation was “candid, respectful, and productive.”

“Moving forward we expect President Biden to do everything in his power to demonstrate to the American people that Democrats will keep the White House and flip the House,” she said in a statement.

The Biden-Harris campaign declined to comment but pointed to various social media posts from members supportive of the president.

The campaign also did not dispute the account of Crow’s exchange with the president.

ABC’s Mariam Khan, Gabriella Abdul-Hakim and Lauren Peller contributed to this report.

