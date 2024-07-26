Netanyahu meets Biden amid political tensions, to speak with Harris later

(WASHINGTON) — Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu met with President Joe Biden at the White House Thursday to discuss the U.S.-Israeli relationship amid tensions over the ongoing conflict in Gaza and a changing political landscape in the U.S.

“Welcome back, Mr. Prime Minister. We got a lot to talk about,” Biden said in brief remarks shortly before cameras left the room.

Vice President Kamala Harris, who is seeking to succeed Biden, is scheduled to meet with Netanyahu later Thursday. She has been more outspoken than Biden about killed Palestinian civilians and called on Israel to allow in more humanitarian aid.

The meeting comes just hours after Biden, in an Oval Office address, told Americans that getting peace in Gaza — ending the fighting between Israel and Hamas and freeing hostages — is one of his top goals in his remaining six months in office. Netanyahu so far has resisted Biden’s efforts, rejecting his calls for a cease-fire.

Netanyahu brought up their long relationship and other Israeli leaders Biden has known throughout his career.

“From a proud Jew Zionist to a proud Irish American Zionist, I want to thank you for 50 years of public service and 50 years of support for the state of Israel. And I look forward to discussing with you today and working with you in the months ahead on the great issues before us,” Netanyahu said.

Biden reflected on that first meeting, joking, “I was only 12 then.”

Other U.S. officials attending included Secretary of State Antony Blinken, and White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan.

Pentagon spokesman John Kirby told reporters that the president was going to press Netanyahu to help “close the gaps” with the peace deal that would return the Israeli hostages.

“We are closer now than we have ever been before,” he said.

The meeting is the first time the leaders have come face-to-face since Biden announced he was dropping out of the presidential race and endorsed Harris’ run.

Kirby said that both leaders would meet with American families of Israeli hostages.

Kirby would not comment on why Harris was meeting with Netanyahu later but noted that she had campaign events during the same time as Biden met with the prime minister.It also comes a day after Netanyahu addressed a joint meeting of Congress, which Harris did not attend, holding a previously scheduled campaign event instead.

The prime minister has praised Biden for “half century of friendship to Israel” and U.S. support following the Oct. 7 attacks.

“He rightly called Hamas ‘sheer evil.’ He dispatched two aircraft carriers to the Middle East to deter a wider war. And he came to Israel to stand with us during our darkest hour — a visit that will never be forgotten,” Netanyahu said in his speech to lawmakers on Wednesday.

The prime minister did not mention Harris. But he did he did laud former President Donald Trump for his support of Israel during his four years in office.

Netanyahu is scheduled to meet with Trump Friday at Mar-a-Lago.

The prime minister has called on the U.S. to provide bipartisan support for Israel during the conflict and urged leaders to, “Give us the tools faster and we’ll finish the job faster.”

“Israel will fight until we destroy Hamas’ military capabilities and its role in Gaza and bring all our hostages home. That’s what total victory means. And we will settle for nothing less.”

In May, Biden paused a shipment to Israel of unguided bombs citing concerns that they could be used on civilians.

Congress sent $26 billion in aid to Israel and provided humanitarian relief for people in Gaza in April as part of a foreign aid package.

About $4 billion of that was dedicated to replenishing Israel’s missile defense systems. More than $9 billion of the total went toward humanitarian assistance in Gaza.

Harris lauds Biden's 'unmatched' legacy in 1st public appearance since Biden left 2024 race
(WASHINGTON) — Vice President Kamala Harris on Monday made her first public appearance since President Joe Biden dropped out of the 2024 race and endorsed her.

Harris gave remarks at an event celebrating the NCAA championship teams Monday morning on the South Lawn of the White House. She is filling in for Biden, who is recovering from COVID.

“I wanted to say a few words about our president. Joe Biden’s legacy of accomplishment over the past three years is unmatched in modern history,” Harris said at the top of her statement. “In one term, he has already surpassed the legacy of most presidents who have served two terms in office.”

Harris didn’t specifically address her own candidacy, but said she was grateful for Biden’s service to the country.

“I am firsthand witness that every day our president, Joe Biden, fights for American people. And we are deeply, deeply grateful for his service to our nation,” she said.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Biden to give prime-time address on decision to exit 2024 race and what comes next
(WASHINGTON) — President Joe Biden, in a rare Oval Office address to the nation, will speak extensively for the first time on his decision to withdraw from the 2024 race and his plans for what will now be the final few months of his long political career.

Biden will deliver remarks at 8 p.m. ET on Wednesday, three days after his bombshell announcement in a letter addressed to “my fellow Americans” that he was stepping away from the campaign trail.

He is also set to discuss how he will “finish the job” — the phrase that became his reelection motto as he campaigned for a second term against his 2020 rival Donald Trump.

That election battle came to an end on Sunday as Biden acquiesced to a month of intense pressure from Democrats to change course after his poor debate performance reignited questions about his age and whether he could successfully take on Trump to win another four years in office.

“It has been the greatest honor of my life to serve as your President,” Biden wrote in the letter posted to social media as he recovered from COVID-19 at his residence in Rehoboth, Delaware.

“And while it has been my intention to seek reelection, I believe it is in the best interest of my party and the country for me to stand down and to focus solely on fulfilling my duties as President for the remainder of my term,” he wrote. “I will speak to the Nation later this week in more detail about my decision.”

Biden quickly passed the torch to Vice President Kamala Harris, who began campaigning in earnest to become the Democratic nominee. Her first stop was to the Biden-Harris team’s headquarters in Wilmington, Delaware, on Monday.

The president called in to the event to address his staff and reiterate his support for Harris.

“I know yesterday’s news was surprising and hard for you to hear,” Biden said. “But it was the right thing to do.”

He also told them their mission hasn’t changed and that he will be by Harris’ side from now until November.

“And by the way, I’m not going anywhere. I’m going to be out there on the campaign with her, with Kamala. I’m going to be working like hell, both as a sitting president getting legislation passed as well as in campaigning,” he said.

Still, Wednesday’s formal speech on his 2024 exit is bound to be an emotional moment for Biden, as it marks the beginning of the end of his decades-long career in public service.

Biden began as one of the youngest senators in United States history and spent 36 years representing Delaware on Capitol Hill. In 2008, he was tapped as President Barack Obama’s running mate and spent eight years as his vice president.

In 2020, Biden reached the long-sought pinnacle of his career as he clinched the Democratic nomination for president after failed attempts in 1988 and 2008, and went on to defeat Trump in the general election.

Biden launched his reelection bid in April 2023, saying now was not the time to be “complacent,” as Trump had already said he was going to be running again on the Republican ticket.

While questions about his age (at 81 he is the oldest sitting president and would be 86 at the end of a second term) plagued his campaign from the start, they reached a fever pitch following the CNN debate in late June. Biden chalked up the performance as a “bad night” but faced growing calls from those within his own party to step aside.

Biden’s withdrawal marks the first time in 50 years that an incumbent president has chosen not to run again.

In March 1968, as Americans grappled with divides over the Vietnam War, Lyndon B. Johnson shocked the nation when he announced on television that he “shall not seek, and I will not accept, the nomination of my party for another term as your president.”

“But let men everywhere know, however, that a strong, a confident, and a vigilant America stands ready tonight to seek an honorable peace — and stands ready tonight to defend an honored cause — whatever the price, whatever the burden, whatever the sacrifice that duty may require,” Johnson said from the Oval Office, the same setting for Biden’s big moment on Wednesday.

Democrats describe 'rough' and somber private meeting on Biden's candidacy
(WASHINGTON) — After a consequential day of meetings, congressional Democrats appear to be absorbing the sober reality of President Joe Biden’s nomination amid debate about his viability and the party’s path forward.

House Democrats huddled privately at the Democratic National Committee on Tuesday morning to vent for more than two-hours as caucus leaders worked to reassure rank-and-file members in the wake of Biden’s poor debate performance. In a sign of the sensitivity of the conversation, lawmakers’ cellphones were collected at the door, presumably to prevent real-time leaks about the private discussion.

Some later described the meeting as “rough” and sobering, according to multiple participants.

One Democrat in the room said that the meeting felt like a “funeral” for those lawmakers worried about Biden, and that there was “frustration” and “sadness” as the party continues “moving through the stages of grief.”

Many Democrats privately believe Biden should step aside, and that the party could be facing electoral disaster if he stays in the race and is unable to change perceptions about his health. But they feel powerless to impact the situation given Biden’s stubborn resistance to dropping out.

“There’s a sense that we don’t have any power here,” one member told ABC News. “It may be too late already.”

Rep. Mark Takano, a senior lawmaker who has privately voiced concerns about Biden’s bid, told colleagues he’s seen private polling with Biden losing his deep-blue district after the debate.

House Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries did not share his views on Biden’s candidacy in the closed-door gathering, participants told ABC News, despite saying on Monday that he supported Biden and that his position remained unchanged.

Jeffries later told reporters the conversation about Biden with rank-and-file Democrats will continue throughout the balance of the week.

“We had a caucus meeting today that gave members an opportunity to express themselves in a candid and comprehensive fashion and those discussions will continue throughout the balance of the week,” Jeffries said on Tuesday afternoon as he entered the House chamber.

Although seven members have publicly called for Biden to step aside, the vast majority of House Democrats who spoke to reporters upon leaving the DNC reaffirmed their support for Biden as the Democratic presidential nominee.

Rep. Jerry Nadler, who privately said on a call Sunday he wanted Biden to step aside, appeared to have changed his mind as he told reporters Biden “made it very clear he is running. I am fully supportive of him. I plan to campaign for him.”

“We’re riding with Biden,” Rep. Jim Clyburn, whose support was critical for Biden to win the 2020 election, said several times as he departed the meeting.

Several other lawmakers who have not yet taken a public stance, however, refused to reveal details about the family conversation or explicitly defend the president.

Many also sought to shift the conversation to Donald Trump, as they denounced Project 2025 — a sweeping plan to overhaul the federal government proposed by a conservative group closely aligned with the former president.

Some members vented that White House and President Biden have focused the spotlight on Biden’s health, at the expense of news around Trump and the Supreme Court.

A member who is still publicly supporting Biden said people in the caucus are worried that “the age issue will continue to be a huge distraction.”

Another fear among lawmakers has also emerged: that Biden’s health takes a turn for the worse between now and November — or in the event that he wins, between November and Jan. 20 when he would be sworn in for a second term.

In a separate meeting of vulnerable lawmakers, several Democrats became emotional as they grappled with the internal party dynamics and paralysis at play.

Democrats could find themselves in a “Weekend at Bernie’s” situation of their own making, one lawmaker joked darkly to ABC News.

That same Democrat also suggested that Democratic lawmakers’ relationship with Biden now mirrored their Republican counterparts with Trump: Both groups have misgivings about their leaders but now view them as “tools” for their agendas.

Senate Democrats also huddled on Tuesday for a conference meeting — their first gathering since the Biden-Trump debate in late June.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, during his weekly press conference, declined to engage with reporters who questioned him about Biden’s ability to lead the party.

ABC News Senior Congressional Correspondent Rachel Scott asked Schumer, “Are you confident that President Biden has what it takes to win in November and serve the next four years?”

“As I said before, I’m with Joe,” Schumer said.

ABC News’ Will Steakin, Mary Bruce, John Parkinson, Arthur Jones and Mariam Khan contributed to this report.

