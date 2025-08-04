Netanyahu pushing ‘military solution’ to free hostages: Source

pawel.gaul/Getty Images

(JERUSALEM) — Unable to find a diplomatic answer to the hostage crisis, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is pushing for a “military solution” to free the remaining hostages being held by Hamas terrorists, an Israeli official told ABC News on Sunday.

Netanyahu has suggested expanding the Israeli military operation in Gaza and using military force to extract the final hostages who have been in captivity since being kidnapped in the Oct. 7, 2023, surprise attack on Israel by Hamas terrorists.

It is believed there are about 20 living hostages still being held by Hamas.

The Israeli official told ABC News that Israel and U.S. officials are in constant dialogue.

The official said there is a growing understanding on the Israeli side that Hamas is not interested in a deal on the hostages.

“Therefore, Prime Minister Netanyahu is pushing to expand military operations to release the hostages through a military solution,” the Israeli official said.

On Saturday, thousands of protesters filled the streets of Tel Aviv, demanding their government end the war and bring the last hostages home.

“They are on the absolute brink of death,” Ilay David, whose brother, Evyatar David, is believed to be among the remaining Israeli hostages being held by Hamas, told protesters gathered in Tel Aviv. “In the current unimaginable condition, they may have only days left to live.

Hamas released a video over the weekend showing Evyatar David looking painfully emaciated.

The protest erupted hours after Steve Witcoff, Donald Trump’s special envoy to the Middle East, met in Israel with the families of hostages still in captivity.

As global concern over the hunger crisis in Gaza intensifies, Witkoff and U.S. Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee traveled to the Middle East on Friday to inspect the U.S. and Israel-backed aid distribution system there.

For months, humanitarian aid organizations and international bodies have warned that Gaza is facing “critical” levels of hunger and that famine is “imminent” in parts of the Gaza Strip.

An increasing number of deaths due to malnutrition have also been reported, according to the Hamas-run Gaza Ministry of Health.

At least 175 people, including 93 children, have died from malnutrition in Gaza, according to the Gaza Health Ministry.

Throughout the conflict, Israel has maintained that it is sending enough aid into Gaza, but international aid organizations have repeatedly said there is not enough aid, and the United Nations has reported conditions of malnutrition inside Gaza.

The Israeli source who spoke to ABC News said humanitarian aid will continue to enter Gaza in areas outside combat zones and areas no longer controlled by Hamas.

