Netanyahu pushing ‘military solution’ to free hostages: Source

pawel.gaul/Getty Images

(JERUSALEM) — Unable to find a diplomatic answer to the hostage crisis, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is pushing for a “military solution” to free the remaining hostages being held by Hamas terrorists, an Israeli official told ABC News on Sunday.

Netanyahu has suggested expanding the Israeli military operation in Gaza and using military force to extract the final hostages who have been in captivity since being kidnapped in the Oct. 7, 2023, surprise attack on Israel by Hamas terrorists.

It is believed there are about 20 living hostages still being held by Hamas.

The Israeli official told ABC News that Israel and U.S. officials are in constant dialogue.

The official said there is a growing understanding on the Israeli side that Hamas is not interested in a deal on the hostages.

“Therefore, Prime Minister Netanyahu is pushing to expand military operations to release the hostages through a military solution,” the Israeli official said.

On Saturday, thousands of protesters filled the streets of Tel Aviv, demanding their government end the war and bring the last hostages home.

“They are on the absolute brink of death,” Ilay David, whose brother, Evyatar David, is believed to be among the remaining Israeli hostages being held by Hamas, told protesters gathered in Tel Aviv. “In the current unimaginable condition, they may have only days left to live.

Hamas released a video over the weekend showing Evyatar David looking painfully emaciated.

The protest erupted hours after Steve Witcoff, Donald Trump’s special envoy to the Middle East, met in Israel with the families of hostages still in captivity.

As global concern over the hunger crisis in Gaza intensifies, Witkoff and U.S. Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee traveled to the Middle East on Friday to inspect the U.S. and Israel-backed aid distribution system there.

For months, humanitarian aid organizations and international bodies have warned that Gaza is facing “critical” levels of hunger and that famine is “imminent” in parts of the Gaza Strip.

An increasing number of deaths due to malnutrition have also been reported, according to the Hamas-run Gaza Ministry of Health.

At least 175 people, including 93 children, have died from malnutrition in Gaza, according to the Gaza Health Ministry.

Throughout the conflict, Israel has maintained that it is sending enough aid into Gaza, but international aid organizations have repeatedly said there is not enough aid, and the United Nations has reported conditions of malnutrition inside Gaza.

The Israeli source who spoke to ABC News said humanitarian aid will continue to enter Gaza in areas outside combat zones and areas no longer controlled by Hamas.

Russian delegation to meet Ukrainian officials in Turkey, but unclear if Putin will attend
Contributor/Getty Images

(LONDON) — Moscow on Wednesday said it would send a delegation to Istanbul to meet with Ukrainian officials, potentially bringing diplomats from the two at-war countries together for the first known in-person direct talks in more than three years.

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov confirmed on Wednesday that Russian diplomats would travel to Turkey, but didn’t detail which officials would be present.

The confirmation followed an act of one-upmanship from President Volodymyr Zelenskyy of Ukraine, who on Wednesday said he would be willing to meet personally with Russian President Vladimir Putin, should the latter decide to travel to Turkey.

“We are ready for such direct diplomacy to put an end to killings and advance real peace,” Zelenskyy said on social media “And this must certainly be discussed with the person who makes decisions in Russia.”

Peskov, who spoke in Moscow on Wednesday, wouldn’t confirm which Russian officials would be present. Putin had on Sunday proposed the direct talks.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Graz school shooting survivors not in life-threatening condition, hospitals say
Matej Povse/Getty Images

(BELGRADE and LONDON) — Eleven people injured in a school shooting in Graz, Austria, on Tuesday are still being treated but are not in life-threatening condition, officials at the three hospitals treating the patients told ABC News.

Ten people were killed in the shooting at a high school in Austria’s second-largest city on Tuesday, with the shooter also dying by suicide in a bathroom during the incident, according to local officials.

Twelve people were initially injured, one of whom died in hospital on Tuesday.

Austrians observed a nationwide minute of silence on Wednesday morning to mourn the victims.

The suspect, a 21-year-old Austrian citizen and former student of the school who never graduated, acted alone, authorities said. The shooter used a long gun and a handgun which were found at the scene and are now being investigated, a Styria police spokesperson said.

The suspect — who was not employed at the time of the shooting — legally owned the two weapons used in the attack, officials said.

Police had no prior records on the suspect, a spokesperson said, and there was no prior warning. Officials searching the premises where the suspect lived found a farewell letter, but police have not offered a motive for the attack.

“The school shooting in Graz is a national tragedy that has deeply shocked our entire country,” Austrian Chancellor Christian Stocker said in a statement posted on social media.

He added, “Young people suddenly ripped from the lives they had ahead of them. There are no words for the pain and grief that all of us — all of Austria — are feeling right now.”

ABC News’ Morgan Winsor, Kevin Shalvey, Felix Franz and Megan Forrester contributed to this report.

Zelenskyy demands ‘action from America’ after latest Russian drone, missile attack
Ukrinform/NurPhoto via Getty Images

(ODESA, UKRAINE) — At least two people were killed in the Ukrainian city of Odesa overnight into Tuesday morning amid another night of intense nationwide Russian drone and missile strikes.

Ukraine’s air force said in a post to Telegram that Russia launched a total of 322 “air attack vehicles” into the country, among them 315 drones and seven missiles. The air force said 277 drones were shot down or otherwise neutralized, as were seven missiles.

Kyiv’s military administration said that at least four people were injured. “The majority of the damage was sustained by civilian infrastructure,” the administration wrote in a post to Telegram.

Two people were also killed in Odesa, local authorities said, with nine others injured. Among the buildings hit in the Black Sea coastal city were a maternity hospital and an emergency medical center, officials said.

Closer to the front, local officials said that three people were killed and eight injured in the eastern Donetsk region by artillery fire and drone attacks. One person was killed and eight injured in the southern city of Kherson, local authorities said.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in a post to social media that Kyiv, Odesa, Dnipro and Chernihiv regions were targeted. Russia’s bombardment included at least two North Korean-made ballistic missiles, he added.

“Residential buildings and urban infrastructure were damaged,” Zelenskyy wrote. “In Odesa, even a maternity hospital became a Russian target. Thirteen people were injured. Tragically, there are fatalities. My condolences to the families.”

“It is vital that the response to this and other similar Russian attacks is not silence from the world, but concrete action,” Zelenskyy said in his statement.

“Action from America, which has the power to force Russia into peace,” he continued. “Action from Europe, which has no alternative but to be strong. Action from others around the world who called for diplomacy and an end to the war — and whom Russia has ignored. There must be strong pressure for the sake of peace.”

Ukraine continued its own drone strike campaign overnight, according to Russia’s Defense Ministry. Russian forces downed 103 Ukrainian drones on Monday night and Tuesday morning, the ministry said in a post to Telegram.

Monday night’s attacks came 24 hours after Russian forces targeted regions throughout Ukraine with more than 470 attack drones — one of the largest aerial strikes of the war, according to Ukraine’s air force.

Earlier Monday, Russia and Ukraine held the first stage of a prisoner swap following an agreement reached during peace talks in Istanbul, Turkey.

ABC News’ Oleskiy Pshemyskiy, Morgan Winsor and Joe Simonetti contributed to this report.

