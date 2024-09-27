Netanyahu says Israel must defeat Hezbollah in UN speech amid calls for cease-fire

(NEW YORK) — In a defiant address to the United Nations General Assembly on Friday, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu vowed that his country was committed to defeating both Hezbollah and Hamas — giving a pointed warning to the groups’ chief backer, Iran.

“I have a message for the tyrants of Tehran,” Netanyahu said. “If you strike us, we will strike you, there is no place. There is no place in Iran that the long arm of Israel cannot reach.”

Appearing to back up Netanyahu’s words with action, the Israeli military carried out what an Israeli Defense Force said was “a precise strike on the central headquarters of the Hezbollah terror organization” in Beirut shortly after he finished his address on Friday.

Multiple sources told ABC News the target of the attack was Hezbollah’s leader, Hassan Nasrallah.

It was not immediately clear whether the strike was successful, but the scale of the bombing immediately sparked concern among U.S. officials who have been applying consistent diplomatic pressure to Iran in an effort to keep the country from stepping up its role in the conflict.

The increased fighting in Lebanon has some officials fearing an all-out war in the region. The Biden administration has been working to persuade Israel to agree to a 21-day ceasefire proposal crafted by the U.S. and France.

After initially rejecting the plan outright, the Israeli government seemed to soften its stance on Thursday — signaling a willingness to negotiate.

But Netanyahu did not reference the plan in his roughly 30-minute speech on Friday and made no mention of pursuing diplomatic peace with Hezbollah.

The prime minister said Israel would “continue degrading Hezbollah until all our objectives are made” and that Israel “must defeat” them.

“As long as Hezbollah chooses the path of war, Israel has no choice, and Israel has every right to remove this threat and return our citizens to their homes safely, and that’s exactly what we’re doing,” he said.

Netanyahu asserted the U.S. would not tolerate a similar situation on its own border for “even for a single day.”

Several United Nations delegates walked out of the room as Netanyahu began his address at the U.N. in New York.

“I didn’t intend to come here this year. My country is at war, fighting for its life,” the prime minister said. “But after I heard the lies and slanders leveled at my country by many of the speakers at this podium, I decided to come here and set the record straight.”

Netanyahu continued to press for “total victory” in Gaza as he called for Hamas to surrender and release all remaining Israeli hostages. He also said Israel rejected any scenario in which Hamas remained in control of Gaza after the war.

The prime minister also claimed criticism of Israel’s human rights record was unwarranted, saying Israel had helped ship more than adequate supplies of food to Gaza and continued to “spare no effort” to protect civilian lives.

“We don’t want to see a single person — a single innocent person die. That’s always a tragedy. And that’s why we do so much to minimize civilian casualties,” he said.

However, U.S. officials say Israel’s record in Gaza is checkered. A report released by the State Department in May found that the Israeli government did not cooperate with efforts to move aid into the enclave in the early months of the war against Hamas.

The same report also stated that while Israel has “the knowledge, experience, and tools” to implement “best practices for mitigating civilian harm,” the high number of civilian casualties “raises substantial questions about whether the IDF is using them effectively in all cases.”

U.S. officials have expressed similar concerns about collateral damage from Israeli military action in Lebanon.

More than 118,000 people in Lebanon have been displaced in just the last week, according to the UN. The Lebanon Ministry of Health also said hundreds of people have been killed in that time, although it’s unclear how many were combatants.

The prime minister’s office said Netanyahu would return to Israel earlier than previously planned. It also released a photo it said shows him approving the strike over the phone while sitting at a desk in New York.

WHO records 1,940 health care attacks in Ukraine since war with Russia began
Getty Images – STOCK/omersukrugoksu

(KYIV, Ukraine.) — The World Health Organization (WHO) said Monday it has confirmed 1,940 attacks on health care in Ukraine since the war with Russia began in February 2022.

This is the highest number of attacks the WHO has ever recorded in any humanitarian emergency to date, according to the agency.

During the course of the war, 86% of these attacks have targeted health care facilities, usually with heavy weapons, according to the WHO. The agency said attacks on health facilities have “intensified significantly” since December 2023 and are now occurring nearly every day.

“In 2024, we are observing a lot of double-tap attacks,” Dr. Jarno Habicht, the WHO representative in Ukraine, said in a statement. “Now we have more shelling of civilian infrastructure than before. We are losing colleagues — health-care workers, nurses, doctors, paramedics.”

“This year, many more health-care workers have also been injured than before. According to WHO data, first responders and health transportation are 3 times more likely to suffer harm from attacks compared to other health-care personnel,” the statement continued.

The WHO said so far this year, 34 health care workers and patients have been killed in health care attacks compared to 24 deaths in 2023.

Additionally, 229 people have been injured in health care attacks so far this year, which is higher than the figures reported in both 2022 and 2023. According to the WHO, every fourth attack on health care this year has resulted in injuries.

“We are witnessing a blatant disregard for the fundamental principles of humanitarian law,” Dr Emanuele Bruni, World Health Emergencies lead at the WHO Country Office in Ukraine, said in a statement. “The widespread attacks on Ukraine’s infrastructure have made access to electricity, water and heating an urgent priority. This war is affecting every person across Ukraine — including health-care professionals and providers — in diverse and profound ways.”

Last month, Okhmatdyt Children’s Hospital in Kyiv — one of the most well-respected children’s hospitals in the country — was damaged when five Ukrainian cities fell under attack. At least two people were killed in the attack on the hospital, including one female physician, and at least seven children were injured, according to officials.

In November 2022, a newborn baby was killed when a missile strike hit a maternity hospital in the town of Vilniansk in Zaporizhzhia Oblast, the local mayor told ABC News at the time.

For communities that are near the frontlines, access to health care has been severely impacted, increasing the risk of severe illness and death among residents. Since February 2022, an average of 200 ambulances have been damaged or destroyed every year in shelling attacks, according to the WHO.

The WHO noted that Ukrainian health authorities have been responding to areas that are facing health needs and challenges but there are still gaps to fill. The WHO said it has distributed approximately 3,750 tons of medical supplies, including ambulances, medicines and generators, throughout the country.

“Ultimately, the healthcare workforce of Ukraine are genuine heroes,” Habicht said. “Despite ongoing attacks, despite all the challenges, they continue saving people’s lives.”

20 more dead, 450 injured as new round of explosions rocks Lebanon: Health officials
Ambulances rush wounded people to a hospital in the southern Lebanese city of Sidon on September 17, 2024. (MAHMOUD ZAYYAT/AFP via Getty Images)

(LONDON) — At least 20 more people were killed and 450 injured in Lebanon on Wednesday after a series of new explosions of wireless devices rocked the South, the Bekaa and the southern suburbs of Beirut, according to the Ministry of Health and the Lebanese Red Cross.

More than 30 ambulances are providing treatment and evacuations to wounded people in Lebanon on Wednesday, the Lebanese Red Cross said.

The Lebanese Army command has asked citizens not to gather in places witnessing security incidents to allow medical teams to arrive.

Members of the Lebanese Civil Defense are working to extinguish fires that broke out inside homes, cars and shops in the Bekaa, the South, Mount Lebanon and the southern suburbs due to the explosions, officials said.

All walkie-talkie devices were taken from security services members at the Rafiq Harir International Airport in Beirut after news of the devices exploding.

Pagers explode across Lebanon on Tuesday

At least 12 civilians were killed and at least 2,800 people injured in the explosions that took place Tuesday, according to Lebanese authorities. Around 460 of the injuries were critical and required surgery, Lebanese Health Minister Firass Abiad said. Most victims are suffering from eye and facial injuries, while others suffered injuries to hands and fingers, he said.

Israel was behind the deadly explosion of pagers across Lebanon on Tuesday, sources told ABC News on Wednesday.

The Hezbollah militant group said it is conducting a “security and scientific investigation” into the explosion of pagers across Lebanon on Tuesday.

Hezbollah said 11 of its members were killed on Tuesday, though — as is typical in its statements — did not specify how they died.

“We hold the Israeli enemy fully responsible for this criminal aggression, which also targeted civilians and led to the deaths of a number of martyrs and the injury of a large number with various wounds,” Hezbollah said of the pager explosions in a Tuesday statement.

In a Wednesday morning statement, Hezbollah said it would continue operations to “support Gaza,” and vowed a “reckoning” for Israel for the “massacre on Tuesday.”

The dead and injured included people who are not members of Hezbollah. Lebanese officials said that an 8-year-old girl and an 11-year-old boy are among the dead.

Israel has not commented on explosions

Israel has not commented on its alleged involvement in the apparent attack, which prompted chaos in the capital Beirut and elsewhere in Hezbollah’s south Lebanon heartland.

Around 100 hospitals received wounded people, the Lebanese Ministry of Public Health said, with hospitals in Beirut and its southern suburb quickly filling to capacity. Patients were then directed to other hospitals outside the region.

The Iranian ambassador to Lebanon, Mojtaba Amani, was among those who had one of the pagers and was injured in an explosion Tuesday, according to Iranian state TV. The diplomat said in a phone call that he was “feeling well and fully conscious,” according to Iranian state TV.

“I am proud and honored that my blood has become one with the blood of the honorable Lebanese people, as a result of the horrific terrorist crime that targeted our brotherly Lebanon yesterday. This noble country has stood with dignity and pride since the first day of al-Aqsa Storm,” Amani said Wednesday.

At least 14 people were also injured in targeted attacks on Hezbollah members in Syria, according to the Syrian Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Fears grow of Israel-Hezbollah escalation

The alleged Israeli operation has again piqued fears of escalation in the Israel-Hezbollah conflict ongoing since Oct. 8, when members of the Iranian-backed group began cross-border attacks in support of Hamas’ war with Israel in the Gaza Strip.

Frontier skirmishes, Israeli strikes and Hezbollah rocket and artillery salvoes have been near-constant through 11 months of war in Gaza. Israeli officials have repeatedly threatened to launch a new military operation against Hezbollah along the Israel-Lebanon border. Tens of thousands of Israelis have left their homes in border regions due to the fighting.

The Israel Defense Forces said warplanes hit Hezbollah targets in six locations in southern Lebanon overnight into Wednesday. Artillery strikes were also conducted, it added.

Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah is due to make a public address on Thursday afternoon to address the situation. In February, Nasrallah urged members to stop using their cellphones, describing the technology as “a deadly agent.”

Schools across Lebanon will be closed on Wednesday, Lebanese state media reported, citing the country’s Minister of Education. Schools and offices closed include public and private schools, high schools, technical institutes, the Lebanese University and private higher education institutions, Lebanese state media reported.

The Lebanese Council of Ministers collectively condemned “this criminal Israeli aggression, which constitutes a serious violation of Lebanese sovereignty and a crime by all standards.”

It added that “the government immediately began making all necessary contacts with the countries concerned and the United Nations to place it before its responsibilities regarding this continuing crime.”

World reacts to pager attacks

The United Nations special coordinator for Lebanon condemned the attack on Lebanon, calling it an “extremely concerning escalation in what is an already unacceptably volatile context,” in a statement released by the U.N. Office of the Spokesperson for the Secretary General.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken said during a press conference in Egypt on Wednesday that the U.S. “did not know about and was not involved” in Israel’s pager attacks in Lebanon and Syria — but said that officials were still gathering information and did not directly blame Israel.

“Broadly speaking, we’ve been very clear, and we remain very clear about the importance of all parties avoiding any steps that could further escalate the conflict that we’re trying to resolve in Gaza,” Blinken said. Its spread to other fronts, he added, is “clearly not in the interest of anyone involved.”

A cease-fire deal in Gaza, Blinken added, would “materially improve the prospects of defusing the situation” on the Israeli-Lebanese border and allow thousands of people living near the area on both sides of the divide to return home.

The U.S. and the European Union have both designated the Hezbollah militant group a foreign terrorist organization.

ABC News’ Luis Martinez, Shannon K. Kingston, Ghazi Balkiz, Morgan Winsor, Anne Flaherty, Nasser Atta, Joe Simonetti, Jordana Miller and Helena Skinner contributed to this report.

‘Spiders’ on Mars? NASA scientists recreate mysterious Red Planet formations
This image from NASA’s Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter, acquired May 13, 2018, during winter at the South Pole of Mars, shows a carbon dioxide ice cap covering the region. As the sun returns in the spring, “spiders” begin to emerge from the landscape. (NASA/JPL-Caltech/Univ. of Arizona)

(NEW YORK) — Over two decades since NASA researchers first saw images of mysterious, spider-like formations across the southern hemisphere of Mars, the space agency announced it’s recreated the planet’s “spiders” here on Earth.

Dubbed “araneiform terrain,” the formations span over a half-mile long and have hundreds of branches that resemble spider legs, according to NASA.

Theories surrounding the Red Planet’s “spiders” date back to 2003, when researchers got a glimpse of the terrain via Mars orbiters, with many believing they are formed through carbon dioxide ice, which doesn’t occur naturally on Earth.

To confirm this hypothesis, researchers from NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL) in Southern California said they recreated the formation process in a simulated Mars environment that mimicked the planet’s air pressure and temperature.

The simulation chamber — called the Dirty Under-vacuum Simulation Testbed for Icy Environments, or DUSTIE for short — uses liquid nitrogen to reach temperatures as low as minus 301 degrees Fahrenheit, according to NASA.

Results from the five-year study were published this month in The Planetary Science Journal.

“The spiders are strange, beautiful geologic features in their own right,” JPL researcher Lauren Mc Keown said in a Sept. 11 press release. “These experiments will help tune our models for how they form.”

Researchers found that when sunlight heats soil underneath slabs of carbon dioxide ice that form on the surface of Mars each winter, the soil absorbs the heat and causes the ice closest to it to turn directly into carbon dioxide gas, according to NASA.

This process, called “sublimation,” causes the ice to crack and brings dust and soil to the surface of the ice, according to the agency.

“When winter turns to spring and the remaining ice sublimates, according to the theory, the spiderlike scars from those small eruptions are what’s left behind,” researchers wrote in the study.

To recreate the formation process in DUSTIE, researchers said they analyzed simulated Mars soil that was contained and submerged into a liquid nitrogen bath.

Matching the reduced air pressure to match that of Mars’ southern hemisphere, researchers said they watched as carbon dioxide gas then flowed into the chamber and condensed into ice over a period of three to five hours.

Researchers then placed a heater inside the chamber below the simulated soil to warm it up and crack the ice.

Mc Keown said she was “ecstatic” when the theories were proven by seeing a carbon dioxide gas plume erupt from within the Mars soil simulation.

Lab experiments and orbiter images are the closest look NASA has at these unique Martian spiders, with the Curiosity and Perseverance rovers exploring far from the region where they occur.

So far, a spacecraft has yet to land on the Red Planet’s southern hemisphere.

