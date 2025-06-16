Netanyahu tells ABC he’s not ruling out taking out Iran’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei

(WASHINGTON) — Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu told ABC News on Monday that targeting Iran’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei would end, not escalate, the ongoing fight between Israel and Iran that erupted late last week.

When asked by ABC News Chief Washington Correspondent Jonathan Karl about reports from ABC News and other outlets that President Donald Trump rejected an Israeli plan to assassinate Iran’s Supreme Leader, concerned that it would escalate the conflict, Netanyahu said, “It’s not going to escalate the conflict, it’s going to end the conflict.”

“We’ve had half a century of conflict spread by this regime that terrorizes everyone in the Middle East; has bombed the Aramco oil fields in Saudi Arabia; is spreading terrorism and subversion and sabotage everywhere,” Netanyahu said. “The ‘forever war’ is what Iran wants, and they’re bringing us to the brink of nuclear war. In fact, what Israel is doing is preventing this, bringing an end to this aggression, and we can only do so by standing up to the forces of evil.”

Asked if Israel would indeed target the supreme leader, Netanyahu said that Israel was “doing what we need to do.”

“I’m not going to get into the details, but we’ve targeted their top nuclear scientists,” Netanyahu told. “It’s basically Hitler’s nuclear team.”

Netanyahu said it in America’s interest to support Israel as it seeks to eliminate Iran’s nuclear program.

“Today, it’s Tel Aviv. Tomorrow, it’s New York. Look, I understand ‘America First’. I don’t understand ‘America Dead’. That’s what these people want. They chant ‘Death to America.’ So we’re doing something that is in the service of mankind, of humanity, and it’s a battle of good against evil. America does, should, and does stand with the good. That’s what President Trump is doing, And I deeply appreciate his support,” he told Karl.

Israel’s prime minister also dismissed a Wall Street Journal report that Iran has signaled to partners that it is seeking to end hostilities and resume negotiations over its nuclear program.

“I’m not surprised. I mean, they want to continue to have these fake talks in which they lie, they cheat, they string the U.S. along. And, you know, we have very solid Intel on that,” he said. “They want to keep on building their nuclear weapons and building their mass ballistic missile arsenal, which they’re firing at our people. They want to continue to create the two existential threats against Israel while they’re talking. That’s not going to happen.”

Asked to respond to some Republicans opposed to America’s military support for Israel’s strikes against Iran, including commentator Tucker Carlson, Netanyahu said Iran is a “threat to the entire world.”

“We’re not just fighting our enemy. We’re fighting your enemy. For God’s sake, they chant, “death to Israel, death to America.” We’re simply on their way. And this could reach America soon,” Netanyahu said.

In his Friday newsletter, Carlson wrote that “The United States should not at any level participate in a war with Iran. No funding, no American weapons, no troops on the ground,” and that the United States should let Israel ‘fight their own wars’.

“We’re taking the action. America is supporting us in defense. Deeply, deeply appreciated. But this is a threat to the entire world,” Netanyahu said. “It’s a threat to Israel; as I said — to our Arab neighbors; to Europe; to America. They chant ‘Death to America.’ It’s though — ‘This is not your business’? This is not myopia. This is utter blindness.”

“Sometimes you have to take a stand against evil. And that’s what the American people instinctively understand. Most of them, I have to say. And that’s what President Trump understands. We cannot let that happen,” he added.

In an updated travel advisory on Monday, the State Department appears to have classified all of Israel and the West Bank as “Level 4: Do Not Travel”—its highest advisory level.

(ROME) — President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met privately in Rome on Saturday before attending the funeral for Pope Francis.

White House Communications Director Steven Cheung told the press pool traveling with Trump that the two men had a “very productive session.” More details about the meeting “will follow,” he said.

“Good meeting. We discussed a lot one on one,” Zelenskyy posted on X after the meeting. “Hoping for results on everything we covered. Protecting lives of our people. Full and unconditional ceasefire. Reliable and lasting peace that will prevent another war from breaking out. Very symbolic meeting that has potential to become historic, if we achieve joint results.”

This was the first meeting between the two men since their contentious encounter in the White House Oval Office in late February.

Late Friday, following special envoy Steve Witkoff’s meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow earlier in the day, Trump posted that it was “a good day in talks and meetings with Russia and Ukraine,” and he suggested it’s now time for the two sides to meet at “very high levels.”

“They are very close to a deal, and the two sides should now meet, at very high levels, to “finish it off,” he wrote on his social media site.

“Most of the major points are agreed to. Stop the bloodshed, NOW. We will be wherever is necessary to help facilitate the END to this cruel and senseless war!” Trump added in the post, but provided no additional information about the apparent progress.

Zelenskyy and his wife, Olena Zelenska, were seated about seven people away from Trump and the first lady Melania Trump, according to the press pool.

Former President Biden and former first lady Jill Biden were about four rows behind them.

(WASHINGTON) — President Donald Trump on Thursday announced he’s nominating Michael Waltz to be U.S. ambassador to the United Nations, while Secretary of State Marco Rubio will serve as interim national security adviser while keeping his current role as well.

“I am pleased to announce that I will be nominating Mike Waltz to be the next United States Ambassador to the United Nations,” Trump wrote on his conservative social media platform. “From his time in uniform on the battlefield, in Congress and, as my National Security Advisor, Mike Waltz has worked hard to put our Nation’s Interests first. I know he will do the same in his new role.”

“In the interim, Secretary of State Marco Rubio will serve as National Security Advisor, while continuing his strong leadership at the State Department,” Trump continued. “Together, we will continue to fight tirelessly to Make America, and the World, SAFE AGAIN. Thank you for your attention to this matter!”

Sources had told ABC News earlier Thursday that Waltz was expected to leave his post as national security adviser.

The move came as President Trump has been increasingly frustrated by Waltz after he came under intense scrutiny for inadvertently adding a reporter to a Signal chat with top Trump officials discussing a U.S. military strike on Houthi rebels in Yemen.

Waltz responded to Trump’s announcement on X, writing: “I’m deeply honored to continue my service to President Trump and our great nation.”

Rubio was a National Prayer Event at the White House earlier Thursday before the news broke. He was seen standing in the colonnade on his phone, and at times speaking with White House deputy chief of staff Stephen Miller.

State Department spokesperson Tammy Bruce learned about Rubio replacing Waltz in the middle of Thursday’s press briefing. She was being asked by reporters on whether Rubio would consider the position when Trump’s social media post came out.

“It is clear that I just heard this from you,” Bruce said as she reacted to the news in real time. She praised Rubio as “a man who, as I think you all know, has worn several hats from day one” and is “someone who is well known by the president.”

Bruce said the move was not “not entirely surprising,” but acknowledged “these last 100 days, it’s like hanging onto a freaking bullet train.”

Waltz was spotted doing a Fox News interview at the White House on Thursday morning, but was not present later on at the prayer event.

He was in attendance at Trump’s Cabinet meeting on Wednesday, where he offered praise for the president’s leadership and strength on the world stage during his first 100 days in office.

Trump publicly defended Waltz in the aftermath of the March Signal mishap, telling NBC News the day after details came to light in an article by The Atlantic’s Jeffrey Goldberg that Waltz “has learned a lesson and is a good man.”

Trump was asked further about Waltz’s future by The Atlantic in an April 24 interview. He said Waltz was “fine” despite being “beat up” after accidentally adding Goldberg to the group chat.

Trump also said in that interview that Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, who also came under fire for the Signal fiasco, was “safe.”

“I think we learned: Maybe don’t use Signal, okay?” Trump said about the controversy. “If you want to know the truth. I would frankly tell these people not to use Signal, although it’s been used by a lot of people. But, whatever it is, whoever has it, whoever owns it, I wouldn’t want to use it.”

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

(WASHINGTON) — President Donald Trump escalated his war with Harvard University on Wednesday, accusing it of “treating the country with great disrespect” and suggesting that it should stop fighting his policies.

“But Harvard wants to fight. They want to show how smart they are, and they’re getting their a– kicked, Trump told reporters in the Oval Office.

“All they’re doing is getting in deeper and deeper and deeper,” Trump said. “They’ve got to behave themselves.”

The president has accused Harvard of being antisemitic and taking in billions of federal dollars.

“I think they’re dealing very badly. Every time they fight, they lose another $250 million,” Trump said. “Yesterday, we found another $100 million.”

The president also doubled down on his claims that the school has enrolled too many foreign students and not done enough to ensure they aren’t “troublemakers.”

“They’re taking people from areas of the world that are very radicalized, we don’t want them making trouble in our country,” Trump said, adding that Harvard should cap its foreign students at 15%.

“We have people who want to go to Harvard and other schools. They can’t get in because we have foreign students there. But I want to make sure that the foreign students are people that can love our country,” he said.

Last month, Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem sent a letter to Harvard demanding information on every international student with an F-1 visa that allows nonimmigrants to study in the U.S., warning that failing to comply with the request would result in the withdrawal of the school’s Student and Exchange Visitor Program certification.

Harvard, which has sued the administration over its funding and grant cuts, said in a statement that it provided the federal government with “thousands of data points concerning its entire F-1 visa student population.” However, last week, Noem announced that she revoked the school’s SEVP certification and prevented it from accepting foreign students.

Harvard filed a lawsuit the next day and a judge granted a temporary order blocking the move.

Asked about a group of Jewish students at Harvard who protested on Tuesday against the federal government’s threats and cuts over perceived antisemitism, Trump dismissed their criticism and reiterated his claims of antisemitism at Harvard and other elite institutions.

“They’re hurting themselves. They’re fighting,” Trump said. “You know, Columbia has been, really, and they were very, very bad. What they’ve done that very antisemitic and lots of other things. But they’re working with us on finding a solution. And, you know, they take it off that hot seat. But Harvard wants to fight.”

