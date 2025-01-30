Netflix announces 2025 slate during Next on Netflix event: All the details

During its Next on Netflix presentation on Thursday, Netflix announced a slew of upcoming releases for their most-anticipated shows and movies of 2025. Here’s a look at some of the highlights:

Squid Game season three will premiere on June 27. The final episodes will pick up just after season two’s cliffhanger ending.

While the fifth and final season of Stranger Things is set to release this year, it still doesn’t have a premiere date. Wednesday season two doesn’t have a release date either, but the streamer did release first-look footage from the new episodes.

Ginny & Georgia season three debuts June 5, while Everybody’s Live with John Mulaney, a new live talk show hosted by the comedian, kicks off March 12 at 10 p.m. ET.

As for other series coming this year, fans can expect a new installment of Ryan Murphy‘s Monster, as well as new seasons of Black Mirror, Emily in Paris, Nobody Wants This, The Witcher, My Life With the Walter Boys and The Vince Staples Show.

On the film side of things, Guillermo del Toro’s Frankenstein is slated for a November release, while Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery, the third installment in the Knives Out series, is due out this fall.

Jay Kelly, a new Noah Baumbach film starring George Clooney, Adam Sandler and Laura Dern, is also premiering this fall. The film is described as a “heartbreaking comedy.”

Other movies coming to the streamer include the Charlize Theron-starring sequel The Old Guard 2, out on July 2, and a currently untitled film by Kathryn Bigelow, arriving in the fall.

In addition to these highlights, Netflix has entered an exclusive first-look deal with Lena Dunham, who will develop and create projects for them through her company Good Thing Going.

Nominations for the 2025 Screen Actors Guild Awards are here.

Actors Joey King and Cooper Koch were initially set to announce this year’s SAG Awards nominees Wednesday morning during a press conference, which was set to stream on Netflix’s YouTube channel, but that event was canceled due to the wildfires ravaging Los Angeles.

Nominations were instead announced via press release on the SAG Awards’ website.

Wicked was the most-nominated film this year with five nominations, earning nods for outstanding performance by a cast in a motion picture, outstanding action performance by a stunt ensemble in a motion picture and acting nominations for stars Cynthia Erivo, Ariana Grande and Jonathan Bailey.

A Complete Unknown followed close behind with four nods, while Emilia Pérez and Anora snagged three noms each.

On the television side, Shōgun was the most-nominated series of the year with five nominations, earning nods for outstanding performance by an ensemble in a drama series, outstanding action performance by a stunt ensemble in a television series and acting nominations for stars Tadanobu Asano, Hiroyuki Sanada and Anna Sawai.

The Bear and The Diplomat followed close behind with four noms and three noms, respectively.

There are 20 first-time actor nominees this year, including Grande, Pamela Anderson, Kristen Bell, Adam Brody, Nicola Coughlan, Harrison Ford, Karla Sofía Gascón, Demi Moore and Zoe Saldaña.

Bell is set to host the 31st annual awards ceremony, which will see Jane Fonda receive the SAG Life Achievement Award, the highest honor from SAG-AFTRA.

The ceremony will stream live globally on Netflix on Sunday, Feb. 23.

Brad Pitt has found his next starring role.

The actor will star in and produce the film Heart of the Beast for Paramount Pictures, Deadline first reported on Friday. David Ayer will direct the action adventure movie, marking his and Pitt’s first collaboration since they worked together on the 2014 film Fury.

Cameron Alexander wrote and will executive produce Heart of the Beast, which follows the story of a former Army Special Forces soldier and his retired combat dog who have to survive after their plane crashes in the Alaskan wilderness.

La La Land director Damien Chazelle and Olivia Hamilton will also work as producers on the film, along with Ayer and Richard Raymond, who is co-producing. 

Halle Berry is supporting those affected by the devastating Los Angeles wildfires.

Berry announced on Instagram on Jan. 9 that she was donating her entire wardrobe to those in need.

The Oscar winner is collaborating with fellow actress Sharon Stone and +COOP, a home goods store in Beverly Hills, to promote donation efforts, collecting gently used clothing for men, women and children displaced by the fires.

+COOP was founded by real estate agent Jenna Cooper and turned its shop into a temporary fire relief donation collection center amid the deadly wildfires.

“I’m packing up my entire closet and heading over to the COOP! If you live in the Southern California area, I urge you to do the same,” Berry wrote in the caption. “This is something we can do right now today to help all of the displaced families that are in need of the basics today!”

She added, “Thank you @sharonstone for your leadership. Love you Lady.”

The post included a video clip originally shared on Stone’s Instagram account, in which Stone is heard promoting the donation effort.

“We’re at the COOP at 7282 Beverly Blvd., collecting gently used clothing for kids, men, women, children, people that have been displaced and affected by the fire,” she says. “We have beautiful cashmere sweaters, jeans, new socks, shoes, clothes, blankets … you can come and shop, you can also come and donate.”

The LA wildfires have caused significant destruction, resulting in thousands of residents being displaced.

At least 24 people have died and more than a dozen others remain unaccounted for. Firefighters continue to battle the flames, which remain only partially contained, and have been fueled by severe drought conditions and strong winds.

