Netflix announces Kennedy family series starring Michael Fassbender

<figure><img src="https://s3.amazonaws.com/syndication.abcaudio.com/files/2025-10-20/Getty_MichaelFassbender_102025.png" alt=""><figcaption>Michael Fassbender attends the SAG-AFTRA Foundation Conversations Presents 'The Agency' event at The Meryl Streep Center for Performing Artists on April 6, 2025, in Los Angeles, California. (Amanda Edwards/Getty Images for SAG-AFTRA Foundation)</figcaption></figure><p>A new series centered on the Kennedy family is coming to Netflix.</p><p>The streaming service has announced that the new drama series <em>Kennedy</em>, based on the <strong>Fredrik Logevall</strong> book <em>JFK: Coming of Age in the American Century, 1917-1965</em>, is on the way.</p><p><strong>Michael Fassbender</strong> will star in the eight-episode series as <strong>Joe Kennedy, Sr</strong>. The show will be directed by <em>Another Round</em> helmer <strong>Thomas Vinterberg</strong>. It will be showrun and executive produced by <strong>Sam Shaw</strong>.</p><p>"<em>Kennedy</em> reveals the intimate lives, loves, rivalries and tragedies that shaped the most iconic dynasty in modern history, and helped create the world we live in today," according to its official logline. "Beginning in the 1930s, the first season charts the improbable ascent of <strong>Joe</strong> and <strong>Rose Kennedy</strong> and their nine children, including rebellious second son <strong>Jack</strong>, who struggles to escape the shadow of his golden boy older brother."</p><p>Shaw told Netflix that the story of the Kennedys is "the closest we have to American mythology — somewhere between Shakespeare and <em>The Bold and the Beautiful</em>."</p><p>He also praised Logevall's biography, saying it was stunning and nuanced. Shaw said the book "pulls a veil on the human strivings and burdens behind the myth, revealing as much about our present moment, how we got here and where we're going, as about the Kennedys themselves."</p><p>Shaw said he is thrilled to explore this family's saga "at a moment when our past feels urgently present."</p>
Prime Video shares first look at ‘Fallout’ season 2
Fall for the first-look photos of Fallout season 2.
Prime Video has released the first images showing off the second season of its series based on the popular video game franchise.
Season 2 picks up in the aftermath of the first season’s finale for a journey through the Mojave Desert to the post-apocalyptic city called New Vegas.
Ella Purnell, Aaron Moten, Walton Goggins, Kyle MacLachlan, Moisés Arias and Frances Turner star in the hit series.
The show tells the story of the haves and the have-nots in a world that’s rebuilding 200 years after an apocalypse.
“The gentle denizens of luxury fallout shelters are forced to return to the irradiated hellscape their ancestors left behind—and are shocked to discover an incredibly complex, gleefully weird, and highly violent universe waiting for them,” according to an official description.
Fallout season 2 premieres on Prime Video in December.
Movie star Denzel Washington says he doesn’t watch movies
Don’t go looking for Denzel Washington at the cinema.
The actor opened up about his moviegoing habits — or lack thereof — in a recent video interview with director Spike Lee and A$AP Rocky for GQ.
During the interview, Rocky asked Washington about his favorite cinematic moments from Lee’s filmography. “Do you have any dolly shots of this guy that you admire?” Rocky said.
“I don’t watch movies, man. I really don’t,” Washington responded. “I’m just being honest with you. I don’t watch movies, man. I don’t go to the movies, I don’t watch movies.”
The rapper asked if Washington’s disinterest is due to the fact that he is a movie star himself.
“Probably,” Washington said. “I’m tired of movies.”
Lee then asked how many films Washington has acted in.
“Too many,” Washington said, before saying he believes he’s made around 50 movies during the span of his career.
One of those films is Lee’s most recent feature, Highest 2 Lowest, which marks his fifth collaboration with Washington. Rocky co-stars in the film, which released in theaters on Aug. 15 and will arrive on Apple TV+ on Sept. 5.
Netflix shares first look at ‘Nobody Wants This’ season 2
Everybody wants to see the first look at season 2 of Nobody Wants This.
Netflix has released new details about the upcoming second season, as well as new photos of Kristen Bell and Adam Brody in character as Joanne and Noah in the romantic comedy series.
Season 1 of the show found Noah seemingly turning down the head rabbi position at his synagogue and choosing to be with Joanne. The season 2 photos show that the interfaith couple appears to still be together. Nobody Wants This creator Erin Foster told Netflix she’s excited to explore how the couple’s relationship deepens throughout season 2.
“It’s such an interesting part of every relationship when you now have to see if you can make it work with each other’s friends, day-to-day routines, and how you handle the milestones that come in those first few months together from holidays, birthdays, and what you each think the future should look like,” Foster said.
Justine Lupe and Timothy Simons also return in season 2 as Morgan and Sasha, the main couple’s close-knit siblings. Joining the cast this time around are Brody’s real-life wife, Leighton Meester, as well as Miles Fowler, Alex Karpovsky and Arian Moayed.
Nobody Wants This season 2 will be available to stream on Netflix on Oct. 23.
