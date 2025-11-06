Netflix announces ‘Stranger Things: Tales From ’85’ animated series coming in 2026

Netflix announces ‘Stranger Things: Tales From ’85’ animated series coming in 2026

A still from ‘Stranger Things: Tales From ’85.’ (Netflix)

An animated Stranger Things TV series is coming next year.

Netflix has announced that it will release the animated series Stranger Things: Tales From ’85 in 2026. A featurette, first look and the voice cast for the series have also been announced.

This new series will welcome audiences back to Hawkins, Indiana, during the winter of 1985.

“The original characters must fight new monsters and unravel a paranormal mystery terrorizing their town,” the show’s official synopsis reads.

Brooklyn Davey Norstedt voices Eleven, Jolie Hoang-Rappaport takes on the voice of Max, Luca Diaz voices Mike, Elisha “EJ” Williams plays the voice of Lucas, Braxton Quinney is Dustin, Ben Plessala is the voice of Will and Brett Gipson voices Hopper.

Additional voice cast members include Odessa A’zion, Janeane Garofalo and Lou Diamond Phillips.

Stranger Things creators Matt Duffer and Ross Duffer serve as executive producers on the show, as do Hilary Leavitt, Shawn Levy and Dan Cohen.

The streamer made the announcement of the new animated show as part of its Stranger Things Day celebration. In the first season of the live-action series, Will Byers went missing on Nov. 6, 1983. In the years after Stranger Things first premiered in 2016, fans have used that date as a special day to celebrate the show.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Related Posts

‘The Hunting Wives’ renewed for season 2 at Netflix
‘The Hunting Wives’ renewed for season 2 at Netflix
Brittany Snow and Malin Akerman in ‘The Hunting Wives.’ (Netflix)

The Hunting Wives has scored a second season.

Netflix has renewed the drama series for season 2. Brittany Snow and Malin Akerman, as well as much of the original cast, will return for the upcoming new season of the show.

Also confirmed to be returning for season 2 are Jaime Ray Newman as Callie, Evan Jonigkeit as Graham and George Ferrier as Brad.

As for what fans can expect in the new episodes, it seems “Sophie and Margo are on the outs,” according to the season 2 logline. “But soon enough, old secrets and new foes force them back together. As they play their dangerous games, the question arises: Are they the hunters or the hunted?”

Rebecca Cutter created and executive produced the series, which was based on May Cobb‘s 2021 novel. Season 2 will be a continuation of the story from an original script by Cutter.

“I’m so excited to write these amazing characters again,” Cutter told Netflix. “And I can’t wait to take the audience on another sexy, twisted, batshit crazy ride through Maple Brook.”

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Emil Wakim will not return to ‘Saturday Night Live’ for season 51
Emil Wakim will not return to ‘Saturday Night Live’ for season 51
Emil Wakim walks the red carpet of SNL50: The Homecoming Concert on Friday, February 14, 2025. (Jamie McCarthy/Peacock)

Another Saturday Night Live cast member is leaving the show.

Emil Wakim will not return as part of the upcoming season 51 of the late-night sketch comedy series. The comedian joined the show ahead of season 50.

Wakim’s departure from SNL was confirmed in a post he shared to Instagram on Wednesday.

“i won’t be returning to snl next year. it was a gut punch of a call to get but i’m so grateful for my time there,” Wakim captioned a post filled with photos from his time working on the show.

The comedian shared that every time he scanned his ID to enter 30 Rockefeller Center, he “would think how insane it is to get to work there.”

“it was the most terrifying, thrilling, and rewarding experience of my life and i will miss it dearly and all the brilliant people that work there that made it feel like a home. thank u to lorne for taking a chance on me and changing my life,” Wakim wrote.

He ended his message by saying he feels so lucky to have brought some of himself to SNL “and say things i believed in.”

“i’m excited for whatever chapter comes next. here’s to making more art without compromise,” Wakim wrote.

Former SNL cast member Chris Redd shared support for Wakim in the comment section. “Congrats! You made it to the other side!” Redd wrote.

Comedian Nikki Glaser also sent kind words Wakim’s way. “You made a mark on that show that will not be forgotten,” she commented.

This all comes after Wakim’s former SNL co-star Devon Walker announced he was leaving the show in a post shared to Instagram on Tuesday.

“me and baby broke up,” Walker captioned his post announcing the decision.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

‘The Batman Part II’ will begin filming in spring 2026
‘The Batman Part II’ will begin filming in spring 2026
Robert Pattinson attends the Dior Homme Menswear Spring/Summer 2026 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on June 27, 2025, in Paris, France. (Francois Durand/Getty Images)

Battinson will be back in action next spring.

Robert Pattinson will return to the role of Bruce Wayne to start filming Matt Reeves‘ sequel The Batman Part II in spring 2026.

The news came from the Warner Bros. Discovery letter to shareholders from CEO David Zaslav as reported on by Variety. The superhero film will begin shooting next spring ahead of the scheduled October 2027 release.

Also shared in the letter to shareholders was the upcoming schedule of DC Universe films, hot off the success of James Gunn‘s Superman. The shared plan shows off what else is to come from the new superhero cinematic universe.

“In film, James Gunn is busy preparing the next installments of the DC super family, including Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow (2026), Clayface (2026) and the next Wonder Woman. In addition, The Batman II (2027) is preparing to begin shooting next spring, among several other projects in development.”

Zaslav also elaborated more on the 10-year vision for the DC Universe, including its slate of TV projects such as The Penguin, a new season of Peacemaker and the upcoming series Lanterns, which is set to debut in 2026.

“In a precise and measured way, the DC franchise will increasingly overlay across the studio’s broader efforts: from film and TV to consumer products, games, experiences and social,” the shareholder letter reads.

The Batman Part II flies into theaters on Oct. 1, 2027.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.