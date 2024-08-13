Netflix drops trailer to ‘Chestnut vs. Kobayashi: Unfinished Beef’

Netflix drops trailer to ‘Chestnut vs. Kobayashi: Unfinished Beef’
Netflix

Netflix has announced that the anticipated rematch between former Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest champs Joey Chestnut and Takeru Kobayashi will stream live on Netflix from HyperX Arena Las Vegas, located at Luxor Hotel and Casino, on Sept. 2.

The dramatic narration on a brand-new trailer plays over the visual of a glistening glizzy. “To be the greatest, it takes hunger few understand.”

Verdi‘s bombastic “Messa da Requiem” then punctuates a shot of the two gastronomic gladiators staring each other down, a massive platter of hot dogs between them.

“Two champions. One legendary beef,” a title card reads, teasing the first matchup between the pair in 15 years. 

Kobayashi, colloquially referred to as the Godfather of Competitive Eating, stormed the Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest in 2001, when he won the coveted mustard yellow belt by eating 50 hot dogs in 10 minutes — doubling the previous record for the contest.

He dominated the contest for years, thanks to his so-called Solomon Method: dunking his dogs in liquid to make them easier to gobble.

Chestnut later emerged as his main nemesis, and the pair went head-to-head every July 4, with Joey finally beating Kobayashi in 2007.

However, a contract dispute between Kobayashi and Major League Eating saw him banned from the competition since 2010, clearing the way for Chestnut to dominate virtually unchallenged since.

However, in June, MLE banned Chestnut from the July 4 contest due to his decision to endorse vegan hot dogs instead of Nathan’s.

 

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Related Posts

Dr. Ruth Westheimer, sex therapist and pop culture icon, dead at 96
Dr. Ruth Westheimer, sex therapist and pop culture icon, dead at 96
Michael Kovac/Getty Images for Radio Hall of Fame

Dr. Ruth Westheimer, the pioneering sex therapist, author and talk show host, has died, her publicist announced. She was 96.

“It is with immense personal sorrow that I announce the passing of the iconic Dr. Ruth K Westheimer at the age of 96, whose ‘Minister of Communications’ I’ve been since 1981,” publicist Pierre Lehu said in a statement to WABC.

Her family added: “The children of Dr. Ruth K. Westheimer are sad to announce the passing of their mother, the internationally-celebrated sex therapist, author, talk show host, professor, and orphan of the Holocaust. She died peacefully at her home in New York City on July 12th surrounded by her loving family, just over a month after celebrating her 96th birthday.”

Known as “Dr. Ruth,” she first gained fame in 1980 when she hosted a New York City radio program called Sexually Speaking, which featured her answering listeners’ questions about sex and relationships.  The novelty of a tiny, grandmotherly woman with a heavy German accent speaking frankly about sex proved to be irresistible: The popularity of Sexually Speaking led to a media empire that included nationally syndicated radio and TV shows, books, computer games, speaking engagements and appearances in commercials.

Dr. Ruth was born Karola Ruth Siegel to an Orthodox Jewish family in 1928. An only child, her mother was able to have her sent to Switzerland after her father was taken by the Nazis; she never saw her family again. Following the war, she moved to what was then Palestine and fought in the war for Israeli independence.

She then moved to Paris, where she got a degree in psychology from the Sorbonne.  She relocated to New York City in the 1950s, and after two failed marriages, wed her third husband, Manfred Westheimer.

In New York, Westheimer received a master’s degree, and then a doctorate from Columbia.  She did postdoctoral work in sex therapy and then taught at several colleges.  After the community affairs manager at a local radio station heard one of her lectures on sexual literacy, she hired Dr. Ruth for Sexually Speaking.

In 2019, she was the subject of a documentary, Ask Dr. Ruth. In 2023, Westheimer was named New York State’s first honorary “ambassador to loneliness” by Gov. Kathy Hochul — a position Westheimer suggested — to “help New Yorkers … address the growing issue of social isolation.”

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Matt Damon, Ben Affleck team up with ‘The Grey’ director Joe Carnahan for crime thriller ‘RIP’
Matt Damon, Ben Affleck team up with ‘The Grey’ director Joe Carnahan for crime thriller ‘RIP’
Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Netflix

Director Joe Carnahan, who came to fame with the 2002 gritty crime drama Narc, is reteaming with his Smokin’ Aces supporting player Ben Affleck and Ben’s longtime friend and fellow Oscar winner Matt Damon for a crime thriller called RIP.

The film is being released through Damon and Affleck’s profit-sharing production shingle Artists Equity, according to Deadline.

Carnahan, who also directed the acclaimed 2012 thriller The Grey with Liam Neeson, spoofed the trade’s story in his Instagram confirmation of the news, saying, “The original [headline] of this article, before my PR intervened was: ‘HANDSOME OSCAR-WINNING MOVIE STARS TEAM WITH RAPIDLY AGING, DOLL-HAIRED JACK BLACK CLONE,'” referring to his own picture next to more camera-ready shots of Damon and Affleck.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Kate Middleton receives standing ovation at Wimbledon amid cancer treatment
Kate Middleton receives standing ovation at Wimbledon amid cancer treatment
Karwai Tang/WireImage

Kate, the Princess of Wales, attended the men’s singles final at Wimbledon on Sunday, July 14, amid her ongoing treatment for cancer, and was honored with a standing ovation.

Kate, a longtime tennis fan and royal patron of the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club sat in the Royal Box at center court with daughter Princess Charlotte to watch Carlos Alcaraz and Novak Djokovic face off in the final for the second year in a row.

The Princess of Wales later presented Alcaraz of Spain his trophy after he defeated Djokovic.

Leading up to Sunday’s championship match, it was not known whether Kate would attend this year’s tournament. In March, the 42-year-old wife of Prince William, announced she had been diagnosed with cancer.

The type of cancer has not been disclosed.

In a written update shared by Kensington Palace in June, Kate said she is “making good progress” as she undergoes chemotherapy after her diagnosis but is not “out of the woods yet,” adding that her treatment will continue “for a few more months.”

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.