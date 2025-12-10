Netflix releases ‘Avatar: The Last Airbender’ season 2 teaser trailer

Gordon Cormier as Aang in ‘Avatar: The Last Airbender’ season 2. (Netflix)

The official teaser trailer for Avatar: The Last Airbender season 2 has arrived.

Netflix released the new teaser and first-look pictures from the upcoming season on Wednesday. The streamer also confirmed that the sophomore season will debut sometime during 2026.

While the new trailer shows off Gordon Cormier back as Aang, Kiawentiio playing Katara and Ian Ousley reprising his role of Sokka, it also features the fan-favorite Earthbender character Toph, who is played by Miya Cech.

Season 2 follows the young Avatar Aang as he learns to master the four elements and restore balance to a world that’s threatened by the Fire Nation.

“After a bittersweet victory saving the Northern Water Tribe from the invading Fire Nation, Avatar Aang, Katara and Sokka regroup and set off on a mission to convince the elusive Earth King to aid in their battle against fearsome Fire Lord Ozai,” according to the new season’s official logline.

Dallas Liu, Elizabeth Yu, Paul Sun-Hyung Lee, Maria Zhang and Daniel Dae Kim also star in the upcoming season.

The live-action reimagining of the popular Nickelodeon animated series was renewed for two seasons, which were filmed back to back, after the success of season 1.

Netflix revealed that season 3 finished production on Nov. 10.

Elijah Wood crashes a ‘Lord of the Rings’-themed wedding in The Shire
Ian McKellen as Gandalf and Elijah Wood as Frodo in ‘The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring.’ (New Line/WireImage via Getty Images)

You can stop making Lord of the Rings films about Frodo, but you can’t kick Elijah Wood out of the shire.

The actor recently visited the set of The Lord of the Rings‘ Shire during a trip to New Zealand. During his visit, he surprised a couple who were in the middle of their wedding ceremony.

A video of the surprise interaction was recently shared to the official Hobbiton TikTok. Hobbiton is the name of The Shire set in Matamata, New Zealand, which Wood’s character, Frodo Baggins, called home.

“POV: You’re getting married in The Shire and an unexpected guest crashes your wedding…” the text on top of the video reads.

The video shows the ceremony taking place as Wood arrives with a small group of camera operators documenting the surprise. As Wood presents himself at the end of the aisle, both the bride and groom exclaim, “Oh my God.”

Wood posed for photos with the newlyweds at the altar. As he looked out into the crowd of attendees, he said, “This is amazing, and everyone is dressed as hobbits!”

“Thank you so much for coming,” the groom said to Wood before the latter posed for a selfie.

“An unforgettable wedding in The Shire…” Hobbiton captioned the TikTok.

Peter Jackson‘s first film in The Lord of the Rings trilogy, The Fellowship of the Ring, began filming almost 26 years ago to the month. The trilogy was an adaptation of J.R.R. Tolkien‘s classic fantasy novels.

In brief: Kate McKinnon joins ‘Percy Jackson and the Olympians’ season 3 and more
Tessa Thompson‘s newest series is headed to Netflix soon. The actress stars opposite Jon Bernthal in the new drama His & Hers. The show comes from filmmaker William Oldroyd and follows two Georgia residents who have a connection to a shocking murder. Thompson also executive produces the series, which costars Pablo Schreiber, Crystal Fox and Sunita Mani. It arrives to the streamer on Jan. 8 …

A Bosch prequel series has been greenlit at MGM+. The new show, called Bosch: Start of Watch, stars Cameron Monaghan as a young Harry Bosch. This series will explore the detective’s origin story. It will costar Omari Hardwick as veteran officer Eli Bridges and will begin production in 2026 …

Kate McKinnon has joined the cast of Percy Jackson and the Olympians. Variety reports that the actress will portray Aphrodite, the Greek goddess of love and beauty, as a recurring guest star in season 3 of the series …

Emily Bader, Tom Blyth travel the world in ‘People We Meet on Vacation’ new trailer
Tom Blyth and Emily Bader in ‘People We Meet on Vacation.’ (Netflix)

Poppy and Alex have their passports ready in the new People We Meet on Vacation trailer.

Netflix released the official trailer for the upcoming romantic comedy film on Tuesday. It’s based on the popular book by Emily Henry, who serves as an executive producer on the movie.

Emily Bader and Tom Blyth star as the unlikely besties who spend their summers traveling together.

“Free-spirited Poppy and routine-loving Alex have been unlikely best friends for a decade, living in different cities but spending every summer vacation together,” according to the film’s logline. “The careful balance of their friendship is put to the test when they begin to question what has been obvious to everyone else — could they actually be the perfect romantic match?”

The trailer shows a montage of Poppy and Alex going on an initial vacation together. Before going to bed one night, Blyth’s Alex proposes an idea.

“How about every summer, wherever we are, we meet somewhere in the world for a trip?” he asks.

“Deal,” Bader’s Poppy says in response.

Hearts Beat Loud director Brett Haley helmed the film from a script by Yulin Kuang and Amos Vernon & Nunzio Randazzo.

Sarah Catherine Hook, Lucien Laviscount, Miles Heizer, Jameela Jamil, Tommy Do, Lukas Gage, Alice Lee, Molly Shannon and Alan Ruck also star in the upcoming film.

People We Meet on Vacation flies on to Netflix on Jan. 9, 2026.

