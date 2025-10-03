Netflix releases ‘Famous Last Words’ episode featuring the late Jane Goodall

Courtesy of Netflix

Netflix has released the first episode of the docuseries Famous Last Words, featuring one of the last interviews with famed primatologist Jane Goodall, who died this week at age 91.

The series features interviews with cultural figures who reflect on their legacy with the understanding that their words would only be shared after their passing. Goodall’s interview was filmed earlier this year.

“Jane Goodall was fearless in all things,” executive producer Brad Falchuk says in a statement. “She deeply loved humanity and the natural world. It was clear to me in our conversation that she was approaching her final adventure with the same fearlessness, hope, humor and joy that she approached everything else in life. She was one of the world’s greatest and most beloved champions of good.”

Goodall died Wednesday, Oct. 1, of natural causes. She was in California as part of a speaking tour. Her research on chimpanzees revolutionized science, and she was a tireless advocate for the protection and restoration of our natural world.

Actor Paul Mescal got to play ‘Blackbird’ with Paul McCartney: ‘I will never forget it as long as I live’
Cover of ‘Rolling Stone’s’ October issue with Paul Mescal on the cover/(Photo credit: Ryan McGinley)

Actor Paul Mescal will play Paul McCartney in director Sam Mendes’ upcoming Beatles biopics, and he talks to Rolling Stone about the work he’s putting in to get it right.

He and his castmates will be performing live for the film, and Mescal tells the mag he’s been learning to play guitar left-handed for the role.

“It would just be crazy to not play it left-handed, you know?” he says. “You’re like, ‘Nah. I like [McCartney] a lot but I don’t love him.’ That would be the messaging if I didn’t play left-handed. And he’s the f***** coolest man on planet earth, I think.”

Mescal was able to meet with McCartney and even got to play a classic Beatles tune with him.

“I will never forget it as long as I live. I got to play ‘Blackbird’ with him,” he says in a video interview with the mag. “That’s the coolest thing that my job has ever afforded me. I was kind of having an out-of-body experience, being like, I was in drama school nine years ago, and now I’m sat opposite Paul McCartney and we’re playing ‘Blackbird.'”

He adds, “I was like, I love my job.”

Mescal says he’s always been a “massive admirer” of McCartney’s music, calling the rocker’s work ethic “absolutely relentless.”

“I’m biased, but I think it’s kind of just an objective fact that like the work that he made has changed the world, the world of pop culture and culture more broadly,” he tells Rolling Stone. “I think he has fundamentally and forever changed the world.”

Mendes’ Beatles films, The Beatles – A Four-Film Cinematic Event, will be released in April 2028.

Anne Hathaway shares first look at Andy Sachs in ‘The Devil Wears Prada 2’
Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Anne Hathaway is giving fans a glimpse at her look for The Devil Wears Prada 2.

The actress shared a photo of herself in costume as Andy Sachs in the upcoming sequel film to Instagram on Monday.

“Andy Sachs 2025 #dwp2,” Hathaway captioned her post, which was collaborated on with 20th Century Studios.

In the photo, Hathaway smiles while leaning against a railing. She wears a matching black pinstriped vest and pants with pearls and a gold necklace.

Notably, Andy Sachs has said goodbye to her signature bangs in favor of a middle part with loose waves.

The Devil Wears Prada 2 began filming at the end of June. David Frankel directs the film from a script by Aline Brosh McKenna. The pair both directed and wrote the original film.

Meryl Streep, Emily Blunt and Stanley Tucci join Hathaway as returning cast members in the sequel film. New cast members include Lucy Liu, Justin Theroux, B.J. Novak, Pauline Chalamet, Simone Ashley, Helen J. Shen and Conrad Ricamora.

Additionally, Kenneth Branagh has been cast as the husband of Streep’s iconic character, Miranda Priestly.

The Devil Wears Prada 2 struts into movie theaters on May 1, 2026.

In brief: Henry Cavill shares update on injury recovery and more
Henry Cavill has shared an update on his recovery after he sustained an injury while filming the upcoming film Highlander. Cavill took to Instagram to share how he has progressed since the September injury, which delayed production on the film likely until early 2026. The post includes several pictures of himself working out with his left leg in a boot. “Endure. In enduring, grow strong,” Cavill captioned the post …

The Ultimatum: Queer Love has been canceled. Variety reports that the Netflix series has ended after two seasons. The show was part of the Ultimatum franchise, which began with the show Ultimatum: Marry or Move On‘s premiere in April 2022 …

Stephan James‘ next role will be Carl Weathers. Deadline reports that James will star as the late actor in the upcoming film I Play Rocky. The movie will follow the making of the film Rocky, which won best picture at the 1977 Academy Awards. Peter Farrelly directs the film, which will costar Anthony Ippolito as a young Sylvester Stallone

 

