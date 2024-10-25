Netflix renews animated ‘Tomb Raider’ series shortly after first season debut

Netflix

Netflix feels it has found treasure with Lara Croft.

The streamer debuted Tomb Raider: The Legend Of Lara Croft on Oct. 10, and on Friday it announced the series, which features the voice of Marvel movie veteran Hayley Atwell as the titular adventurer, will be getting a second season.

While season 1 of the anime was more of an origin story, Netflix’s Tudum blog says, “Season 2 looks to advance her character from somewhat of a rookie to her journey to becoming the icon we know today.”

The streamer teases of the sophomore frame, “[W]hen adventurer Lara Croft discovers a trail of stolen African Orisha masks, she joins forces with her best friend Sam to retrieve the precious artifacts.”

Netflix continues, “Lara’s thrilling new adventure takes her around the globe as she delves deeper into the hidden secrets of Orisha history, dodges the machinations of a dangerous and enigmatic billionaire who wants the masks for herself, while discovering these relics contain dark secrets and a power that defies logic. Power that may, in fact, be divine.”

Writer and executive producer Tasha Huo explains, “Season 1, thematically, is about Lara embracing how her dad dealt with grief, which was isolating,” adding, “As we get into Season 2, we’re trying to build Lara’s team over the course of the show, so she goes from isolated hero, who only wants to do things on her own — a lone wolf — to realizing, ‘Actually, I have this really cool team behind me.'”

The video game heroine was previously brought to the big screen in 2001 and 2003 with Angelina Jolie in the title role. In 2018, Tomb Raider was rebooted successfully with Alicia Vikander in the lead.

Related Posts

In brief: First trailers for ‘Woman of the Hour’ and ‘Heartstoppers’ season 3 and more
Netflix has dropped a teaser trailer for Woman of the Hour, starring Pitch Perfect‘s Anna Kendrick in her directorial debut. The “stranger-than-fiction story,” based on real events, follows “an aspiring actress in 1970s Los Angeles and a serial killer in the midst of a yearslong murder spree whose lives intersect when they’re cast on an episode of The Dating Game,” according to a synopsis in the teaser’s description. Woman of the Hour, starring Kendrick and Daniel Zovatto, premieres Oct. 18 on Netflix …

The trailer for season 3 of the Netflix drama Heartstopper, released on Sept. 17, features Charlie and Nick — played respectively by Joe Locke and Kit Connor — looking to take their relationship to the next level. As their relationship blossoms and “they learn more about each other and their relationships, plan social events and parties and start thinking about university choices, everyone must learn to lean on those they love when life doesn’t go to plan,” according to the official synopsis. Heartstopper season 3 launches Oct. 3 on Netflix …

Apple TV+ has canceled its TV adaptation of Terry Gilliam‘s 1981 cult classic Time Bandits after just one season, according to Variety. The fantasy series, created by Jemaine Clement, Iain Morris and Taika Waititi, follows “a ragtag group of thieves” — led by Friends alum Lisa Kudrow — “and their newest recruit: an 11-year-old history buff named Kevin. Together they set out on a thrilling quest to save the boy’s parents — and the world,” per the streaming service …

Fat Joe says fans will “see incredible vibes that you would never see in any other interview” on ‘Fat Joe Talks’
Starz

Fat Joe has gone from social media to Starz, where his new show, Fat Joe Talks, premieres Friday. It’s a result of manifestation, which started with The Fat Joe Show, a series that came to life on Instagram Live thanks to his daughter, Azariah.

“During COVID, my daughter … was like, ‘Dad, you should go Live,'” Fat Joe recalled, admitting he “didn’t even know what Live was.” Taking Azariah’s advice, he went online and noticed that “Michelle Obama was in the comments.” “We made it a TV show on Instagram every day,” he said. “We had anybody you could name on it, Dr. Fauci, whoever, everybody was on there.”

“We was helping people get through a tough time, and so that led to Starz being interested in us having this show, and it took four years to really happen,” Joe says.

Now that the show is ready for fans to see, he can’t believe it’s happening.

“With music and music videos or whatever, you start with an idea in your mind, and most people don’t know how to follow through and see it done,” he says. “And so to actually see that idea done is so gratifying.”

With so many talk shows and podcasts out now, Joe insists Fat Joe Talks is different than everything else.

“[Artists] put up these invisible bars that you can’t see as a fan and … [artists] got to worry about somebody asking you some trick questions or whatever. With me, they know Joe’s not jamming them,” he says. “Within the conversation, you as a fly on the wall … get to hear conversations and see incredible vibes that you would never see in any other interview.” 

In brief: Tom Holland circling Christopher Nolan’s latest film and more
Tom Holland is in talks to star in Christopher Nolan’s latest yet-to-be-titled feature, alongside Matt Damon, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Plot details are being kept under wraps. While Damon will mark his third appearance in one of Nolan’s films, following Oppenheimer and 2014’s Interstellar, this would be Holland’s first go-round with the filmmaker. The film is slated for a July 2026 release …

A TV series adaptation of Stephen King‘s 1974 horror novel Carrie is in development at Amazon MGM Studios with Mike Flanagan, who directed Netflix’s The Haunting anthology, set as showrunner and executive producer, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The adaptation is being described as a “bold and timely reimagining” of the story, which centers on high schooler Carrie White, a shy, friendless teenage girl who unleashes her telekinetic powers after being humiliated by her classmates at her senior prom. Should it come to fruition, it will air on Prime Video …

The Big Bang Theory alums Mayim Bialik and Melissa Rauch will reunite for an upcoming season 3 episode of Rauch’s NBC comedy Night Court, according to Entertainment Weekly. Bialik will play a version of herself and turn up in court as a defendant who befriends Rauch’s Judge Abby Stone, per the outlet. Things get weird, however, after Abby learns that Mayim is stalking her. Season 3 of Night Court premieres Nov. 19 on NBC …

Lily Gladstone and Sharon Stone have been tapped for roles in the upcoming indie film In Memoriam, joining comedian Marc Maron, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Maron plays a veteran Hollywood actor obsessed with securing a spot in the Oscars’ in memoriam montage following a terminal cancer diagnosis, per the outlet. His campaigning leads to a heartfelt journey of self-exploration. Gladstone will play the actor’s therapist and Stone one of the actor’s ex-wives, who was once a major movie star. Judy Greer will play another of the actor’s ex-wives …

