Netflix reportedly wants a bite of ‘Hot Ones’

Netflix is reportedly looking for a little spice: Variety says the streamer is looking to join forces with BuzzFeed to air live installments of First We Feast’s smash chicken wing eating show Hot Ones.
The pop culture website owns the meme-generating hit series, which can be seen on YouTube.
According to the trade, the deal is in the early stages, but it would bring to the streamer a live version of the series that has host Sean Evans taking the Gauntlet of Death hot sauce challenge with various celebrities.
Evans and company have chowed down — and created viral interview moments — with celebrities ranging from Conan O’Brien to Gordon Ramsay to Sydney Sweeney, and made meme stars out of Jennifer Lawrence, Idris Elba and more thanks to their reactions to the spicy stuff.
Speaking to ABC News’ Rebecca Jarvis in an interview with Good Morning Americawhich aired on Thursday, the multi-hyphenate media mogul said, “We are in for the ride of our lives” with the technology.
“Life for all of us is about to be very different,” she said.
Winfrey told Jarvis she has always seen herself as “the surrogate viewer” of the topics she explores and understands that if she is curious to understand something, she isn’t the only one.
“If I don’t know the answer, I know that the other millions of people who are watching are feeling the same,” she said, adding that her first encounter with the AI didn’t happen until her first conversation with Sam Altman, the CEO of Open AI, the company behind the AI-based virtual assistant ChatGPT.
She continued, “After he was telling me about all the things that I could do, I was saying, ‘Okay, don’t be scared. Don’t be scared. You can get the ChatGPT app.'”
Winfrey shared her first experience with ChatGPT was asking the app to provide AirBnb listings for a friend.
“And it was miraculous to me that before you can practically finish the requests, the answer has come back to you,” she said.
In the new ABC primetime special, Winfrey explores “the profound impact of artificial intelligence on people’s daily lives, demystifying the technology and empowering viewers to understand and navigate the rapidly evolving AI future,” according to a press release.
AI and the Future of Us will premiere on Thursday, Sept. 12 on ABC at 8 pm E.T. and be available to stream on Hulu the next day.
Pat Sajak took home his first hosting Emmy in 26 years at Saturday’s Creative Arts Emmy Awards. Sajak, who co-hosted Wheel of Fortune, alongside Vanna Whitefor decades before handing the reins to Ryan Seacrest, won for Outstanding Host For A Game Show for the final his final season. Sajak previously won the award in 1993, 1997 and 1998. Despite his retirement, Sajak will host Celebrity Wheel of Fortune on Oct. 7 …
Deadline reports The Perfect Couple‘s Eve Hewson is in early talks to star in Stephen Spielberg‘s upcoming project. Details of the as yet untitled film are still unknown. Hewson previously appeared in Spielberg’s 2015 historical drama Bridge of Spies. She’ll next be seen in season 2 of the Apple TV+ series Bad Sisters …
Todd Stashwick, best known for playing Starfleet Captain Liam Shaw on Star Trek: Picard, has been tapped to join Paul Bettany and James Spader in Marvel Studios’ untitled Vision series, the spin-off to the award-winning WandaVision, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Bettany and Spader will reprise their respective Marvel roles as Vision and Ultron in the upcoming series. The show will reportedly follow Vision, the android who fell in love with Elizabeth Olsen‘s Wanda Maximoff — aka the Scarlet Witch — and was destroyed by Thanos — played by Josh Brolin — in Avengers: Infinity War before being magically brought back to life in WandaVision. Bettany also played a white, government-rebuilt version of the droid in that series, on which the new show centers. Sources tell THR that Stashwick will play an assassin who is on the trail of android and the technology he possesses. Not coincidentally, Stashwick’s executive producer on Picard was Terry Matalas, who is the showrunner of Vision …