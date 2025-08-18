Netflix reveals ‘The Diplomat’ season 3 release date

Netflix reveals ‘The Diplomat’ season 3 release date

Rufus Sewell as Hal Wyler and Keri Russell as Kate Wyler in ‘The Diplomat’ season 3. (Netflix)

The season 3 premiere of The Diplomat has been revealed.

Netflix has announced that the third season of the political drama will debut on Oct. 16.

The streamer released the season 3 premiere date in a video shared to YouTube. It showed off the cast of the new season, which includes Keri RussellRufus SewellAllison Janney and Bradley Whitford.

“A terribly flawed woman is now the president,” Russell says in character as Kate Wyler. “And only we know just how flawed.”

Season 3 picks up after Kate accused Vice President Grace Penn (Janney) of hatching a terrorist plot. The president has died, Kate’s husband Hal Wyler (Sewell) may have inadvertently been responsible and Grace is now the leader of the free world.

“Kate steps into a role she never wanted, with a freedom she never expected, an increasingly complicated friendship with Foreign Secretary Austin Dennison (David Gyasi), and an unnerving bond with First Gentleman Todd Penn (Whitford),” according to an official description from Netflix.

Ali AhnAto Essandoh and Rory Kinnear also return for the cast of season 3.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Related Posts

Belly wants to marry Jeremiah in ‘The Summer I Turned Pretty’ season 3 official trailer
Belly wants to marry Jeremiah in ‘The Summer I Turned Pretty’ season 3 official trailer
Erika Doss/Prime

Belly is looking toward the future in The Summer I Turned Pretty official season 3 trailer.

In the new trailer, Belly (Lola Tung) and her boyfriend, Jeremiah (Gavin Casalegno), announce their plans to get married.

“First loves are important. But they’re not as important as lasts,” Belly says in her signature voice-over. Talking about her relationship with Conrad (Christopher Briney), Belly then says, “I loved him in a way that you can only really do the first time around. But that’s the past. Jeremiah — he is my future.”

Season 3 starts with a time jump. Belly is about to finish her junior year of college, and she’s excited about spending another summer in Cousins Beach with Jeremiah.

“Her future seems set, until some core-shaking events bring her first love Conrad back into her life,” according to the season’s official synopsis.

Belly’s mom, Laurel (Jackie Chung), does not seem to approve of her plans to get married so young.

“You two aren’t ready for a commitment like this. You’re talking about a lifetime,” she tells the couple in the trailer.

“Laur, I want to be with Belly for a lifetime. I can commit to that easy,” Jeremiah responds.

The first half of the trailer is set to Taylor Swift‘s Lover track “Daylight.” As the trailer goes on, we see moments with Belly and Conrad reconnecting and flashbacks to their previous relationship. That part is set to Swift’s song “Red.”

The third and final season of The Summer I Turned Pretty premieres on July 16.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

‘Clueless’ to celebrate 30th anniversary with theatrical rerelease
‘Clueless’ to celebrate 30th anniversary with theatrical rerelease
Paramount Pictures

Thirty years of Clueless? That’s totally buggin’!

Paramount Pictures has announced a global celebration for the 30th anniversary of the iconic ’90s comedy film Clueless.

The Amy Heckerling-directed movie was first released on July 19, 1995, and continues to have a strong fan base as the years go by. Because of this, Paramount Pictures has announced a slew of celebrations for the anniversary it’s dubbing Summer of Clueless, which includes a theatrical rerelease.

Clueless will return to the big screen nationwide in the U.S. on June 29 and June 30. Additionally, the film will head back to theaters in Ireland and the U.K. on June 27.

The Academy Museum of Motion Pictures will also host an anniversary screening of the film on June 7 as part of its limited series Teen Movie Madness! A star-studded panel of guests will participate in a conversation after the screening, including Heckerling, stars Alicia Silverstone, Elisa Donovan and Breckin Meyer, costume designer Mona May and casting director Marcia Ross.

The legacy of Clueless will also be acknowledged by the city where the film is set. Sharona Nazarian, the mayor of Beverly Hills, California, is declaring July 19 to be Clueless Day. The celebration will feature a street festival with themed photo ops, a costume contest, food trucks and more.

“While many iconic films have been set in our city, CLUELESS stands out, not just as a defining film of the 1990s, but as a cultural touchstone that continues to resonate with new generations,” Nazarian said in a statement. “Its legacy endures because it’s both stylish and sincere, and because it’s rooted right here in Beverly Hills.”

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

‘F1: The Movie’ races to the top of the box office, ‘Dragon’ falls to #2
‘F1: The Movie’ races to the top of the box office, ‘Dragon’ falls to #2
Apple Original Films

The box office waved a checkered flag at Brad Pitt’s Formula One racing drama F1: The Movie, as it zoomed to #1 with a weekend gross of $55.6 million, according to Box Office Mojo.

The film stars Pitt as a retired driver who gets back in the game to save a failing team by coaching its promising rookie. Variety notes that the film from Apple, which is being distributed by Warner Bros., took in $144 million globally, shaping up to be the company’s first real blockbuster. Other Apple films, such as Killers of the Flower Moon and Argylle, under-performed at the box office.

Meanwhile, last week’s #1 film, How to Train Your Dragon, falls to #2 with $19.4 million. The only new movie to debut in the top 10, according to Box Office Mojo, was M3GAN 2.0, the sequel to the 2023 surprise hit about a sassy killer doll. It brought in $10.2 million — good enough for fourth place. Pixar’s Elio, remains at #3 for another week.

Here are the top 10 films at the box office:

1. F1: The Movie — $55.6 million
2. How to Train Your Dragon — $19.4 million
3. Elio –– $10.7 million
4. M3GAN 2.0 –– $10.2 million
5. 28 Years Later –– $9.7 million
6. Lilo & Stitch –– $6.9 million
7. Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning –– $4.15 million
8. Materialists –– $2.99 million
9. Ballerina –– $2.13 million
10. Karate Kid: Legends –– $1 million

Disney is the parent company of Pixar and ABC News.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.