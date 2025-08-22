Netflix reveals trailer, release date for ‘The Great British Baking Show’ collection 13

‘The Great British Baking Show’ hosts Alison Hammond and Noel Fielding stand with judges Prue Leith and Paul Hollywood. (Mel Lehmann/Channel 4/Love Productions)

It’s almost time to return to the tent.

Netflix has announced that collection 13 of The Great British Baking Show arrives on the platform on Sept. 5. A trailer for the new collection has also been released. One episode will premiere weekly every Friday.

This new batch of episodes will find 12 new bakers, in the age range from 23 to 59, competing against each other for the title of Star Baker, and to escape elimination from judges Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith.

The real-life professions of this year’s collection of amateur bakers range from a scientist to an engineer to a medical student. An amateur drag king, two hairdressers and a blue belt in jiujitsu are also part of this season’s cast.

“I feel very honored to be the first Ukrainian here,” office assistant and home baker Nataliia says in the trailer.

We also see a bit of Hollywood’s signature brutal honesty as he stares at a cake gone wrong.

“It looks like it’s been dropped out of a tree,” he says.

Comedian and actor Noel Fielding once again unites with Alison Hammond to serve as the co-hosts of the new season.

Weekend Watchlist: What’s new in theaters, on streaming
Ready, set, binge! Here’s a look at some of the new movies and TV shows coming to theaters and streaming services this weekend:

Apple TV+
The Buccaneers: The young, fun-loving Americans return in season 2 of the romantic period drama.

Prime Video
We Were Liars: The bestselling novel by E. Lockhart comes to life in the series adaptation.

Netflix
The Waterfront: The new show from the creator of Dawson’s Creek is inspired by true events.

HBO, Max
The Gilded Age: See if romance stands a chance against status in season 3 of the period drama.

Movie theaters
28 Years Later: Danny Boyle and Alex Garland reunite in the new film set three decades after the rage virus first escaped.

Elio: Pixar’s latest film is about a young boy who dreams of getting abducted by aliens.

That’s all for this week’s Weekend Watchlist – happy streaming!

‘The Fantastic Four: First Steps’ hangs on to #1 at box office despite big drop in ticket sales
Marvel Studios

The Fantastic Four: First Steps held on to the #1 spot at the box office this week, despite a less-than-fantastic week two.

The Marvel film – starring Pedro PascalVanessa KirbyJoseph Quinn and Ebon Moss-Bachrach – suffered a 66% drop from its $117.6 million debut, taking in just $40 million this weekend.

The weekend’s new releases – The Bad Guys 2 and The Naked Gun – took the #2 and #3 spots with $22.2 million and $17 million, respectively. Rounding out the top five were Superman and Jurassic World: Rebirth.

The Alison Brie-Dave Franco horror film Together debuted at #6 with $6.8 million.

Here are the top-10 films at the box office:

1. The Fantastic Four: First Steps – $40 million
2. The Bad Guys 2 – $22.2 million
3. The Naked Gun – $17 million
4. Superman – $13.9 million
5. Jurassic World: Rebirth – $8.7 million
6. Together – $6.8 million
7. F1: The Movie – $4.1 million
8. I Know What You Did Last Summer – $2.65 million
9. Smurfs – $1.77 million
10. How to Train Your Dragon – $1.35 million

Disney is the parent company of Marvel and ABC News.

