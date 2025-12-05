Netflix set to buy Warner Bros. in deal valued at $83 billion

Netflix logo (Courtesy Netflix)

Netflix has announced that it has entered a “definitive agreement” to acquire Warner Bros. — including its film and television studios, HBO Max and HBO — in a deal valued at approximately $83 billion, according to the company.

“This acquisition brings together two pioneering entertainment businesses, combining Netflix’s innovation, global reach and best-in-class streaming service with Warner Bros.’ century-long legacy of world-class storytelling,” Netflix said in the statement released Friday morning.

“Beloved franchises, shows and movies such as The Big Bang Theory, The Sopranos, Game of Thrones, The Wizard of Oz and the DC Universe will join Netflix’s extensive portfolio including Wednesday, Money Heist, Bridgerton, Adolescence and Extraction, creating an extraordinary entertainment offering for audiences worldwide,” the company continued.

The transaction is expected to close after the previously announced separation of WBD’s Global Networks division, Discovery Global, into a new publicly-traded company, which is now expected to be completed in Q3 2026, Netflix said.

“Our mission has always been to entertain the world,” said Ted Sarandos, co-CEO of Netflix. “By combining Warner Bros.’ incredible library of shows and movies—from timeless classics like Casablanca and Citizen Kane to modern favorites like Harry Potter and Friends—with our culture-defining titles like Stranger Things, KPop Demon Hunters and Squid Game, we’ll be able to do that even better. Together, we can give audiences more of what they love and help define the next century of storytelling.”

The cash and stock transaction has a total enterprise value of approximately $82.7 billion and an equity value of $72 billion, Netflix said.

‘Stranger Things’ creators share main characters they almost killed off
Finn Wolfhard as Mike Wheeler, Caleb McLaughlin as Lucas Sinclair, Natalia Dyer as Nancy Wheeler, Joe Keery as Steve Harrington, Charlie Heaton as Jonathan Byers and Gaten Matarazzo as Dustin Henderson in ‘Stranger Things’ season 5. (Netflix)

Stranger Things creators Matt Duffer and Ross Duffer are opening up about the characters they almost killed off in earlier seasons of the show.

While the brothers did not disclose any details about which characters could possibly meet their demise this season, they recently spoke to Entertainment Weekly about main characters who came close to dying in earlier seasons.

“Hopper at the end of season 3. I think death grazed him,” Matt Duffer said. “There was a version where he perished at the end of 3. It’s been a while since we had those discussions, but I feel like he came the closest to dying.”

David Harbour has played Jim Hopper in every season of Stranger Things. His return in season 4 was shocking to some fans, after his character was caught in an explosion at the end of season 3.

Ross Duffer said it “would’ve been very easy to kill him.”

“Hopper still had growing to do. We hadn’t finished his story. It’s important to us to be able to finish the stories we want to finish and not just be offing people for shock value,” Ross Duffer said.

Matt Duffer also said the duo considered killing off fan-favorite character Steve Harrington, who is played by Joe Keery, back in season 1.

“That was close,” Matt Duffer said. “We just fell in love with Joe Keery, but had we not liked Joe Keery, Steve would’ve been gone.”

Netflix is releasing season 5 of Stranger Things in three different drops. The first four episodes arrive on Nov. 26, just ahead of Thanksgiving, while the following three episodes will debut on Dec. 25. The series finale premieres on Dec. 31.

Tom Felton’s Broadway debut as Draco Malfoy halted mid-show by audience applause
Tom Felton takes his curtain call during his Broadway debut as Draco Malfoy in ‘Harry Potter and The Cursed Child’ at the Lyric Theatre on Nov. 11, 2025, in New York City. (Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)

Tom Felton has returned to the Wizarding World.

The actor, who played Draco Malfoy in all eights films in the Harry Potter franchise, has reprised the role while making his Broadway debut in Harry Potter and the Cursed Child on Broadway. Felton took to the stage for the first time on Tuesday, where he received thunderous applause from fans in the audience the moment he appeared.

After speaking his first word back as the character, which was, aptly, “Potter,” the actor waited to say the rest of the line for a good 30 seconds as the crowd cheered him on. “I need a favor,” Felton finally said after the applause ended. The moment was shared in a video posted on the official Cursed Child Instagram.

“It’s true then, what they’re saying on the train. Tom Felton has come to Broadway,” the caption reads. “Tom Felton makes his first appearance as Draco Malfoy on Broadway. #CursedChildNYC.”

The caption is a reference to one of Draco’s lines from Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone. “It’s true then, what they’re saying on the train,” Draco says in reference to Harry’s arrival at Hogwarts.

Felton’s casting was announced back in June. He originally joined the show for a 19-week limited engagement, which was scheduled to last through March 22, 2026. Now he plans to stay in the role for an additional seven weeks due to high demand. Fans can see him as the Slytherin wizard through May 10.

“Don’t miss your chance to witness wizarding world history. Tom Felton returns to the role he made famous, Draco Malfoy, as he joins the cast of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child live on Broadway this fall,” the Cursed Child website reads.

The play continues the Harry Potter story 19 years after the events of the book series and film franchise. It follows the children of Harry, Hermione, Ron and Draco, who now all attend Hogwarts together.

Watch first official trailer for Michael Jackson biopic
Jaafar Jackson as Michael Jackson in the upcoming film ‘Michael.’ (Lionsgate)

The first glimpse of the big-screen Michael Jackson biopic Michael has been released, starring his nephew Jaafar Jackson, the son of his brother Jermaine Jackson.

The trailer captures Jafaar as the King of Pop, complete with MJ’s iconic looks. He’s seen executing choreography onstage, shooting music videos for “Thriller” and “Don’t Stop ‘Til You Get Enough,” and recording in the studio with Quincy Jones, played by Kendrick Sampson.

Set to arrive in theaters April 24, 2026, “[Michael] gives audiences a front-row seat to Michael Jackson as never before,” according to the synopsis. The film follows his journey from the lead of the Jackson 5 “to the visionary artist whose creative ambition fueled a relentless pursuit to become the biggest entertainer in the world,” the synopsis reads. Highlights from his solo onstage performances will be featured, as well as moments from MJ’s life beyond music.

Also starring in the film, directed by Antoine Fuqua, are Juliano Krue Valdi as young Michael, Colman Domingo as MJ’s father, Joe Jackson, and Nia Long as his mother, Katherine Jackson. Kat Graham and Miles Teller play Diana Ross and lawyer John Branca, with Laura Harrier portraying music exec Suzanne de Passe.

 

