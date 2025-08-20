Netflix shares ‘Emily in Paris’ season 5 release date, first-look photos

Lily Collins stars in season 5 of ‘Emily in Paris.’ (Giulia Parmigiani)

Ciao, Emily!

Netflix has released its first look at season 5 of Emily in Paris. The streamer also announced the fifth season of the show will release on Dec. 18.

This time around, Emily Cooper (Lily Collins) will be exploring not only France but also Italy, just as she did at the end of season 4. She will spend time in Rome once again and also take a visit to Venice for the first time.

“This season is a tale of two cities. Rome and Paris,” the show’s creator, Darren Star, told Netflix. “Straddling both, Emily takes love and life to the next level.”

The first-look photos find Emily exploring these cities as she travels with her new beau, Marcello (Eugenio Franceschini) and best friend, Mindy (Ashley Park).

Also returning for season 5 are Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu as Sylvie, Lucas Bravo as Gabriel, Samuel Arnold as Julien, Bruno Gouery as Luc, William Abadie as Antoine, Lucien Laviscount as Alfie and Thalia Besson as Genevieve.

Returning cast Paul Forman and Arnaud Binard will also appear in the season, playing Nico and Laurent G, respectively.

New cast members for season 5 include Bryan Greenberg, who plays Jake, an American living in Paris; Michèle Laroque, who plays Yvette, an old friend of Sylvie’s; and Minnie Driver, who plays Princess Jane, another friend of Sylvie’s who has married into a royal family.

“From Parisian rooftops to Roman ruins, we can’t wait to share where Emily’s next chapter takes us,” Star said.

Related Posts

In brief: ‘Futurama’ season 13 release date and more
A new Wonder Woman film will be flying into theaters. That is, after Ana Nogueira finishes its screenplay. DC Studios has hired Nogueira to pen a Wonder Woman reboot film, Variety reports. According to the outlet, the screenwriter has also been tapped to write a live-action Teen Titans film for the studio. Nogueira also wrote the upcoming Supergirl film starring Milly Alcock

All 10 episodes of Futurama‘s season 13 are set to drop at once on Hulu. The new season, which is part of the show’s revival that began in 2023, will debut on Sept. 15 at 8 p.m. ET. According to its official synopsis, season 13 finds Bender “rampaging out of control” while “Fry confronts a rival for Leela’s love!” …

Jake Johnson is set to star alongside Tatiana Maslany in the new series Maximum Pleasure Guaranteed. Deadline reports that Johnson joins the Apple TV+ dark comedic thriller about a newly divorced mom who falls down a rabbit hole of blackmail, murder and youth soccer …

‘The Last of Us’ creators confirm season 3 focuses on Kaitlyn Dever’s Abby
Liane Hentscher/HBO

(SPOILER ALERT) The Last of Us creators have confirmed what many fans had already suspected: season 3 of the apocalyptic HBO drama will focus on Kaitlyn Dever as Abby, the character introduced last season who killed off Pedro Pascal’s Joel.

Craig Mazin and Neil Druckmann confirmed the news at an FYC panel in Los Angeles Tuesday, featuring Dever on video chat and fellow cast members Bella Ramsey, Isabela Merced, Gabriel Luna and Young Mazino. The panel was moderated by Rob McElhenney.

“I can’t believe that they let us structure the series in this way, meaning, like, we just ended season 2, and season 3 is going to be starring — spoiler alert — Kaitlyn,” Druckmann said while discussing the creative freedom HBO provides.

“I was sure that they wouldn’t let us do this when we started adapting this, but they’ve leaned into what makes, I believe, the story special,” Druckmann added. “And allowed us not only the time but the creative freedom to be able to take these swings, and I think the audience really appreciates that.”

Season 2 ended with the perspective shifting from Ramsey’s Ellie to Dever’s Abby. No word yet one when season 3 will be released.

‘Wednesday’ renewed for season 3 at Netflix
Jonathan Hession/Netflix

Another season of Wednesday is headed to Netflix.

The streamer has renewed the Jenna Ortega-starring series for season 3 ahead of its season 2 debut.

Alfred Gough and Miles Millar co-created and co-showrun Wednesday. Gough told Netflix that TV has and always will be a team sport.

“Miles and I have been doing this long enough to know that shows like this don’t come along every day. It’s such an alchemy of writing, directing, acting, crew, streamer, studio, and fans. We remain grateful and excited to continue this journey and tell these stories with all of our partners,” Gough said.

The upcoming season 2 will explore darker themes, though Gough says it will be even funnier than the first season. He promises season 3 will go even further on every level.

“Our goal for season 3 is the same as it is for every season: to make it the best season of Wednesday we possibly can,” Gough said. “We want to continue digging deeper into our characters while expanding the world of Nevermore and Wednesday.”

Going off of that, Millar said fans “will be seeing more Addams Family members and learning more family secrets in season 3!”

The first season of Wednesday remains Netflix’s most-viewed English-language series of all time. It debuted in November 2022.

Part 1 of Wednesday season 2 arrives on Aug. 6, while part 2 drops on Sept. 3.

