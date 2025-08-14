Netflix shares first look at ‘Nobody Wants This’ season 2

Netflix shares first look at ‘Nobody Wants This’ season 2

Adam Brody as Noah and Kristen Bell as Joanne in ‘Nobody Wants This’ season 2. (Erin Simkin/Netflix)

Everybody wants to see the first look at season 2 of Nobody Wants This.

Netflix has released new details about the upcoming second season, as well as new photos of Kristen Bell and Adam Brody in character as Joanne and Noah in the romantic comedy series.

Season 1 of the show found Noah seemingly turning down the head rabbi position at his synagogue and choosing to be with Joanne. The season 2 photos show that the interfaith couple appears to still be together. Nobody Wants This creator Erin Foster told Netflix she’s excited to explore how the couple’s relationship deepens throughout season 2.

“It’s such an interesting part of every relationship when you now have to see if you can make it work with each other’s friends, day-to-day routines, and how you handle the milestones that come in those first few months together from holidays, birthdays, and what you each think the future should look like,” Foster said.

Justine Lupe and Timothy Simons also return in season 2 as Morgan and Sasha, the main couple’s close-knit siblings. Joining the cast this time around are Brody’s real-life wife, Leighton Meester, as well as Miles FowlerAlex Karpovsky and Arian Moayed.

Nobody Wants This season 2 will be available to stream on Netflix on Oct. 23.

In brief: Jack Black to receive King of Comedy award at 2025 Kids Choice Awards and more
Jack Black is set to receive the King of Comedy award at the 2025 Kids Choice Awards. The actor will receive the special silver blimp onstage before he is doused in the iconic green Nickelodeon slime. Tyla is hosting the awards show, which airs on June 21 …

A24 has greenlit a movie to be directed by the youngest person to ever helm a film for the studio. The 19-year-old director, Kane Parsons, is set to make the upcoming science-fiction horror film The Backrooms, according to Variety. Chiwetel Ejiofor and Renate Reinsve will star in the film, which is based on the world Parsons created in his YouTube horror series …

A sequel to Steven Universe is in the works. Deadline reports that Steven Universe: Lars of the Stars is being developed for Prime Video. The show will explore the past, present and future of the universe starring Lars Barriga, the eternal teenager and space outlaw …

In brief: ‘Couples Therapy’ renewed for season 5 and more
More Couples Therapy is on the way. Showtime has renewed the series for a fifth season following the viewership increase for the season 4B premiere. Couples Therapy follows real-life therapy sessions between couples and Dr. Orna Guralnik. The show is available to stream on Paramount+ for subscribers who have the Showtime plan …

The cast of Ryan Murphy‘s upcoming American Love Story series has expanded. Grace Gummer, Sydney Lemmon and Alessandro Nivola have joined the cast, according to Deadline. Gummer is set to play Caroline Kennedy in the show, while Lemmon will play Lauren Bessette and Nivola will portray Calvin Klein

Hal & Harper will make its way to Mubi this fall. Deadline reports that the indie TV series starring Lili Reinhart and Mark Ruffalo will debut on the streaming service after making its premiere at Sundance Film Festival earlier this year. The family-drama series consists of eight episodes and also stars its creator, Cooper Raiff

Government hopes ﻿’Marriage﻿ ﻿Story’﻿ will help divorce wolves from eating livestock
Adam Driver and Scarlett Johansson attend the ‘Marriage Story’ photocall during the 76th Venice Film Festival at Sala Grande on August 29, 2019, in Venice, Italy. (Photo by Tristan Fewings/Getty Images)

In her latest role, Scarlett Johansson takes on the scaly beasts of Jurassic World Rebirth. In real life, her voice is being used against smaller, furrier predators. 

The Wall Street Journal reports that the United States Department of Agriculture, or USDA, has been using audio of Johannsson and fellow actor Adam Driver arguing in a scene from the 2019 movie Marriage Story in an effort to scare away wolves.

The audio is deployed by a drone as part of a program to keep wolves from attacking and eating livestock. 

“I need the wolves to respond and know that, hey, humans are bad,” says a USDA district supervisor in Oregon whose name is actually Paul Wolf.

Other examples of audio used by the drones include songs by AC/DC and Five Finger Death Punch.

Both Johansson and Driver were nominated for Oscars for their performances in ﻿Marriage Story﻿, but didn’t win. Perhaps they’ll be awarded with a Wolfie, instead.

