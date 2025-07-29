Netflix shares first look at ‘Pride and Prejudice’ series adaptation, announces full cast
Netflix has shared a first look at its upcoming Pride and Prejudice adaptation.
The six-part series adaptation of Jane Austen‘s classic novel was previously announced to star Emma Corrin, Jack Lowden and Olivia Colman. Now, more cast members from the upcoming project have been announced.
Rufus Sewell, Freya Mavor, Jamie Demetriou, Daryl McCormack, Rhea Norwood, Siena Kelly and Louis Partridge are also joining the series’ cast.
Additionally, production has begun on the series in the U.K. Netflix released a photo of Corrin in costume as Elizabeth Bennet alongside the rest of the Bennet sisters and Mrs. Bennet, who is being played by Colman.
Bestselling author Dolly Alderton has adapted Austen’s novel for the screen while Heartstopper director Euros Lyn is helming the series.
Alderton shared the first-look image of the film’s cast to her Instagram.
“If you need me for the foreseeable, I will be in 1812,” Alderton captioned the post alongside a red heart emoji.
She previously told Netflix she feels very lucky that she gets to be a part of the group of people who get to “retell this wonderful story.”
“Jane Austen’s Pride and Prejudice is the blueprint for romantic comedy — it has been a joy to delve back into its pages to find both familiar and fresh ways of bringing this beloved book to life,” Alderton said.
The actor, who portrayed Draco Malfoy in all eight of the Harry Potter films, is reprising the role of the Slytherin wizard on Broadway.
Felton is joining the cast of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child for a 19-week engagement starting on Nov. 11.
The website for the Broadway production of the show promotes the newly announced casting decision with a photo of Felton as the older version of the character he originated in the 2001 film Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone.
“Don’t miss your chance to witness wizarding world history. Tom Felton returns to the role he made famous, Draco Malfoy, as he joins the cast of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child live on Broadway this fall,” the Cursed Child website reads.
Felton’s time in the role is scheduled to last through March 22, 2026.
The ticket presale begins on June 10 at 11 a.m. ET. Harry Potter and the Cursed Child runs at the Lyric Theatre in New York City.
The play continues the Harry Potter story 19 years after the events of the book series and film franchise. It follows the children of Harry, Hermione, Ron and Draco, who now all attend Hogwarts together.
Kim, there’s people that are dying to see you in a Bratz movie.
Kim Kardashian is being eyed to star as the villain in an upcoming live-action Bratz film in development at Amazon MGM Studios, ABC Audio has confirmed.
Kardashian will produce the film alongside Picturestart and MGA Entertainment.
While the film’s plot is being kept under wraps, Charlie Polinger and Lucy McKendrick are set to write the script.
Kardashian last took to the screen in season 12 of American Horror Story. She will appear in the upcoming Ryan Murphy Hulu series All’s Fair. She also serves as a producer on the show.
Additionally, Kardashian is producing and starring in the upcoming Netflix film The 5th Wheel and producing the upcoming Hulu series Group Chat.
Bratz has sold over 200 million of its fashion dolls to date globally. The dolls debuted in 2001 and strive for an “unyielding commitment to inclusivity, self-expression, and, of course, a passion for fashion,” a press release reads.
The doll brand has the highest social media engagement across all platforms of any toy brand in the world, according to Amazon MGM.
There have been 14 animated Bratz films, which were primarily direct-to-home video releases. A live-action film based on the dolls, called Bratz: The Movie, was released in theaters in 2007. An animated Bratz TV series ran for two seasons from 2005 to 2008.
Justin Baldoni‘s lawsuit against Blake Lively was dismissed by a federal judge in New York on Monday.
The It Ends With Us costars have been in a heated legal feud since 2024.
In his motion, Judge Lewis J. Liman dismissed Baldoni’s $400 million countersuit against Lively, her husband, Ryan Reynolds, the couple’s publicist, Leslie Sloane, as well as Baldoni’s defamation claim against The New York Times.
“The alleged facts indicate that the Times reviewed the available evidence and reported, perhaps in a dramatized manner, what it believed to have happened,” the opinion said. “The Times had no obvious motive to favor Lively’s version of events.”
Baldoni has until June 23 to refile some of his claims.
Lively’s lawyers, Esra Hudson and Mike Gottlieb, called the dismissal a “total victory and complete vindication for Blake Lively, along with those that Justin Baldoni and the Wayfarer Parties dragged into their retaliatory lawsuit, including Ryan Reynolds, Leslie Sloane and The New York Times.”
“As we have said from day one, this ‘$400 million’ lawsuit was a sham, and the Court saw right through it,” the statement continued. “We look forward to the next round, which is seeking attorneys’ fees, treble damages and punitive damages against Baldoni, [Steve] Sarowitz, [Melissa] Nathan, and the other Wayfarer Parties who perpetrated this abusive litigation.”
Good Morning America has reached out to Baldoni’s lawyers for comment.
Lively first filed a complaint on Dec. 20, 2024, against Baldoni with the California Civil Rights Department, accusing him of sexual harassment on the set of the film, which he also directed.
Baldoni responded on Dec. 31, 2024, with the now-dismissed lawsuit against the Times for libel and false light invasion of privacy after it published the article about Lively’s California complaint.
The lawsuit claimed the Times, which included in its article alleged text messages and email exchanges between Baldoni’s publicists Jennifer Abel and Melissa Nathan and the newspaper, had relied on “cherry-picked” and altered communications, with details “stripped of necessary context and deliberately spliced” to “mislead.”
Baldoni’s attorney, Bryan Freedman, said at the time that the Times “cowered to the wants and whims of two powerful ‘untouchable’ Hollywood elites, disregarding journalistic practices and ethics once befitting of the revered publication by using doctored and manipulated texts and intentionally omitting texts which dispute their chosen PR narrative.”
A New York Times spokesperson told GMA at the time that they “plan to vigorously defend against the lawsuit.”
That same day, Lively formalized details from her California complaint into a lawsuit against Baldoni and other defendants for sexual harassment.
Baldoni has denied the allegations.
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.